A map showing the location of Loco Ono - PraterView gallery

Loco Ono - Prater

review star

No reviews yet

663 N. McCarran Blvd.

Sparks, NV 89431

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Poke
Musubi
BBQ Mix

Build Your Own Poke

Regular Poke

$16.95

Large Poke

$18.95

Regular Crab

$12.95

Large Crab

$14.95

Regular Tofu

$12.95

Large Tofu

$14.95

Kieki Poke (Kid size)

$12.95

Kieki Crab (Kid size)

$9.95

Kieki Tofu (Kid size)

$9.95

Marinaded Poke 1Lbs

Loco Ono Ahi

$18.95

Limu Ahi

$18.95Out of stock

Spicy Ahi

$18.95

Kimchi Ahi

$18.95

Kimchi Tako

$19.95

Cali Style Salmon

$18.95

Spicy Salmon

$18.95

Kimchi Shrimp

$15.95Out of stock

Marinaded Poke 0.5Lbs

Loco Ono Ahi

$9.95

Limu Ahi

$9.95Out of stock

Spicy Ahi

$9.95

Kimchi Ahi

$9.95

Kimchi Tako

$10.95

Cali Style Salmon

$7.95

Spicy Salmon

$9.95

Kimchi Shrimp

$7.95Out of stock

Plate Lunch

Chicken Katsu

$13.95

Chicken Katsu Curry

$14.95

Garlic Chicken

$13.95

Mochiko Chicken

$13.95

Teri Chicken

$13.95

Teri Beef

$14.95

Kalbi

$16.95

BBQ Mix

$16.95

Loco Moco

$13.95

Roast Pork and Gravy

$13.95

Garlic Shrimp

$16.95

Honey Shrimp

$16.95

Hamachi Kama

$13.95

Spicy Lemongrass Tofu

$9.95

Keiki Plate (Kids Plate)

$6.95

Noodles

Saimin

$5.95Out of stock

Saimin Deluxe

$7.95Out of stock

Udon

$7.95Out of stock

Udon Deluxe

$9.95Out of stock

Curry Udon Deluxe

$9.95Out of stock

Breakfast

Hawaiian Breakfast (Spam+Portuguese Sausage)

$10.95

Spam and Eggs

$8.95

Portuguese Sausage and Eggs

$8.95

Small Bites

Fries

$3.95

Gravy Fries

$5.95

Musubi

$3.50

Tacos

$4.50

Wings

$8.95Out of stock

Sides/Extras

Rice

$2.50

Crab Salad

$3.95

Seaweed Salad

$3.95

Mac Salad

$2.00

Kimchi

$2.00

Fried Egg

$1.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Extra Gravy

$3.00

Extra Curry

$3.00

Garlic Rice

$1.50

Extra Scoop Crab

$1.00

Extra Chips

$1.00

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Avocado

$1.00

Extra Protein

$2.50

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.95

Hawaiian Sun

$2.50

Thai Tea

$3.50

ITOEN Tea

$2.95

Matcha Love Tea

$3.45

Coconut Water

$3.50

Coconut Juice

$3.50

UCC Coffee

$3.50

UCC Kona Coffee

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.95

ITOEN Milk Tea

$2.95

Ramune Bottle

$3.45

Calpico

$3.00

Bubble Tea

$3.50

Small Ramune

$2.50

Dessert

Samanco

$1.95

Ice Cream Pint

$4.00

Big Bites

Loco Ono Cheese Burger

$8.95

Mochiko Chicken Sandwich

$8.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

663 N. McCarran Blvd., Sparks, NV 89431

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Toss Your Greens
orange starNo Reviews
1495 East Prater Way Sparks, NV 89434
View restaurantnext
The Phoenix BBQ Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1310 Sheels Dr, suite C170 Reno, NV 89431
View restaurantnext
Great Full Gardens at the Legends
orange starNo Reviews
1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102 Sparks, NV 89434
View restaurantnext
Blind Onion Pizza & Pub - Victorian Square
orange starNo Reviews
824 Victorian Ave Sparks, NV 89431
View restaurantnext
Carolina Kitchen & BBQ Co.
orange starNo Reviews
950 Glendale Avenue Sparks, NV 89431
View restaurantnext
Reicher's Atomic Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
950 Glendale Avenue Sparks, NV 89431
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Sparks
Reno
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Carson City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Truckee
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Tahoe City
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
South Lake Tahoe
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Nevada City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Colfax
review star
No reviews yet
Grass Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Placerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston