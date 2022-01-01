Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Loco Urban Street Food

review star

No reviews yet

1274 Farmington Ave

Farmington, CT 06032

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Asada
Beef Barbacoa Fries
Guajillo Burger

Burritos

Served with chips and salsa. All burritos are wrapped in a gluten free tortilla, or served as a bowl over rice, greens, or crispy fries.
Beef Barbacoa

Beef Barbacoa

$9.95

Guajillo braised brisket, chipotle salsa, slaw, salsa mexicana

Pollo Frito

$10.95

Crispy chicken, chipotle crema, bacon, salsa mexicana, rice

Chicken Tinga

$8.95

chipotle, pulled chicken, red pepper rice, pico de gallo, queso fundido

Chicharron

$9.95

crispy pork belly, pickled onion, taco slaw, tamarindo, chipotle salsa

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$10.95

Grilled steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, queso fundido, fries

Gochaung

$10.95

spicy chile paste, fried rice, tamari

Wings

Boneless Jumbo Wings 1/2 LB

Boneless Jumbo Wings 1/2 LB

$10.25

Boneless Jumbo Wings 1 LB

$17.95Out of stock
Traditional Bone in Wings 6 Pc

Traditional Bone in Wings 6 Pc

$8.50Out of stock

Traditional Bone in Wings 12 Pc

$15.95Out of stock

Traditional Bone in Wings 18 Pc

$19.95Out of stock

Sides

All served with house made tortilla chips

Fire Roasted Salsa

$3.00

Charred tomato, jalapenos, onion, lime juice

Guacamole

$7.50

Tomato, cilantro, jalapeño, lime

Queso Fundido

$7.50

Chihuahua, manchego, oaxaca

Burgers

6 oz angus beef chuck blend burger. All burgers are served on a gluten free potato roll and smothered in toppings. Served with chips and salsa.

The Basic

$9.50

3 cheese fundido

Guajillo Burger

$12.50

Chipotle braised brisket, fresh pico de gallo and guacamole

Fuego Burger

$11.50

loco hot sauce, charred jalapenos fundido , sriracha bacon

Double Down

$14.50

2 wrapped burgers smothered in cheese and extra bacon

Salad

Tijuana Caesar

$7.50

cotija cheese, ajo peppercorn crema, tortilla chips

Grains & Seeds

$8.95

Quinoa, black beans, roasted corn fresh pico, pepitas, evoo -lemon dressing

Cook's Special

$13.95

crispy pork belly fried, egg, guacamole fries, bacon, and yes some lettuce with ranch

Loaded Fries

All fries are tossed in our secret spice blend and covered in toppings.

3 Cheese sauce Fries

$5.95

Chihuahua, manchego, oaxaca

Beef Barbacoa Fries

$7.95

chihuahua cheese and pico de gallo

Guacamole & Cheese Fries

$6.95

Guacamole and 3 Cheese fundido

Nashville Hot Chicken Dip Fries

$6.95

Estrellados Fries

$7.95

crispy pork belly , fried egg & garlic aioli

Loco Nachos

Loco Nachos

$8.50

spicy ranchera salsa, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, ajo crema.

N/a Beverages

Assorted Jarritos

$2.50

Dealers choice on our rotating Jarritos flavors. Ready to spin the wheel?

Coca-Cola de Mexico

$3.00Out of stock

This is that real stuff! Enjoy a nice refreshing Coke the Mexican way!

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Loco Urban Street Food offers a fresh take on burritos and wings. Available for pick-up and delivery only, we will bring a wave of flavor right to your doorstep. Convenient and contact-free!

Location

1274 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032

Directions

Gallery
Loco Urban Street Food image
Loco Urban Street Food image

Similar restaurants in your area

Toro Loco Mexican Street Food - 22 raymond rd
orange starNo Reviews
22 raymond rd west hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Frida West Hartford
orange starNo Reviews
1150 New Britain Ave West Hartford, CT 06110
View restaurantnext
Puerto Vallarta Southington
orange starNo Reviews
826 Queen Street Southington, CT 06489
View restaurantnext
El Pollo Guapo - Newington
orange star4.7 • 1,445
1044 Main Street Newington, CT 06111
View restaurantnext
Coyote Flaco - Hartford - Hartford
orange starNo Reviews
635 New Britain Avenue Hartford, CT 06106
View restaurantnext
El Pollo Guapo- Hartford
orange starNo Reviews
26 Front Street Hartford, CT 06103
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Farmington

Butchers & Bakers
orange star4.1 • 1,353
270 Farmington Avenue Suite 101 Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurantnext
Fork and Fire
orange star4.6 • 1,039
838 Farmington Ave Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurantnext
Naples Pizza - Farmington
orange star4.5 • 552
838 Farmington Ave Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurantnext
Farmington Pizza + Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 182
1019 Farmington Ave Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurantnext
Galleria Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 130
2 Spring Ln Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurantnext
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Farmington / Rt 6
orange star4.2 • 106
345 Colt Highway Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Farmington
Unionville
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
New Britain
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Plainville
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
West Hartford
review star
Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
Newington
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Southington
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston