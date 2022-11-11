Lockwood Distilling Company imageView gallery

Lockwood Distilling Company and Kitchen

356 Reviews

$$

506 Lockwood Dr

Richardson, TX 75080

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Chicken
Mixed Greens
Kids Chicken Tenders

Starters

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$7.95

Freshly fried per order, seasoned with house seasoning and served with house fermented Fresno chili hot sauce.

Grazing Board

Grazing Board

$23.95

Chef's selected two meats and two cheeses to feature accompanied with Boursin cheese, grape chutney, grain mustard, grapes, pickled veggies and toast points.

Pimento Cheese App

Pimento Cheese App

$9.95

House made Poblano Pimento Cheese with fermented Fresno chili hot sauce. Served with 'comeback' crackers.

White Bean Dip

White Bean Dip

$8.95

Not your Frito's bean dip! Southern butter beans blended with house spices and garnished with watercress and limonite. Served with toast points

Truffle Tots

$8.95

Tuna Nachos

$16.95

Dirty South Tots

$8.95

Deviled Eggs

$8.95

Soups & Salads

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.95

Seasonal Soup

$6.95Out of stock

Caesar

$10.95

Baby greens, blistered tomatoes, capers and aged parmesan with house made Caesar dressing.

Mixed Greens

$10.95

Hand-picked herbs, toasted almonds, goat cheese, honey dill dressing

Wedge

$11.95

Sandwiches

House Burger

House Burger

$15.95

Texas Kobe Beef, house-made Boursin, tomato, arugula, caramelized onion on a brioche bun.

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.95

Kobe Beef, Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce Tomato and BACON!! Yes, we've been reading your diary and here's your burger...

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Free range chicken breast brined and freshly fried with spicy mayo and house made pickles. Available all week, even Sundays!

Full Monty Club

$15.95
House Pastrami

House Pastrami

$19.95

Texas brisket brined for 10 days, fresh sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing on rye bread

Jive Turkey

Jive Turkey

$12.95

Havarti, watercress, grape chutney, mayo on ciabatta.

Muffaletta

Muffaletta

$14.95

Salami, pit ham, bologna, provolone, smoked olive tapenade, Texas olive oil on Italian sesame bread.

Pimento Cheese Sand

Pimento Cheese Sand

$12.95

House made poblano pimento cheese with fermented Fresno chilis, tomato on sourdough.

Smoked Bologna

Smoked Bologna

$13.95

Best decision you'll make today. Smoked beef bologna, cheddar, Zapp's chips, dijonaise, lettuce on Texas toast.

Smoked Chicken

Smoked Chicken

$14.95

Sweet tea brined and smoked chicken breast, cheddar, arugula, tomato, bay dressing, pickled red onion on a paisano roll. You won't find a better sandwich. Fight me.

The Big Vegan

The Big Vegan

$12.95

Smoked ribboned carrots, baby kale, tomato, pickles, butter bean puree, caramelized onion, lemon garlic dressing on sourdough.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$13.95

House dressing, fresh thyme, havarti on sourdough. Best Tuna Melt in North Texas!!

Entrees

Chicken Tender Dinner

$19.95

Shrimp & Grits

$19.95

South Carolina cheese grits, Tasso ham, gulf shrimp.

Shrimp Bolognese

$23.95

Skirt Steak

$29.95

Market Fish

$27.95Out of stock

Bistro Filet

$26.95Out of stock

Frito Pie

$13.95Out of stock

Kiddos

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kids Lil’ Burger

$8.95

Dessert

Ice Cream

$3.95

Fried Pies

$8.95

Non Alcoholic Root Beer Float

$7.95

Pineapple Creme Brulee

$8.95

Bottle

Mexican Coke

$4.00

TopoChico

$4.00

Mtn Vly Spring Water

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Rambler Sparkling Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Lockwood Distilling Company is your neighborhood Distillery and Kitchen. Chef crafted food with a Southern influence. Hearty entrees and craft sandwiches.

506 Lockwood Dr, Richardson, TX 75080

Lockwood Distilling Company image
Lockwood Distilling Company image

