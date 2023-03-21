Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

LocoChon

review star

No reviews yet

13256 Newcastle Commons Drive

Newcastle, WA 98059

Popular Items

Mexicali Burrito
Enchilada
Salad

BEVERAGES

NA Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.25

Diet Cola

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Lemonate

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Soda Water

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Ice tea

$2.25

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Milk Whole

$3.99

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Kid Drink

$1.75

Orange juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Grapefruit juice

$3.99

Brew Coffe

$2.25

Expresso

$3.50

Americano

$5.50

Latte

$5.50

Hot Coco

$5.50

Hot Tea

$2.25

Ginger Beer

$4.25

Tonic Water

$2.25

Prickly Pear Sparkling Juice

$5.00

Mocha

$5.50

RedBull

$4.99

Heineken

$3.50

Virgen Margarita

$6.75

Virgen Mojito

$6.50

Virgen Pina Colada

$6.75

Virgin Daiquiri

$6.75

Horchata

$3.50

Topo Chico

$4.25

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Cappuccino

$6.00

FOOD

Antojos

Baja Calamari

$16.99

Calamari, cotija cheese, cilantro, jalapeño, chili sauce.

Nachos

$13.99

Black beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeño, black olives, meat.

Porkbelly bites

$15.99

Chili sauce, mango, jalapeño, lime, rice, sauce dipping.

Elote con crema

$10.99Out of stock

Empanadas Beef

$12.99Out of stock

Guacamole

$6.99

Guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese.

Bean Dip

$5.99

Refried beans, cheese.

Quesadilla

$12.99

Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, meat.

Azada Fries

$20.29

Burrito/Torta

Mexicali Burrito

$19.99

Grilled Wagyu Steak, monterrey cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, french fries

Torta Asada

$20.99

Francese loaf, River snake flat meat, cotija fries

Burrito Veggy

$14.50

Enchilada & Salad

Enchilada

$14.79

Tortillas, monterrey cheese, homemade sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, beans.

Salad

$14.79

Rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, cheese. add meat.

Entree

Carne Asada

$26.99

Grilled Skirt Steak, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo, grilled jalapeño, rice, beans, tortillas.

Chilaquiles

$19.99

Crispy tortillas, homemade red, monterrey cheese, Grilled Skirt Steak, over-easy egg, cotija cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo

Classic Carne

$46.79

Grilled thick Skirt Steak, cotija French fries, sauteed mushrooms.

Fajitas

$17.99

Fajita veggies, rice, black or refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, tortillas. add meat.

Carnitas Pork

$19.79

Kurobuta pork, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans, tortillas.

Puerco/ Verde

$20.79

Pollo Asado

$22.99

Seafood

Camarones a la Diabla

$22.59

Camarones Mojo de Ajo

$22.59

Tacos

TACOS AZADA(3)

$20.99

Grilled Wagyu Steak, cheese, salsa de aguacate, cilantro, onions, lime.

TACOS AHI TUNA

$18.79

Ahi Tuna, wasabi sauce, mango salsa, lime, rice, beans.

TACOS Pescado

$19.99

Fish of the day, corn tortillas, avocado sauce, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce, and lime.

TACOS CAMARON

$18.99

Wild-Caught Shrimp, corn tortillas, avocado sauce, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce, and lime.

TACOS POLLO

$18.79

Organic Chicken Breast slices, Monterrey cheese, cilantro, onions, lime

TACOS CARNITA

$17.79

Organic Korubuta pork, Monterrey cheese, cilantro, onions, lime.

TACOS VEGGIE

$15.99

Side

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$6.99

SIDE PICO/GALLO

$3.99

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.99

SIDE BEAN DIP

$5.99

SIDE RICE

$4.99

SIDE BEANS

$4.99

SIDE BLACK BEAN

$4.99

SIDE BEAN/RICE

$4.99

SIDE BLACK/RICE

$4.99

SIDE COTIJA CHEESE

$1.50

SIDE CHEESE

$1.99

SIDE COTIJA FRIES

$6.99

SIDE FRESH JALAPENO

$1.50

SIDE FRIED JALAPENO

$1.99

SIDE PICKLED JALAPENO

$1.25

SIDE TORTILLA CORN

$1.99

SIDE TORTILLA FLOUR

$1.99

SMALL GUACAMOLE

$3.99

SMALL PICO DE GALLO

$1.50

SMALL SOUR CREAM

$1.50

SMALL SALSA VERDE

$1.50

SMALL SALSA SUIZA

$1.50

SIDE CHIPS

$1.99

SIDE 1/2 TORTILLA FLOUR

$0.99

SIDE 1/2 TORTILLA CORN

$0.99

SIDE MUSHROOMS

$7.99

Small Cotija Cheese

$0.99

Small Shredded cheese

$0.99

SIDE EGG

$1.75

Small Salad

$3.99

Small Fresh Jalapeno

$0.99

Salsa Suiza Grande

$3.75

Side Hot salsa small

$0.99

Only Salsa For Chips

$0.99

Small Pickled Jalapenos

$0.99

SIDE MANGO SALSA

$5.99

SMALL MANGO SALSA

$1.99

Side Fajita veggies

$6.99

Kids (10 and under)

Kids Burrito

$6.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Grilled Chicken with Fries

$6.99

Macaroni cheese bites w/ fries

$6.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

