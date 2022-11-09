Main picView gallery

Locanda Ravello

172 E Prospect Ave

Danville, CA 94526

Order Again

Popular Items

Fettucine Bolognese
Strozzapreti
Pizza Margherita

Antipasti

Bruschetta con Prosciutto

$16.95

Traditional Bruschetta served with Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, EVOO & 24 Month Aged Prosciutto San Daniele

Brussels Sprout

$18.95

Lime Black Pepper, Himalayan Sea Sale & Chef Capri Sauce

Meatballs

$18.95

Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano-Reggiano & House-Made Crostini

Fritto Misto

$19.95

Monterey Calamari, Tiger Prawns, Artichoke Hearts & Chef Capri Sauce

Antipasto X 2

$20.00

A Selection of Meats, Cheese & Olives

Antipasto X 3

$30.00

A Selection of Meats, Cheese & Olives

Antipasto X 4

$40.00

A Selection of Meats, Cheese & Olives

Antipasto X 5

$50.00

A Selection of Meats, Cheese & Olives

Antipasto X 6

$60.00

A Selection of Meats, Cheese & Olives

Fiore di Zucca

$18.95

Guazzetto

$20.00

Pizza

Pizza Margherita

$19.95

Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomato & Fresh Basil

Pizza Diavola

$21.95

Spicy Salame, Black Olives, Pepperoncini, Calabrese Peppers, Onion, Fresh Mozzarella & San Marzano Tomato Sauce

Pizza San Daniele

$21.95

San Daniele 24 Month Aged Prosciutto, Wild Baby Arugula, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella & Shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano

Calzone Antico

$21.95

Salame, Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, Black Pepper & San Marzano Tomato Sauce

Pizza Salsiccia E Porcini

$22.95

Italian Sausage, Porcini Mushrooms, Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce & Truffle Oil

Pizza Tartufata

$21.95

Truffle Sauce, Mozzarella, Chiodini Mushrooms & Prosciutto di Parma

Pizza Ravello

$21.95

Smoked Provolone, Cooked Herbed Prosciutto, Artichoke Hearts & Fresh Mozzarella

Pasta

Linguine Carbonara

$24.95

Pancetta, Pecorino Romano, Egg Yolk & Cracked Black Pepper

Gnocchi Tomato

$24.95

Mamma Carmela's House-Made Gnocchi in Cherry Tomato Sauce

Gnocchi Pesto

$24.95

Mamma Carmela's House-Made Gnocchi in Pesto Sauce

Ravioli di Aragosta

$26.95

Maine Lobster & Asparagus Filled Ravioli Topped with Tiger Prawns in House Pink Sauce

Linguine Alla Scoglio

$29.95

Homemade Squid Ink Linguine with Clams, Tiger Prawns & Cherry Tomato Sauce

Strozzapreti

$24.95

Italian Sausage, Spring Peas, Wild Mushrooms & Parmigiano-Reggiano Cream Sauce

Gnocchi Tartufata

$27.95

Mamma Carmela's House-Made Gnocchi, White Truffle Crema & Parmigiano-Reggiano

Fettucine Bolognese

$25.95

Traditional Bolognese Ragu

Spaghetti Meatballs

$24.95

Spaghetti Pasta with Mamma Carmela's Meatballs

Ragu Napolitano

$27.95

Braised Beef in Cherry Tomato Sauce

Lasagna

$25.95

Secondi

Pollo Parmigiana

$28.95

Breaded Mary's Farm Organic Chicken Breast with Seasonal Vegetables & Roasted Potatoes

Eggplant Parmigiana

$26.95

Mamma Carmela's Famous Recipe

Branzino Ravello

$35.95

Insalata & Zuppa

Vesuvio Salad

$13.95

Organic Mixed Greens, Artichoke Hearts, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Fennel & Italian Dressing

Insalata D'autunno

$16.95

Organic Butter Lettuce, Radish, Oranges, Almonds, Goat Cheese & EVOO Lemon Dressing

Octopus Salad

$22.95

Served Chilled with Garden Vegetables Over a Bed of Potatoes

Contorni

Side of Seasonal Vegetables

$9.95

Side of Pasta Tomato

$12.95

Side of Pasta Pesto

$12.95

Side of Pasta Cream

$12.95

Side of Pasta Pink Sauce

$12.95

Side of Pasta Butter

$12.95

Side Olives

$7.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.00

Mamma Carmela's Recipe

Zeppoline

$10.00

Italian Style Doughnuts, Sugar & Hazelnut Chocolate

Cannoli

$9.00

Crunchy Italian Pastry, Whipped Ricotta & Pistachios

Torta Limoncello

$10.00

Limoncello & Raspberry Layered with Sponge Cake

Kids

Kids Pizza

$12.00

Cheese or Pepperoni

Kids Pasta Tomato

$12.00

Kids Pasta Cream

$12.00

Kids Pasta Bolognese

$15.00

Kids Pasta Pink Sauce

$12.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$12.00

Kids Pollo

$12.00

Breaded Chicken Breast with Seasonal Vegetables

Kids Veggies

$10.00

Cocktails

7 & 7

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Cadillac Margarita

$14.50

Caipiroska

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$11.00

French 75

$16.00

French Martini

$15.00

Gibson

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Gin Martini Dirty

$13.00

Gin Martini Rocks

$13.00

Gin Martini Up

$13.00

Greyhound

$13.50

Irish Caffe

$15.00

Kentucky Mule

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Mai Tai

$11.50

Manhattan Rocks

$14.50

Manhattan Up

$14.50

Margarita

$13.00

Mexican Mule

$15.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Old Fashioned Rocks

$12.00

Old Fashioned Up

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.50

Screwdriver

$14.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.50

Tom Collins

$12.00

Vodka Martini Dirty

$13.00

Vodka Martini Rocks

$13.00

Vodka Martini Up

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.50

Vodka Soda

$12.00

Gin and Tonic

$12.00

Boulivardie

$15.00

Vodka Tonic

$13.00

Signature Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Basiltini

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Limonata Ravello

$13.00

Negroni Barricato

$15.00

Limoncello Spritz

$14.00

Paper Plane

$14.00

Pompelmo

$14.00

Ravello Rossini

$13.00

Sgroppino

$14.00

Coktail 15$

$15.00

Coktail 16$

$16.00

Vesuvio Cocktail

$14.00

Special Coktail

Il Paloma

$13.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Bee's Knees

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

172 E Prospect Ave, Danville, CA 94526

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

