Loco Patron - New Location 5538 N. 7th St.
5538 N. 7th St.
Phoenix, AZ 85014
FOOD
Starters
- Chips & Salsa$2.00
- Chips and Guac$9.45
- Loco Trio$12.95
Queso blanco skillet, guacamole, and beans & cheese
- Baked Elote Dip$10.95
- Carne Asada Fries$13.95
Carne Asada, melted queso blanco cheese topped with sour cream and green onions
- Shrimp Ceviche$12.95
Shrimp, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, cucumber and avocado served chilled with our homemade tortilla chips
- Chorizo Skillet Fundido$11.45
Local Chorizo, queso blanco, diced jalapeños, pico de gallo, house-made tortilla chips
- Queso Skillet$9.95
House specialty with melted pepper-jack cheese and diced onions
- Drunken Quesadilla$14.95
- Quesadilla$9.95
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
- Cheese Crisp$9.95
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
- Char-Grilled Chicken Tenders$12.95
A healthy favorite with chipotle ranch and smoky arbol salsa
- Nachos Con Queso Blanco$10.95
Grilled chicken or steak with black beans, queso blanco, avocado, jalapeños and sour cream
- Old School Nachos$11.45
- Wings - Full Order$16.00
Served with carrots, celery, ranch or bleu cheese
- Wings - Half$9.00
Served with carrots, celery, ranch or bleu cheese
- Shrimp Tostada Bites$10.95
Tortilla chips topped shrimp, guacamole, sour cream, serrano sauce and cotija
- Hand Rolled Taquitos$10.00
Shredded beef or chicken, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce and cheese
- Crispy Buffalo Shrimp$13.95
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce with carrots, celery and ranch
- Tortilla Soup Cup$5.00
Our signature soup made entirely from scratch! Shredded chicken, tomato and onion topped with avocado, tortilla strips, green onions, cilantro and queso seco.
- Tortilla Soup Bowl$7.00
Our signature soup made entirely from scratch! Shredded chicken, tomato and onion topped with avocado, tortilla strips, green onions, cilantro and queso seco.
- Wisc Cheese Curds$9.00
Tacos
- Combo Taco Plate$16.45
Choice of Protein, Tortilla, and Side
- Crunchy Tacos Plate$15.45
Crispy corn tortilla with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, smoky Arbol sauce and queso seco (also great with shredded chicken or beef)
- Loco Soft Tacos Plate$14.95
Shredded chicken, beef, pork or ground beef, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo and avocado cream
- Mahi Mahi Taco Plate$16.45
Marinated Mahi-Mahi, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado cream, fire-cracker sauce, cotija cheese, cilantro
- Drunken Tacos Plate$15.95
Birria Tacos, Marinated Shredded Beef in red chili sauce, melted jack cheese, diced onions, cilantro, smoky arbol sauce, served w/ red chili consommé for dunking
- Steak Street Taco Plate$15.95
Ribeye, onions, cilantro, jack cheese and smoky Arbol sauce. We recommend a corn tortilla
- Chicken Street Taco Plate$15.95
=chicken, onions, cilantro, jack cheese and smoky Arbol sauce. We recommend a corn tortilla
- Blackened Tacos Plate$14.95
- Al Pastor Taco Plate$15.45
Seasoned Marinated Pork, sliced pineapple, onions, cilantro, & smoky arbol sauce
- Lobster Taco Plate$17.45
Lettuce, pico de gallo, chile sauce, avocado slice and cotija cheese
- Fried Chicken Taco Plate$14.95
Spicy slaw, mixed cheese, pico de Gallo, firecracker sauce, cotija cheese, cilantro
- Crunchy Fish Taco Plate$15.45
- Grilled Shrimp Soft Taco Plate$16.45
Cabbage, avocado slice, pico de gallo, serrano sauce, cream sauce, cotija cheese
- Fried Shrimp Taco Plate$16.45
- Poblano Stk Taco Plate$15.95
- Pablano Chk Taco Plate$15.95
- Soft Steak Taco Plate$15.95
- Ala Crunchy Tacos$5.50
- Ala Soft Tacos$5.00
- Ala Mahi Mahi$5.50
- Ala Drunken Taco$5.50
- Ala Stk Street$5.50
- Ala Chk Street$5.50
- Ala Al Pastor$5.50
- Ala Lobster$5.50
- Ala Crunchy Fish$5.50
- Ala Grilled Shrimp$5.50
- Ala Soft Steak$5.50
- Ala Fried Shrimp$5.50
- Ala Poblano Stk$5.50
- Ala Pablano Chk$5.50
Salads/Bowls
- Classic Taco Salad$13.95
Your choice of meat, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, black beans, Spanish rice and cheese in a large crispy tortilla shell.
- Southwest Caesar Salad$13.95
Your choice of meat, red or green enchilada sauce, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, spanish rice, cotija cheese. Served with a chipotle ranch dressing.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.95
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, radishes, green onions, cucumbers, cotija cheese in roasted poblano vinaigrette.
- Loco Protein$14.45
An industry favorite! Grilled chicken, black beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, avocado, cotija cheese and a side of chipotle ranch.
- Escabache Bowl$12.45
Mushrooms, sauteed onions and peppers, kale, spinach, black beans, rice and guacamole, with a side of poblano vinaigrette.
- Grilled Chicken Fajita Bowl$14.45
Chicken with grilled peppers, onions, black beans, Spanish rice, spinach, guacamole, cotija cheese and a side of chipotle ranch.
- Carne Asada Bowl$15.45
Steak with marinated onions, spinach, Spanish rice, black beans, guacamole and queso seco. Served with side of spicy Arbol sauce
- Grilled Shrimp Bowl$15.45
shrimp with Spanish rice, black beans, spinach, guacamole, pico de gallo, queso seco and side of Serrano sauce
- Blackened Shrimp Bowl$15.45
shrimp with Spanish rice, black beans, spinach, guacamole, pico de gallo, queso seco and side of Serrano sauce
Burros/Sandwiches
- Arizona Burro$16.95
Carne Asada, house potatoes, mixed cheese, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo
- Baja Burro$15.95
Blackened shrimp or grilled chicken, black beans, Spanish rice, mixed cheese, guacamole, grilled fajita veggies
- Hangover Burro$14.45
This will make you forget about last night... Chorizo, smashed potatoes, avocado, queso blanco cheese and scrambled eggs
- Smothered Burrito Grande$16.45
Refried beans, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, sour cream with choice of meat: -shredded chicken, beef, or pork -al pastor or ground beef
- Brewers Burger$15.95
100% Angus Patty with lettuce, tomato, onions, cheddar cheese, bacon & pickle.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.95
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, roasted tomato, cheese, tortilla strips, caesar dressing.
- Sliders$13.45
- Torta$10.00
Entrees
- Chicken Fajitas$19.95
Served with peppers, onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & cheese
- Steak Fajitas$21.95
Served with peppers, onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & cheese
- Shrimp Fajitas$21.95
Served with peppers, onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & cheese
- Combo Fajitas$21.95
Any 2 Combo: Chicken | Steak | Shrimp Served with peppers, onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & cheese
- Carne Asada plate$21.95
Spicy marinated ribeye grilled to your liking, topped with pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream & cheese
- Taco & Enchilada Combo$16.95
Choose any Taco and any Enchilada
- Drunken Quesadilla$14.95
- Mini Taco Plate$13.45
- Enchiladas$14.95
One of the owners favorites! 2 corn tortillas rolled with cheese, topped with cheese with green, red, Christmas (combo) enchilada sauce, or poblano cream
- Enchilada Combo$17.95
One of the owner's favorites! Corn tortillas rolled with your choice of filling and sauce.
Sides
- Sd Spicy Slaw$3.00
- Sd Rice$3.00
- Sd Refried Beans$3.00
- Sd Black Beans$3.00
- Sd Smash Pot$6.00
- Sd Brussels Sprouts$7.00
- Sd Fries$6.00
- Cup Soup$5.00
- House Salad$6.00
- Ala Enchilada$6.00
- Ala Burrito$10.00
- Ala Burger$10.00
- Ala Chk Sandwich$8.00
- Ala Chk Caesar Wrap$9.00
- Ala Torta$8.00
- Chips/Salsa To-Go$4.00
- Small Guac$1.00
- Large Guac$5.00
- Small Queso$1.00
- Large Queso$5.00
- Small Ranch$0.50
- Large Ranch$1.00
- Small Sour Cream$0.50
- Large Sour Cream$1.00
- Small Pico$0.50
- Large Pico$1.00
- Small Habanero$1.00
- Large Habanero$2.00
- Sd Avocado$2.00
- Sd Jalapenos$0.50
- Sd Green Chilis$0.50
- Sd Chipotle Ranch$0.50
- Sd Arbol$0.50
- Sd Firecracker$0.50
- Sd Avocado Cream$0.50
- Sd Consumme$1.00
- Side Steak$17.00
- Side Chicken Breast$7.00
- Side Shredded Chx$5.00
- Side Grilled Shrimp$7.00
- Sd Green Sauce$0.50
- Sd Red Sauce$0.50
- Sd Poblano Cream$0.50
- Sd Veggies$2.00
- Sd Ketchup$0.50
- Sd Mustard$0.50
- Sd Mayo$0.50
- Sd BBQ$0.50
- Sd Buffalo$0.50
- Sd Shredded Chz$0.50
- Sd Cotija Chz$0.50
- Sd Blue Cheese$0.50
- Sd Cilantro Vin$0.50
- Sd Poblano Vin$0.50
- Sd Chipotle Vin$0.50
- Sd Ceasar$0.50
- Sd Oil & Vin$0.50
- Corn Tortilla$0.25
- Flour Tortilla$0.25
- Naked Lettuce Shell$0.25
- Ala Bean Tostada$3.50
Lunch Menu
Desserts
Special Event Menu
- Ala Crunchy Taco$5.00
- Drunken Quesadilla$12.00
- Guac and Chips$8.45
- Queso Skillet$8.95
- Quesadilla$8.95
- Wings (12)$16.95
- Buffalo Shrimp$13.95
- Taquitos$10.00
- Nachos$10.95
- Carne Fries$13.45
- Ceviche$14.00
- Tortilla Soup Bowl$8.00
- Tortilla Soup Cup$5.00
- Classic Taco Salad$14.95
- Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
- Protein Bowl$15.45
- Grilled Shrimp Bowl$16.95
- Loco Soft Tacos$14.95
- Crunchy Taco Plate$14.95
- Drunken Tacos$16.00
- Crunchy Fish Taco Plate$14.95
- Stk Street Taco Plate$16.00
- Chk Street Taco Plate$15.45
- Mahi Taco Plate$16.95
- Grilled Shrimp Taco Plate$15.95
- Lobster Tacos Plate$16.95
- Enchiladas$14.95
- Smothered Burrito Grande$16.95
- AZ Burrito$16.00
- Baja Burrito$16.00
- Stuffed Baked Churros$10.00
- Sd Spicy Slaw$3.50
- Sd Spanish Rice$3.50
- Sd Black Beans$3.50
- Sd Refried Beans$3.50
- Sd Smashed Potatoes$6.00
- Sd Fries$6.00
- Sd House Salad$6.00
- Sd Brussels Sprouts$7.00
- Wings (6)$7.95
Breakfast Menu
HAPPY HOUR FOOD
HH Food
- HH Smashed Pot$4.00
- HH Queso Skillet$6.00
- HH Quesadilla$6.00
- HH Cheese Crisp$6.00
- HH Nachos$8.00
- HH Taquitos$8.00
- HH Chicken Tenders$9.00
- HH Baked Elote$7.00
- HH Tostada Bites$7.00
- HH Carne Fries$9.00
- Crunchy Chk Taco$4.00
- Crunchy Pork Taco$4.00
- Crunch Beef Taco$4.00
- Mini Pollo Taco$3.00
- Mini Carne Taco$3.00
- Mini Pastor Taco$3.00
- HH Drunken Quesadilla$9.00
- HH Salt n Pepper Wings$9.00
MERCHANDISE
T-Shirts & Hoodies
Employee Tee/Hoodie
5538 N. 7th St., Phoenix, AZ 85014
