18290 LIVERNOIS AVE

DETROIT, MI 48221

Order Again

The Starters

3 Pointer

$16.00

Red Wings, Cheesesticks & Eggrolls. Served with 3 Sauces

Bases Loaded

$10.00

Seasoned Fries w/ Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, White QUESO, Bacon & Green Onions

Batters Up!

$16.00

6 Crispy House Battered Jumbo Shrimp served with Cocoktail Sauce

Catfish Bites

$12.00

Crispy Fried Catfish Served w/ Tarter Sauce & Hot Sauce

Classic Stadium Sausage

$8.00

Classic Red Hot Beef Sausage w/ Peppers and Onions

Mild Stadium Sausage

$8.00

Mild Red Hot Beef Sausage w/ Peppers and Onions

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Breaded Deep Fried Chesse sticks brushed w/ Garlic Butter, topped with Parmasean Cheese and served with Marinara Sauce

Red Wings

$12.00

6 Deep Fried Smoked Wings topped with our Signature Red Dry Rub w/ Your Choice of Sauce

Southwest Chicken Eggrolls

$10.00

Savory Tortilla Rolls filled with Chicken, Spinach, Black Beans, Corn, Red Bell Pepper, Pepper Jack Cheese; Garnished w/ Parmesean and served with Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Stanley Cup

$6.00

Garlic Parmessan Fries in a Ketchup Coated Cup

Steak Bites

$15.00

Tenderlion tossed in Housemade Zip Sauce w/ Mushrooms, Peppers,and Onions

Sandwiches

Lockeroom BYOB

$14.00

1/2 Pound Burger With Your Choice of 3 toppings including Bacon, American, White Cheddar,Pepper Jack, Nacho Cheese, Mushrooms, Jalapeno, Grilled Onions, Fried Onion Rings, Tri Colored Peppers. $1 Egg $4 Extra Patty

B.L.T

$10.00

Seasoned Bacon Piled High, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Grilled Jerck Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chargrilled Chicken Breast seasoned with our Homemade Marinade

Lynda Carter

$14.00

Deep Fried Vegan Chick'N w/Vegan Cheese, Vegan Mayo & 24k Sauce

Salmon Burger

$12.00

Juicy Grilled Salmon Patty Seasoned to Perfection

Desert

Deep Fried PB& J

$10.00

Pastry Drizzled with Cream Cheese sprinkled with Powdered Sugar (2)

Crew Combos

Homeplate

$25.00

2 Cheeseburgers + 2 Fries

On The Fly

$40.00

20 Piece Red Wing + Fries

Penalty Box

$45.00

12 Red Wings + Steak Bites + Fries

Tackle Box

$50.00

12 Red Wings + 8 Shrimp + Catfish Bites + Fries

The End Zone

$100.00

Red Wings+ Steak Bites + Shrimp + EggRolls

Triple Double

$75.00

12 Red Wings + 12 Shrimp + 10 Cheese Sticks + Fries

Lockeroom LunchBox

LBox #1-Chz Burger & Fries

$10.00

Burger + Fries

LBox # 2 Salmon Burger & Fries

$10.00

Chicken Wings + Fries

LBox # 3 Jerk Sand & Fries

$10.00

LBox #4- BLT& Fries

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich + Fries

LBox #5- Sausage & Fries

$10.00

Salmon Burger + Fries

LOCKEROOM MERCH

Men’s Hoodie

$50.00

Lockeroom Glass

$10.00

Lockeroom Jersey

$50.00

Lockeroom T-shirt

$25.00

Lockeroom Hat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Serving You is Our Favorite Sport!

Location

18290 LIVERNOIS AVE, DETROIT, MI 48221

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

