LOCAL REPUBLIC

Old Fashioned Bitter Syrup

$10.00

4oz bottle of our housemade Old Fashioned Bitter Syrup. Make every day feel like Whiskey Wednesday with this easy cocktail upgrade. Stir 2 oz of your preferred whiskey (bourbon or rye) with a 1/4 oz Old Fashioned Bitter Syrup over ice. Strain in a glass, bonus points for an orange peel and cherry garnish.