  • Home
  • /
  • Erie
  • /
  • Loco Taco - 1002 Liberty Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Loco Taco 1002 Liberty Street

review star

No reviews yet

1002 liberty st

Erie, PA 16502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mexican Tacos
Queso Dip
Quesabirria

Appetizers

Chorifries

$7.00

Fries with Chorizo and Cheese Dip

Choriqueso

$8.00

Mexican Cheese Fondue with Chorizo

Queso Dip

Mild Cheese Sauce

Guacamole

Avocado, Onions, Cilantro, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, and Lime Juice

Dip Sampler

$8.00

Guacamole, Cheese, and Pico de Gallo

Nachos

$8.00

Crispy Chips covered with Melted Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapenos with choice of Beef or Shredded Chicken

Salads

Mexican Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Iceberg, Tomatoes, Onions, Aguacate, Cucumber, Carrots, Lime Juice, and Corn

Aguacate Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Poblano Peppers, Corn, and Black Beans tossed in Balsamic or Ranch dressing with fresh Avocado topping

Loco Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Poblano Peppers, Corn, and Black Beans tossed in Balsamic or Ranch dressing and topped with Chicken

Sides

Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Fries

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Corn tortilla

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.00

Mexican Corn

$3.50Out of stock

Black Beans

$3.00

Rancho Beans

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

American Taco

$2.50

salsas

$0.50

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Large Rice

$6.00

Enchilada

$2.75

Fajita Salad

$4.50

Sm Mexican Quesadilla

$4.00

Chile relleno

$4.00

Empanadas

$3.00

Tamale

$3.50

Tacos

Mexican Tacos

$9.00

Choice: Steak, Chicken, Carnitas, Pastor, Chorizo, Barbacoa - 3 per order, served with cilantro and onions

Mexican Taco 1

$3.10

Fish Tacos

$10.00

Quesadillas

Steak Quesadilla

$11.00

3 per order, flour tortilla with melted cheese and steak. Comes with rice and beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.50

3 per order, flour tortilla with melted cheese and chicken. Comes with rice and beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole

Chorizo Quesadilla

$10.00

3 per order, flour tortilla with melted cheese and chorizo. Comes with rice and beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.00

3 per order, flour tortilla with melted cheese and shrimp. Comes with rice and beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole

Quesabirria

$12.00

comes with birria, onions, cilantro, mozzarella cheese and guacamole. side of rice and beans with special dipping sauce

Enchiladas

Rojas Enchiladas

$13.00

6 Enchiladas: 2 chicken, 2 ground beef, and 2 cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole

Verdes Enchiladas

$13.00

6 Enchiladas: 2 chicken, 2 ground beef, and 2 cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole

Mole Enchiladas

$13.00

6 Enchiladas: 2 chicken, 2 ground beef, and 2 cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole

Combos

Combo Pick 2

$8.95

Combo choice: Taco, Quesadilla, Burrito, Enchilada, Chile Relleno with a side of rice and beans. Your choice of chicken or ground beef.

Combo Pick 3

$10.75

Combo choice: Taco, Quesadilla, Burrito, Enchilada, Chile Relleno with a side of rice and beans. Your choice of chicken or ground beef.

Kids Meal

Kids- Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids- Taco

$6.00

Kids- Hamburger

$6.00

Kids- Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids- Arroz con Pollo

$6.00

Burritos

Mexican Burrito

$10.00

Grilled flour tortilla with your choice of filling, rice, black beans and mozzarella cheese

Loco Burrito

$15.50

Flour tortilla with rice, rancho beans, mixed with chicken, steak, and shrimp. Topped with cheese dip, tomatillo salsa, and pineapples. Accompanied with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Burrito California

$9.00

Flour tortilla with rice, black beans, chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, shredded cheese, sour cream. Accompanied with lettuce and pico de gallo.

