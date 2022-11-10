Seafood
Locals Seafood Restaurant & Market
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
North Carolina seafood in the heart of Bull City. Everything from salads and sandwiches to shuck-at-home oyster kits, fresh fish and more.
530 Foster Street, Durham, NC 27701
