Loco taco truck 1760 Drew St

review star

No reviews yet

1760 Drew St

Clearwater, FL 33755

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Quesadilla
Steak Supreme Burrito

Tacos

Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$2.99

Street size corn tortilla topped with Onions and Cilantro

Chicken Taco

$2.99

Street size corn tortilla ,Chicken topped with Onions and Cilantro

Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$2.99

Street size corn tortilla ,Chorizo topped with Onions and Cilantro

Carnitas Taco

$2.99

Street size corn tortilla ,Carnitas topped with Onions and Cilantro

Al pastor Taco

Al pastor Taco

$2.99

Sliced pieces of marinated pork with fresh pineapple cooked together

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$3.99

Grilled shrimp in corn Tortilla with your choice of topping

Lengua Taco

$3.99

Marinated beef tongue in corn tortilla

Quesa Birria Taco

Quesa Birria Taco

$11.99

Corn tortilla dipped in red beef salsa grilled and topped with milted Mozzarella cheese And adding shredded marinated beef withe marinated birria seasoning ,onions,cilantro Grilled both sides ,come with a dip of the birria beef broth

Ground beef Taco

Ground beef Taco

$2.99
Taco salad

Taco salad

$9.99

Your choice of meets Served with chopped lettuce,shredded 4 cheese,onion,tomato Guacamole,jalapeño &sour cream

Shredded beef Taco

$2.99

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99
Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$8.99
Chicken quesadilla

Chicken quesadilla

$8.99

Flour tortilla,grilled chicken and melted 4 cheeses Served with side of sour cream & pico de galo

Ground beef Quesadilla

$8.99

Burritos

Steak Supreme Burrito

$10.99

12” flour tortilla filled with grilled marinated steak, beans,rice,cheese,sour cream & guacamole

Chicken Supreme Burrito

$10.99

12” flour tortilla filled with marinated grilled chicken beans,rice,cheese,sour cream & guacamole

Steak California Burrito

$10.99

12” flour tortilla filled with grilled marinated steak, French fries,cheese,sour cream & guacamole

Chicken California Burrito

$10.99

12” flour tortilla filled with grilled marinated chicken , French fries,cheese,sour cream & guacamole

Ground beef supriem Burrito

$10.99

NACHOS

Steak Nachos

Steak Nachos

$9.99

Fresh fried corn tortilla chips loaded with marinated grilled steak,cheese, Sour cream,lettuce,tomato,guacamole & jalapeño

Chicken Nachos

$9.99

Fresh fried corn tortilla chips loaded with marinated grilled chicken ,cheese, Sour cream,lettuce,tomato,guacamole & jalapeño

Ground beef NACHOS

$9.99

Fresh fried corn tortilla chips loaded with marinated ground beef ,cheese, Sour cream,lettuce,tomato,guacamole & jalapeño

SOPE ORDER

Steak SOPE

Steak SOPE

$10.99

3 pices of Fried masa base spread with fried beans topped with Lettuce, grilled steak ,tomato’s ,quest fresco

Chicken SOPE

Chicken SOPE

$10.99

3 pices of Fried masa base spread with fried beans topped with Lettuce, grilled chicken ,tomato’s ,quest fresco

Chorizo SOPE

$10.99

3 pices of Fried masa base spread with fried beans topped with Lettuce, chorizo ,tomato’s ,quest fresco

Platers

Grilled chicken platter

Grilled chicken platter

$10.99
Steak platter

Steak platter

$10.99

Gyro platter

$10.99

Wings

Chicken wings

Chicken wings

$8.99+
Sandwich

Steak Tortes sandwich

Steak Tortes sandwich

$9.99
Chicken Tortas sandwich

Chicken Tortas sandwich

$9.99
Cheese Burger sandwich

Cheese Burger sandwich

$7.99

Sides

French fries

French fries

$4.99
Beef Empanada

Beef Empanada

$2.99

Side of sour cream

$0.50

Side of guacamole

$1.00

Dessert

Churros

Churros

$2.99+

Drinks

Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.50
SODA

SODA

$1.50
Water

Water

$1.00
Mexican coke

Mexican coke

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Taco truck

Location

1760 Drew St, Clearwater, FL 33755

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

