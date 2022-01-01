Mexican & Tex-Mex
Loco Urban Street Food
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Loco Urban Street Food offers a fresh take on burritos and wings. Available for pick-up and delivery only, we will bring a wave of flavor right to your doorstep. Convenient and contact-free!
Location
1274 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Toro Loco Mexican Street Food - 22 raymond rd
No Reviews
22 raymond rd west hartford, CT 06107
View restaurant
Coyote Flaco - Hartford - Hartford
No Reviews
635 New Britain Avenue Hartford, CT 06106
View restaurant