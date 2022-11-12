A map showing the location of Loco Ono - MidtownView gallery

Loco Ono - Midtown

81 Reviews

$$

1585 S. Virginia

Reno, NV 89502

Order Again

Popular Items

Musubi
Regular Poke
BBQ Mix

Build Your Own Poke

Regular Poke

$16.95

Large Poke

$18.95

Regular Crab

$12.95

Large Crab

$14.95

Regular Tofu

$12.95

Large Tofu

$14.95

Kieki Poke (Kid size)

$12.95

Kieki Crab (Kid size)

$9.95

Kieki Tofu (Kid size)

$9.95

Marinaded Poke 1Lbs

Loco Ono Ahi

$18.95

Limu Ahi

$18.95Out of stock

Spicy Ahi

$18.95

Kimchi Ahi

$18.95

Kimchi Tako

$18.95

Cali Style Salmon

$18.95

Spicy Salmon

$18.95

Kimchi Shrimp

$15.95Out of stock

Marinaded Poke 0.5Lbs

Loco Ono Ahi

$9.95

Custom 1/2 Pound

$9.95

Spicy Ahi

$9.95

Kimchi Ahi

$9.95

Kimchi Tako

$9.95

Cali Style Salmon

$9.95

Spicy Salmon

$9.95

Kimchi Shrimp

$7.95Out of stock

Plate Lunch

Chicken Katsu

$13.95

Chicken Katsu Curry

$14.95

Garlic Chicken

$13.95

Mochiko Chicken

$13.95

Teri Chicken

$13.95

Teri Beef

$14.95

Kalbi

$16.95

BBQ Mix

$16.95

Loco Moco

$13.95

Roast Pork and Gravy

$13.95Out of stock

Garlic Shrimp

$16.95

Honey Shrimp

$16.95

Hamachi Kama

$13.95

Kieki Plate (Kids Plate)

$7.95

Breakfast

Hawaiian Breakfast (Spam+Portuguese Sausage)

$10.95

Spam and Eggs

$8.95

Portuguese Sausage and Eggs

$8.95

Big Bites

Loco Ono Cheese Burger

$8.95

Mochiko Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Small Bites

Fries

$3.95

Gravy Fries

$5.95

Musubi

$3.50

Tacos

$4.50

Sides/Extras

Extra Protein

$2.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Extra Chips

$1.00

Extra Gravy

$3.00

Extra Curry

$3.00

Side Of Rice

$2.50

Garlic Rice

$3.50

Crab Salad

$3.95

Seaweed Salad

$3.95

Mac Salad

$2.00

Kimchi

$2.00

Fried Egg

$1.50

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Extra Scoop Of Rice

$1.00

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.95

Hawaiian Sun

$2.50

Thai Tea

$3.50

ITOEN Tea

$2.95

Matcha Love Tea

$3.45

Coconut Water

$3.50

Coconut Juice

$3.50

UCC Coffee

$3.50

UCC Kona Coffee

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.95

ITOEN Milk Tea

$3.50

Ramune Glass Bottle

$3.45

Calpico

$3.00

Bubble Tea Can

$3.50

SMALL RAMUNE

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1585 S. Virginia, Reno, NV 89502

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

