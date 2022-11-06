Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

412 West Broadway

South Boston, MA 02127

Popular Items

Short Rib Taco
Rice Bowl
Birria Tacos

Aperitivos

Grilled Street Corn

$12.00

garlic and chili mojo sauce, cotija, aleppo, lime

Nachos

$16.00

monterey jack, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo, lime crema, salsa verde

Wings

$13.00

sticky sauce, cotija, spicy peanuts

Steak Quesadilla

$18.00

grilled steak, bacon, caramelized onions, blue cheese dressing

Para La Mesa

Enchiladas

$16.00

Gorditas

$14.00

Grilled Broccolini

$10.00

pistachio aioli, fried shallots

Fried Brussels

$14.00

Carne Asada Plate

$21.00

Jumbo Grilled Shrimp

$17.00

roasted red pepper aioli, spicy mango salsa (6 pc)

Octopus

$21.00

Fajitas

$21.00

peppers & onions, guacamole, sour cream, pico. choice of flour or corn tortilla & choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp

Grilled Steak Skewers

$21.00

Rice Bowl

$12.00

garlic rice, guacamole, roasted corn, black beans, avocado tomatillo salsa

Salmon Harvest Bowl

$18.00

Toasted orzo, dried chili vinaigrette, corn, black beans, breakfast radish, cilantro

Tacos

Al Pastor Taco

$6.00

adobo marinated pork, watercress salad, white onion, salsa de arbol, radish

Birria Tacos

$16.00

jalisco-style braised short rib, spanish onion, oaxaca cheese, cilantro, served with dipping broth. 3 per order.

Blackened Tuna Taco

$7.00

roasted poblano crema, cherry tomato pico de gallo

Crispy Carnitas Taco

$6.00

citrus braised pork, cilantro, white onion, salsa macha

Fish & Chips Taco

$6.00

fried haddock, citrus slaw, potato strips, dried chili aioli

Grilled Chicken Taco

$6.00

Lamb Kofta Taco

$6.00

Roasted Broccoli Taco

$5.00

Short Rib Taco

$6.50

habanero hot sauce, queso fresco, lime crema, pico verde, pickled red onion

Shrimp Taco

$7.00

jalapeno rice, salsa roja, avocado, radish, micro cilantro

Steak & Cheese Taco

$6.00

Guacamole, Salsa & Queso

Guacamole

$11.00

hass avocado, cilantro, jalapeño, lime

Pineapple Guacamole

$12.00

Bacon Guacamole

$13.00

small batch bacon, scallion, espelette

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

housemade pico de gallo

Salsa Trio

$10.00

Extra Chips

Salads

Baja Cobb Salad

$18.00

grilled steak tips, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, cucumber, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, balsamic agave vinaigrette

Cajun Caesar Salad

$18.00

Spiced croutons, poblano caesar dressing, cotija cheese. Allergy notes: croutons contain gluten, dressing contains fish.

Street Corn Salad

$15.00

chopped kale, mojo dressing, avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco

Taco Salad

$15.00

ground beef, black beans, pico de gallo, lime crema, queso fresco, romaine, grilled corn

Sides

Side Of Rice

$4.00

Side Of Beans

$3.00

Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Small Side Papas

$4.50

Side Veggies For Guac

$3.00

Side Small Guac

$2.00

Side Of Carnitas

$4.00

Side Of Chicken

$4.00

Side Of Steak

$6.00

Side Of Short Rib

$6.00

Side Of Shrimp

$6.00

Side Of Tofu

$4.00

Side Of Sour Cream

Side Of Blue Cheese

Side Of Jalapeno Ranch

Side Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Dessert

Churrito Bites SMALL

$8.00

Churrito Bites LARGE

$15.00

Chips + Dips

Traditional Guacamole

$44.00

1 quart of guacamole with large bag of Loco house chips, serves about 10-12 guests.

Spicy Guac

$44.00

1 quart of guacamole with large bag of Loco house chips, serves about 10-12 guests.

Pineapple Guacamole

$48.00

1 quart of pineapple guacamole with large bag of Loco house chips, serves about 10-12 guests.

Pico de Gallo

$20.00

1 quart of pico de gallo with large bag of Loco house chips, serves about 10-12 guests.

Pineapple Salsa

$25.00

1 quart of pineapple salsa with large bag of Loco house chips, serves about 10-12 guests.

Salsa Bar

$45.00

Includes 1 pint pico de gallo, 1 pint pineapple salsa, 1 pint poblano crema, 1 pint salsa verde with 1/2 pan of Loco house chips.

Guac Bar

$90.00

Includes 1 pint traditional guacamole, 1 pint spicy guacamole, 1 pint pineapple guacamole, 1 pint bacon guacamole.

Apps + Sides

Loaded Wings - Half Pan

$50.00

sticky sauce, cotija, spicy peanuts

Loaded Wings - Full Pan

$100.00

sticky sauce, cotija, spicy peanuts.

Street Corn (Off the Cob) - Half Pan

$35.00

served off the cob, garlic + chile mojo, cotija, aleppo. (serves 15-20 guests)

Street Corn (Off the Cob) - Full Pan

$70.00

served off the cob, garlic + chicle mojo aioli, cotija, aleppo, lime. (Serves 25-30 guests)

Birria Tacos - Half Pan

$60.00

jalisco-style braised short rib, onion, oaxaca cheese, served with pint of dipping broth. (includes 12 tacos)

Birria Tacos - Full Pan

$120.00

jalisco-style braised short rib, onion, oaxaca cheese, served with 1 quart dipping broth. (includes 24 tacos)

Taco Party Platter

$70.00

Includes 12 assembled tacos, mix & match up to 4 choices from our full menu. Not available as a make-your-own taco bar.

Quesadilla Tray

$40.00+

all quesadillas include one 8oz. container each of sour cream, pico de gallo, + guacamole. (half pan serves 10-12, full pan serves 15-25)

Grilled Broccolini - Half Pan

$30.00

pistachio aioli, fried shallots (serves 15-20 guests)

Grilled Broccolini - Full Pan

$60.00

pistachio aioli, fried shallots. (serves 25-30 guests)

Fried Brussels - Half Pan

$45.00

cilantro vinaigrette, cotija, pickled red onion. (serves 15-20)

Fried Brussels - Full Pan

$90.00

cilantro vinaigrette, cotija, pickled red onion. (serves 25-30)

Caesar Salad - Half Pan

$30.00

spiced croutons, poblano caesar dressing, cotija cheese. (serves 10-15 guests)

Caesar Salad - Full Pan

$60.00

spiced croutons, poblano caesar dressing, cotija cheese. (serves 25-30)

Street Corn Salad - Half Pan

$40.00

chopped kale, avocado, pico, roasted corn, queso fresco, mojo dressing. (serves 10-15)

Street Corn Salad - Full Pan

$80.00

chopped kale, avocado, pico, roasted corn, queso fresco, mojo dressing. (serves 25-30)

Marg Packs

El Jefe 4-Pack

$50.00

MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD | four 12oz. el jefe margs - lunazul blanco, lime agave

Spicy Jefe 4-Pack

$50.00

MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD | four 12oz. el jefe margs - ghost tequila, lime agave

Mixed 4-Pack

$50.00

MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD | four 12oz. margs of loco classics: 1 coco, 1 little devil, 1 spicy jefe, 1 el jefe

Party Host Gifts

Coco Candle

$27.00

El Jefe Candle

$27.00

Loco Candle Duo

$50.00
Chip Seasoning

Chip Seasoning

$5.00

2oz. shaker jar of Loco magic.

Dog Bandana

$12.00

Dog Toy

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A little crazy is a good thing.

Website

Location

412 West Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127

Directions

Gallery
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar image
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar image

