Restaurant header imageView gallery

LOCAL REPUBLIC

1,359 Reviews

$$

139 N Perry St

Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries w/Sauce
Steak and Cheese
Peanut Butter Pie

Smalls

Pimento Cheese

$9.00

A true, homemade, southern classic. Bacon, Jalapeno + Bread.

Chicken Livers

$10.00

Breaded Springer Mountain Fried Livers, Fresno Hot Sauce, Dill Cream,Bleu Cheese, Celery + Fresh Picked Dill

Empanadas

$10.00

Butternut Squash, Tomato, Onion, Garlic, Cheddar, Lime Cilantro + Pastry

Sweet Potato + Rocket

$8.00

Honey Lemon, Goat Cheese, Shallot + Cracked Pepper

Lime Cauliflower

$9.00

Fried Cauliflower, Lime, Jalapeno, Toasted Breadcrumbs + Dill Cream

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$11.00

Housemade Pretzel Rolls + Beer Cheese

Gambas al Ajillo

$15.00

Shrimp, Garlic, Chile de Arbol, Olive oil, Parsley, Sherry, + Toast. This is a Spicy Dish.

PEI Mussels

$20.00Out of stock

Calabrian Chili, Pomodoro, Pecorino, Garlic Baguette + Scallions

Salads

Local Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Pecans, Sweetgrass Thomasville Tomme, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion + Choice of Dressing.

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Goat Cheese, Green Apple, Cranberries, Sunflower Seeds, Bacon + Choice of Dressing

Poke Bowl

$18.00

Sesame Rice, Sushi-grade Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Green Onion, Radish, Spinach, Sesame Seeds, Sriracha Lime Cream + Ponzu

Smash Burgers

Smash Republic

$8.49

The perfect starter double stack burger. Build your own burger masterpiece with your choice of toppings. Served on a whole wheat bun.

Mr. Jones

$11.50

Pimento Cheese, Pickled Jalapenos, Bacon + Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served on a whole wheat bun.

The Southpaw

$11.50

Cajun Spiced, Blue Cheese, Bacon + Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served on a whole wheat bun.

Dr. Egon

$11.50

Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions + Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served on a whole wheat bun.

Celine Dijon

$11.50

Fried White Cheddar, Bacon Jam, Arugula, Dijonnaise + Tomato, and Red Onion. Served on a whole wheat bun.

The Sink

$11.50

Egg, Fries, Jalapeno, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo + Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served on a whole wheat bun.

Burger Week PJLFR

$10.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

LR Pastrami Reuben

$15.00

Smoked Pastrami, House Pickled Cabbage, Russian Dressing, Swiss Cheese + Marble Rye

Cuban

$13.00

Sweet Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mustard + Mojo Sauce.

Fried Chicken

$10.00

Breaded Chicken Breast, Dill Cream, Pickle, LTO + Organic Wheat Bun.

Steak and Cheese

$14.00

Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Dukes Mayo + Provolone on Roll

Grilled Chicken Club

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, LTO + Sriracha Lime

Smoked Portabella Melt

$13.00

Provolone, Chimichurri, Grilled Onions, roasted pepper, Avocado + Marble Rye

Bigs

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Three “Fish-of-the-Day” Tacos, Peppers, Onion, Pico + Mixed Greens. Chipotle Mayo is included on the side.

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Wild Domestic Shrimp, LR Andouille, Light Roux, Tomato + Creamy Grits

Country Fried Steak

$23.00

Breaded & Fried. Mashed Potatoes, Onions, Mushrooms, Demi + Spinach

Airline Chicken

$22.00

Airline Chicken Breast, Sweet Potato Gnocchi, Maitake, Trumpet, and Beech Mushrooms + Thyme & Mushroom Au Jus

Butternut Squash

$17.00

Roasted Butternut Squash, Pimento Cheese Grits, Broccolini + Crispy Shallots

Salmon

$22.00

Pan-seared Salmon, Coconut Curry, Green Beans, Apple Fennel Slaw + EVOO

Sides

Collard Greens

$4.50

Pimento Cheese Grits

$4.50

Smoked Gouda and Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.50

Bacon Brussels

$5.50

Fries

$4.50

Miso Carrots

$4.50

Changes Daily

Black Beans

$4.50

Bacon Mac'n Cheese

$5.50

Fries w/Sauce

$8.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.50

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Dessert

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Decadent and Rich. Peanut Butter Pie on Oreo Crumble.

Market

Doggy Biscuits

$10.50

Old Fashioned Bitter Syrup

$10.00

4oz bottle of our housemade Old Fashioned Bitter Syrup. Make every day feel like Whiskey Wednesday with this easy cocktail upgrade. Stir 2 oz of your preferred whiskey (bourbon or rye) with a 1/4 oz Old Fashioned Bitter Syrup over ice. Strain in a glass, bonus points for an orange peel and cherry garnish.

Tiki Mug

$10.00

Market Pimento

$11.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local Republic is an industrial-chic restaurant serving a Southern gastropub menu complemented with a killer craft bar and relaxed pub atmosphere.

Website

Location

139 N Perry St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Directions

Gallery
LOCAL REPUBLIC image
LOCAL REPUBLIC image

Similar restaurants in your area

Foggy Bottom BBQ - Lawrenceville
orange starNo Reviews
202 West Crogan Street Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Lawrenceville
orange star4.3 • 3,131
179 W CROGAN ST LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
Cosmo's Pizza + Social
orange star4.3 • 2,131
144 E Crogan Street Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
STRANGE TACO BAR - Lawrenceville
orange star4.4 • 646
225 W Crogan St Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
Perry St Market - 117 N Perry Street
orange starNo Reviews
117 N Perry Street LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
Moe's Soul Food Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 596
198 Scenic hwy LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lawrenceville

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Lawrenceville
orange star4.3 • 3,131
179 W CROGAN ST LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
Cosmo's Pizza + Social
orange star4.3 • 2,131
144 E Crogan Street Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
BiBa's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,662
4850 Sugarloaf Pkwy Lawrenceville, GA 30044
View restaurantnext
The Peachtree Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,239
30 S Clayton St LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
STRANGE TACO BAR - Lawrenceville
orange star4.4 • 646
225 W Crogan St Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
Wing Ranch Gwinnett
orange star4.2 • 636
1154 Lawrenceville Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lawrenceville
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Loganville
review star
No reviews yet
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston