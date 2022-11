Forst Sixtus Dopplebock

$8.00

12oz bottle. The famous, highly popular strong Forst Beer. The special malts used and the specific production process help to create its unique caramel flavor. It is immensely, unforgettably satisfying from the first sip. Its dark color and delicate hoppy notes evoke memories of the original strong beers and the traditional art of beer making in monasteries. Suggested serving temperature 7°C. Taste: Velvety with a distinctly malty feel and warm notes of roast, spicy caramel. Flavor: An intense fragrance of roasted malt, refined with some discreet hoppy hints. Ingredients: water, barley malt, maize gritz, hops.