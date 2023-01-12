Lock 12 Music

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

Battered Mushrooms

$6.00

Cauliflower - Battered

$5.00

Cauliflower - Spicy Battered

$5.00

Cheese curds

$5.00

Chicken Wings (6)

$6.00

Crab Rangoon

$5.00

Egg Rolls

$4.00

French Fries

$3.00

Jalapeno Cheese Curds

$5.00Out of stock

Loaded Potato Wedges

$6.00

Mac n Cheese - Bacon

$5.00

Mac n Cheese - Bacon and Broccoli

$6.00

Mac n Cheese - Broccoli

$5.00

Macaroni and Cheese

$4.00

Meatballs

$5.00

Mini Blue Crab Cakes

$7.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.00

Mini Shredded Beef Tacos

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Pickle Chips

$5.00

Pot Stickers

$6.00

Potato Wedges

$4.00

Pretzel Bites w/Nacho Cheese

$5.00

Pretzel Knots (Order of 2)

$6.00

Spicy Cheesy Corn Nuggets

$5.00

Sweet Cheesy Corn Nuggets

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Tater Tots

$3.00

Tempura Sushi Rolls

$7.00

Tortilla Chips and Nacho Cheese or Salsa

$4.00

Wraps N Rolls

1/2 LB All Beef Footlong

$8.00

1/3 LB All Beef Burger

$6.00

1/4 LB All Beef Hot Dog

$5.00

B.L.T Grilled

$5.00

B.L.T Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Fish Sandwich - Cider Battered

$7.00

French Dip

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap or Roll

$7.00

Italian Meatball Sub

$8.00

Lobster Roll

$13.00Out of stock

Pizza Burger

$5.00

Ribeye Sandwich

$12.00

Sloppy Dog

$7.00

Sloppy Footlong

$10.00

Sloppy Joe

$6.00

Smoked Sausage

$6.00

Spicy Breaded Chicken Wrap or Roll

$6.00

Top Sirloin Wrap or Roll

$12.00

Asian Entrees

Beef and Broccoli Pint

$8.00

Crab Rangoon

$5.00

Egg Rolls

$4.00

General Tso Chicken Pint

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Stir Fry Pint

$7.00

House Fried Rice Pint

$4.00

Orange Chicken Pint

$7.00

Pot Stickers

$6.00

Steamed White Rice Pint

$3.00

Pad Thai Noodles (Pint)

$4.00

South of the Border

Nachos - Regular (Feeds 1-2)

$8.00

Nachos - Large (Feeds 3-4)

$12.00

Tacos (Order of 2)

$5.00

Walking Taco

$5.00

Specialty Pasta

Chicken Alfredo Broccoli

$9.00

Grilled chicken, alfredo, broccoli, 3 cheese blend

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta

$9.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, creamy ranch, 3 cheese blend.

Chicken Pico Queso

$9.00

Grilled chicken, tomato, onions, jalapenos, cilantro, bell peppers, garlic, creamy queso, 3 cheese blend.

Chili Bake

$9.00

Chili, chopped onion, 3 cheese blend

Marinara and Meatballs

$9.00

3 meatballs, marinara, shredded parmesan, 3 cheese blend.

Taco Bake

$9.00

beef taco meat, tomato, lettuce, crunched doritos, 3 cheese blend.

POP/SODA

Cherry Pepsi

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Coke DIET

$1.00

Cranberry

$1.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Energy (Gun)

$2.00

Iced Tea

$1.00

Lemonade

$1.00

Mountain Dew

$1.00

Mountain Dew DIET

$1.00

Mr. Pibb

$1.00

Orange Juice

$1.00

Pepsi

$1.00

Root Beer

$1.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Sprite Zero

$1.00

LIQUOR

House Vodka

$3.00+

Pearl Cucumber

$3.00+

Smirnoff

$3.00+

Titos

$4.00+

UV Blue

$3.00+

UV Cherry

$3.00+

UV Grape

$3.00+

Bacardi

$3.00+

Bacardi Limon

$3.00+

Blue Chair Bay Coconut

$3.00+

Captain Cherry Vanilla

$3.00+

Captain Morgan

$3.00+

Cruzan Black Cherry

$3.00+

House Rum Dark

$3.00+

House Rum Silver

$3.00+

Malibu Coconut

$3.00+

Malibu Mango

$3.00+

Bombay

$4.00+

Tanqueray

$4.00+

House Gin

$3.00+

House Silver Tequilia

$3.00+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$3.00+

Patron Silver

$6.00+

Black Velvet

$3.00+

Black Velvet Toasted Carmel

$3.00+

Canadian Club

$3.00+

Crown Apple

$4.00+

Crown Peach

$4.00+

Crown Royal

$4.00+

Crown Salted Carmel

$4.00+

Fireball

$3.00+

Jack Daniels

$4.00+

Jack Daniels Fire

$4.00+

Jack Daniels Honey

$4.00+

Jameson

$4.00+

Kesslers

$3.00+

Pendleton Whiskey

$5.00+

Screwball

$4.00+

Seagrams 7

$3.00+

Southern Comfort

$4.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$5.00+

House Scotch

$3.00+

Jim Beam

$4.00+

Jim Beam Devils Cut

$5.00+

Jim Beam Peach

$4.00+

Makers Mark

$5.00+

Amaretto

$3.00+

Blue Caracao

$3.00+

Carolans

$4.00+

Deep Eddy

$3.00+

Dr. McGillicuddy's Cherry

$3.00+

Dr. McGillicuddy's Mentholmint

$3.00+

Grand Marnier

$5.00+

Jaegermeister

$4.00+

Kalhua

$4.00+

Midori Melon

$3.00+

Rumpleminz

$4.00+

Schnapps Buttershots

$3.00+

Schnapps Peach

$3.00+

Schnapps Peppermint

$3.00+

Schnapps Rootbeer

$3.00+

Schnapps Strawberry

$3.00+

CANNED BEVERAGES

Bohemian Rhaposidy

$4.00

Bud 55

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Next

$3.00

Bud Select

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Cherry Bomb Blonde

$5.00

Coors Heavy

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Fling Mai Tai

$4.00

Fling Margarita

$4.00

Fling Poloma

$4.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$5.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$5.00

High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

High Noon Watermelon

$5.00

Mango Cart

$4.00

Miller Light

$3.00

Nutrl

$4.00

PBR

$2.00

Pseudo Sue

$5.00

Sauza Tropical Twist

$4.00

Simply Spiked

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Ultra

$3.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$3.00

White Claw Lemon

$3.00

White Claw Lime

$3.00

White Claw Watermelon

$3.00

BOTTLED BEVERAGES

312

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Cider Boys Apricot Crush

$4.00

Cider Boys Blackberry Wild

$4.00

Cider Boys Cinnamon

$4.00

Cider Boys First Press

$4.00

Cider Boys Mimosa

$4.00

Cider Boys Pine Apple

$4.00

Cider Boys Rasberry Smash

$4.00

Club Tails

$4.00

Coors Stubby

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Deschutes IPA

$5.00

Fat Tire

$4.00

Guinness

$4.00

Kinky

$4.00

Labatt's

$4.00

Lagunitas

$4.00

Leinenkugel

$4.00

Mikes Hard

$4.00

Miller Genuine Draft

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Potosi Cave Ale

$4.00

Shiner Holiday Cheer

$4.00

Stella

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

COCKTAILS

3 Wise Men

$4.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blue Balls

$3.00

Captain's Choice

$4.00

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

Jaeger Bomb

$5.00

Kamakazi

$5.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Margarita (Jose)

$4.00

Mexican Sunset

$4.00

Ocean Breeze

$4.00

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Purple Rain

$4.00

Red Gummy Bear

$5.00

Shark Bite

$5.00

The Kit

$6.00

The Nick

$4.00

Tootsie Roll

$4.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

WINE

Cabernet

$4.00

Pinot Grigio

$4.00

NA BEVERAGES

Busch Light NA

$3.00

Guiness NA

$4.00

Heineken NA

$4.00

Coors Edge NA

$4.00

BAR SPECIALS

$2 Busch Light

$2.00

$2 Fireball Shot

$2.00

Korbel Bottle

$25.00

Korbel Glass

$4.00

Hats

Beanie

$20.00

Ball Cap

$15.00

Koozies

Silver Single

$4.00

Silver 2 for $7

$7.00

Color Single

$3.00

Color 2 for $5

$5.00

Silver/Color Combo

$6.00

T-Shirts

Short Sleeve

$15.00

Long Sleeve

$20.00

Sweat Shirts

Hoodie

$35.00

Crew Neck

$30.00

Hawaiian Shirts

Hawaiian Shirt

$40.00

Candy Snacks

M&M Fudge Brownie

$2.00

Reese Snack Cake

$2.00

Snickers Peanut Brownie

$2.00

Carnivore Snacks

Beef Stick

$2.00

Beef Jerkey

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

134 S Riverview St, Bellevue, IA 52031

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

