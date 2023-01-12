Restaurant header imageView gallery

LOCHI'S FOOD AND MORE 306 W Atchley Ave

No reviews yet

306 W Atchley Ave

Alvarado, TX 76009

Breakfast

Barbacoa Burrito

$8.00

Chicharron Burrito

$8.00

Huevo con papas burritos

$8.00

Huevo con chorizo burritos

$8.00

Huevo con tocino burrito

$8.00

Barbacoa taco

$2.50

Chicharron taco

$2.50

Huevo con papas taco

$2.50

Huevo con chorizo taco

$2.50

Huevo con Torino taco

$2.50

Dinner

Agua Fresca Chica

$3.00

Agua Fresca Grande

$6.00

Bottella de Agua

$1.00

Burritos de Asada

$8.00

Burritos de Barbacoa

$8.00

Burritos de Carnitas

$8.00

Burritos de Chicharron

$8.00

Burritos de Pastor

$8.00

Fries

$2.50

Hamburger

$9.00

Papa Loca

$9.00

Papas India

$9.00

Quesadilla de Asada

$8.00

Quesadilla de Barbacoa

$8.00

Quesadilla de Carnitas

$8.00

Quesadilla de Chicharron

$8.00

Taco plate

$8.00

Soda

$1.00

Taco de Asada

$2.50

Taco de Carnitas

$2.50

Tacos de Barbacoa

$2.50

Tacos de Chicharron

$2.50

Sodas mexicana

$2.50

Tortas de Asada

$9.00

Tortas de Barbacoa

$9.00

Tortas de Carnitas

$9.00

Taco

Taco

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
306 W Atchley Ave, Alvarado, TX 76009