Burrito Michoacan

$10.00

Flour tortilla with rice, rancho beans, beef or shredded chicken; drowned in cheese sauce and tomatillo salsa. Accompanied with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Fajita Burrito

$10.50

Flour tortilla with rice, black beans, grilled peppers, and onion

Naked Burrito

$10.00

A delicious burrito served in a bowl without the tortilla, with your choice of filling and topped with rice, black beans, shredded cheese, sour cream, sauce, and pico del gallo

Loaded Burrito

$11.00

Vegie burrito 1

$7.00

Vegie burrito 2

$8.50

Huevos Lunch

Huevos con Chorizo

$9.00

Scrambled eggs with chorizo served with rice, beans and tortillas

Huevos a la Mexicana

$9.00

Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions, and jalapenos, served with rice, beans and tortillas

Brunch Burrito

$9.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled with chorizo scrambled eggs, rice, beans, melted cheese, and sauce. Served with side salad

Specials Dishes

Loco Sampler

$22.00

2 Enchiladas, 2 Empanadas, 2 Tacos, 2 Chimichangas. Choice of Beef or Chicken. with guacamole, sour cream, and queso dip

Arroz con Pollo

$12.00

Rice with grilled chicken, sauteed onion, and bell peppers topped with cheese dip

Empanadas Meal

$10.00

2 empanadas with your choice of meat. Accompanied with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Fajitas Quesadilla

$10.45

sauteed onions, bell peppers, melted cheese, and your choice of filling in a flour tortilla, accompanied with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Chimichangas

$10.50

Fried flour tortilla with your choice of filling and topped with cheese, chicken, or beef. Accompanied with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes

Fajitas

$14.00

Grilled bell peppers and onions with your choice of meat, accompanied with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese, and tortillas

Tortas Loco

$10.00

1 per order, served with mayonnaise, cilantro, and onions. Accompanied with your choice of rice or fries.

Arroz con Camaron

$15.00

Rice with grilled shrimp, sauteed onions, and bell peppers tossed with cheese dip. Accompanied with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo

Nacho Tejanos

$13.00

Crispy chips covered with mixed steak, chicken, shrimp, onions and bell peppers topped with shredded cheese and cheese dip. Accompanied with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Quesadilla Tejano

$14.00

Flour tortilla with melted cheese mixed with steak, chicken, shrimp. Accompanied with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo

Mojarra

$12.50Out of stock

Birria Nachos

$12.00

Carne asada

$13.00

Small Bowls

small arroz con pollo

$8.00

small steak con arroz

$8.50

small shrimp con arroz

$9.00

small steak and shrimp con arroz

$10.00

small chicken and shrimp con arroz

$9.50

small chicken and steak con arroz

$9.00

Special Of the Day

Quesabirria

$10.00Out of stock

Loaded Burrito

$10.00Out of stock

Birria Torta

$8.00Out of stock

torta loco

$9.00

drinks

pinapple jarrito

$2.15

mango jarrito

$2.15Out of stock

Guava jarrito

$2.15

grapefruit jarrito

$2.15

tamarindo jarrito

$2.15

manzanita jarrito

$2.15

mexican coke

$2.50Out of stock

sangria jarrito

$2.15

mandarin jarrito

$2.15

fruit punch jarrito

$2.15

lime jarrito

$2.15

Horchata

$3.00Out of stock
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Authentic mexican food!

Website

Location

1002 liberty st, Erie, PA 16502

Directions

Gallery
Loco Taco image
Loco Taco image
Loco Taco image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gordon's Butcher & Market - 34 N Park Row, Erie, PA 16501
orange starNo Reviews
34 N Park Row, Erie, PA 16501 Erie, PA 16501
View restaurantnext
Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
orange star4.3 • 672
506 State Street Erie, PA 16501
View restaurantnext
U Pick 6 Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
333 STATE STREET SUITE 110 ERIE, PA 16507
View restaurantnext
Perry's Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
22 North Park Row Erie, PA 16501
View restaurantnext
Dina's Authentic Dominican Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
22 North Park Row Erie, PA 16501
View restaurantnext
El Amigo Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,793
333 State St Erie, PA 16507
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Erie

El Amigo Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,793
333 State St Erie, PA 16507
View restaurantnext
The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use - Toast Online Ordering - Do Not Use
orange star4.4 • 2,350
123 W 14th St Erie, PA 16501
View restaurantnext
Lucky Louie's Beer & Wieners
orange star4.8 • 1,613
8238 Perry Hwy Erie, PA 16509
View restaurantnext
Federal Hill Smokehouse
orange star4.9 • 1,240
2609 Peach St Erie, PA 16508
View restaurantnext
SAMURAI kitchen + sushi
orange star4.6 • 886
2767 W 12TH ST ERIE, PA 16505
View restaurantnext
The Cork 1794
orange star4.6 • 710
900 West Erie Plaza Erie, PA 16505
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Erie
Mayville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Meadville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Bemus Point
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ashtabula
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Jamestown
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Fredonia
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Frewsburg
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston