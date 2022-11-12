Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tisane Euro Asian Cafe

537 Farmington Ave

Hartford, CT 06105

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken
Black Bean Burger

Soups and Salads

Soup Du Jour Cup

$5.00Out of stock

Ask your server about out roatating soup

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$9.00

Ask your server about out roatating soup

Tisane House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomato, red onion, shaved carrots and cucumbers tossed in a red wine vinaigrette

Tisane Cobb Salad

$13.00

Napa cabbage, romaine, hardboiled egg, cucumber, chopped peanuts, bacon, avocado and Hoisin glazed chicken tossed with our creamy ginger vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Classic Caesar salad, romaine lettuce tossed with creamy Caesar dressing topped with butter garlic croutons

Greek Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, red onion, katamala olives ,pepperoncini and feta cheese tossed in traditional Greek dressing and topped with a Tzatziki drizzle

Starters

Steak Frites

$14.00

Shoestring fries with grilled steak, pickled red onion and a gorgonzola cream sauce

Far East Nachos

$12.00

Fried wonton chios with melted pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, pineapple chunks and grilled chicken topped with Hoisin sauce

Tuna Tartare

$14.00

Raw diced Ahi tuna marinated in sesame soy lime sauce, scallions and avocado topped with a sweet chili aioli and served with wanton chips

Crispy Fried Pickles

$7.00

Buttermilk fried dill pickle chips served with ranch dressing and sweet chili aioli

Spring Rolls

$9.00

Three Asian BBQ chicken spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce

Togarashi Edamame

$7.00

Steamed whole edamame pods tossed in sesame oil and togarashi seasoning

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$9.00

Shaved steak, red peppers, onions and melted pepper jack cheese served with Sriracha ketchup

Chef's Steamed Buns

$9.00

Two bao buns served to the chef's daily preparation

Gyoza

$10.00Out of stock

Five pan fried pork dumplings served with spicy ginger soy dipping sauce

PEI Mussels

$15.00Out of stock

Steamed Prince Edward Island musseks served to the Chef's daily preparation

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Crispy Brussels sprouts served to the Chef's daily preparation

Chicken Wings

$13.00

served with your choice of sauce, blue cheese or ranch and celery and carrots

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

served with your choice of sauce, blue cheese or ranch and celery and carrots

Sides

Side Fries

$4.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Ceasar Salad

$5.00

Side Truffle Fries

$5.00

Side Truffle Parm Fries

$5.00

Side Blue Cheese Fries

$5.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Noodles

$4.00

Side Wontons

$4.00

Side Vegetable

$5.00

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Sweet Fries

$5.00

Sandwiches

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Fresh ground turkey patty topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon, pepper jack cheese, Hoisin mayo served on a toasted brioche bun

All American Cheeseburger

$15.00

Fresh ground beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, American cheese, bacon served on a toasted brioche bun

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in a classic Buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing and served on grilled Ciabatta bread

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

House made veggie patty with black beans, chickpeas, corn, red onion and a curry spice blend topped with lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese and a lemon aiolo served on a toasted brioche bun

Korean BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.00

Roasted pulled pork tossed in a sweet and savory Korean BBQ sauce topped with a creamy ginger slaw served on a toasted brioche bun

Portabella Caprese

$14.00

Grilled portabella caps with fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, basil and balsamic glaze on grilled ciabatta bread

Poke Bowls

Build Your Own Poke Bowl

$10.00

Mixed greens and Jasmine rice, egg noodles or rice noodles

Entrees

General Tso's Chicken

$15.00

Your choice of fried or grilled chicken tossed in General Tso's sauce served on top of steamed broccoli, shredded carrots, scallions and white rice

Lo-Mein

$14.00

Egg noodles sauteed with red peppers, white onions, cabbage blend, fresh garlic and ginger, shredded carrots and our soy lime reduction with your choice of chicken, tofu or pulled pork

Pad Thai

$15.00

Rice noodles simmered in our classic Pad Thai sauce with red pepper, white onion, carrots, egg and cabbage served with chicken, tofu or pulled pork

Forbidden Orange Chicken

$16.00

Orange Chic ken, broccoli and shredded carrots atop a bed of Forbidden Rice (Chinese Black Rice)

Sesame Salmon

$18.00

Our Lo-Mein noodle bowl topped with a sesame crusted salmon filet

Pasta Special

$16.00Out of stock

Ask your server about our weekly pasta special

Special Entrees

Salmon filet topped with a maple mustard glaze, and served over brown butter sauteed Brussel sprouts

$5 Fun Sized Nachos

$5.00

Maple Mustard Salmon

$22.00

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake

$8.00

Smothered Pork Chops

$18.00

Fried Green Beans

$10.00

Vendor Table

$45.00

2 Vendor Tables

$80.00

Dessert

Warm Chocolate Brownie

$7.00

Chocolate Brownie served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate and caramel sauce

Panna Cotta

$7.00Out of stock

Classic panna cotta with a rotating preparation

Coffee*

House Blend

$2.00+

Dark Roast

$2.00+

Decaf

$2.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Red Eye

$3.50+

Black Eye

$4.00+

Coffee Alternatives*

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Matcha Latte

$3.75+

Steamed Milk

$2.50+

Barista Special

$4.00+

Iced Drinks*

Iced Coffee

$2.25+

Iced Latte

$3.50+

Iced Chai

$3.95+

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Iced Breve

$3.60+

Iced Mocha

$4.35+

Iced White Mocha

$4.35+

Iced Teas*

Iced Tea - Caffinated

$3.00+

Iced Tea - Decaf

$3.00+

Espresso*

Espresso

$1.59+

Macchiato

$1.79+

Espresso Drinks*

Cafe Latte

$3.25+

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Cafe Americano

$2.75+

Cafe Breve

$3.35+

Cafe Mocha

$4.10+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.10+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.00+

Honey Vanilla Latte

$4.25+

Tea*

Chai

$3.00+

English Breakfast

$3.00+

Irish Breakfast

$3.00+

New England Earl Grey

$3.00+

Keenum

$3.00+

Lapsang Souchong

$3.00+

Jenway Black

$3.00+

Darjeeling

$3.00+

Assam

$3.00+

Strawberries & Champagne

$3.00+

Espresso Tini

$3.00+

Spiced Butter Rum

$3.00+

Sangria

$3.00+

Mint Julip

$3.00+

Hangover Helper

$3.00+

Night Night

$3.00+

Energy Boost

$3.00+

Women's Health

$3.00+

Detox

$3.00+

Roasted Rooibos

$3.00+

Chrysanthemum Bud

$3.00+

Vanilla Rooibos

$3.00+

Bourbon Rooibos

$3.00+

Chocolate Rooibos

$3.00+

Honey Bush Rooibos

$3.00+

Chamomile

$3.00+

Lemon Ginger

$3.00+

Ginger Root

$3.00+

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$3.00+

Moroccan Mint

$3.00+

Sencha

$3.00+

Jasmine Spring

$3.00+

Jasmine Pearls

$3.00+

Golden Monkey

$3.00+

Matcha

$3.00+

Berry Blast

$3.00+

Orange Sherbert

$3.00+

Pomegranate

$3.00+

Pomegranate Ginger

$3.00+

Ginger Peach

$3.00+

Apple Cinnamon

$3.00+

White Plum

$3.00+

Green Mate

$3.00+

Mango Mate

$3.00+

Mint Mate

$3.00+

Mate Fiesta

$3.00+

Pastry

Muffin

$3.75

Danish

$3.00

One Day

$1.50

Breakfast Menu

Muffin

$3.75

Bagel

$3.99

The Little Frenchman

$6.99

B3 Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Avocado Toast

$4.99

Oatmeal Bowl

$4.99

Dad's Donuts

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tisane’s history was founded in coffee culture and is tempered with tea spirit. Our fascination with the exceptional products that are enjoyed in cultures around the world, inspired us to create our fusion cuisine. We cross-pollinate Asian spices with classic European techniques, to bring your taste buds on a journey across the globe.

537 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT 06105

