Locanda Wine Bar 2293 First St

DINNER

Insalate

INSALATA LOCANDA

$14.95

Butter Lettuce, Artichoke Hearts, Watermelon Radish, Orange, Toasted Almonds, Goat Cheese & Champagne Vinaigrette

INSALATA DI PERE

$14.95

Hearts of Romaine, Shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, Homemade Croutons & Traditional Dressing

INSALATA DI POLLO E BIETOLE

$19.00

Free Range Chicken Breast, Wild Arugula, Organic Beets, Goat Cheese, Marcona Almonds, Grapefruit Suprema & Citrus Vinaigrette

INSALATA DI SALMONE

INSALATA DI SALMONE

$22.00

Wild Salmon, Mixed Greens, Orange, Fresh Strawberry, Pecans, Shaved Fennel & Champagne Vinaigrette

SOUP OF THE DAY

$12.95

Antipasti

ANTIPASTI FOR TWO .

$24.95

Our Weekly Selection of Meats & Cheese with Local Honey, Olives, Fruit & Nuts

PIATTO ALLA CONTADINA

$23.95

Imported Buffalo Mozzarella, Roasted Eggplant, Zucchini & Bell Peppers with Crostini

FIORI ZUCCA

$17.95

Zucchini Blossoms Filled with Fresh Ricotta Cheese & Mozzarella Served Over Marinara Sauce

POLPETTE DELLA MAMMA

$20.95

Homemade Beef Meatballs, Marinara Sauce & Parmesan Cheese, Served with Crostini

GRISSINI E OLIVE

$5.95

Crostini & Green Olives

TARTARE MISTO MARE

$25.00

Ahi Tuna, Wild Salmone, Fresh Avocado, Micro Greens, Ponzu Sauce, Honey Mustard & Homemade Crostini

GAMBERONI IN UMIDO

$22.95

Gulf of Mexico Jumbo Prawns with Black Truffle Polenta

Pasta

LASAGNA DELLA MAMMA

$26.95

Mamma Carmela's Traditional Beef & Veal Recipe

CANNELLONI DELLA MAMMA

$26.95

Homemade Cannelloni Pasta, Stuffed with Ricotta Cheese, Spinach, Nutmeg, Parmesan & Truffle Crema

KIDS PASTA BUTTER

$11.00

KID PASTA POMODORO

$12.00

Pasta with Tomato Sauce

Secondi

ROSA DI BRANZINO

ROSA DI BRANZINO

$29.95

Mediterranean Sea Bass in a Lemon EVOO Vinaigrette Over Thinly Sliced Roasted Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables

SALMONE AUTUNNO

$28.95

Marinated Atlantic Salmon, Bourbon & Orange Peel, Sautéed Baby Spinach served with Roasted Yukon Potatoes with Orange Glaze $27.95

BRASATO LOCANDA

$28.95

Braised Short Ribs, Truffle Polenta & Sautéed Baby Spinach

Pinsa

Roman-Style Pinsa

MARGHERITA

$21.95

Homemade Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella & Basil

DIAVOLA

$24.95

Homemade Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Red Onions, Tuscan Salame, Spicy Chili Oil

SAN DANIELE

$25.95

Homemade Tomato Sauce & Fresh Mozzarella Topped with Baby Arugula, San Daniele Prosciutto & Parmigiano-Reggiano

BIANCA AI FUNGHI

$23.95

White Pizza: Fresh Mozzarella, Chiodini Mushrooms & Fresh Basil

MEAT LOVER'S

$25.95

Homemade Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Mild Italian Sausage & Pepperoni

Gluten Free Focaccia

$9.00

Dessert

CHOCOLATE PRALINE CAKE

$12.00

EMOTIONS PETITS FOURS

$14.00

LIMONCELLO CAKE

$12.00

COPPA AL PISTACCHIO

$12.00

BEVERAGE

NA Beverage

Corkage 25

$25.00

Corkage 35

$35.00

Virgin Cocktail

$8.00

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Soda

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$7.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Grapefruit

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Kids Milk

$3.50

Kids OJ

$3.50

Kids Pepsi

$3.50

Kids Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Kids Sierra Mist

$3.50

Kids Lemonade

$3.50

Kids Gingerale

$3.50

Kids Shirley Temple

$4.00

Kids Virgin Cocktail

$6.00

Kids Cranberry

$3.50

Kids Grapefruit

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Double Decaf Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Double Cappuccino

$6.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.50

Double Decaf Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$4.50

Double Latte

$6.00

Decaf Latte

$4.50

Double Decaf Latte

$6.00

Mocha

$4.50

Double Mocha

$6.00

Decaf Mocha

$4.50

Double Decaf Mocha

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.95

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2293 First St, Livermore, CA 94550

Directions

