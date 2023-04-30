Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Locals Coffee Roastery & Cafe

134 Reviews

$

800 Willow Grove Avenue

Glenside, PA 19038

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

On a bagel or bread of your choice. Add a protein like bacon, sausage, chicken sausage or pork roll!

Latte

$4.25+

Chai

$4.50+

DRINKS

Drip Coffee

Medium Roast

$2.50+

Dark Roast

$2.50+

Decaf

$2.50+

Bar

Latte

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Americano

$4.00+

Espresso

$2.00+

Esp Macchiato (2 Shot)

$3.75

Au Lait

$3.50+

Mocha

$4.50+

Tea

$2.50+

Tea Latte

$4.00+

Lavender London Fog

$4.50+

Chai

$4.50+

Cortado

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Milk

$2.50+

Iced

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Tea Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Black Tea

$2.75

Jasmine Tea

$2.75Out of stock

Rasp/Hibiscus Tea

$2.75

Seasonal

Coconut Dream Latte

$4.50+

Mocha, coconut, caramel and choice of milk served hot or cold

Cinnamon Vanilla Cold Brew

$4.75

Vanilla cold brew topped with cinnamon cold foam served over ice

Cinnamon Spiced Shaken Espresso

$4.75

Espresso shaken with cinnamon & spiced brown sugar, choice of milk served over ice

Candy Bar Cold Brew

$4.75

Cold brew flavored with mocha, caramel & toffee nut served over ice. Optional, add cream or milk!

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Black Tea Lemonade

$3.75

Raspberry Tea/lemonade

$3.75

Sweetheart Macchiato

$4.50+

Cinnamon Bun Latte

$4.50+

Sugar Cookie Chai

$4.50+Out of stock

Hazelnut Mocha

$4.50+

Peppermint Mocha

$4.50+

Caramel Hot Coaco

$4.50+

Pep Bark Latte

$4.50+

Holiday Spiced London Fog

$4.50+

White Cocoa

$4.50+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50+

Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Latte

$4.50+

Pumpkin/Caramel Latte Special

$4.50+

Honey Lavender White Mocha

$4.50+

Latte with honey, lavender and white mocha - choice of milk

Honeysuckle Shaken Espresso

$4.50+

Espresso, honey & vanilla topped with choice of milk

Iced Lavender London Fog

$4.50+

Iced tea latte with lavender & vanilla, choice of milk

Cafe con Miel

$4.50+

FOOD

Bagel or Toast

Fresh Bagels

$2.50

Toast

$2.00

Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

On a bagel or bread of your choice. Add a protein like bacon, sausage, chicken sausage or pork roll!

Salmon Bagel

$10.00

Salmon, cream cheese, capers and red onion on a bread or bagel of your choice

Scott's Favorite

$7.00

Sesame bagel, chicken sausage, egg, cheese and a splash of veggie cream cheese

Alana's Keto Favorite

$3.00

A bread-less option with egg, cheese, chicken sausage, tomato and capers

The "Big Sandwich"

$8.75

Two times the meat, egg and cheese on a kaiser roll

Wyndmoor Veggie

$5.25

Pumpernickel bagel with hummus, tomato and cucumber

Bakery

Biscotti

$3.00

Muffin

$3.50

Scone

$4.50

Lemon Loaf

$3.00Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$3.00

Cookie

$2.50

Laurence's Banana Bread

$4.00

Croissant

$3.00

Cream Cheeses

Plain Cream Cheese

$5.25+

Chive Cream Cheese

$5.75+

Veggie Cream Cheese

$5.75+

Salmon Cream Cheese

$6.25+Out of stock

SNACKS/BOTTLED DRINKS

Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.25

Boyland Soda

$2.75

Perrier Water

$2.00

Flavored Seltzer

$1.75

Vitamin Water (XXX)

$2.75

Vitamin Water (Focus)

$2.75

Coconut Water

$2.50

Blue Machine Naked

$4.50

Green Machine Naked

$4.50

Mighty Mango Naked

$4.50

Apple Juice

$2.75

NN - Lemonade

$2.75

Snacks

Oatmeal

$3.00

Hash Browns

$1.25

Biscotti

$2.75

Welch's Fruit

$1.50

Clif/Luna Bar

$3.00

Natures Bakery

$1.50

Zee Zee Grams

$1.50Out of stock

Fresh Fruit

$0.75Out of stock

Parfait

$4.00Out of stock

Coconut bar - Momscamp

$2.00

FRESH ROASTED COFFEE

Pound Coffee

Bold Roast

$15.00

Medium Roast

$15.00

Espresso Roast

$15.00

Decaf Roast

$15.00

K-Cups

K-Cups (12 count)

$10.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

800 Willow Grove Avenue, Glenside, PA 19038

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mimi's Cafe & Market - Mimi's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
186 E Evergreen Ave Philadelphia, PA 19118
View restaurantnext
Night Kitchen Bakery - 7725 Germantown Ave
orange starNo Reviews
7725 Germantown Ave Philadelphia, PA 19118
View restaurantnext
West Ave Grille
orange starNo Reviews
718 West Ave Grille Jenkintown, PA 19046
View restaurantnext
Curds N Whey
orange star4.0 • 21
817 Old York Rd Jenkintown, PA 19046
View restaurantnext
High Point Cafe - ALLENS LANE TRAIN STATION
orange starNo Reviews
Allens Lane Train Station - 7210 Cresheim Rd Philadelphia, PA 19119
View restaurantnext
FoodChasers’ Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
7852 Montgomery Avenue Elkins Park, PA 19027
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Glenside

Bernie's Glenside
orange star4.5 • 253
391 HIGHLAND AVE GLENSIDE, PA 19038
View restaurantnext
Pinto / Nacho Spot
orange star5.0 • 25
24 E Glenside Ave Glenside, PA 19038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glenside
Jenkintown
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Ambler
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Horsham
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Conshohocken
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Warminster
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Norristown
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Southampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston