Loco Burger Salt Lake City

1702 Main Street

Salt Lake City, UT 84115

Premium Mexican Burgers

All of our burgers come stacked fat starting with a Quarter pound all beef charbroiled patty topped, a slice of American cheese, melted mozzarella cheese, avocado, tomato, onion, lettuce, and a smear of mayo. And that's just the beginning! From there, you decide just how Loco you want to get by choosing from our 6 menu variations.
Simply Loco

Simply Loco

$6.95

Sometimes simpler is better. Our Simply Loco Burger is our version of a cheese burger. Like all of our other burgers it includes a quarter pound all beef charbroiled patty topped and is topped with a slice of American cheese and melted mozzarella cheese.

Loco Burger

Loco Burger

$8.95

Our signature Loco Burger comes with a Quarter pound all beef charbroiled patty topped with thin slices of turkey ham.

Salchi Burger

Salchi Burger

$8.95

Our authentic Salchi Burger comes with a Quarter pound all beef charbroiled patty topped with pieces of Mexican salchichas which are cuts of turkey dogs.

Porky Burger

Porky Burger

$8.95

This one is for all of our bacon loving fans. The Porky comes with a Quarter pound all beef charbroiled patty topped with three thick slices of bacon.

Chapo Burger

Chapo Burger

$9.95

This menu favorite comes with a quarter pound all beef charbroiled patty topped with a thick slice of smoked pork loin.

Super Loco

Super Loco

$14.95

Can't decide? With the Super Loco burger you get a quarter pound all beef charbroiled patty topped with all of our extra meats: Ham Slices + Thick Slice of Smoked Pork Loin + Salchicha Hot Dog Pieces + Bacon. You can't go wrong with the Super Loco!

Sides

Chiles Locos

Chiles Locos

$4.95

You won't regret your decision to order our Chiles Locos! Each order includes 3 large bacon wrapped seed-in jalapeños. Be warned that these are deliciously spicy!

Large Order of Loco Fries

Large Order of Loco Fries

$2.95

A large order of our delicious shoe string fries. Don't forget to add a side cup of our famous mild or spicy sauce!

Spicy Loco Sauce Cup

Spicy Loco Sauce Cup

$0.55

Our Spicy Loco Sauce really lives up to it's name! Like a Mexican fry sauce with a lot of heat. It's crazy spicy and you'll love every drop of it.

Mild Loco Sauce Cup

Mild Loco Sauce Cup

$0.55

Our Mild Loco Sauce is a tamed down version of our delicious Loco Sauce. Think fry sauce with a little kick of spice.

Delightful Desserts

Double Chocolate Roll Slice

Double Chocolate Roll Slice

$6.95

Rum syrup soaked chocolate sponge rolled with belgian chocolate ganache and wrapped in chocolate mousse. glazed and topped with dark chocolate.

Mini Key Lime Cheesecake

Mini Key Lime Cheesecake

$6.95

Lime cheesecake wrapped in key lime pie filling, glazed and toped with Meyer lemon gelee and Chantilly cream.

Tres Leches Roll Cake Slice

Tres Leches Roll Cake Slice

$6.95

Tres Leches soaked gluten free sponge, rolled with homemade strawberry preserve wrapped in Chantilly cream. glazed and topped with torched meringue and white chocolate.

Flan

Flan

$3.95

Creamy egg custard lays on top of a caramelized sugar base. Topped with Chantilly cream and fruit. Flip it if you'll like to reveal the this golden beauty. This recipe was handed down to chef by his grandmother but recipe has been technically updated to achieve a texture not found in many flan. This item is gluten free.

Drinks

Medium Fountain Drink

Medium Fountain Drink

$1.55
Large Fountain Drink

Large Fountain Drink

$1.95
Bottle Drink

Bottle Drink

$2.55
Red Bull Energy Drink

Red Bull Energy Drink

$3.95

Red Bull Energy Drink (8.4oz)

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1702 Main Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84115

Directions

