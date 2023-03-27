Restaurant header imageView gallery

Happy Hour Bar & Grill 5409 Summerville Rd #1

review star

No reviews yet

5409 Summerville Rd #1

Phenix City, GA 36867

Brunch

Brunch

Brunch Burger

$13.99

Angus Beef patty, Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, ham, and caramelized onion served with choice of side

Breakfast burrito

$8.99

filled with scrambled egg, ham, onions, and peppers cheddar jack cheese, served with choice of side

breakfast sandwich

$8.99

with sausage patty or bacon, two eggs, and tomato on Texas toast and your choice of cheese, American yellow, Pepper jack, white American, Cheddar or Ghost Pepper. served with choice of hash browns or tater tots

Chicken & Waffles

$10.99

2 Crispy fried chicken tenders served on top of 2 waffles with your choice of maple syrup or our house spiced bourbon syrup

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.99

Three Fluffy Pancakes loaded with Chocolate chips served with Warm Maple Syrup

Classic Pancakes

$6.99

Three Pancakes brushed with Melted Butter, served with Maple Syrup

Breakfast Plate

$8.99

three eggs served with choice of grits or hash browns and choice of Bacon, ham, or sausage, with toast

Philly hash brown bowl

$11.99

hash browns, covered in our philly cheese steak with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions and green bell peppers

Omelets

BYO Omelet

$7.99

Brunch Sides

Two eggs-

$2.75

Side of bacon- 3pc

$3.50

Side of sausage- 2pc

$3.50

Side of Ham

$4.00

Grits

$2.49

hash browns

$2.49

Tatter Tots

$2.49

Add Pancake

$3.79

Add Toast

$0.99

Lunch

Tacos (3)

$11.99

Shrimp & Fries

$10.99

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Red Neck Nachos

$8.99

Club Sandwich

$12.99

BLT Club Sandwich

$9.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.99

Chili Cheese Fries/Tots

$5.99

Classic Burger

$8.99

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.99

5 Boneless Wings

$8.99

9 Boneless Wings

$13.99

18 Boneless Wings

$22.99

Tue $3 Taco Special

$3.00

Taco Tue Special 1 taco for 3.00

Fried Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Late Night Menu

5 Wings & fries

$5.99

Crispy Fried Chicken wings available in Hot, Mild, Sweet chili, Honey BBQ, Lemon pepper, Parmesan garlic and naked

5 boneless wing & fries

$8.99

Crispy Fried boneless Chicken wings available in Hot, Mild, Sweet chili, BBQ, Lemon pepper, Parmesan garlic, Tennessee bourbon and naked

Late night burger

$8.99

Classic all American with lettuce, tomato, & red onion

Grown Up Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

two pieces of Texas toast stuffed with Cheddar, pepper-jack, & ghost pepper cheese grilled to perfection

Chili cheese fries

$5.99

seasoned and topped with chili and shredder cheese

Chili cheese tots

$5.99

seasoned and topped with chili and shredder cheese

Mozzarella Cheese sticks

$9.99

whole milk mozzarella cheese blended with oregano and Romano cheese covered in a golden Italian breading

Chicken tender basket

$11.99

Our hand breaded southern style chicken tenders served with honey mustard. And fries

Fried pickles

$4.99

Breaded dill slices served with our very own “sir-ranch-a” dip

Chicken egg rolls

$10.99

Chicken, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, red peppers, black beans, corn and cilantro wrapped in a tortilla, fried golden brown, and served with chipotle ranch dip

Dining

Starters

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Breaded dill slices served with our very own “sir-ranch-a” dip

Fried mushrooms

$5.99

crispy fried mushrooms, served with our house bourbon glaze

Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls

$10.99

Chicken, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, red peppers, black beans, corn and cilantro wrapped in a tortilla, fried golden brown, and served with chipotle ranch dip

Bavarian Pretzel

$8.99

Fat tire beer cheese served with our Bavarian soft pretzels

Red Neck Nachos

$8.99

Dorito chips topped with 100% angus beef seasoned taco meat, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, jalapenos, Monterey jack blend cheese and queso

Mozzarella Cheese

$9.99

Whole milk mozzarella cheese blended with oregano and Romano cheese covered in a golden Italian breading

Firecracker Shrimp

$9.99

Shrimp fried golden brown and coated with our sweet and spicy firecracker sauce mixed with tangy peppers and garnished with green onion

Chicken Chich-a-rrones

$8.99

Zesty chicharrones De Pollo served with lime wedges, and sauce Try them tossed in your choice of wing sauce for no extra cost

Gator Bites

$19.99

Salads

Choice of dressings: Ranch, Blue Cheese, Italian, Balsamic Vinaigrette, 1000 Island, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Honey Mustard

Chef Salad

$12.99

A bed or crisp iceberg lettuce, topped with red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, smoked ham, oven roasted turkey, Applewood smoked bacon crumbles, and shredd3ed cheddar cheese served with your choice of dressing

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$13.99

(Yes, you can get it grilled) Our hand-breaded chicken tenders on top of a bed of crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, and fried onions served with your choice of dressing

Shrimp Salad

$13.99

Jumbo shrimp fried or blackened on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, and croutons served with your choice of dressing

Grilled Steak Salad

$14.99

House sirloin grilled and placed on top of a bed pf crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, and your choice of dressing

House salad

$8.99

A bed or crisp iceberg lettuce, topped with red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, and shredded cheese and croutons served with your choice of dressing

Wings

Hand-breaded boneless or traditional

Small WIngs (5)

$8.99

Medium Wings (9)

$13.99

Large Wings (18)

$22.99

$0.50 Boneless Wings

$0.50

Add Wing

$0.75

Angus Burgers

All burgers served with fries or sweet potato fries Substitute whiskey battered onion rings, or Tater tots for 1.00

Classic Burger

$10.99

Our “All-American” with leaf lettuce, tomato, and red onion

Garrett Stadium Burger

$12.99

Applewood smoked bacon, bbq sauce, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and whiskey battered onion rings

Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger

$13.99

Yes, it’s our Angus burger stuffed between two grilled cheese sandwiches on Texas toast with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato, leaf lettuce, and locals house made burger sauce. Topped with our whiskey battered onion rings

Napalm Burger

$13.99

Applewood smoked bacon, smoked ghost pepper cheese, fried jalapenos, and chipotle mayo served on a brioche bun

Triple stacker burger

$17.99

3 Angus burgers stuffed between a potato buns, with Applewood smoked bacon, choice of cheese, with tomato, leaf lettuce, red onion, and our house made burger sauce, topped with beer battered onion rings

Handlers

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$11.99

Our hand breaded southern style chicken tenders served with honey mustard. And fries

Hot Wings and Fries

$10.99

- five boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Quesadilla (Chicken)

$13.99

Traditional flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, cheese blend, and Applewood smoked bacon. Served with salsa and sour cream

Shrimp and Fries

$10.99

Our hand breaded shrimp served with cocktail sauce Try it tossed in our hot wing sauce for delicious buffalo shrimp 1.50

Tacos (3)

$11.99

Tue $3 Taco Special

$3.00

Taco Tue Special 1 taco for 3.00

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served with fries or sweet potato fries Substitute whiskey battered onions rings or Tater Tots 1.00

Ultimate Club Sandwich

$12.99

classic ham, turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, leaf lettuce, and tomato on three slices of Texas toast

Philly Junction Cheese Steak

$13.99

Shaved grilled sirloin, white American cheese, sautéed green peppers, onions, and mushrooms on a philly roll

Philly Junction Chicken Cheese Steak

$13.99

Shaved grilled chicken, white American cheese, sautéed green peppers, onions, and mushrooms on a philly roll

Shrimp Po’boy

$13.99

Grilled shrimp, jack blend cheese, house signature sauce, leaf lettuce, and tomato on a toasted philly roll

B.L.T.

