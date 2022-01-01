Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lock & Dam Dog Shop

52 Reviews

$

7331 Butler St

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Order Again

Popular Items

Dam Deluxe
CUSTOM BURGER
Fries

Burgers

CUSTOM BURGER

$7.50+

Create your own custom burger!

Dam Deluxe

Dam Deluxe

$7.50+

Classic burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our house burger sauce

Junkyard

$9.50+

Our first Signature Burger! Comes topped with american cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, a layer of crunchy fried pickles and smothered with our house burger sauce!

Western

$9.50+

Smokey BBQ bacon cheeseburger topped with a crunchy onion ring

Brekkie

$10.00+

Breakfast of champs! Our bacon cheeseburger topped with a fried egg and our house garlic aioli.

Grunge

Grunge

$9.50+

Those who know... know this killer combination! Rich garlic cream cheese, smokey bacon, caramelized onions, sweet-heat candied jalapenos.

BEYOND Burger

$14.50

Hot Dogs

B.Y.O. Dam Dog

$4.00

Build your own Dam Dog!

Chicago Dog

$4.50

Classic dragged through the garden dog. Topped with yellow mustard, tomato, pickle, onion, neon relish, sport peppers (hot), celery salt, and poppy seed.

Western Dog

$5.00

Smokey BBQ, bacon, cheese sauce, topped with crispy onion straws

Grunge Dog

$5.00

Our most unique dog, but an instant favorite! Rich garlic cream cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, and sweet-heat candied jalapenos.

Reuben Dog

$5.00Out of stock

Melted Swiss cheese over sauerkraut and our house thousand island

Chili-Cheese Dog

$4.50

Classic dog topped with our house made chili and cheese sauce

Junkyard Dog

$6.00

Fully loaded! Cheese sauce, bacon, house burger sauce, caramelized onions, and crunchy fried pickles

Carolina Dog

$5.00Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$3.00+

Cheese Fries

$4.00+

Chili-Cheese Fries

$5.00+

Bacon-Cheese Fries

$5.00+

Chili Fries

$4.50+

Onion Rings

$4.50+

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Chili-Bacon-Cheese Fries

$6.50+

Other Items

Chicken Tenders

$6.50+Out of stock

Your choice of three or five pieces

Corn Dog

$5.00

Hand dipped in our housemade batter and fried up!

Sauces

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$0.75

BBQ

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Mayo

$0.25

Hot Sauce

$0.25

House Sauce

$0.25

Mustard

$0.25

Ketchup

$0.25

Malt Vinegar

$0.25

Garlic Aioli

$0.25

Coke

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Coke ZERO

$2.75

Boylan's Soda

Root Beer

$2.75

Creme Soda

$2.75

Black Cherry

$2.75

Orange

$2.75

Diet Root Beer

$2.75

Diet Creme Soda

$2.75

Diet Black Cherry

$2.75

Iced Tea

Turner's Tea

$1.85+

Gold Peak

$3.25

Calypso Lemonade

Calypso Lemon

$2.75

Calypso Peach

$2.75

Calypso Strawberry

$2.75

Calypso Blue

$2.75

Other

Water

$1.85

Monster Energy

$3.50

Milkshake

Pick your flavor! Pairs great with our burgers!

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.50

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.50

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.50

Oreo Milkshake

$5.50

Cake Milkshake

$5.50

Choc Cake Bat Milkshake

$6.00Out of stock

PB Milkshake

$5.50

Carm Pret Milkshake

$6.00

S'Mores Milkshake

$6.00

Blueberry Milkshake

$6.50

Banana Milkshake

$5.50

Mint Milkshake

$5.50

Cherry Milkshake

$5.50

Hot Fudge Milkshake

$6.50

Mocha Milkshake

$6.00

Black & White

$6.00

Choc PB Milkshake

$6.00

Hershey's Shake

$7.50

Float

Old-fashioned ice cream soda float served with Boylan's soda or Coke

Root Beer Float

$5.50

Coke Float

$5.50

Creme Soda Float

$5.50

Black Cherry Float

$5.50

Orange Float

$5.50

Diet RB Float

$5.50

Diet CS Float

$5.50

Diet Coke Float

$5.50

Diet Bl Cherry Float

$5.50

Float

$5.50

Cyclone

Soft serve loaded with your choice of mix-ins! Choose up to two

Cyclone

$6.00

Sundaes

Traditional sundae with our creamy vanilla soft serve and your choice of topping

Banana Split

$7.00Out of stock

Vanilla soft serve loaded with chocolate syrup, strawberries, pineapple, chopped peanuts, whipped cream and a cherry

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Warm brownie topped with hot fudge, whipped cream, chopped peanuts and a cherry

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00Out of stock

Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.50

Strawberry Sundae

$5.50

Caramel Sundae

$5.50

PB Sundae

$5.50

Marshmallow Sundae

$5.50

Pineapple Sundae

$5.50

Choc Syrup Sundae

$5.50

S'Mores Sundae

$6.00

Carm Pret Sundae

$6.00

Blueberry Sundae

$5.50

Novelties

Pint

$9.00

Pound Cake

$2.00

Brownie

$2.00

Shirts

Basic Logo Shirt

$20.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lock & Dam was born in 2016 within a retrofitted gas station serving unique hot dogs, juicy griddled burgers, and creamy soft serve. We are a local family owned and operated small business. Our outdoor dining area offers fantastic views overlooking the Allegheny river. We love having families enjoy a sunny day with great food before going the the Pittsburgh Zoo, Highland Park, or the surrounding area. When coming to Lock & Dam, we believe that you, and yours, should "relish the good times" so come and enjoy!

Website

Location

7331 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Directions

