Lockheart - Boston

102 Central Street

Wellesley, MA 02482

Order Again

Popular Items

Rib Eye Steak
Smoked Carnitas
Chicken Tinga

Appetizers

Street Corn

$9.50

Shucked & Grilled, Paprika Aioli, Queso Fresco. *Can be done Gluten-free *Vegetarian

Sheet Pan Nachos (Half Sheet)

$10.00

Hand-cut Corn Chips, Spiced Queso, Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeño, Cilantro-Lime Crema. *Vegetarian

Sheet Pan Nachos (Full Sheet)

$15.00

Hand-cut Corn Chips, Spiced Queso, Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeño, Cilantro-Lime Crema. *Vegetarian

Chorizo & Shrimp Queso

$11.00

Spiced Queso Blanco, Tortilla Chips.

Flat Top Quesadilla

$13.00

Sinaloa Smash Sliders

$11.00

3 Beef Sliders, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Blend Cheese, Jalapenos, Cilantro Lime Crema, on Hawaiian Rolls.

Lobster Guac

$14.00

Picked Claw and Knuckle, Smashed & Dressed Avocado, Tortilla Chips.

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Shaved Rib Eye Peppers & Onions, House Queso, Flaky Pastry, Side of Smoked Chipotle Ketchup.

Smoked Short Rib Chili

$9.00

Tacos

Rib Eye Steak

$5.50

Grilled Medium, House Dry Rub, Chimichurri, Cotija Cheese, Fried Onion Strings. *Gluten-free without Onion Strings

Chicken Tinga

$4.50

Braised & Shredded, Charred Corn Relish, Pickled Radish. *Gluten-free

Ahi Tuna Taco

$6.00

Soy Ginger Marinade, Avocado Puree, Cabbage & Carrots, Sesame Seeds, Wasabi Aioli. *Can be done Gluten-free

Korean Brussels Sprouts

$4.50

Fried Brussels Sprouts, Soy Ginger & Garlic Glaze, Pickled Red Onion, Sesame Seeds. *Can be done Gluten-free *Vegetarian

Smoked Carnitas

$5.00

Smoked Pork Butt, Black Bean Puree, Cilantro Lime Crema, Classic Pico de Gallo. *Gluten-free

Buttered Lobster

$6.50

Sautéed in Butter, Avocado Puree, Microgreens. *Gluten-free

Cajun Salmon

$5.00

Blackened & Seared, Jalapeño Slaw, Spiced Tartar Sauce. *Gluten-free

Rock Shrimp

$5.00

Pan Fried, Shredded Romaine, Remoulade. *Gluten-free

Short Rib Birria

$6.50

Seared, Braised & Shredded, Oaxaca Cheese, Cilantro, White Onion, Consomme. *Gluten-free

Southern Fried Chicken Taco

$5.50

Jalapeno Slaw, Spicy Aioli, Avocado Puree, Parsley.

PBLT Taco

$6.00

Smoked Pork Belly, Shredded Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Mayonnaise.

Salads and Bowls

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Hearts, Ciabatta Croutons, Shaved Romano, Pickled Red Onion, Grilled Corn, Roasted Garlic Caesar Dressing. *Gluten-free without Croutons *Vegetarian

Oaxaca Caprese

$13.00

Heirloom Tomato, Thick Sliced Oaxaca Cheese, Olive Caper & Poblano Relish, Balsamic Drizzle. *Gluten-free *Vegetarian

El Chapo

$12.00

Shredded Romaine, Grape Tomato, Poblano, Green Onions, Rainbow Carrots, Queso Fresco, Cotija, Champagne Vinaigrette. *Gluten-free *Vegetarian

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$13.00

Soy Ginger Marinade, Cucumber, Carrots, Avocado Puree, Sesame Seeds, Spring onion, Tortilla Crisps, Served Over White Rice. *Can be done Gluten-free

The Harvest Bowl

$11.00

Grilled Vegetables, Cucumber, Heirloom Tomatoes, Guacamole, Champagne Vinaigrette, Served Over Brown Rice. *Can be done Gluten-free *Vegetarian

Salmon Glow Bowl

$13.00

Seared Atlantic Salmon, Charred Zucchini, Cherry Tomatoes, Papitas, Hot Honey Vinaigrette, Served Over White Rice. *Gluten-free

Spicy Octopus Salad

$16.00

Charred Octopus, Cucumber, Heirloom Tomato, Pickled Onion, Pickled Jalapeno, Queso Fresco, Champagne Vinaigrette. *Gluten-free

Large Plates

Brick Chicken

$19.00

Brined, Pressed & Seared, Roasted Root Vegetables, Pepper Herb Glaze. *Gluten-free

18oz Al Pastor Rib Eye

$36.00

Hand-cut, Marinated & Seared to Temp, Charred Corn Relish, Sweet Potato Mash, Spiced Compound Butter. *Gluten-free

Spiced Salmon

$25.00

Blackened & Seared, Sweet Potato, Esquites, Avocado Lime Crema. *Gluten-free

Veggie Enchiladas

$16.00

Three Corn Tortillas filled with Peppers & Onions, Served Over Black Bean Puree & Topped with Salsa Roja, Cotija Cheese, Queso Fresco, Pico de Gallo. *Gluten-free *Vegetarian

Veggie Enchiladas NO CHEESE

$16.00

Kids Menu

Traditional Kids Taco

$3.00

Chicken Bites

$8.00

Kids Nachos

$8.00

Cheese Burger Taco

$4.00

Veggie Rice Bowl

$8.00

Sides

House Made Guacamole

$8.00

Comes with Chips

White Rice

$5.00

Brown Rice

$5.00

House Made Salsa

$4.00

Comes with Chips

Esquites

$5.00

Sweet Potato Mash

$4.00

Rice And Beans

$7.00

Roasted Root Vegetables

$5.00

Side Queso With Chips

$4.00

Side Beans

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

