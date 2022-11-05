Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lock 29

127 Bridge Street

Mont Clare, PA 19453

Salads

Super Caesar

$14.00

Chopped Romaine, Baby Kale, Sourdough Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Housemade Caesar Dressing

Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.00

Ahi Tuna, Mesclun greens, Shredded Carrot, Avocado, Diced Cucumber, Pickled Watermelon Radish, Fried Wonton, Ginger Carrot Dressing

Greek Salad

$14.00

Kalamata Olives, Diced Cucumbers, Feta, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Romaine, Red Wine Vinaigrette

COBB Salad

$14.00

Southwest Salad

$15.00

Black beans, Pico De Gallo, pickled jalapenos, local corn salsa, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Chopped Romaine, Chipotle Lime Vinaigrette

Arugula Waldorf Salad

$14.00

Grapes, Granny Smith Apples, Gorgonzola, Candied Walnuts, Arugula, Creamy Citrus Vinaigrette

Side Salad

$6.00

Appetizers

Fried Falafel, Quinoa Tabbouleh, Feta Aioli

Tuna Poke Bowl

$15.00

quinoa and brown rice, spicy raw tuna, cucumber, pickled shallots, avocado, scallions, teriyaki drizzle, crispy tempura pieces

Hummus Plate

$13.00

Housemade Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper, Diced Cucumber, Diced Tomato, Feta, Kalamata Olive, Olive Oil, Pita

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Charcuterie Plate

$15.00

Nachos

$13.00

Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Jalapeno, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Monterey Jack, Corn Tortilla Chip

Ranch Fried Pickle Chips

$11.00

Kosher Pickles, Spicy Jalapeno Batter, Horseradish Chive

Wings

$15.00

Spicy Tuna Nacho

$16.00

Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Pickled Jalapeno, Pickled Watermelon Radish, Scallions, Spicy Mayo, Teriyaki Glaze, Fried Wonton Chips

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Pecorino, Truffle Oil, Parsley, Handcut Fries

Brussels

$12.00

Pecorino, Truffle Oil, Balsamic Glaze, Lemon Zest

Fries

$6.00

Chips And Guacamole

$10.00

Fajita Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Burgers

Kennett Square Burger

$16.00

Local Mushrooms, swiss cheese, beer braised onions, garlic aioli, toasted brioche bun

Bourbon Bacon Burger

$16.00

Onion Rings, Bourbon Bacon Jam, Smoked Gouda

Lock 29 Burger

$16.00

Pepper Relish, Sharp Provolone, Crispy Prosciutto, Roasted Long Hots

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Sandwiches

Catfish

$17.00

Cornmeal Crusted Catfish, Arugula, Tomato, Spicy Remoulade, Brioche Bun

Nashville Chicken

$16.00

Marinated Fried Chicken, Pickles, Coleslaw, Mayonnaise, Spicy Oil

Cuban

$15.00

Mojo Pork, Ham, Pickles, Whole Grain Mustard, Swiss Cheese

Roasted Vegetable Panini

$15.00

Roasted Red Pepper, Grilled Eggplant, Grilled Zucchini, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze, Arugula

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$15.00

Fried green tomatoes, arugula, thick cut bacon, spicy remoulade, toasted sourdough bread

French Dip

$16.00

Slow roasted beef, au jus, beer glazed onions, provolone cheese, horseradish aioli, long roll

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

MCP Sandwich

$15.00

Your choice of fried or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, zesty lemon aioli, toasted brioche bun

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

