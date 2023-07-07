Restaurant header imageView gallery

Loco Burro Fresh Mex Cantina Knoxville

7600 Kingston Pike #1040 B

Knoxville, TN 37923

All Day Food Menu

Botanas

Small Queso Blanco

Small Queso Blanco

$7.99

White cheese sauce cooked with poblano peppers (mild) garnished with pico de gallo

LG Queso Blanco

LG Queso Blanco

$11.99

white cheese, roasted poblanos, pico de gallo

6 Layer Dip

6 Layer Dip

$12.99

Refried Beans | Seasoned Beef | Queso Blanco | Cilantro Sour Cream | Guacamole | Pico De Gallo

Guacamole

Guacamole

$10.99

Guacamole scratch made daily with the freshest ingredients

Taquitos

Taquitos

$12.99

Crispy Corn Tortillas | Shredded Chicken | Mexican Cheese Served with salsa verde | lettuce | guacamole | cilantro sour cream | pico de gallo | jalapenos

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$10.99

Mesquite Grilled sweet corn | house made garlic aioli | chile-lime seasoning | cotija cheese

Locos Nachos

Locos Nachos

$13.99

"Cantina-Style" corn tortillas individually topped with refried beans & Mexican cheese Served with lettuce | guacamole | pico de gallo | cilantro sour cream | jalapenos

La Fiesta Sampler

La Fiesta Sampler

$24.99

Seasoned Beef Nachos | Chicken Quesadillas | Chicken Taquitos | Guacamole | Queso Blanco

Ensaladas & Sopas

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.99

Chicken | Corn | Black Beans | Carrots | Monterrey Cheese | Avocado | Cilantro

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99+

Romaine Lettuce | Kale | Avocado | Radish | Cotija Cheese | Ancho-Chile Croutons | Caesar Dressing

Ensalada De Casa

Ensalada De Casa

$7.99+

Fresh Greens | Corn + Black Beans | Diced Tomatoes | Onions | Avocado | Cucumbers | Applewood Smoked Bacon | Monterrey Cheese | Seasoned Pepitas | Dressing Of Choice

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.99

Fresh Flour Tortilla stuffed with Mexican cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole, cilantro sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$15.99

Fresh Flour Tortilla stuffed with Mexican cheese and shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, guacamole, cilantro sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$15.99

Fresh Flour Tortilla stuffed with Mexican cheese and grilled chicken. Served with lettuce, guacamole, cilantro sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos

Pork Carnitas Quesadilla

Pork Carnitas Quesadilla

$15.99

Fresh Flour Tortilla stuffed with Mexican cheese and pork carnitas. Served with lettuce, guacamole, cilantro sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos

Beef Brisket Quesadilla

Beef Brisket Quesadilla

$15.99

Fresh Flour Tortilla stuffed with Mexican cheese and beef brisket. Served with lettuce, guacamole, cilantro sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$15.99

Fresh Flour Tortilla stuffed with Mexican cheese and veggies. Served with lettuce, guacamole, cilantro sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.99

Fresh Flour Tortilla stuffed with Mexican cheese and shrimp. Served with lettuce, guacamole, cilantro sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos

Skirt Steak Quesadilla

Skirt Steak Quesadilla

$18.99

Fresh Flour Tortilla stuffed with Mexican cheese and grilled skirt steak. Served with lettuce, guacamole, cilantro sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos

Seasoned Beef Quesadilla

Seasoned Beef Quesadilla

$15.99

Fresh Flour Tortilla stuffed with Mexican cheese and seasoned beef. Served with lettuce, guacamole, cilantro sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos

Burritos

El Cerdo (Shredded Pork Burrito)

El Cerdo (Shredded Pork Burrito)

$17.99

Pork Carnitas | Charro Beans | Monterrey Cheese | Mexican Rice Served with Sauce of Choice. Served with Choice of Side. Served with Lettuce | Guacamole | Pico De Gallo | Cilantro Sour Cream | Jalapeños

El Toro (Smoked Brisket Burrito)

El Toro (Smoked Brisket Burrito)

$17.99

Mesquite Smoked Brisket | Charro Beans | Monterrey Cheese | Mexican Rice Served with Sauce of Choice. Served with Choice of Side. Served with Lettuce | Guacamole | Pico De Gallo | Cilantro Sour Cream | Jalapeños

El Jardin (Veggie Burrito)

El Jardin (Veggie Burrito)