$9.99

3 slices of Texas toast with lettuce, tomato, and apple wood smoked bacon

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

The Dev Sandwich

$12.99

Kids Menu

Just for kids 12 and under! Each meal includes a kids drink and fries or tater tots

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Hamburger

$7.00

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Shrimp

$5.99

Spaghetti

$5.99

Kids RedNeck Nachos

$5.99

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet

$2.50

Water

$0.01

Dessert

Funnel Cake

$5.99

Homemade Caravel style funnel cake, topped with powdered sugar

Lava Cake

$5.99

CAKE BUNDT CHOCOLATE GANACHE FILLED TOPPED WITH CHOCOLATE SYRUP SERVED WITH ICE CREAM

Key lime pie

$5.99

Graham cracker crusted baked key lime pie

Sides

Fries

$2.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.49

Baked Potato

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

$2.49

White Rice

$2.49

Tater Tots

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Whiskey Battered Onion Rings

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Soups

Chili

$3.99

Tomato Soup

$3.99

Loaded baked potato soup

$4.25

Soup & Side Salad

$6.99

Main Courses

Main Courses

Shrimp and Grits

$15.99

Cheddar cheese grits topped with our homemade CREAMY CAJUN sauce, sautéed shrimp, Applewood smoked bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, and green onions

Shepherd’s Pie

$12.99

our twist on a classic favorite, seconded ground beef mixed with vegetables smothered in a beef gravy topped with mashed potatoes and cheese

Monterey Chicken

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast covered with bbq sauce topped with sautéed mushrooms, crisp Applewood bacon, and melted cheddar jack cheese with a baked potato

Bourbon Chicken and shrimp

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of white rice with a delicious skewer of juicy shrimp grilled to perfection drizzled with our signature bourbon glaze

Hamburger Steak with Brown Gravy

$14.99

This one’s better than momma used to make (we love you mom). 100% Angus beef smothered with gravy and sautéed onions. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy and grilled Texas toast

Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.99

Tender fettuccini pasta topped with our made-from-scratch creamy alfredo sauce with broccoli and diced tomatoes

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$15.99

Lightly sautéed and blackened chicken breast, smoked sausage, sautéed green bell peppers and onions, in a spicy creamy Cajun sauce topped with diced tomato and green onion

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$15.99

Lightly sautéed and blackened shrimp, smoked sausage, sautéed green bell peppers and onions, in a spicy creamy Cajun sauce topped with diced tomato and green onion

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Zesty Hand breaded chicken breast, smothered in marinara sauce and topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese served with a meatless spaghetti pasta and garlic pepper toast.

Spaghetti Bowl

$11.99

traditional style spaghetti pasta with meat sauce served with garlic toast

10 oz Sirloin

$19.99

Ribeye

$24.99

New York Strip

$21.99

Steak Bake and Brew

$19.99

Bar

Mixed Drinks

Happy Hour’s Margarita

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Cucumber Gin Cooler

$8.00

Cucumber Cooler

$8.00

Trash Can

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Spicy & Sweet Margarita

$9.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Rock you like a “Hurricane”

$8.00

Drunken Peach Tea

$8.00

Brunch

Mimosa

$6.00

Build Your Own Bloody Mary

$6.00

Bottomless mimosa

$19.99

Bottled Beer

Landshark

$4.00

Shocktop

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Bud Light Lime

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.25

Budweiser Zero

$3.50

Bush Light

$2.50

Coors Edge

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.25

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Mich Ultra Lime

$4.00

Miller Highlife

$2.59

Miller Light

$3.25

PBR

$2.00

Yuengling

$3.50

Yuengling Light

$3.50

Mich Ultra Pure Gold

$4.00

Natural Light

$2.50

Bold Rock Hard Cider

$4.00

Bold Rock Hard Tea

$3.50

Mich Light

$4.00

Budlight Seltzer

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

High Noon

$4.00

Bold Rock Hard Tea

$3.75

Ultra Seltzer

$4.00

Corona

$4.25

Corona light

$4.25

Corona Premium

$4.25

Dos XX

$4.00

Heineken

$4.25

Modelo

$4.25

Stella

$5.00

Draft Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.00+

Chance IPA

$5.00+

Hopsecutioner

$4.75+

Wine Cocktail

$5.50+

VooDoo

$4.75+

Twisted Tea

$4.25+

Budlight

$3.25+

Coors

$3.50+

Michelob Ultra

$3.50+

Miller Lite

$3.25+

Yeungling

$3.50+

Dos Equis

$4.50+

Modelo

$4.00+

Sam Adams

$4.00+

16oz Angry Orchard

$4.00

22oz Angry Orchard

$5.50

Mango Cart

$5.50+

Cocktail A-C

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Angry Ball

$7.00

Appletini

$7.00

B-52

$6.00

Baby Guinness

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.50

Blue Mother Fucker

$7.50

Breakfast Shot

$7.50

Buttery Nipple

$5.00

Cinnamon Toast Shot

$6.00

Cosmo

$9.00

Cucumber Cooler

$9.00

Cocktail D-N

Four Horsemen

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Grand Margarita

$9.00

Grateful Dead

$8.50

Green Tea

$8.00

Gummi Bear

$7.50

Irish Breakfast

$6.50

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$7.50

Kamikaze

$6.00

Key lime Pie

$7.00

Lemon drop

$7.00

Life Saver

$6.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.50

Long Beach

$7.00

Long Island

$7.50

Top Shelf Long Island

$10.00

Madras

$5.50

Mai Thai

$5.50

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$6.00

Midori Sour

$6.00

Mini Jager Bomb

$4.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Moscow Mule Tope Shelf

$9.00

Cocktail O-Z

Oatmeal Cookie

$6.50

Pineapple Upside Down

$6.75

Reason to Live

$9.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.50

Red Snapper

$7.50

Rodeo Pussy

$7.00

Royal Flush

$8.00

Rum Runner

$6.00

Salty Dog

$6.00

Screaming Nazi

$7.00

Scew Driver

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Spiked Cherry Limeade

$6.50

Starburst

$6.50

Tequila Sunrise

$6.50

Three Wise Men

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Vodka & Red Bull

$7.50

Washington Appple

$7.00

Water Moccasin

$7.50

Whiskey Mule

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$7.00

Cognac

Hennessy VSOP

$8.50

Hennessy

$7.99

Meukow

$8.50

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Dry

$6.50

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Hendirx

$9.00

Tanqueray

$6.50

John Emerald

$5.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$5.00

Baileys

$6.50

Banana

$5.00

Blue Curacoa

$5.00

Creme De Coco

$5.00

Butterscotch

$5.00

Chambord

$5.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Disaronna

$5.00

Drambuie

$8.50

Fire & Ice

$6.50

Frangelico

$6.00

Goldschlager

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jager

$5.50

Jager Bomb

$7.50

Kahlua

$6.50

Melon Dekuyper

$5.00

Midori

$6.00

Peach Dekuyper

$5.00

Peppermint

$5.00

Razzmatazz

$5.00

Rumple

$7.00

Sour Apple

$5.00

St Germain

$8.00

Strawberry Pucker

$5.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Tuaco

$6.00

Vermouth

$5.00

Watermelon

$5.00

Blue Chair Key Lime Cream

$5.50

RumChata

$5.50

Hpnotiq

$6.00

Rum

Bacardi Dragon Berry

$7.00

Bacardi Gold

$6.00

Bacardi Silver

$7.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Kraken Spiced

$6.50

Malibu

$6.00

Myers

$8.00

Pusser's Rum

$5.00

John Emerald

$6.00

Bacardi Gran Reserva

$8.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Chivas

$8.00