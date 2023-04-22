  • Home
Loco Burger Kearns

5470 S 4220 W

Kearns, UT 84129

Premium Mexican Burgers

All of our burgers come stacked fat starting with a Quarter pound all beef charbroiled patty topped, a slice of American cheese, melted mozzarella cheese, avocado, tomato, onion, lettuce, and a smear of mayo. And that's just the beginning! From there, you decide just how Loco you want to get by choosing from our 6 menu variations.
Simply

Simply

$7.95

Sometimes simpler is better. The Simply Loco Burger is our version of a cheese burger. Like all of our other burgers it includes a quarter pound all-beef charbroiled patty and is topped with a slice of American cheese and melted mozzarella cheese.

Loco

Loco

$9.95

Our signature Loco Burger comes with a Quarter pound all beef charbroiled patty topped with slices of turkey ham.

Salchi

Salchi

$9.95

Our authentic Salchi Burger comes with a Quarter pound all beef charbroiled patty topped with pieces of Mexican salchichas, which are little cuts of turkey hot dogs.

Porky

Porky

$10.95

This one is for all our bacon loving fans. The Porky comes with a Quarter pound all beef charbroiled patty topped with three thick slices of bacon.

Chapo

Chapo

$11.95

This menu favorite comes with a quarter pound all beef charbroiled patty topped with slices of smoked pork loin.

Super

Super

$15.95

Can't decide? With the Super Loco burger you get a quarter pound all beef charbroiled patty topped with all of our extra meats: Ham Slices + Thick Slice of Smoked Pork Loin + Salchicha Hot Dog Pieces + Bacon. You can't go wrong with the Super Loco!

Loco Chicken Tenders

Choose from 3 or 6 pieces of Home Style breaded chicken tenders.
3 Piece Chicken Tenders

3 Piece Chicken Tenders

$4.95Out of stock
6 Piece Chicken Tenders

6 Piece Chicken Tenders

$8.95Out of stock

Sides

Large Order of Loco Fries

Large Order of Loco Fries

$2.95

A large order of our delicious shoe string fries. Don't forget to add a side cup of our famous mild or spicy sauce!

Loaded Loco Fries

Loaded Loco Fries

$5.95

A generous portion of our loco fries loaded with mozzarella cheese, bits of bacon, salchichas, ham, and pork loin, smothered in Spicy or Mild Loco sauce and topped with sliced jalapeños, and avocado.

Chiles Locos

Chiles Locos

$5.55

You won't regret your decision to order our Chiles Locos! Each order includes 3 large bacon wrapped seed-in jalapeños. Be warned that these are deliciously spicy!

Onion Ring Basket

Onion Ring Basket

$3.95

A generous portion of battered onion rings served with either Spicy or Mild Loco Sauce.

Spicy Loco Sauce Cup

Spicy Loco Sauce Cup

$0.69

Our Spicy Loco Sauce really lives up to it's name! It's crazy spicy and you'll love every drop of it. And if you're thinking fry sauce, you're very wrong; there's no mayo to be found anywhere in this sauce.

Mild Loco Sauce Cup

Mild Loco Sauce Cup

$0.69

Our Mild Loco Sauce is a tamed down version of our delicious Loco Sauce. This sauce is closer to a traditional fry sauce with a mild kick of heat. Unlike our Spicy Loco sauce, this version contains mayo.

Drinks

Bottled Drink

Bottled Drink

$3.25
Red Bull Energy Drink

Red Bull Energy Drink

$3.95Out of stock

Red Bull Energy Drink (8.4oz)

Mini Cakes

Tres Leches Roll Cake

Tres Leches Roll Cake

$6.95

Tres Leches soaked gluten free sponge, rolled with homemade strawberry preserve wrapped in Chantilly cream. glazed and topped with torched meringue and white chocolate.

Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.95

Raspberry Cheesecake wrapped in Chocolate Mousse and filled with raspberry filling. Topped with Chantilly cream and fresh raspberries.

Mini Key Lime Cheesecake

Mini Key Lime Cheesecake

$6.95

Lime cheesecake wrapped in key lime pie filling, glazed and toped with Meyer lemon gelee and Chantilly cream.

Passion Fruit with Key Lime Cheesecake

Passion Fruit with Key Lime Cheesecake

$6.95

Key Lime cheesecake encased in a passion fruit curd. Topped with milk chocolate disks and Chantilly cream

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5470 S 4220 W, Kearns, UT 84129

Directions