$17.99

Portobello Mushrooms | Tomato | Sweet Pepper + Onions | Roasted Seasonal Vegetables | Arroz Verde | Veggie Black Beans

El Pollo (Chicken Fajita Burrito)

El Pollo (Chicken Fajita Burrito)

$17.99

Chicken Fajita (Grilled Chicken) | Black Beans | Monterrey Cheese | Mexican Rice Served with Sauce of Choice. Served with Choice of Side. Served with Lettuce | Guacamole | Pico De Gallo | Cilantro Sour Cream | Jalapeños

La Vaca (Beef Burrito)

La Vaca (Beef Burrito)

$16.99

Seasoned Beef | Refried Beans | Monterrey Cheese | Mexican Rice Served with Sauce of Choice. Served with Choice of Side. Served with Lettuce | Guacamole | Pico De Gallo | Cilantro Sour Cream | Jalapeños

El Paso Gaso (Bean Burrito)

El Paso Gaso (Bean Burrito)

$14.99

Refried Beans | Monterrey Cheese | Mexican Rice Served with Sauce of Choice. Served with Choice of Side. Served with Lettuce | Guacamole | Pico De Gallo | Cilantro Sour Cream | Jalapeños

Tacos

Seasoned Beef Tacos

Seasoned Beef Tacos

$13.99+

House-seasoned ground beef in our house made tortillas, topped with lettuce, tomato & mexican cheese Served with Refried Beans | Fresh Mex Rice

Shredded Chicken Tacos

Shredded Chicken Tacos

$13.99+

House-seasoned shredded chicken in our house made tortillas, topped with lettuce, tomato & mexican cheese Served with Refried Beans | Fresh Mex Rice

Pork Carnitas Tacos

Pork Carnitas Tacos

$13.99+

Slow-Cooked pulled pork in our house made tortillas, topped with lettuce, tomato & Mexican cheese Served with Refried Beans | Fresh Mex Rice

Beef Brisket Tacos

Beef Brisket Tacos

$13.99+

Slow-Cooked pulled beef brisket in our house made tortillas, topped with lettuce, tomato & Mexican cheese Served with Refried Beans | Fresh Mex Rice

Chicken Fajita (Grilled Chicken) Tacos

Chicken Fajita (Grilled Chicken) Tacos

$14.99+

Marinated Grilled Chicken seasoned with our house made fajita spice in our house made tortillas, topped with lettuce, tomato & Mexican cheese Served with Refried Beans | Fresh Mex Rice

Skirt Steak Tacos

Skirt Steak Tacos

$15.99+

Grilled Marinated Skirt Steak in our house made tortillas, topped with lettuce, tomato & Mexican cheese Served with Refried Beans | Fresh Mex Rice

Taco Trio

Taco Trio

$17.99

1 Crispy Beef | 1 Soft Shredded Chicken | 1 Soft Pork Carnitas Topped With: Lettuce | Tomato | Monterrey Cheese Served with Refried Beans | Fresh-Mex Rice

Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$14.99+

Portobello Mushrooms | Tomato | Sweet Pepper + Onions | Roasted Seasonal Vegetables | Arroz Verde | Veggie Black Beans

Al Pastor Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$14.99+

adobo marinated slow roasted pork | charred onions & pineapple | cilantro | house made corn tortillas

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$14.99+

Red Chile Braised Beef | Chihuahua Cheese | Onion | Cilantro Beef Consomme served on the side for dipping! Served with refried beans and fresh-mex rice

Duck Tacos

Duck Tacos

$14.99+

Duck Leg Confit | Morita Cherry Salsita | Pickled Onions | Radish | House-Made Flour Tortillas

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$15.99+

Your choice of Grilled or Fried Shrimp Topped with Cabbage Slaw | Chipotle Aioli | Habanero Pineapple Pico de Gallo Served with Refried Beans and Fresh-Mex Rice

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$15.99+

Your choice of Grilled or Fried Fish Topped with Cabbage Slaw | Chipotle Aioli | Habanero Pineapple Pico de Gallo Served with Refried Beans and Fresh-Mex Rice

Seafood Taco Trio

Seafood Taco Trio

$19.99

Fried Fish | Grilled Fish | Grilled Shrimp Topped with Cabbage Slaw | Chipotle Aioli | Habanero Pineapple Pico de Gallo Served with Refried Beans and Fresh-Mex Rice

Fajitas

Grilled Chicken Fajitas

Grilled Chicken Fajitas

$18.99+

Protein Size Options: (M) 6oz (L) 10oz Comes With: Sweet Peppers | Onions | Mexican Butter Guacamole | Cilantro Sour Cream | Pico De Gallo | Pickled Jalapeno | Lettuce Fresh Mex Rice | Charro Beans | (3) Corn/Flour Tortillas

Skirt Steak Fajitas

Skirt Steak Fajitas

$19.99+

Comes With: Sweet Peppers | Onions | Mexican Butter Guacamole | Cilantro Sour Cream | Pico De Gallo | Pickled Jalapeno | Lettuce Fresh Mex Rice | Charro Beans | Corn/Flour Tortillas

Grilled Shrimp Fajitas

Grilled Shrimp Fajitas

$19.99+

Comes With: Sweet Peppers | Onions | Mexican Butter Guacamole | Cilantro Sour Cream | Pico De Gallo | Pickled Jalapeno | Lettuce Fresh Mex Rice | Charro Beans | Corn/Flour Tortillas

Veggie Fajitas

Veggie Fajitas

$19.99+

Comes With: Sweet Peppers | Onions | Mexican Butter Guacamole | Cilantro Sour Cream | Pico De Gallo | Pickled Jalapeno | Lettuce Arroz Verde | Veggie Black Beans | Corn/Flour Tortillas

Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas

$19.99+
Chicken & Steak Fajitas

Chicken & Steak Fajitas

$19.99+

Comes With: Sweet Peppers | Onions | Mexican Butter Guacamole | Cilantro Sour Cream | Pico De Gallo | Pickled Jalapeno | Lettuce Fresh Mex Rice | Charro Beans | Corn/Flour Tortillas

Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$19.99+

Chicken & Veggie Fajitas

$19.99+

Steak & Veggie Fajitas

$19.99+

Shrimp & Veggie Fajitas

$19.99+
Plato Fiesta

Plato Fiesta

$39.99

Our sharing fajitas for 2+ guests! Sliced Chicken Fajita | Skirt Steak | Grilled Shrimp | Sweet Peppers + Onions | Mexican Butter Side: Mex Rice | Charro Beans | Setup | Tortillas (Per Person)

Fajita Tortilla Refill

Combinaciones

Houston

Houston

$18.99

Seasoned Beef Enchilada w/ Salsa Roja | Shredded Chicken Enchilada w/ Salsa Verde | Cripsy Beef Taco | Pork Tamale w/ Salsa Verde Served w/ Mexican Rice + Refried Beans

Texas

Texas

$29.99

Cheese Enchilada | Seasoned Beef Enchilada | Shredded Chicken Enchilada | Grilled Chicken Soft Taco | Pork Tamale | Cheese Chile Relleno Served w/ Mexican Rice + Refried Beans

Suprema

Suprema

$24.99

Cheese Enchilada | Seasoned Beef Enchilada | Shredded Chicken Enchilada | Brisket Enchilada | Pork Carnitas Enchilada Topped with: Guacamole | Cilantro Sour Cream | Pico De Gallo | Pickled Jalapeno | Lettuce Served with: Mexican Rice | Refried Beans

Chimichangas

Shredded Chicken Chimichanga

Shredded Chicken Chimichanga

$15.99

Deep Fried Flour Tortilla | Monterrey Cheese | Topped w/ Queso Comes With: Setup | Refried Beans | Fresh Mex Rice

Pork Carnitas Chimichanga

Pork Carnitas Chimichanga

$15.99

Deep Fried Flour Tortilla | Monterrey Cheese | Topped w/ Queso Comes With: Setup | Refried Beans | Fresh Mex Rice

Beef Brisket Chimichanga

Beef Brisket Chimichanga

$15.99

Deep Fried Flour Tortilla | Monterrey Cheese | Topped w/ Queso Comes With: Setup | Refried Beans | Fresh Mex Rice

Chicken Fajita Chimichanga

Chicken Fajita Chimichanga

$15.99

Deep Fried Flour Tortilla | Monterrey Cheese | Topped w/ Queso Comes With: Setup | Refried Beans | Fresh Mex Rice

Skirt Steak Chimichanga

Skirt Steak Chimichanga

$18.99

Deep Fried Flour Tortilla | Monterrey Cheese | Topped w/ Queso Comes With: Setup | Refried Beans | Fresh Mex Rice

