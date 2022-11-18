Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital

64 Reviews

$$

700 S. 20th St

Philadelphia, PA 19146

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Al Pastor Taco
Carne Asada Taco
Pollo Tinga Taco (Chicken)

Specials

cabbage, Jerk chicken, mango salsa, Avocado sour cream, cilantro.
Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$14.00

Three braised and shredded beef and chihuahua cheese stuffed corn tortillas, topped with cilantro and onions. Served with a side of au jus for dipping.

Jerk Wings

Jerk Wings

$16.00Out of stock

jerk rubbed chicken wings, fried topped with mango salsa with a chipotle mayo drizzle.

Adobo Wings

$16.00

1lb Dry rubbed wings served with blue cheese and pickled vegetables.

Surf and Turf Fajitas Taco

$5.00Out of stock

grilled steak, sautéed shrimp and Sautéed peppers and onions on a flour tortilla

Albondigas Sopa

$12.00Out of stock
Lamb Barbacoa Tacos

Lamb Barbacoa Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

3 lamb tacos topped with an ancho charred tomato chili salsa with cilantro and onions. With a lamb consommé with chickpeas. on a house made green tortilla

Pork Taquitos

Pork Taquitos

$14.00Out of stock

3 fried pork taquitos with avocado salad and a side of chipotle salsa

Honey Buffalo Wings

$16.00Out of stock

1lb wings tossed in Honey Buffalo Sauce. served with blue cheese and pickled vegetables.

Mango Habanero Wings

$16.00

1 LB of fried wings tossed in a mango habanero sauce. Side of pickled veggies and blue cheese

Short Rib Mole Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

(contains PEANUTS) 3 Braised short rib topped with a mole poblano sauce, queso fresco, cilantro and fresno peppers on a house made tortilla

Chicken Taco Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Pull chicken, carrots, celery, black beans, corn, tortilla chips on top.

Pork Belly Taco Platter

Pork Belly Taco Platter

$14.00Out of stock

BBQ pork belly with a mango cabbage slaw on a house made tortilla

Chicken Mole Tamales

Chicken Mole Tamales

$15.00Out of stock

two chicken tamales topped with mole sauce (contains Peanuts) with a side of black beans and avocado.

Sweet Bread

$7.00Out of stock
Fried Eggplant Tacos

Fried Eggplant Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

Three fried eggplant tacos on a flour shell topped with Tapenade sauce (roasted tomato and olive sauce) pico de gallo and cilantro.

Pork Pozole Blanco

Pork Pozole Blanco

$10.00Out of stock

Authentic Hispanic comfort soup with pork, Hominy (corn), avocado, lettuce and radishes with a side of three fried corn tortillas.

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$14.00Out of stock

3 chicken taquitos wrapped in corn tortillas and topped with cabbage, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and chipotle mayo. Served with a chicken consume.

Taco de Lengua (3)

Taco de Lengua (3)

$15.00Out of stock

Topped with salsa ranchera, cilantro and onions with a double tortilla shell

Potato poblano soup

Potato poblano soup

$10.00

Carrot, onions, potato pureed with a poblano sauce drizzle.

Adobo Wings

$16.00

1lb Dry rubbed wings served with blue cheese and pickled vegetables.

Appetizers

Queso dip made with queso fresco, monterey jack,, red and green peppers, onions, and house made corn tortilla chips
Chile Con Queso

Chile Con Queso

$9.00

Queso dip made with queso fresco, monterey jack,, red and green peppers, onions, and house made corn tortilla chips

Adobo Wings

$16.00

1lb Dry rubbed wings served with blue cheese and pickled vegetables.

Chips y Salsa

Chips y Salsa

$5.00

House made tortilla chips and fresh pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, red onion, serrano peppers, cilantro, lime juice)

Extra Chip Bag

$1.00
Guacamole

Guacamole

$11.00

Avocado, diced tomato, red onion, cilantro, Serrano peppers, lime juice. Served with house made chips.

Nachos De Kenzo

$17.00

Classic nachos with carne asada, chicken tinga, chorizo & potato and guacamole.

Nachos De Veg

$16.00

Classic nachos with mushrooms, seitan & spinach, soy chorizo, and guacamole.

Sopa De Tortillas

Sopa De Tortillas

$8.00

Traditional tortilla soup with tomato & guajillo pepper broth, diced avocado, chihuahua cheese and tortilla crisps.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.00

Arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onion, black beans, avocado, corn, peppers, cotija cheese, coriander vinaigrette & tortilla strips

To Go Nachos

$12.00

Sandwiches

Double Smash Burger

Double Smash Burger

$11.00

Double smash-style burger patties with Monterey Jack & cheddar blend, Loco Sauce, spicy pickles on a Martin's potato roll served with lettuce, jalapenos, and seasoned waffle fries.

