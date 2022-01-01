Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Loco Pez - West Philadelphia

668 Reviews

$$

4631 Baltimore Ave

Phildelphia, PA 19143

Popular Items

Pollo Tinga Taco (Chicken)
TO GO Nachos
Pez Taco (Fish)

Specials

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$17.00

Three braised beef birria tacos stuffed with chihuahua cheese, comes with a side of consomme broth for dipping. Topped with cilantro and onions.

Jerk Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Taco Special

$3.25Out of stock

Appetizers

Chips y Salsa

Chips y Salsa

$5.00

House-made tortilla chips and fresh pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, red onion, serrano peppers, cilantro, lime juice)

Guacamole

Guacamole

$11.00

Avocado, diced tomato, red onion, cilantro, Serrano peppers, lime juice. Served with house-made tortilla chips.

Queso Dip & Chips

Queso Dip & Chips

$9.00

Queso dip made with queso fresco, monterey jack, red and green peppers, onions, and house-made corn tortilla chips

TO GO Nachos

TO GO Nachos

$12.00

House-made tortilla chips, refried pinto beans, cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, sour cream & scallions

Nachos De Kenzo

$17.00

Classic nachos with carne asada, chicken tinga, chorizo & potato and guacamole.

Nachos De Veg

$16.00

Classic nachos with mushrooms, seitan & spinach, soy chorizo, and guacamole.

Adobo Wings

$16.00

1lb Dry rubbed wings served with blue cheese and pickled vegetables.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.00

Arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onion, black beans, avocado, corn, peppers, cotija cheese, coriander vinaigrette & tortilla strips

Sopa De Tortillas

Sopa De Tortillas

$8.00

Traditional tortilla soup with tomato & guajillo pepper broth, diced avocado, chihuahua cheese and tortilla crisps.

Extra Chip Bag
$1.00

$1.00

Sandwiches

Double Smash Burger

Double Smash Burger

$11.00

Double smash-style burger patties with Monterey Jack & cheddar blend, Loco Sauce, spicy pickles on a Martin's potato roll served with lettuce, jalapenos, and seasoned waffle fries.

Pollo Sandwich

$12.00

6oz Buttermilk fried chicken breast, red onion, iceberg lettuce, Zayda's spicy pickles and habanero mayo on a Martin's potato roll. Served with waffle fries.

Street Dog

Street Dog

$6.50

(aka Tijuana Hot Dog) bacon wrapped all beef frank, refried beans, mayo, ketchup, mustard, cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños.

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$8.50

All beef hotdog topped with spicy beef chili, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, diced onion, pickled jalapeños and crema.

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$3.50

Plain, all beef hot dog and a bun.

Tacos

Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$3.50

Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$4.00

Seasoned steak, seared and roasted. Served on a corn tortilla with cilantro, onion, radish and lime.

Pollo Tinga Taco (Chicken)

Pollo Tinga Taco (Chicken)

$3.50

Tinga style chicken in tomato chili sauce with corn tortilla. Served with cilantro, onion, lime and radishes.

Chorizo & Potato Taco

Chorizo & Potato Taco

$3.50

House made, spicy ground pork and diced potato, corn tortilla, cilantro, onion. Served with lime and radish.

Carnitas Taco (Pork)

$3.50

Slow cooked pork, corn tortilla, cilantro & onion. Served with lime and radish.

Pez Taco (Fish)

Pez Taco (Fish)

$4.00

Mahi mahi tempura fried, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.

Camarones Taco (Shrimp)

Camarones Taco (Shrimp)

$4.00

Three tempura style fried shrimp, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.

Mushroom Taco

Mushroom Taco

$2.75

Wild mushrooms in a chili sauce, corn tortilla, cilantro, onion. Served with lime and radish.

Seitan Adobo Taco

Seitan Adobo Taco

$3.00

Seitan adobo, corn tortilla, cilantro, onion. Served with lime and radish.

Soy Chorizo Taco

Soy Chorizo Taco

$2.75

Vegan chorizo on a corn tortilla with cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.

Gabacho Taco (Ground Beef)

Gabacho Taco (Ground Beef)

$3.50

Seasoned ground beef, hard shell corn tortilla, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.

Burritos

Al Pastor Burrito

Al Pastor Burrito

$12.50

Crispy marinated pork with pineapple wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Carne Asada Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$13.00

Slow roasted beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken)

Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken)

$12.50

Tinga style chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Carnitas Burrito (pork)

Carnitas Burrito (pork)

$13.00

Slow cooked pork wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Chorizo & Potato Burrito

Chorizo & Potato Burrito

$12.50

House made spicy ground pork and potato wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Pez Burrito (fish)

Pez Burrito (fish)

$14.00

Sauteed mahi mahi wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Camarones Burrito (shrimp)

Camarones Burrito (shrimp)

$14.00

Sauteed Shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Mushroom Burrito

Mushroom Burrito

$11.00

Mushrooms in a chili sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Seitan Adobo Burrito

Seitan Adobo Burrito

$11.50

Seitan adobo wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Soy Burrito

Soy Burrito

$11.00

Spiced ground soy wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

No Meat Burrito

No Meat Burrito

$8.50

Refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Gabacho Burrito

Gabacho Burrito

$12.00

Seasoned ground beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Volcano Burrito

$6.50

Refried beans, cheese & Hot Joe's sauce melted, wrapped in a flour tortilla and toasted.

Bowls

Al Pastor Bowl

Al Pastor Bowl

$13.50

Crispy marinated pork with pineapple over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Carne Asada Bowl

Carne Asada Bowl

$14.00

Slow roasted beef over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Pollo Bowl (Chicken)

$13.50

Tinga style chicken over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Carnitas Bowl (Pork)

Carnitas Bowl (Pork)

$14.00

Slow cooked pork over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Chorizo & Potato Bowl

Chorizo & Potato Bowl

$13.50

House made spicy ground pork and potato over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Pez Bowl (Fish)

$15.00

Sauteed mahi mahi over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Camarones Bowl (Shrimp)

Camarones Bowl (Shrimp)

$15.00

Sauteed shrimp over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Mushroom Bowl

$12.00

Mushrooms in a chili sauce over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Seitan Adobo Bowl

$12.50

Seitan adobo over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Soy Chorizo Bowl

$12.00

Spiced ground soy over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Gabacho Bowl

$13.00

Seasoned ground beef over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

No Meat Bowl

$9.50

Red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Quesadillas

Al Pastor Quesadilla

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$12.00

Crispy marinated pork with pineapple folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (3 per order)

Asada Quesadilla

Asada Quesadilla

$13.00

Slow cooked steak folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Pollo Quesadilla (Chicken)

Pollo Quesadilla (Chicken)

$12.00

Tinga style chicken folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Carnitas Quesadilla (Pork)

Carnitas Quesadilla (Pork)

$12.00

Slow cooked pork folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Chorizo & Potato Quesadilla

Chorizo & Potato Quesadilla

$12.00

Spicy house made ground chorizo & potato folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Pez Quesadilla (Fish)

Pez Quesadilla (Fish)

$13.00

Grilled white fish folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Camarones Quesadilla (Shrimp)

Camarones Quesadilla (Shrimp)

$13.00

Grilled shrimp folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Mushroom Quesadilla

Mushroom Quesadilla

$11.00

Stewed wild mushrooms folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Seitan Adobo Quesadilla

Seitan Adobo Quesadilla

$11.50

Seasoned seitan adobo folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Soy Chorizo Quesadilla

Soy Chorizo Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled shrimp folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Gabacho Quesadilla

Gabacho Quesadilla

$12.00

Seasoned ground beef folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)



Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Melted cheese wrapped folded into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Enchiladas

Al Pastor Enchilada

Al Pastor Enchilada

$18.00

Crispy marinated pork with pineapple wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Carne Asada Enchilada

Carne Asada Enchilada

$19.00

Slow cooked steak wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Pollo Enchilada (Chicken)

Pollo Enchilada (Chicken)

$18.00

Tinga style chicken wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Carnitas Enchilada (Pork)

Carnitas Enchilada (Pork)

$18.00

Slow cooked pork wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Chorizo & Potato Enchilada

Chorizo & Potato Enchilada

$18.00

Spicy house made ground chorizo & potato wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Pez Enchilada (Fish)

Pez Enchilada (Fish)

$19.00

Grilled white fish wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Camarones Enchilada (Shrimp)

Camarones Enchilada (Shrimp)

$19.00

Grilled shrimp wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Mushroom Enchilada

Mushroom Enchilada

$17.00

Stewed wild mushrooms wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Seitan Adobo Enchilada

Seitan Adobo Enchilada

$18.00

Seasoned seitan adobo wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Soy Chorizo Enchilada

Soy Chorizo Enchilada

$17.00

Spicy ground soy wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Gabacho Enchilada

Gabacho Enchilada

$18.00

Seasoned ground beef wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Cheese Enchilada

Cheese Enchilada

$14.00

Cheese wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Sides

Side of Guacamole

$6.00

4 oz portion of house made guacamole.

Side of Pico de Gallo

Side of Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Salsa fresca - diced tomatoes, red onion, serrano peppers, cilantro and lime juice. (4oz portion)

Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$5.00

Refried pinto beans topped with cotija cheese. (Vegan when ordered without cheese.)

Black Beans Rancheros

$5.00

Black beans spiced with arbol peppers. Topped with Cotija cheese. (Vegan when ordered without cheese)

Green Rice

$4.00
Red Rice

Red Rice

$4.00

House rice seasoned with an achiote/tomato blend.

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Seasoned waffle fries.

Extra Bag o' Chips

$1.00

All take-out orders come with a complimentary bag of house made tortilla chips and three house made salsas. If you want another bag, that'll be a buck!

Tortilla

$1.00

Sauces

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

2oz ramekin of Loco Pez crema.

Side of Burger Sauce

$0.50

2oz ramekin of our special Loco Pez Burger Sauce.

Side of Habanero Mayo

$0.50

2oz ramekin of Loco Pez Habanero Mayo featured on our Fried Chicken Sandwich

Side of Habanero Salsa

$0.50

Side of Hot Joe's Sauce

$0.50

2oz ramekin of our house made "Hot Joe's" Sauce.

Dessert

Tres Leches Cake

$6.00

House made butter cake with coconut milk, pineapple, and whipped cream.

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

House made tangy key lime pie with graham cracker crust, dollop whip cream.

Take Out Beer (ID Required at Pick Up)

21st Amend. Blood Orange IPA - 6 Pack

$17.00

21st Amend. Hell or High - 6 Pack

$17.00

21st Amendment Hell or High Mango - 6 Pack

$17.00
2SP Delco Lager - 6 Pack

2SP Delco Lager - 6 Pack

$18.00
Cape May Always Ready Hazy Pale Ale - 6 Pack

Cape May Always Ready Hazy Pale Ale - 6 Pack

$20.00
Corona - 6 Pack

Corona - 6 Pack

$15.00

4.5% ABV Thirst quenching pale Mexican lager.

Corona Premier - 12 Pack

Corona Premier - 12 Pack

$22.00

4.0% ABV Limited edition low calorie, low carb version of the Corona we all love.

Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA - 6 Pack

Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA - 6 Pack

$19.00

Dogfish Hazy O IPA - 6 Pack

$23.00
Dogfish Head Seaquench - 6 Pack

Dogfish Head Seaquench - 6 Pack

$19.00

4.9% ABV Refreshing session sour mash up of Kolsh, Gose, and Berliner Weiss brewed with black limes, salt, and sour lime juice.

Dos Equis Lager - 6 Pack

Dos Equis Lager - 6 Pack

$14.00

4.2% ABV Pilsner style Mexican lager with blend of malt, spices, and earthy notes.

Great Lake's Ed Fitz Porter - 6 Pack

Great Lake's Ed Fitz Porter - 6 Pack

$17.00Out of stock

6.0% ABV Porter with rich flavors of roasted barley, and bittersweet chocolate coffee notes.

Kombrewcha Mango Pineapple - 6 Pack

Kombrewcha Mango Pineapple - 6 Pack

$17.00
Lagunita's Hoppy Refresher - 6 Pack

Lagunita's Hoppy Refresher - 6 Pack

$19.00

A non-alcoholic IPA inspired sparkling beverage with all of the flavor and none of the alcohol.