Seasoned Beef Chimichanga

Seasoned Beef Chimichanga

$15.99

Deep Fried Flour Tortilla | Monterrey Cheese | Topped w/ Queso Comes With: Setup | Refried Beans | Fresh Mex Rice

Especialidades

Steak Tampiquena

Steak Tampiquena

$29.99

10oz Marinated Skirt Steak | 2 Cheese Enchiladas | Mole Poblano | Chimichurri Sauce Served with: Mexican Rice | Charro Beans

Arroz con Pollo

Arroz con Pollo

$15.99

Sliced Chicken Fajita | Charred Sweet Peppers + Onions | Topped with Queso Blanco Served with: Charro Beans + Setup + Tortillas

Shrimp Brochette

Shrimp Brochette

$24.99

6 Shrimp Stuffed with: Monterrey Cheese | Jalapeno | Wrapped in Bacon Served with: Charred Sweet Peppers + Onion | Mex Butter Side: Mex Rice | Charro Beans | Setup | Tortillas

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$13.99+

CHEESE ENCHILADAS Topped With Onions + Monterrey Cheese Served With Mexican Rice + Refried Beans on The Side Topped With: Salsa Roja

Seasoned Beef Enchiladas

Seasoned Beef Enchiladas

$14.99+

SEASONED BEEF ENCHILADAS Topped With Onions + Monterrey Cheese Served With Mexican Rice + Refried Beans on The Side Topped With: Salsa Roja

Shredded Chicken Enchiladas

Shredded Chicken Enchiladas

$14.99+

SHREDDED CHICKEN ENCHILADAS Topped With Onions + Monterrey Cheese Served With Mexican Rice + Refried Beans on The Side Topped With: Salsa Verde

Pork Carnitas Enchiladas

Pork Carnitas Enchiladas

$14.99+

PORK CARNITAS ENCHILADAS Topped With Onions + Monterrey Cheese Served With Mexican Rice + Refried Beans on The Side Topped With: Salsa Verde

Beef Brisket Enchiladas

Beef Brisket Enchiladas

$14.99+

BEEF BRISKET ENCHILADAS Topped With Onions + Monterrey Cheese Served With Mexican Rice + Refried Beans on The Side Topped With: Salsa Roja

Combination Enchiladas

Combination Enchiladas

$18.99

1 Seasoned Beef with Salsa Roja 1 Shredded Chicken with Salsa Verde 1 Cheese with Salsa Roja Served with refried beans and fresh-mex rice

Veggie Enchiladas

Veggie Enchiladas

$14.99+

VEGGIE ENCHILADA (V) Portobello Mushrooms | Tomato | Charred Sweet Pepper + Onions | Roasted Seasonal Vegetables | Served With Arroz Verde + Veggie Black Beans (v)

Seafood Enchiladas

Seafood Enchiladas

$18.99+

Lump Crab | Gulf Shrimp | Chef’s Fish Topped With: Salsa Verde | Avocado

Dulces

Churros

Churros

$7.99

5 House-Made Churro Sticks | Cinnamon-Sugar | Chocolate | Caramel Sauce | Whipped Cream

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$8.99

House-Made Vanilla Sponge Cake | Soaked in 3 Milks: Evaporated | Condensed | Whole Milk Layered in Chantilly Cream

Poco Mas

Regular Sour Cream

$0.99
Arroz Verde (V)

Arroz Verde (V)

$3.99

Our vegetarian rice cooked in green onion, jalapenos and garlic

Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$3.99

House made refried beans Pinto Beans | Chorizo | Smoked Bacon | Onions | Garlic | House Blend of Spices

Charro Beans

Charro Beans

$3.99

Pinto Beans | Chorizo | Smoked Bacon | Onions | Garlic | House Spices | Onion | Tomato | Cilantro

Black Beans

Black Beans

$3.99

Black Beans | Chorizo | Onion | Garlic | Bell Peppers

Veggie Black Beans (V)

Veggie Black Beans (V)

$3.99

Black Beans | Bell Peppers | Zucchini | Yellow Squash | Mushrooms | Onion | Garlic

Fresh Veggie Crudite (V)

Fresh Veggie Crudite (V)

$3.99

Raw Seasonal Vegetables

Corn Esquites (V)

Corn Esquites (V)

$4.99

Charred Corn | Garlic Aioli | Cotija Cheese | Chile- Lime

Sweet Plantains (V)

Sweet Plantains (V)

$4.99

Sweet Plantains | Crema | Cotija Cheese

Chorizo Mac N Cheese

Chorizo Mac N Cheese

$4.99

Shell Noodles | Green Chile Queso | House Made Chorizo

Side Guacamole (V)

$2.99

Side Queso (V)

$1.99

Shredded Cheese (V)

$1.99

Cilantro Sour Cream (V)

$0.99

Habanero Hot Sauce (V)

$0.99

Housemade Hot, Hot Sauce

Fresh-Mex Rice

Fresh-Mex Rice

$3.99

Rice | Chicken Stock | Tomato | Onion | Garlic | Paprika | Plant Based Butter | Bell Peppers | Carrots | Corn | Cilantro

Side of 3 Tortillas

$1.00

our fresh hand-made tortillas

Side of Avocado Ranch Dressing

$0.99

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.99

Side Chile Lime Vin Dressing

$0.99

Side Chipotle Ranch Dressing

$0.99

Side Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.99

Side Loco Vin Dressing

$0.99

Side Jalapeno

$0.99

Monthly Specials

Chef's App

Chef's App

$13.99

Chipotle shrimp, chorizo, potatoes, wrapped in crispy blue corn tortillas, guajillo chile salsa and avocado-tomato salsa

Chef's Entree

Chef's Entree

$28.99

Bacon wrapped petite tenderloin, poblano chilies, mushrooms, and onions skewered. Topped with chimichurri, and heirloom tomato pico de gallo over arroz con crema

Chef's Dessert

Chef's Dessert

$8.99

Mexican chocolate ganache in a brownie tart shell, drizzled with caramel and chocolate. Topped with chocolate waffle pieces and candied pepitas

Chef's Dessert 2

Chef's Dessert 2

$5.00

Summertime calls for a twist on a classic watermelon popsicle with added mojito syrup for extra razzle dazzle. Comes with 2 paletas

Kids Menu

Kid's Hamburger

Kid's Hamburger

$8.99

Hamburger served with your choice of Fries or Mac N Cheese Cheese can be added

Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.99

3 pieces chicken tenders served with honey mustard and choice of side

Kid's Taco

Kid's Taco

$8.99

Your choice of soft or hard taco Your choice of shredded chicken or beef (slightly spicy for kiddos) taco All meals served with fries or mac n cheese

Kid's Quesadilla

Kid's Quesadilla

$8.99

your choice of shredded chicken or cheese quesadilla all kids meals served with fries or mac n cheese

Kid's Cheese Nachos

Kid's Cheese Nachos

$8.99

your kids meal comes with your choice of french fries or mac n cheese

Kid's Mac N Cheese

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$8.99

mac n cheese with your choice of french fries or a side of mac n cheese

Kid's Ice Cream Bar

$6.99

Kid's Fruit Cup

$3.99

Kid's French Fries

$3.99

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$3.99

A La Carte

1 Seasoned Beef Taco

$4.99

1 Shredded Chicken Taco

$4.99

1 Grilled Chicken Taco

$5.99

1 Shrimp Taco

$6.99

1 Steak Taco

$6.99

1 Pork Carnitas Taco

$4.99

1 Brisket Taco

$4.99

1 Birria Taco

$7.99

1 Fish Taco

$6.99

1 Veggie Taco

$6.99

1 Al Pastor Taco

$6.99

1 Duck Taco

$7.99

1 Pork Tamale

$4.99

1 Enchilada

$6.99

1 Side Burrito

Side of Chorizo

$2.99

Side Skirt Steak (6oz)

$12.99

Side Grilled Chicken (6oz)

$9.99

Side Grilled Shrimp Skewer (4)

$7.99

Side Grilled Fish (4oz)

$12.99

Lrg Salsa

$4.99

Side Avocado

$1.99

Beverage Menu

N/A Bev

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.99

20oz Life Water

Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.99

Authentic Mexican Fruit Soda Rotating Flavors

Mexican Coca Cola

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.99

Real Cane Sugar | Glass Bottle | Made in Mx

RedBull

RedBull

$4.00
Tonic Water

Tonic Water

$3.49

fever-tree

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.99

Mexican Sparkling Mineral Water

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Knoxville's premier Tex-Mex restaurant boasting 2 levels and a rooftop bar.

Location

7600 Kingston Pike #1040 B, Knoxville, TN 37923

Directions