Pollo Sandwich

$12.00

6oz Buttermilk fried chicken breast, red onion, iceberg lettuce, Zayda's spicy pickles and habanero mayo on a Martin's potato roll. Served with waffle fries.

Street Dog

Street Dog

$6.50

(aka Tijuana Hot Dog) bacon wrapped all beef frank, refried beans, mayo, ketchup, mustard, cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños.

Chili Con Queso Dog

Chili Con Queso Dog

$8.50

All beef hotdog topped with spicy beef chili, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, diced onion, pickled jalapeños and crema.

Kids Hot Dog

$3.50

Plain, all beef hot dog and a bun.

Tacos

Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$3.50

Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$4.00

Seasoned steak, seared and roasted. Served on a corn tortilla with cilantro, onion, radish and lime.

Pollo Tinga Taco (Chicken)

Pollo Tinga Taco (Chicken)

$3.50

Tinga style chicken in tomato chili sauce with corn tortilla. Served with cilantro, onion, lime and radishes.

Chorizo & Potato Taco

Chorizo & Potato Taco

$3.50

House made, spicy ground pork and diced potato, corn tortilla, cilantro, onion. Served with lime and radish.

Carnitas Taco (Pork)

$3.50

Slow cooked pork, corn tortilla, cilantro & onion. Served with lime and radish.

Pez Taco (Fish)

Pez Taco (Fish)

$4.00

Mahi mahi tempura fried, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.

Camarones Taco (Shrimp)

Camarones Taco (Shrimp)

$4.00

Three tempura style fried shrimp, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.

Mushroom Taco

Mushroom Taco

$2.75

Wild mushrooms in a chili sauce, corn tortilla, cilantro, onion. Served with lime and radish.

Seitan Adobo Taco

Seitan Adobo Taco

$3.00

Seitan Adobo, corn tortilla, pickled serrano and red onion. Served with lime and radish.

Soy Chorizo Taco

Soy Chorizo Taco

$2.75

Vegan chorizo on a corn tortilla with cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.

Gabacho Taco (Ground Beef)

Gabacho Taco (Ground Beef)

$3.50

Seasoned ground beef, hard shell corn tortilla, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.

Burritos

Al Pastor Burrito

Al Pastor Burrito

$12.50

Crispy marinated pork with pineapple wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Carne Asada Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$13.00

Slow roasted beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken)

Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken)

$12.50

Tinga style chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Carnitas Burrito (pork)

Carnitas Burrito (pork)

$13.00

Slow cooked pork wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Chorizo & Potato Burrito

Chorizo & Potato Burrito

$12.50

House made spicy ground pork and potato wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Pez Burrito (fish)

Pez Burrito (fish)

$14.00

Sauteed mahi mahi wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Camarones Burrito (shrimp)

Camarones Burrito (shrimp)

$14.00

Sauteed Shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Mushroom Burrito

Mushroom Burrito

$11.00

Mushrooms in a chili sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Seitan Adobo Burrito

Seitan Adobo Burrito

$12.00

Seitan Adobo wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Soy Burrito

Soy Burrito

$11.00

Spiced ground soy wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Meatless Burrito

Meatless Burrito

$8.50

Refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Gabacho Burrito

Gabacho Burrito

$12.00

Seasoned ground beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Volcano Burrito

$6.50

Refried beans, cheese & Hot Joe's sauce melted, wrapped in a flour tortilla and toasted.

Bowls

Al Pastor Bowl

Al Pastor Bowl

$13.50

Crispy marinated pork with pineapple over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Carne Asada Bowl

Carne Asada Bowl

$14.00

Slow roasted beef over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Pollo Bowl (Chicken)

$13.50

Tinga style chicken over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Carnitas Bowl (Pork)

Carnitas Bowl (Pork)

$14.00

Slow cooked pork over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Chorizo & Potato Bowl

Chorizo & Potato Bowl

$13.50

House made spicy ground pork and potato over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Pez Bowl (Fish)

$15.00

Sauteed mahi mahi over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Camarones Bowl (Shrimp)

Camarones Bowl (Shrimp)

$15.00

Sauteed shrimp over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Mushroom Bowl

$12.00

Mushrooms in a chili sauce over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Seitan Adobo Bowl

$12.50

Seitan Adobo over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Soy Chorizo Bowl

$12.00

Spiced ground soy over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Gabacho Bowl

$13.00

Seasoned ground beef over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

No Meat Bowl

$9.50

Red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Quesadillas

Al Pastor Quesadilla

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$12.00

Crispy marinated pork with pineapple folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (3 per order)

Asada Quesadilla

Asada Quesadilla

$13.00

Slow cooked steak folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Pollo Quesadilla (Chicken)

Pollo Quesadilla (Chicken)

