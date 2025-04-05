  • Home
A map showing the location of Loco Coco - South Street Seaport 84 South Street

Loco Coco - South Street Seaport 84 South Street

No reviews yet

84 South Street

New York, NY 10038

Bowls

Nut Butter & Loco

$14.35

Base: Acai, Banana, Peanut Butter, Raw Cacao, Almond Milk. Toppings: Granola, Banana, Bluebery, Strawberry, Cacao Nibs, Peanut Butter Drizzle

Purple Rain

$13.95

Base: Acai ,Banana, Blueberry, Pineapple, Coconut Milk Toppings: Granola, Blueberry, Raspberry, Chia Seeds, Coconut Flakes

Reverse Warrior

$15.50

Base: Acai, Banana, Mixed Berries, Cinnamon, Omega 3 Hemp Milk Toppings: Trail Mix, Almond Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Raspberry

Barneys Bowl

$19.95

Base: Acai, Pitaya, Strawberry, Vanilla Protein, Irish Sea Moss, Blue Majik, Dates, Hemp Milk, Almond Butter, Vanilla Bean, Maple Syrup Toppings: Trail Mix, GF Granola, Raspberries, Blueberries, Kiwi, Strawberries, Hemp Seeds, Coconut Flakes, Almond Butter

Dazed & Infused `

$13.25

Base: Pitaya, Mango, Strawberry, Omega 3 Hemp Milk Toppings: Granola, Mango, Strawberry, Grapes, Hemp Seeds, Wildflower Honey

Enter the Dragonfruit

$13.75

Base: Pitaya, Banana, Strawberry, Pineapple, Lemon, Fresh Basil, Coconut Water Toppings: Granola, Strawberry, Grapes, Pineapple, Coconut Flakes, Wildflower Honey

The O.G. L.C.

$14.45

Base: Pitaya, Banana, Coconut, Vanilla Bean, Oat Milk Toppings: Granola Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Fresh Pitaya, Coconut flakes

Mint Condition

$11.00

Base: Pitaya, Fresh Mint, Banana, Raspberry

Make Your Own Bowl

$16.95

Choice of Superfood (1) Acai or Pitaya; Choice of four (4) fruits to belnd with for base; Choice of one (1) Superfood Booster; Choice of one (1) Milk; Choice of Granola and Five (5) Toppings including a drizzle of choice

Pirates Bowl

$10.99

Double Bubble Bowl

$9.99

Loco Delicacies

Choco-Lit

$14.15

Base: Coconut, Banana, Raw Cacao, Cacao Nibs Maple Syrup, Chocolate Almond Butter, Coconut Milk Toppings: Granola, Banana, Peanut Butter, Raspberry, Chia Seeds, Cacao Nibs, Coconut Flakes

Emerald City

$13.80

Base: Organic Spinach, Organic Kale, Banana, Mango, Cerimonal Grade Matcha, Almond Milk Toppings: Granola, Banana, Almonds, Hemp Seeds, Flax Seeds, Goji Berries, Chia Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds

Smoothies

Blue Smoothie

$13.99

Jackfruit, Aloe, Pineapple, Avocado, Coconut, Blue Majik, MCT Oil, Maple Syrup, Resveratrol, Gluathione, Camu Camu, Hemp Milk

Green Smoothie

$11.99

Kale, Spinach, Mango, Banana, Dates, Coconut Water

Loco Loco Smoothie

$11.99

Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Activated Coconut Charcoal, Coconut Milk

Pink Smoothie

$11.99

Pitaya, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Coconut Milk

White Smoothie

$11.99

Banana, Almond Butter, Cacao Nibs, Dates, Coconut, Coconut Milk

Yellow Smoothie

$13.00

Lemon, Passionfruit, Orange, Mango, Pineapple

Mister Coco Smoothie

$13.49

Chocolate Protien, Raw Cacao, Cacao Nibs, Hazelnut Butter, Coconut, Banana, Dates, Ashwaganda, Almond Milk, Peanut Butter Toppings: Cacao Nibs, Goji Berries, Coconut Flakes

Make Your Own Smoothie

$13.50

Choice of five (5) Fruits, Two Superfoods + Milk and One (1) Drizzle

Probiotic Mango Cashew

$14.99

The Simple Smoothie

$7.49

Dark Necessities Smoothie

$7.49

Pumpkin Head Smoothie

$12.99

Specials

Max's Smoothie

$19.95

Double Acai, Double Pitaya, Double Almond Butter, Blue Majik (E-3 Live), Vanilla, Maple Syrup, Maca, Hemp Milk

Booster Bowl

$16.00

Base: Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Ginger, Turmeric, Coconut Flakes, Maca, Black Pepper, Peanut Butter, Hemp Milk Toppings: Granola, Raspberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Banana, Coconut Flakes, Wildflower Honey

Loco's Elixir Bowl

$15.65

Base: Supergreens, Lemon Peel, Kale, Spinach, Mango, Pineapple, Camu Camu, Coconut Water Toppings: Granola, Raspberries, Pineapple, Mango, Almonds, Pumpkin Seeds, Coco Flakes, Goji Berries, Wildlfower Honey

Loco Loco Bowl

$15.85

Base: Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Activated Coconut Charcoal, Coconut Milk Toppings: Granola, Raspberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Banana, Coconut Flakes, Almond Butter

Mermaid Bowl

$16.15

Base: Pineapple, Banana, Mango, Coconut Meat, Blue Majik (E-3 Live), Blue Green Algae, Coconut Milk Toppings: Granola, Blueberries, Grapes Strawberries, Coconut Flakes, Chia Seeds, Almond Butter

Pumpkin Head Bowl

$15.99

Juices/Shots

C++

$4.49

Ginger, Lemon, Maca

Green Juice

$8.79

Kale, Spinach, Swiss Chard, Green Apple, Cucumber, Lemon

Iron Shield

$5.59

Lemon, Ginger, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Echinacea, Cayenne

Jetfuel

$9.25

Orange, Carrot, Lime, Cayenne, Ginger, Turmeric, Black Pepper

Jumpman

$9.00

Beet, Swiss Chard, Lemon, Orange, Green Apple

Make Your Own Juice

$10.50

Choice of any five (5) items for Juice

Orange/Citrus

$7.95

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Pipe Cleaner

$8.95

Kale, Pineapple, Green Apple, Ginger, Basil

Tropic Thunder

$9.49

Mango, Passionfruit, Pineapple, Orange

Soft Serve

Blue Lavender

$7.00

Oat Milk, Lavender, Blue Majik

O.G. Pink

$7.00

Coconut Milk, Pitaya, Madgascar Vanilla Bean, Vitamin C

Swirl

$7.00

Both Flavors - Swirl

No Milk Shake

$8.26

Any Flavor Or Swirl with Choice of Milk

Hot Drinks

Hot Reishi Cacao

$6.00

Pitaya Oat Milk Blend

Immuni-Tea

$6.00

Hot Tea with Everything in the Iron Shield Shot

Retail

Chia/coconut

$6.00

Crosscut Coffee Can

$3.75

Essentia Water

$3.50

Chameleon Cold Brew

$5.49

Coco Libre Coconut Water

$3.99

Goldthread Herbal Tonic

$5.50

Health Ade Pop Can

$3.99

High Tea

$7.00

Hyggut Prebiotic Pouch

$3.49

Minna Sparkling Tea

$3.25

Minor Figueres

$3.99

Oath Protien Drink

$8.00

Once Upon a Coconut

$4.99

Owyn Protein Shake

$5.50

Pop & Bottle

$4.99

Qure Water

$3.75

Rebbl Golden Milk

$5.50

Rebble Protein Drinks

$6.00

Richards Sparkling Rain Water

$2.69

Ruby's Hibiscus Water

$5.50

Seven Teas

$4.50

Something & Nothing Seltzer

$4.00

Kombucha Bottle

$6.00

Vaeske

$5.15

NORA Seaweed Snack

$6.00

Tosi Nut Bars

$5.10

You Love Fruit

$3.99

Berg Bites

$4.50

Pizza Almonds

$5.49

Dried Mango

$6.00

Chocolate Covered Coconut

$6.00

Goji & Cacao Squares

$6.00

Coco Cashews

$5.49

CB’s Nuts

$4.35

Mast Chocolate

$8.99

Early Bird Granola

$4.50

Date Balls

$3.49

Matcha

Hot Matcha

$3.75

Hot Matcha Latte

$4.75

Hot Pink Matcha

$6.00

Hot Golden Matcha

$6.00

Iced Matcha

$3.75

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.75

Iced Pink Matcha

$6.00

Iced Golden Matcha

$6.00

Extras

Add $1

$1.00

Add $2

$2.00

Bag/Lid

$0.50

Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Caffe Americano

$3.25

Macchiato

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.25

Caffe Latte

$4.50

Caffe Cacao

$5.25

Dirty Coffee

$6.00

Affogatto

$7.50

Small Size

Small Nut Butter

$10.00

Small Purple Rain

$9.75

Small O.G L.C

$10.25

Small Dazed & Infused

$9.25

Small Emerald City

$9.75
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

84 South Street, New York, NY 10038

Directions

