Lock & Dam Dog Shop
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Lock & Dam was born in 2016 within a retrofitted gas station serving unique hot dogs, juicy griddled burgers, and creamy soft serve. We are a local family owned and operated small business. Our outdoor dining area offers fantastic views overlooking the Allegheny river. We love having families enjoy a sunny day with great food before going the the Pittsburgh Zoo, Highland Park, or the surrounding area. When coming to Lock & Dam, we believe that you, and yours, should "relish the good times" so come and enjoy!
7331 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
