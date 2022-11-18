Restaurant header imageView gallery

Locals 8 Plan B - Hartford

review star

No reviews yet

35 FRONT STREET

HARTFORD, CT 06103

Appetizers

Bar Pickles

Bar Pickles

American Nachos (GF)

American Nachos (GF)

$12.49

Fresh potato chips topped with chili, red onion tomatoes, jalapenos and American cheese sauce

Blue Chips (GF)

Blue Chips (GF)

$12.29

Fresh potato chips topped with tomatoes, warm blue cheese sauce, bacon, red onion and jalapenos

Buffalo Shrimp (GF)

Buffalo Shrimp (GF)

$12.99

5 large crispy shrimp tossed in your choice of mild, hot or insane sauce served with a carrot and celery heart salad & ranch

Calamari & Pickes

Calamari & Pickes

$13.99

Fried calamari & pickles with a lemon thyme aioli

Firecracker Cauliflower

Firecracker Cauliflower

$12.99

Buttermilk fried, served with sweet chili glaze, red cabbage &frisee

Full Tenders (GF)

Full Tenders (GF)

$13.99

Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan

Full Wings (GF)

Full Wings (GF)

$21.99

Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan

Half Tenders (GF)

Half Tenders (GF)

$11.99

Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan

Half Wings (GF)

Half Wings (GF)

$12.59

Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan

Jalapeno Poppers (GF)

Jalapeno Poppers (GF)

$12.99

We aren't responsible for the heat in these fresh jalapeno peppers stuffed with chicken, bacon and cheese topped with cilantro cream sauce and pico de gallo

Mini Cheese Burgers

Mini Cheese Burgers

$15.59

Three of our famous mini cheese burgers with parmesan fries

Southern Sliders

Southern Sliders

$12.99

Slow roasted pulled pork topped with buttermilk cole slaw and served with fancy fries

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco

$12.99

Crispy fried cod over red cabbage and corn slaw topped avocado & Cilantro cream

Pulled Pork Taco

Pulled Pork Taco

$10.99

Pulled pork with pickled cabbage & fried brussels sprouts

Southwest Chicken Taco

Southwest Chicken Taco

$11.99

Buttermilk fried chicken with black bean & corn relish over cabbage frisee, topped with B-BBQ

Soup & Salad

Beef Chili Cup (GF)

$7.99

With a dollop of horseradish cream

Beef Chili Bowl (GF)

$10.99

With a dollop of horseradish cream

Soup of the Day Cup

$4.99

Soup of the Day Bowl

$6.99
Burger Salad

Burger Salad

$11.00

Iceburg and romaine topped wiht our cheeseburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, tater tots, special dressing & topped with frizzled onions

Caesar Salad Small

Caesar Salad Small

$5.99

Romaine with garlic croutons, fresh grsted parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad Large

Caesar Salad Large

$11.99

Romaine with garlic croutons, fresh grsted parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing

California Cobb

California Cobb

$11.00

Iceburg & romaine topped with chicken, baby tomatoes, avocado, hardboiled egg, bacon and blue cheese tossed in tuffle ranch

Garden Salad Small (V/GF)

Garden Salad Small (V/GF)

$4.99

Iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots & lemon thyme vinaigrette

Garden Salad Large (V/GF)

Garden Salad Large (V/GF)

$7.99

Iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots & lemon thyme vinaigrette

Greek Salad Small

$6.99
Greek Salad Large

Greek Salad Large

$12.00

Iceberg, romaine, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, fried garbanzo beans, & Feta cheese, with a lemon thyme vinaigrette, and topped with Tzatziki

Super Salad (V/GF)

Super Salad (V/GF)

$12.59

Kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, red cabbage, apple sticks, carrots, candied walnuts & fresh mozzarella tossed in a sweet and spicy vinaigrette

Build Your Own Burger

Build your own Burger

B-Burgers

3 Shrooms

3 Shrooms

$16.49

Sauteed mushrooms, mushroom spread, truffel mayo & Swiss cheese

Bacon Cheese

Bacon Cheese

$16.49

American cheese, bacon, caramelized onions & garlic mayo

Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe

Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe

$16.59

Bacon, American and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard and mayo

Baja

Baja

$17.49

Avacado, jalapenos, tomato, jack cheese , lettuce & chipotle spread

Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese

$15.99

Caramelized onion, blue cheese & bourbon BBQ sauce

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$17.49

Bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg & spiced maple aioli on a croissant bun

Chili Cheese Burger

$15.59

House made chili, frizzled onions & American cheese sauce

Philly Steak Burger

Philly Steak Burger

$16.99

Our sliced steak, garlic mayo, mushrooms, onions and American cheese sauce

Pretzel

Pretzel

$15.99

Spicy mustard, lettuce, pickles & cheddar cheese on a pretzel bun

Tavern Classic

Tavern Classic

$13.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion & special sauce

The Squealer

The Squealer

$14.59

Half pork, half beef burger with bacon lettuce, pickles, cheese, tomato, mustard and mayo

West Coast

West Coast

$16.49

A fried egg, avacado & Kalamata olive mayo

Non Beef Burgers

The Fried Chicken Sando

The Fried Chicken Sando

$15.99

Buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with our signature seasoning, pickles, pickled cabbage, & throw down sauce

Cuban Burger

Cuban Burger

$14.99

Ground pork, bacon, spicy mustard, cheddar cheese & pickles

Organic Veggie Burger

Organic Veggie Burger

$13.99

House-made with organic beans, quinoa & fresh veggies, with lettuce, tomato, American cheese and garlic mayo

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$17.49

Ground turkey burger with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado & mayo

Buffalo Chicken Burger

Buffalo Chicken Burger

$15.99

Crispy fried chicken breast, Melted blue cheese, shredded carrots and crisp celery; mild, hot or insane

The Italian Job

The Italian Job

$15.99

Ground chicken breast, mozzarella, roasted tomato, roasted red pepper sauce & pesto

Crispy Fish Sandwich

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$18.99

Crispy Fried Cod, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce

Crispy Chicken Burger

Crispy Chicken Burger

$15.99

Crispy chicken burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle ranch on a sesame seed bun

Big Plates

Mac and Jack

Mac and Jack

$14.29

Cavatappi pasta, 4 cheeses & caramelized onions

Pulled Pork Mac and Jack

Pulled Pork Mac and Jack

$16.99

Cavatappi pasta, 4 cheeses & caramelized onions topped with Bourbon BBQ pulled pork

Buffalo Chicken Mack and Jack

Buffalo Chicken Mack and Jack

$16.99

Cavatappi pasta, 4 cheeses & caramelized onions topped with chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$18.99

Our fresh ground beef, fresh corn, house-made mashed potatoes & gravy topped with crispy frizzled onions

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$18.99

Crispy fried Wild Alaskan Pollock & fancy fries served with buttermilk cole slaw & tartar sauce

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$19.99

Salmon, cilantro rice & Quinoa blend, pickled red onions, grape tomatoes, avocado, & green goddess dressing

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, fried garbanzo beans, and tzatziki

Sides

Fancy Fries

Fancy Fries

$4.29

Disco Fries

$5.19

Truffle Fries

$4.29

Parmesan Fries

$4.29

Truffle Parm Fries

$4.99
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.29

Disco Tots

$4.99

Truffle Tots

$4.99

Parmesan Tots

$4.29

Truffle Parm Tots

$4.99

Cole Slaw

$4.29

Fresh Potato Chips

$4.29
Green Fries

Green Fries

$4.29

Mac and Cheese

$5.29

Mashed Potatoes

$5.29

Sautéed Kale& Co. with Bacon

$4.29

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29

Hand Cut Fries

$4.29

Kids Menu

Kid's Mini Burgers

$7.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.99

Kid's Cookie

$1.99

Kid's Ice Cream Sundae

$1.99

Kid Pasta w/Butter

$7.99

Kids Pasta Marinara

$7.99

Dessert

The B Cup

The B Cup

$6.75

Flourless chocolate cake filled with a vanilla mousse and dipped in chocolate ganache

Cheesecake Tart

Cheesecake Tart

$6.75

With a seasonal topping

Warm Cookie Sundae

Warm Cookie Sundae

$6.75

Jumbo house-made chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream & a cherry

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
So we had this idea. That food can bring people together in a bunch of different ways. Neighbors with neighbors. Locals with local ingredients. And bourbon lovers with bourbons worth loving.

Location

35 FRONT STREET, HARTFORD, CT 06103

Directions