$12.00

Tinga style chicken folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Carnitas Quesadilla (Pork)

Carnitas Quesadilla (Pork)

$12.00

Slow cooked pork folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Chorizo & Potato Quesadilla

Chorizo & Potato Quesadilla

$12.00

Spicy house made ground chorizo & potato folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Pez Quesadilla (Fish)

Pez Quesadilla (Fish)

$13.00

Grilled white fish folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Camarones Quesadilla (Shrimp)

Camarones Quesadilla (Shrimp)

$13.00

Grilled shrimp folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Mushroom Quesadilla

Mushroom Quesadilla

$11.00

Stewed wild mushrooms folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Seitan Adobo Quesadilla

Seitan Adobo Quesadilla

$11.50

Seitan Adobo folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Soy Chorizo Quesadilla

Soy Chorizo Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled shrimp folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Gabacho Quesadilla

Gabacho Quesadilla

$12.00

Seasoned ground beef folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Melted cheese wrapped folded into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Enchiladas

Al Pastor Enchilada

Al Pastor Enchilada

$18.00

Crispy marinated pork with pineapple wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Carne Asada Enchilada

Carne Asada Enchilada

$19.00

Slow cooked steak wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Pollo Enchilada (Chicken)

Pollo Enchilada (Chicken)

$18.00

Tinga style chicken wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Carnitas Enchilada (Pork)

Carnitas Enchilada (Pork)

$18.00

Slow cooked pork wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Chorizo & Potato Enchilada

Chorizo & Potato Enchilada

$18.00

Spicy house made ground chorizo & potato wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Pez Enchilada (Fish)

Pez Enchilada (Fish)

$19.00

Grilled white fish wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Camarones Enchilada (Shrimp)

Camarones Enchilada (Shrimp)

$19.00

Grilled shrimp wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Mushroom Enchilada

Mushroom Enchilada

$17.00

Stewed wild mushrooms wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Seitan Adobo Enchilada

Seitan Adobo Enchilada

$18.00

Seitan Adobo wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Soy Chorizo Enchilada

Soy Chorizo Enchilada

$17.00

Spicy ground soy wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Gabacho Enchilada

Gabacho Enchilada

$18.00

Seasoned ground beef wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Cheese Enchilada

Cheese Enchilada

$14.00

Cheese wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Sides

Black Beans Rancheros

$5.00

Black beans spiced with arbol peppers. Topped with Cotija cheese. (Vegan when ordered without cheese)

Green Rice

Green Rice

$4.00

House rice seasoned with a poblano pepper blend.

Red Rice

Red Rice

$4.00

House rice seasoned with an achiote/tomato blend.

Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$5.00

Refried pinto beans topped with cotija cheese. (Vegan when ordered without cheese.)

Side of Guacamole

$6.00

4 oz portion of house made guacamole.

Side of Pico de Gallo

Side of Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Salsa fresca - diced tomatoes, red onion, serrano peppers, cilantro and lime juice. (4oz portion)

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Seasoned waffle fries.

Extra Tortillas

$0.25

Sauces

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

2oz ramekin of Loco Pez crema.

Side of Burger Sauce

$0.50

2oz ramekin of our special Loco Pez Burger Sauce.

Side of Habanero Mayo

$0.50

2oz ramekin of Loco Pez Habanero Mayo featured on our Fried Chicken Sandwich

Side of Habanero Salsa

$0.50

Side of Hot Joe's Sauce

$0.50

2oz ramekin of our house made "Hot Joe's" Sauce.

SD Blue Cheese

$0.50

Dessert

Tres Leches Cake

$6.00

House made butter cake with coconut milk, pineapple, and whipped cream.

Flan

$4.00

House made custard with caramel sauce.

Take Out Beer (ID Required at Pick Up)

21st Amendment Hell or High Watermelon - 6 Pack

$16.00
21st Ammendment Blood Orange IPA - 6 Pack

21st Ammendment Blood Orange IPA - 6 Pack

$16.00

IPA brewed with four hop varieties and blood oranges. 7% ABV

2SP Delco Lager - 6 Pack

2SP Delco Lager - 6 Pack

$15.00

American amber lager, malt forward and easy drinking. 4% ABV

Cape May Crushin' It Orange IPA

$16.00
Coors Light - 6 Pack

Coors Light - 6 Pack

$12.00

The Silver Bullet. 4.2% ABV

Corona - 6 Pack

Corona - 6 Pack

$16.00

Easy drinking extra Mexican lager. 4.6% ABV

Corona Light - 6 Pack

Corona Light - 6 Pack

$16.00

Easy drinking Mexican lager. Only 99 calories and 4.1% ABV

Kombrucha Berry Hibiscus

Kombrucha Berry Hibiscus

$18.00

Love City Eraserhood Hazy IPA 4pk

$16.00
Love City Unity IPA - 6 Pack

Love City Unity IPA - 6 Pack

$16.00
Modelo Especial - 6 Pack

Modelo Especial - 6 Pack

$12.00

Original Sin Black Widow Cider

$15.00Out of stock
Pacifico Clara - 6 Pack

Pacifico Clara - 6 Pack

$15.00
PBC Walt Wit - 6 Pack

PBC Walt Wit - 6 Pack

$14.00

Wheat Ale from Philadelphia Brewing Co.

