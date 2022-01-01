- Home
Loco Pez - West Philadelphia
668 Reviews
$$
4631 Baltimore Ave
Phildelphia, PA 19143
Specials
Appetizers
Chips y Salsa
House-made tortilla chips and fresh pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, red onion, serrano peppers, cilantro, lime juice)
Guacamole
Avocado, diced tomato, red onion, cilantro, Serrano peppers, lime juice. Served with house-made tortilla chips.
Queso Dip & Chips
Queso dip made with queso fresco, monterey jack, red and green peppers, onions, and house-made corn tortilla chips
TO GO Nachos
House-made tortilla chips, refried pinto beans, cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, sour cream & scallions
Nachos De Kenzo
Classic nachos with carne asada, chicken tinga, chorizo & potato and guacamole.
Nachos De Veg
Classic nachos with mushrooms, seitan & spinach, soy chorizo, and guacamole.
Adobo Wings
1lb Dry rubbed wings served with blue cheese and pickled vegetables.
Taco Salad
Arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onion, black beans, avocado, corn, peppers, cotija cheese, coriander vinaigrette & tortilla strips
Sopa De Tortillas
Traditional tortilla soup with tomato & guajillo pepper broth, diced avocado, chihuahua cheese and tortilla crisps.
Extra Chip Bag
Sandwiches
Double Smash Burger
Double smash-style burger patties with Monterey Jack & cheddar blend, Loco Sauce, spicy pickles on a Martin's potato roll served with lettuce, jalapenos, and seasoned waffle fries.
Pollo Sandwich
6oz Buttermilk fried chicken breast, red onion, iceberg lettuce, Zayda's spicy pickles and habanero mayo on a Martin's potato roll. Served with waffle fries.
Street Dog
(aka Tijuana Hot Dog) bacon wrapped all beef frank, refried beans, mayo, ketchup, mustard, cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños.
Chili Dog
All beef hotdog topped with spicy beef chili, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, diced onion, pickled jalapeños and crema.
Kids Hot Dog
Plain, all beef hot dog and a bun.
Tacos
Al Pastor Taco
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
Carne Asada Taco
Seasoned steak, seared and roasted. Served on a corn tortilla with cilantro, onion, radish and lime.
Pollo Tinga Taco (Chicken)
Tinga style chicken in tomato chili sauce with corn tortilla. Served with cilantro, onion, lime and radishes.
Chorizo & Potato Taco
House made, spicy ground pork and diced potato, corn tortilla, cilantro, onion. Served with lime and radish.
Carnitas Taco (Pork)
Slow cooked pork, corn tortilla, cilantro & onion. Served with lime and radish.
Pez Taco (Fish)
Mahi mahi tempura fried, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
Camarones Taco (Shrimp)
Three tempura style fried shrimp, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
Mushroom Taco
Wild mushrooms in a chili sauce, corn tortilla, cilantro, onion. Served with lime and radish.
Seitan Adobo Taco
Seitan adobo, corn tortilla, cilantro, onion. Served with lime and radish.
Soy Chorizo Taco
Vegan chorizo on a corn tortilla with cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
Gabacho Taco (Ground Beef)
Seasoned ground beef, hard shell corn tortilla, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Burritos
Al Pastor Burrito
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Carne Asada Burrito
Slow roasted beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken)
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Carnitas Burrito (pork)
Slow cooked pork wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Chorizo & Potato Burrito
House made spicy ground pork and potato wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Pez Burrito (fish)
Sauteed mahi mahi wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Camarones Burrito (shrimp)
Sauteed Shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Mushroom Burrito
Mushrooms in a chili sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Seitan Adobo Burrito
Seitan adobo wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Soy Burrito
Spiced ground soy wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
No Meat Burrito
Refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Gabacho Burrito
Seasoned ground beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Volcano Burrito
Refried beans, cheese & Hot Joe's sauce melted, wrapped in a flour tortilla and toasted.
Bowls
Al Pastor Bowl
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Carne Asada Bowl
Slow roasted beef over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Pollo Bowl (Chicken)
Tinga style chicken over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Carnitas Bowl (Pork)
Slow cooked pork over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Chorizo & Potato Bowl
House made spicy ground pork and potato over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Pez Bowl (Fish)
Sauteed mahi mahi over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Camarones Bowl (Shrimp)
Sauteed shrimp over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Mushroom Bowl
Mushrooms in a chili sauce over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Seitan Adobo Bowl
Seitan adobo over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Soy Chorizo Bowl
Spiced ground soy over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Gabacho Bowl
Seasoned ground beef over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
No Meat Bowl
Red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Quesadillas
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (3 per order)
Asada Quesadilla
Slow cooked steak folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Pollo Quesadilla (Chicken)
Tinga style chicken folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Carnitas Quesadilla (Pork)
Slow cooked pork folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Chorizo & Potato Quesadilla
Spicy house made ground chorizo & potato folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Pez Quesadilla (Fish)
Grilled white fish folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Camarones Quesadilla (Shrimp)
Grilled shrimp folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Mushroom Quesadilla
Stewed wild mushrooms folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Seitan Adobo Quesadilla
Seasoned seitan adobo folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Soy Chorizo Quesadilla
Grilled shrimp folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Gabacho Quesadilla
Seasoned ground beef folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Cheese Quesadilla
Melted cheese wrapped folded into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Enchiladas
Al Pastor Enchilada
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Carne Asada Enchilada
Slow cooked steak wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Pollo Enchilada (Chicken)
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Carnitas Enchilada (Pork)
Slow cooked pork wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Chorizo & Potato Enchilada
Spicy house made ground chorizo & potato wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Pez Enchilada (Fish)
Grilled white fish wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Camarones Enchilada (Shrimp)
Grilled shrimp wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Mushroom Enchilada
Stewed wild mushrooms wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Seitan Adobo Enchilada
Seasoned seitan adobo wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Soy Chorizo Enchilada
Spicy ground soy wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Gabacho Enchilada
Seasoned ground beef wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Cheese Enchilada
Cheese wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Sides
Side of Guacamole
4 oz portion of house made guacamole.
Side of Pico de Gallo
Salsa fresca - diced tomatoes, red onion, serrano peppers, cilantro and lime juice. (4oz portion)
Refried Beans
Refried pinto beans topped with cotija cheese. (Vegan when ordered without cheese.)
Black Beans Rancheros
Black beans spiced with arbol peppers. Topped with Cotija cheese. (Vegan when ordered without cheese)
Green Rice
Red Rice
House rice seasoned with an achiote/tomato blend.
Waffle Fries
Seasoned waffle fries.
Extra Bag o' Chips
All take-out orders come with a complimentary bag of house made tortilla chips and three house made salsas. If you want another bag, that'll be a buck!
Tortilla
Sauces
Side of Sour Cream
2oz ramekin of Loco Pez crema.
Side of Burger Sauce
2oz ramekin of our special Loco Pez Burger Sauce.
Side of Habanero Mayo
2oz ramekin of Loco Pez Habanero Mayo featured on our Fried Chicken Sandwich
Side of Habanero Salsa
Side of Hot Joe's Sauce
2oz ramekin of our house made "Hot Joe's" Sauce.
Dessert
Take Out Beer (ID Required at Pick Up)
21st Amend. Blood Orange IPA - 6 Pack
21st Amend. Hell or High - 6 Pack
21st Amendment Hell or High Mango - 6 Pack
2SP Delco Lager - 6 Pack
Cape May Always Ready Hazy Pale Ale - 6 Pack
Corona - 6 Pack
4.5% ABV Thirst quenching pale Mexican lager.
Corona Premier - 12 Pack
4.0% ABV Limited edition low calorie, low carb version of the Corona we all love.
Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA - 6 Pack
Dogfish Hazy O IPA - 6 Pack
Dogfish Head Seaquench - 6 Pack
4.9% ABV Refreshing session sour mash up of Kolsh, Gose, and Berliner Weiss brewed with black limes, salt, and sour lime juice.
Dos Equis Lager - 6 Pack
4.2% ABV Pilsner style Mexican lager with blend of malt, spices, and earthy notes.
Great Lake's Ed Fitz Porter - 6 Pack
6.0% ABV Porter with rich flavors of roasted barley, and bittersweet chocolate coffee notes.
Kombrewcha Mango Pineapple - 6 Pack
Lagunita's Hoppy Refresher - 6 Pack
A non-alcoholic IPA inspired sparkling beverage with all of the flavor and none of the alcohol.
Lagunita's IPNA - 6 Pack
A full flavored and hop forward non-alcoholic version of the classic Lagunita's IPA.
Lagunitas IPA - 6 Pack
6.2% ABV Well rounded, highly drinkable IPA with notes of Caramel Malt barley rounding out the hops.
Lagunitas Little Sumpin - 6 Pack
Modelo Especial - 12 Pack
4.4% ABV Full flavored, crisp pilsner style Mexican lager.
Miller High Life - 6 Pack
Neshaminy Creek J.A.W.N. Pale Ale - 6 Pack
5.2% ABV A crisp, easy to drink lightly hoppy pale ale.
New Belgium Citrus Rescue - 6 Pack
New Belgium Fat Tire - 6 Pack
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juicy IPA - 6 Pack
7.5% ABV Packed with bright tropical aromas and citrusy hop flavors.
Original Sin Black Widow Cider - 6 Pack
Oskar Blue' s Dale's Pale Ale - 6 Pack
6.5% ABV A well balanced, silky smooth and malty pale ale with citrus notes.
Pacifico Clara - 6 Pack
4.5% ABV Clean and crisp Mexican style pilsner.
PBR 12oz - 12 Pack
4.74% ABV Smooth, full bodied lager with a crisp finish.
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale - 6 Pack
5.6% ABV Full bodied, complex pale ale with cascade hops.
Sixpoint Pez Pilsner
Tecate - 12 Pack
4.5% ABV Well balanced, golden Mexican lager with malt crisp flavor.
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer - 6 Pack
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer - 12 Pack
Troegs Hop Horizon IPA - 6 Pack
Two Locals - 4 Pack
Victory Golden Monkey - 6 Pack
Victory Merry Monkey - 6 Pack
Victory Festbier - 6 Pack
Wiseacre Regular Pale Ale - 6 Pack
5.1% ABV A very special pale ale with mosaic hops.
Wyndridge Seasonal Cider - 6 Pack
6.0% - 6.9% ABV. A variety pack of autumn cider flavor - with flavors such as maple bourbon, caramel apple, and pumpkin spice.
Yards Philly Pale Ale - 6 Pack
7% ABV East coast style American IPA with malted English barley, hops, and fruity aroma.
New Belgium Dominga Sour - 6 Pack
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Jamaica Agua Fresca
Sweet hibiscus agua fresca with a hint of cinnamon
Jarritos Fruit Punch
Jarritos Tamarind
Jarritos Strawberry
Jarittos Grapefruit
Jarritos Pineapple
Mexican Coke
Topo Chico
Virgin Margarita Mix - Pint
A pint of our house lime margarita mix - add water for a virgin marg, or mix with tequila at home!
Bottled Water
Jarritos Orange
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia, PA 19143