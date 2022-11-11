Lockwood Distilling Company and Kitchen
356 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
Lockwood Distilling Company is your neighborhood Distillery and Kitchen. Chef crafted food with a Southern influence. Hearty entrees and craft sandwiches.
506 Lockwood Dr, Richardson, TX 75080
