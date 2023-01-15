  • Home
Loco Burger Utah - SLC 1702 S Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

5470 S 4220 W

Kearns, UT 84129

Burgers

Loco Burger

$10.95

Beef and Ham

Chapo Burger

$11.95

Beef and Smoked Pork Chop

Salchi Burger

$10.95

Beef and Hot Dog

Porky Burger

$10.95

Beef and Bacon

Super Loco

$16.95

Simply Loco

$7.95

Sides

Loco Fries

$3.50

Spiced Fries

Chilis Locos

$5.95

Bacon wrapped Jalapenos

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Medium Drink

$1.49

Large Drink

$1.99

Bottle Drink

$2.49

Desserts

Loco Milkshake

$6.95

Mexican Style Milkshake

Double Chocolate

$6.55

Key Lime Cheesecake

$6.55

Flan

$3.55

Tres Leches Cake

$6.55

Sauces

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Loco Style Fry Sauce

Large Loco Sauce to-go

$3.45
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5470 S 4220 W, Kearns, UT 84129

Directions

