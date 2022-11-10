Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Locals Seafood Restaurant & Market

review star

No reviews yet

530 Foster Street

Durham, NC 27701

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Fish Salad Roll
Waffle Fries
Grilled Fish Sandwich

Cooked to Order

Smoked Fish Dip Platter

Smoked Fish Dip Platter

$9.00

smoked NC fish, pickled red onions, fresh dill, lemon wedge, crackers

Roasted Oysters

Roasted Oysters

$13.00

3 roasted oysters with maitre d'hotel butter

Buffalo Oyster Wedge Salad

Buffalo Oyster Wedge Salad

$20.00Out of stock

Buffalo fried oysters, iceburg wedge, celery, pickled ren onion, cherry tomato, blue cheese, black pepper

Shrimp Roll

Shrimp Roll

$15.00Out of stock

shrimp, butter toasted milk roll, dijonaise, chive

Smoked Fish Salad Roll

Smoked Fish Salad Roll

$9.00

House made bun, smoked fish salad, dill, chives, pickled shallots.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$15.00

tuna confit, swiss, bread and butter pickles, red onion, toasted milk bread

Fried Catfish Sandwich

Fried Catfish Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

tartar sauce, shredduce, house pickles

Grilled Fish Sandwich

Grilled Fish Sandwich

$18.00

(Ask what species!) tartar sauce, shredduce, house pickles

Nashville Hot Fish Sandwich

Nashville Hot Fish Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

fried fish, Nashville hot sauce, milk bread, pickles

Calabash Platter

Calabash Platter

$18.00+

comes with 1 serving of selected protein, waffle fries, slaw, lemon wedge and tartar sauce grilled or fried.

Calabash Platter - Choose 2

Calabash Platter - Choose 2

$25.00

comes with 2 servings of selected proteins, plus a serving of waffle fries, slaw, lemon, and tartar sauce. grilled or fried

Calabash Platter - Choose 3

Calabash Platter - Choose 3

$29.00

comes with 3 servings of selected proteins, plus a serving of waffle fries, slaw, lemon, and tartar sauce. grilled or fried

Protein Sides

$9.00+

Chose a Side order of your favorite Seafood!

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$5.00

large portion of waffle fries with house seasoning

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.00

house made slaw

Zapp's Chips

Zapp's Chips

$3.00

Zapp's Voodoo chips

Offline Member

If you are an Offline member, add this item to your cart and add your full name and Offline ID to the “special instructions” field

Smoked Fish Dip 8oz

Smoked Fish Dip 8oz

$8.50

6 oz. Smoked Fish Dip. Species will rotate seasonally. Mixed with sour cream, pickled red onion and our house seafood spice.

Oysters & Clams

Steamed Oyster Peck Kit

Steamed Oyster Peck Kit

$20.00

Everything you need for a SHUCK-YOUR-OWN home oyster roast! Choose what size peck you would like, half peck 15 oysters, full peck 30 oysters. Kit comes with: IN-SHELL NC Oysters, 2oz cocktail sauce, 2oz drawn butter, 2oz horseradish, 2 lemon wedges, 1 pack Crackers. COOKING INSTRUCTIONS: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1U0Ofo5Jo2nh4egjfA5dTTTkwxdneTr9UBIWEkg50Ros/edit?usp=sharing

Roasted Oyster Kit

Roasted Oyster Kit

$24.00

6ea Raw oysters shucked on-the-half-shell in a ready to bake pan topped with herb compound butter. COOKING INSTRUCTIONS: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1LJ3xUH6G8CbpcB8p3Bb5Vhl8SacLiZ6H7cYbVpSFGx8/edit?usp=sharing

Merch

White Mercer Oyster Knife

White Mercer Oyster Knife

$12.00

3" Stainless Steel Boston Style Oyster Knife with White Textured Poly Handle.

Dad Mullet Hat

Dad Mullet Hat

$25.00

Locals Seafood Red/Blue Tee

$18.00
Locals Oyster Bar Koozie

Locals Oyster Bar Koozie

$1.00

Keep those beverages cold while supporting your favorite local oyster bar!

Dri Fit Long Sleeve Tee

$25.00

CODY'S TEE

$25.00Out of stock

CODY'S HAT

$30.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

North Carolina seafood in the heart of Bull City. Everything from salads and sandwiches to shuck-at-home oyster kits, fresh fish and more.

Website

Location

530 Foster Street, Durham, NC 27701

Directions