Lagunita's IPNA - 6 Pack

Lagunita's IPNA - 6 Pack

$18.00

A full flavored and hop forward non-alcoholic version of the classic Lagunita's IPA.

Lagunitas IPA - 6 Pack

Lagunitas IPA - 6 Pack

$18.00

6.2% ABV Well rounded, highly drinkable IPA with notes of Caramel Malt barley rounding out the hops.

Lagunitas Little Sumpin - 6 Pack

$21.00
Modelo Especial - 12 Pack

Modelo Especial - 12 Pack

$26.00

4.4% ABV Full flavored, crisp pilsner style Mexican lager.

Miller High Life - 6 Pack

$12.00
Neshaminy Creek J.A.W.N. Pale Ale - 6 Pack

Neshaminy Creek J.A.W.N. Pale Ale - 6 Pack

$19.00

5.2% ABV A crisp, easy to drink lightly hoppy pale ale.

New Belgium Citrus Rescue - 6 Pack

$18.00
New Belgium Fat Tire - 6 Pack

New Belgium Fat Tire - 6 Pack

$18.00
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juicy IPA - 6 Pack

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juicy IPA - 6 Pack

$21.00

7.5% ABV Packed with bright tropical aromas and citrusy hop flavors.

Original Sin Black Widow Cider - 6 Pack

Original Sin Black Widow Cider - 6 Pack

$21.00
Oskar Blue' s Dale's Pale Ale - 6 Pack

Oskar Blue' s Dale's Pale Ale - 6 Pack

$18.00Out of stock

6.5% ABV A well balanced, silky smooth and malty pale ale with citrus notes.

Pacifico Clara - 6 Pack

Pacifico Clara - 6 Pack

$16.00

4.5% ABV Clean and crisp Mexican style pilsner.

PBR 12oz - 12 Pack

PBR 12oz - 12 Pack

$17.00

4.74% ABV Smooth, full bodied lager with a crisp finish.

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale - 6 Pack

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale - 6 Pack

$18.00Out of stock

5.6% ABV Full bodied, complex pale ale with cascade hops.

Sixpoint Pez Pilsner

$14.00
Tecate - 12 Pack

Tecate - 12 Pack

$19.00

4.5% ABV Well balanced, golden Mexican lager with malt crisp flavor.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer - 6 Pack

$17.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer - 12 Pack

$31.00

Troegs Hop Horizon IPA - 6 Pack

$17.00Out of stock

Two Locals - 4 Pack

$22.00
Victory Golden Monkey - 6 Pack

Victory Golden Monkey - 6 Pack

$23.00

Victory Merry Monkey - 6 Pack

$23.00

Victory Festbier - 6 Pack

$19.00
Wiseacre Regular Pale Ale - 6 Pack

Wiseacre Regular Pale Ale - 6 Pack

$17.00

5.1% ABV A very special pale ale with mosaic hops.

Wyndridge Seasonal Cider - 6 Pack

Wyndridge Seasonal Cider - 6 Pack

$20.00

6.0% - 6.9% ABV. A variety pack of autumn cider flavor - with flavors such as maple bourbon, caramel apple, and pumpkin spice.

Yards Philly Pale Ale - 6 Pack

Yards Philly Pale Ale - 6 Pack

$18.00

7% ABV East coast style American IPA with malted English barley, hops, and fruity aroma.

New Belgium Dominga Sour - 6 Pack

$19.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Jamaica Agua Fresca

Jamaica Agua Fresca

$4.00

Sweet hibiscus agua fresca with a hint of cinnamon

Jarritos Fruit Punch

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00
Jarritos Tamarind

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.00
Jarritos Strawberry

Jarritos Strawberry

$3.00Out of stock
Jarittos Grapefruit

Jarittos Grapefruit

$3.00
Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock
Virgin Margarita Mix - Pint

Virgin Margarita Mix - Pint

$7.00

A pint of our house lime margarita mix - add water for a virgin marg, or mix with tequila at home!

Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

Jarritos Orange

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
