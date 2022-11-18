- Home
- /
- Philadelphia
- /
- Graduate Hospital
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital
Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital
64 Reviews
$$
700 S. 20th St
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Specials
Birria Tacos
Three braised and shredded beef and chihuahua cheese stuffed corn tortillas, topped with cilantro and onions. Served with a side of au jus for dipping.
Jerk Wings
jerk rubbed chicken wings, fried topped with mango salsa with a chipotle mayo drizzle.
Adobo Wings
1lb Dry rubbed wings served with blue cheese and pickled vegetables.
Surf and Turf Fajitas Taco
grilled steak, sautéed shrimp and Sautéed peppers and onions on a flour tortilla
Albondigas Sopa
Lamb Barbacoa Tacos
3 lamb tacos topped with an ancho charred tomato chili salsa with cilantro and onions. With a lamb consommé with chickpeas. on a house made green tortilla
Pork Taquitos
3 fried pork taquitos with avocado salad and a side of chipotle salsa
Honey Buffalo Wings
1lb wings tossed in Honey Buffalo Sauce. served with blue cheese and pickled vegetables.
Mango Habanero Wings
1 LB of fried wings tossed in a mango habanero sauce. Side of pickled veggies and blue cheese
Short Rib Mole Tacos
(contains PEANUTS) 3 Braised short rib topped with a mole poblano sauce, queso fresco, cilantro and fresno peppers on a house made tortilla
Chicken Taco Soup
Pull chicken, carrots, celery, black beans, corn, tortilla chips on top.
Pork Belly Taco Platter
BBQ pork belly with a mango cabbage slaw on a house made tortilla
Chicken Mole Tamales
two chicken tamales topped with mole sauce (contains Peanuts) with a side of black beans and avocado.
Sweet Bread
Fried Eggplant Tacos
Three fried eggplant tacos on a flour shell topped with Tapenade sauce (roasted tomato and olive sauce) pico de gallo and cilantro.
Pork Pozole Blanco
Authentic Hispanic comfort soup with pork, Hominy (corn), avocado, lettuce and radishes with a side of three fried corn tortillas.
Chicken Flautas
3 chicken taquitos wrapped in corn tortillas and topped with cabbage, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and chipotle mayo. Served with a chicken consume.
Taco de Lengua (3)
Topped with salsa ranchera, cilantro and onions with a double tortilla shell
Potato poblano soup
Carrot, onions, potato pureed with a poblano sauce drizzle.
Adobo Wings
1lb Dry rubbed wings served with blue cheese and pickled vegetables.
Appetizers
Chile Con Queso
Queso dip made with queso fresco, monterey jack,, red and green peppers, onions, and house made corn tortilla chips
Adobo Wings
1lb Dry rubbed wings served with blue cheese and pickled vegetables.
Chips y Salsa
House made tortilla chips and fresh pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, red onion, serrano peppers, cilantro, lime juice)
Extra Chip Bag
Guacamole
Avocado, diced tomato, red onion, cilantro, Serrano peppers, lime juice. Served with house made chips.
Nachos De Kenzo
Classic nachos with carne asada, chicken tinga, chorizo & potato and guacamole.
Nachos De Veg
Classic nachos with mushrooms, seitan & spinach, soy chorizo, and guacamole.
Sopa De Tortillas
Traditional tortilla soup with tomato & guajillo pepper broth, diced avocado, chihuahua cheese and tortilla crisps.
Taco Salad
Arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onion, black beans, avocado, corn, peppers, cotija cheese, coriander vinaigrette & tortilla strips
To Go Nachos
Sandwiches
Double Smash Burger
Double smash-style burger patties with Monterey Jack & cheddar blend, Loco Sauce, spicy pickles on a Martin's potato roll served with lettuce, jalapenos, and seasoned waffle fries.
Pollo Sandwich
6oz Buttermilk fried chicken breast, red onion, iceberg lettuce, Zayda's spicy pickles and habanero mayo on a Martin's potato roll. Served with waffle fries.
Street Dog
(aka Tijuana Hot Dog) bacon wrapped all beef frank, refried beans, mayo, ketchup, mustard, cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños.
Chili Con Queso Dog
All beef hotdog topped with spicy beef chili, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, diced onion, pickled jalapeños and crema.
Kids Hot Dog
Plain, all beef hot dog and a bun.
Tacos
Al Pastor Taco
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
Carne Asada Taco
Seasoned steak, seared and roasted. Served on a corn tortilla with cilantro, onion, radish and lime.
Pollo Tinga Taco (Chicken)
Tinga style chicken in tomato chili sauce with corn tortilla. Served with cilantro, onion, lime and radishes.
Chorizo & Potato Taco
House made, spicy ground pork and diced potato, corn tortilla, cilantro, onion. Served with lime and radish.
Carnitas Taco (Pork)
Slow cooked pork, corn tortilla, cilantro & onion. Served with lime and radish.
Pez Taco (Fish)
Mahi mahi tempura fried, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
Camarones Taco (Shrimp)
Three tempura style fried shrimp, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
Mushroom Taco
Wild mushrooms in a chili sauce, corn tortilla, cilantro, onion. Served with lime and radish.
Seitan Adobo Taco
Seitan Adobo, corn tortilla, pickled serrano and red onion. Served with lime and radish.
Soy Chorizo Taco
Vegan chorizo on a corn tortilla with cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
Gabacho Taco (Ground Beef)
Seasoned ground beef, hard shell corn tortilla, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Burritos
Al Pastor Burrito
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Carne Asada Burrito
Slow roasted beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken)
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Carnitas Burrito (pork)
Slow cooked pork wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Chorizo & Potato Burrito
House made spicy ground pork and potato wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Pez Burrito (fish)
Sauteed mahi mahi wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Camarones Burrito (shrimp)
Sauteed Shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Mushroom Burrito
Mushrooms in a chili sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Seitan Adobo Burrito
Seitan Adobo wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Soy Burrito
Spiced ground soy wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Meatless Burrito
Refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Gabacho Burrito
Seasoned ground beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Volcano Burrito
Refried beans, cheese & Hot Joe's sauce melted, wrapped in a flour tortilla and toasted.
Bowls
Al Pastor Bowl
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Carne Asada Bowl
Slow roasted beef over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Pollo Bowl (Chicken)
Tinga style chicken over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Carnitas Bowl (Pork)
Slow cooked pork over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Chorizo & Potato Bowl
House made spicy ground pork and potato over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Pez Bowl (Fish)
Sauteed mahi mahi over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Camarones Bowl (Shrimp)
Sauteed shrimp over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Mushroom Bowl
Mushrooms in a chili sauce over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Seitan Adobo Bowl
Seitan Adobo over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Soy Chorizo Bowl
Spiced ground soy over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Gabacho Bowl
Seasoned ground beef over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
No Meat Bowl
Red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Quesadillas
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (3 per order)
Asada Quesadilla
Slow cooked steak folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Pollo Quesadilla (Chicken)
Tinga style chicken folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Carnitas Quesadilla (Pork)
Slow cooked pork folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Chorizo & Potato Quesadilla
Spicy house made ground chorizo & potato folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Pez Quesadilla (Fish)
Grilled white fish folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Camarones Quesadilla (Shrimp)
Grilled shrimp folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Mushroom Quesadilla
Stewed wild mushrooms folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Seitan Adobo Quesadilla
Seitan Adobo folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Soy Chorizo Quesadilla
Grilled shrimp folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Gabacho Quesadilla
Seasoned ground beef folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Cheese Quesadilla
Melted cheese wrapped folded into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Enchiladas
Al Pastor Enchilada
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Carne Asada Enchilada
Slow cooked steak wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Pollo Enchilada (Chicken)
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Carnitas Enchilada (Pork)
Slow cooked pork wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Chorizo & Potato Enchilada
Spicy house made ground chorizo & potato wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Pez Enchilada (Fish)
Grilled white fish wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Camarones Enchilada (Shrimp)
Grilled shrimp wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Mushroom Enchilada
Stewed wild mushrooms wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Seitan Adobo Enchilada
Seitan Adobo wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Soy Chorizo Enchilada
Spicy ground soy wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Gabacho Enchilada
Seasoned ground beef wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Cheese Enchilada
Cheese wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Sides
Black Beans Rancheros
Black beans spiced with arbol peppers. Topped with Cotija cheese. (Vegan when ordered without cheese)
Green Rice
House rice seasoned with a poblano pepper blend.
Red Rice
House rice seasoned with an achiote/tomato blend.
Refried Beans
Refried pinto beans topped with cotija cheese. (Vegan when ordered without cheese.)
Side of Guacamole
4 oz portion of house made guacamole.
Side of Pico de Gallo
Salsa fresca - diced tomatoes, red onion, serrano peppers, cilantro and lime juice. (4oz portion)
Waffle Fries
Seasoned waffle fries.
Extra Tortillas
Sauces
Side of Sour Cream
2oz ramekin of Loco Pez crema.
Side of Burger Sauce
2oz ramekin of our special Loco Pez Burger Sauce.
Side of Habanero Mayo
2oz ramekin of Loco Pez Habanero Mayo featured on our Fried Chicken Sandwich
Side of Habanero Salsa
Side of Hot Joe's Sauce
2oz ramekin of our house made "Hot Joe's" Sauce.
SD Blue Cheese
Dessert
Take Out Beer (ID Required at Pick Up)
21st Amendment Hell or High Watermelon - 6 Pack
21st Ammendment Blood Orange IPA - 6 Pack
IPA brewed with four hop varieties and blood oranges. 7% ABV
2SP Delco Lager - 6 Pack
American amber lager, malt forward and easy drinking. 4% ABV
Cape May Crushin' It Orange IPA
Coors Light - 6 Pack
The Silver Bullet. 4.2% ABV
Corona - 6 Pack
Easy drinking extra Mexican lager. 4.6% ABV
Corona Light - 6 Pack
Easy drinking Mexican lager. Only 99 calories and 4.1% ABV
Kombrucha Berry Hibiscus
Love City Eraserhood Hazy IPA 4pk
Love City Unity IPA - 6 Pack
Modelo Especial - 6 Pack
Original Sin Black Widow Cider
Pacifico Clara - 6 Pack
PBC Walt Wit - 6 Pack
Wheat Ale from Philadelphia Brewing Co.
PBR - 12 Pack
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale - 6 Pack
Six Point Resin
Six Point The Crisp
Tecate - 12 Pack
Tecate - 6 Pack
Troegs Perpetual IPA - 6 Pack
Victory Berry Monkey
Victory Dirt Wolf DBL IPA
Victory Prima Pils 12 PK
Victory Sour Monkey -6 Pack
Wyndridge Sparkling Rose Cider
Victory Dirtwolf - 6 pack
Victory Summer Love - 6 pack
Troegs Dreamweaver 6 Pack
Lover Boy Hibiscus 6 Pack
Lover Boy Lemonade 6 pack
PBC Commonwealth Dry Cider 6 Pack
Miller High Life 12 PK
Miller Lite 6 PK
Yards Pale Ale 6 PK
La Cabra Hipster Catnip 4 PK 16 OZ
Topo Chico Straw Guava 4 PK 16 OZ
PBR 6 PK
Miller Highlife 6 PK
PBC Kenzinger 6PK
Modelo Especial 12 Pk
Topo Chico 12 PK
Lover Boy Variety Pack
Elysian Night Owl 6 Pack
Wicked Weed Pernicious 6 Pack
Golden Road Mango Cart 6 Pack
Fat Heads Head Hunter
Take Out Cocktails (ID Required at Pick Up)
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Fine Mexican food and drink! For Cocktails and Six Packs, select the Menu Box below:
700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19146