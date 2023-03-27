- Home
- /
- Phenix City
- /
- Happy Hour Bar & Grill - 5409 Summerville Rd #1
Happy Hour Bar & Grill 5409 Summerville Rd #1
No reviews yet
5409 Summerville Rd #1
Phenix City, GA 36867
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Brunch
Brunch
Brunch Burger
Angus Beef patty, Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, ham, and caramelized onion served with choice of side
Breakfast burrito
filled with scrambled egg, ham, onions, and peppers cheddar jack cheese, served with choice of side
breakfast sandwich
with sausage patty or bacon, two eggs, and tomato on Texas toast and your choice of cheese, American yellow, Pepper jack, white American, Cheddar or Ghost Pepper. served with choice of hash browns or tater tots
Chicken & Waffles
2 Crispy fried chicken tenders served on top of 2 waffles with your choice of maple syrup or our house spiced bourbon syrup
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Three Fluffy Pancakes loaded with Chocolate chips served with Warm Maple Syrup
Classic Pancakes
Three Pancakes brushed with Melted Butter, served with Maple Syrup
Breakfast Plate
three eggs served with choice of grits or hash browns and choice of Bacon, ham, or sausage, with toast
Philly hash brown bowl
hash browns, covered in our philly cheese steak with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions and green bell peppers
Omelets
Brunch Sides
Lunch
Tacos (3)
Shrimp & Fries
Grown Up Grilled Cheese
Red Neck Nachos
Club Sandwich
BLT Club Sandwich
Philly Cheese Steak
Chili Cheese Fries/Tots
Classic Burger
Chicken Tenders & Fries
5 Boneless Wings
9 Boneless Wings
18 Boneless Wings
Tue $3 Taco Special
Taco Tue Special 1 taco for 3.00
Fried Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Late Night Menu
5 Wings & fries
Crispy Fried Chicken wings available in Hot, Mild, Sweet chili, Honey BBQ, Lemon pepper, Parmesan garlic and naked
5 boneless wing & fries
Crispy Fried boneless Chicken wings available in Hot, Mild, Sweet chili, BBQ, Lemon pepper, Parmesan garlic, Tennessee bourbon and naked
Late night burger
Classic all American with lettuce, tomato, & red onion
Grown Up Grilled Cheese Sandwich
two pieces of Texas toast stuffed with Cheddar, pepper-jack, & ghost pepper cheese grilled to perfection
Chili cheese fries
seasoned and topped with chili and shredder cheese
Chili cheese tots
seasoned and topped with chili and shredder cheese
Mozzarella Cheese sticks
whole milk mozzarella cheese blended with oregano and Romano cheese covered in a golden Italian breading
Chicken tender basket
Our hand breaded southern style chicken tenders served with honey mustard. And fries
Fried pickles
Breaded dill slices served with our very own “sir-ranch-a” dip
Chicken egg rolls
Chicken, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, red peppers, black beans, corn and cilantro wrapped in a tortilla, fried golden brown, and served with chipotle ranch dip
Dining
Starters
Fried Pickles
Breaded dill slices served with our very own “sir-ranch-a” dip
Fried mushrooms
crispy fried mushrooms, served with our house bourbon glaze
Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls
Chicken, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, red peppers, black beans, corn and cilantro wrapped in a tortilla, fried golden brown, and served with chipotle ranch dip
Bavarian Pretzel
Fat tire beer cheese served with our Bavarian soft pretzels
Red Neck Nachos
Dorito chips topped with 100% angus beef seasoned taco meat, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, jalapenos, Monterey jack blend cheese and queso
Mozzarella Cheese
Whole milk mozzarella cheese blended with oregano and Romano cheese covered in a golden Italian breading
Firecracker Shrimp
Shrimp fried golden brown and coated with our sweet and spicy firecracker sauce mixed with tangy peppers and garnished with green onion
Chicken Chich-a-rrones
Zesty chicharrones De Pollo served with lime wedges, and sauce Try them tossed in your choice of wing sauce for no extra cost
Gator Bites
Salads
Chef Salad
A bed or crisp iceberg lettuce, topped with red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, smoked ham, oven roasted turkey, Applewood smoked bacon crumbles, and shredd3ed cheddar cheese served with your choice of dressing
Southern Fried Chicken Salad
(Yes, you can get it grilled) Our hand-breaded chicken tenders on top of a bed of crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, and fried onions served with your choice of dressing
Shrimp Salad
Jumbo shrimp fried or blackened on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, and croutons served with your choice of dressing
Grilled Steak Salad
House sirloin grilled and placed on top of a bed pf crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, and your choice of dressing
House salad
A bed or crisp iceberg lettuce, topped with red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, and shredded cheese and croutons served with your choice of dressing
Wings
Angus Burgers
Classic Burger
Our “All-American” with leaf lettuce, tomato, and red onion
Garrett Stadium Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, bbq sauce, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and whiskey battered onion rings
Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger
Yes, it’s our Angus burger stuffed between two grilled cheese sandwiches on Texas toast with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato, leaf lettuce, and locals house made burger sauce. Topped with our whiskey battered onion rings
Napalm Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, smoked ghost pepper cheese, fried jalapenos, and chipotle mayo served on a brioche bun
Triple stacker burger
3 Angus burgers stuffed between a potato buns, with Applewood smoked bacon, choice of cheese, with tomato, leaf lettuce, red onion, and our house made burger sauce, topped with beer battered onion rings
Handlers
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Our hand breaded southern style chicken tenders served with honey mustard. And fries
Hot Wings and Fries
- five boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce
Quesadilla (Chicken)
Traditional flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, cheese blend, and Applewood smoked bacon. Served with salsa and sour cream
Shrimp and Fries
Our hand breaded shrimp served with cocktail sauce Try it tossed in our hot wing sauce for delicious buffalo shrimp 1.50
Tacos (3)
Tue $3 Taco Special
Taco Tue Special 1 taco for 3.00
Sandwiches
Ultimate Club Sandwich
classic ham, turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, leaf lettuce, and tomato on three slices of Texas toast
Philly Junction Cheese Steak
Shaved grilled sirloin, white American cheese, sautéed green peppers, onions, and mushrooms on a philly roll
Philly Junction Chicken Cheese Steak
Shaved grilled chicken, white American cheese, sautéed green peppers, onions, and mushrooms on a philly roll
Shrimp Po’boy
Grilled shrimp, jack blend cheese, house signature sauce, leaf lettuce, and tomato on a toasted philly roll
B.L.T.
3 slices of Texas toast with lettuce, tomato, and apple wood smoked bacon
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
The Dev Sandwich
Kids Menu
Dessert
Sides
Main Courses
Main Courses
Shrimp and Grits
Cheddar cheese grits topped with our homemade CREAMY CAJUN sauce, sautéed shrimp, Applewood smoked bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, and green onions
Shepherd’s Pie
our twist on a classic favorite, seconded ground beef mixed with vegetables smothered in a beef gravy topped with mashed potatoes and cheese
Monterey Chicken
Grilled chicken breast covered with bbq sauce topped with sautéed mushrooms, crisp Applewood bacon, and melted cheddar jack cheese with a baked potato
Bourbon Chicken and shrimp
Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of white rice with a delicious skewer of juicy shrimp grilled to perfection drizzled with our signature bourbon glaze
Hamburger Steak with Brown Gravy
This one’s better than momma used to make (we love you mom). 100% Angus beef smothered with gravy and sautéed onions. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy and grilled Texas toast
Fettuccini Alfredo
Tender fettuccini pasta topped with our made-from-scratch creamy alfredo sauce with broccoli and diced tomatoes
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Lightly sautéed and blackened chicken breast, smoked sausage, sautéed green bell peppers and onions, in a spicy creamy Cajun sauce topped with diced tomato and green onion
Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Lightly sautéed and blackened shrimp, smoked sausage, sautéed green bell peppers and onions, in a spicy creamy Cajun sauce topped with diced tomato and green onion
Chicken Parmesan
Zesty Hand breaded chicken breast, smothered in marinara sauce and topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese served with a meatless spaghetti pasta and garlic pepper toast.
Spaghetti Bowl
traditional style spaghetti pasta with meat sauce served with garlic toast