PBR - 12 Pack

PBR - 12 Pack

$16.00
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale - 6 Pack

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale - 6 Pack

$15.00

Six Point Resin

$15.00

Six Point The Crisp

$15.00
Tecate - 12 Pack

Tecate - 12 Pack

$19.00
Tecate - 6 Pack

Tecate - 6 Pack

$10.00
Troegs Perpetual IPA - 6 Pack

Troegs Perpetual IPA - 6 Pack

$16.00

Victory Berry Monkey

$17.50

Victory Dirt Wolf DBL IPA

$18.00

Victory Prima Pils 12 PK

$23.00
Victory Sour Monkey -6 Pack

Victory Sour Monkey -6 Pack

$17.00
Wyndridge Sparkling Rose Cider

Wyndridge Sparkling Rose Cider

$15.00Out of stock

Victory Dirtwolf - 6 pack

$17.50

Victory Summer Love - 6 pack

$10.00

Troegs Dreamweaver 6 Pack

$15.50

Lover Boy Hibiscus 6 Pack

$17.00

Lover Boy Lemonade 6 pack

$17.00

PBC Commonwealth Dry Cider 6 Pack

$15.50Out of stock

Miller High Life 12 PK

$17.00Out of stock

Miller Lite 6 PK

$12.00

Yards Pale Ale 6 PK

$12.00

La Cabra Hipster Catnip 4 PK 16 OZ

$17.50

Topo Chico Straw Guava 4 PK 16 OZ

$17.00

PBR 6 PK

$10.50

Miller Highlife 6 PK

$12.50

PBC Kenzinger 6PK

$14.00

Modelo Especial 12 Pk

$22.50

Topo Chico 12 PK

$27.50

Lover Boy Variety Pack

$26.50

Elysian Night Owl 6 Pack

$17.50

Wicked Weed Pernicious 6 Pack

$17.50

Golden Road Mango Cart 6 Pack

$17.50

Fat Heads Head Hunter

$17.50

Take Out Cocktails (ID Required at Pick Up)

(NO DELIVERY AVAILABLE - PROOF OF AGE REQUIRED AT PICKUP)
Classic Margarita

Classic Margarita

$8.00Out of stock

House tequila, fresh lime juice, simple syrup on the rocks with lime.

Classic Margarita Pitcher

Classic Margarita Pitcher

$40.00Out of stock

Kit includes a quart of classic margarita, a lime and a container of kosher salt. Let come to room temperature and pour over ice to make 6 cocktails.

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Jarritos Fruit Punch

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00
Jarritos Tamarind

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.00
Jarritos Orange

Jarritos Orange

$3.00
Jarittos Grapefruit

Jarittos Grapefruit

$3.00
Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50
Acqua Panna Water

Acqua Panna Water

$2.50Out of stock
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

Pint Marg Mix

$7.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Fine Mexican food and drink! For Cocktails and Six Packs, select the Menu Box below:

Location

700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Directions

Gallery
Loco Pez image
Loco Pez image
Loco Pez image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Sidecar Bar & Grille
orange star4.2 • 1,773
2201 Christian St Philadelphia, PA 19146
View restaurantnext
Community
orange star4.7 • 139
1200 S 21st St Philadelphia, PA 19146
View restaurantnext
Jet Wine Bar
orange star4.2 • 335
1525 South St Philadelphia, PA 19146
View restaurantnext
Tio Flores
orange star4.0 • 1,081
1600 South Street Philadelphia, PA 19146
View restaurantnext
American Sardine Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,170
1800 Federal St Philadelphia, PA 19145
View restaurantnext
Sonny's Cocktail Joint
orange starNo Reviews
1508-10 South Street Philadelphia, PA 19146
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

The Sidecar Bar & Grille
orange star4.2 • 1,773
2201 Christian St Philadelphia, PA 19146
View restaurantnext
Cafe Ynez
orange star4.7 • 661
2025 Washington Ave Philadelphia, PA 19146
View restaurantnext
L'Anima - Carpenter Square
orange star4.0 • 136
1001 S. 17th Street Philadelphia, PA 19146
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Penn Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Queen Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Rittenhouse Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Market East
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Fishtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Society Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Fairmount
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Art Museum District
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston