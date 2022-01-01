Main picView gallery

Locanda Amalfi 349 Main St #150

review star

No reviews yet

349 Main St #150

Pleasanton, CA 94566

Antipasti & Insalate

Seasonal Salad

$13.95

Butter Lettuce, Goat Cheese, Toasted Almonds, Shaved Fennel, Pomegranate Seeds & Lemon Vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$13.95

Roasted Beets, Wild Arugula, Fresh Burrata & Balsamic Reduction

Arancini

$16.95

Fried Rice Balls Filled with Tomato & Mozzarella in Black Truffle Sauce

Shisito Peppers

$14.95

Lime, Black Pepper, Himalayan Sea Salt & Chef's Capri Sauce

Brussel Sprouts

$17.95

Balsamic Glaze, Parmigiano-Reggiano & Smoked Bacon

Coccole

$18.95

Pizza Bites with San Daniele Prosciutto, Burrata & Castelvetrano Olives

Burrata Pugliese

$19.95

Fresh Imported Burrata From Puglia,Roasted Bell Peppers,Artichokes & Grissini

Fritto Misto

$18.95

Deep Fried Monterey Calamari, Tiger Prawns & Chef's Capri Sauce

Polpo alla Veneziana

$19.95

Grilled Mediterranean Octopus, Balsamic Reduction, Fingerling Potatoes & Wild Arugula

Mamma Carmela's Meatballs

$16.95

Homemade Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano-Reggiano & House-Made Crostini

Caprese Salad

$18.95

Local Heirloom Tomatoes,Imported Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella & Homemade Pesto

Fiori di Zucca

$17.95

Tartare Salmone

$17.95Out of stock

Fresh King Salmon, Orange Zest, Maldon Sea Salt, Black Sesame & House-Made Chips

Tuna Carpaccio

$18.95

Smoked Tuna Carpaccio, Pomegranate, Arugula, Micro Greens & Aioli

Antipasto Amalfi

$20.00

Pizza

L'oro Di Napoli 1850

$19.95

Deep Fried Pizza Stuffed with San Marzano Tomato, Ricotta, Black Pepper & Fresh Basil

Marinara 1734

$17.95

San Marzano Tomato,Barbera EVOO, Shaved Garlic & Sicilian Oregano

Margherita

$18.95

San Marzano Tomato, Fior di latte Cheese, Local Basil & Barbera EVOO

Ortolana

$21.95

Tomato Sauce, Eggplant & Zucchini topped with Fresh Burrata

Pizza Tartufo

$21.95

Fior di Latte, White Truffle Crema & Rovagnati Coppa

San Daniele

$21.95

San Daniele Prosciutto, Wild Arugula, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella & Shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano

Diavola

$20.95

San Marzano Tomato, Fior di Latte Cheese, Calabria Nduja Sausage, Stracciatella & Barbera EVOO

Sofia Loren

$22.95

White Sauce, Fior di Latte & Oven Roasted Prosciutto topped with Crispy Shredded Potatoes

Capricciosa

$21.95

San Marzano Tomato, Fior di Latte Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Wild Mushrooms, Imported Spicy Salame & Oven Roasted Prosciutto

Meat Lover

$21.95

San Marzano Tomato, Fior di Latte Cheese, Rovagnati Prosciutto Cotto, Mild Italian Sausage & Black Pepper Salame

Pasta

Ravioli Caprese

$23.95

Homemade Ricotta & Spinach Ravioli with Cherry Tomato Sauce & Fresh Basil

Gnocchi Al Tartufo

$24.95

Homemade Gnocchi in a Black Truffle Cream Sauce

Pappardelle Bolognese

$24.95

Homemade Pappardelle with Traditional Bolognese Ragu

Ravioli Di Aragosta

$25.95

Maine Lobster & Asparagus filled Ravioli topped with Tiger Prawns in Pink Sauce

Paccheri Pesto

$23.95

Arugola Pesto with Almonds and Sun-dried Tomatoes

Gnocchi

$20.00

Mamma Carmela's Homemade Gnocchi with a Choice of Sauce

Fettuccine Meatball

$22.95

Secondi

Pollo 5 Terre

$25.95

Breaded Mary's Organic Chicken Breast topped with Arugula, Red Onions & Pesto Sauce with Steak Fries

Egglant Parmigiana

$22.95

Mamma Carmela's Famous Recipe

Brasato

$34.95

Braised Boneless Short Ribs, Red Wine Demi-Glace & Soft Polenta on a bed of Seasonal Vegetables

Branzino Amalfi

$32.95

Breaded Mediterranean Sea Bass, Lemon Sage EVOO with Butter Lettuce, Marcona Almonds, Orange Suprema & Fingerling Potatoes

Rack of Lamb

$35.95

New Zealand Half-Rack of Lamb, Chimichurri Sauce with Fingerling Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables & Demi-Glace

Halibut D'Amalfi

$32.95

Served Piccata Style in White Wine Lemon Caper Sauce, with Seasonal Vegetables

Bistecca

$50.95Out of stock

Salmone Positano

$29.95

Kid's Menu

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Chicken Strips with Fresh Vegetables

$12.00

Kid Margherita

$12.00

Kid Pepperoni

$12.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Dessert

Limoncello Cake

$10.00

Limoncello Cream, Mascarpone, Neapolitan-Style Spongecake

Ricotta E Pistacchio Cake

$10.00

Ricotta Cheese Cake, Bronte Pistachios & Cookie Crust

Tiramisu

$10.00

Lady Finger Cookies, Espresso Coffee, Mascarpone & Cream

Zeppoline Amalfi

$10.00

Homemade Doughnuts Rolled in Sugar Served with Nutella

Cannolo Siciliana

$10.00

Crunchy Cannoli Shell, Fresh Ricotta Cheese & Pistachio Crumble

Contorni

Side Steak Fries

$7.00

Side Pasta Butter

$8.00

Side Pasta Tomato

$8.00

Side Pasta Pesto

$8.00

Side Veggies

$8.00

Side Castelvetrano Olive

$5.00

Tanneto

$60.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

349 Main St #150, Pleasanton, CA 94566

Directions

Main pic

