Locos Grill & Pub Eastside 1985 Barnett Shoals Road

Locos Grill & Pub Eastside
No reviews yet
1985 Barnett Shoals Road
Athens, GA 30605
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
BBQ Nachos
Pork, BBQ Sauce, queso, jalapenos, Cheddar & sour cream piled high on a bed of nachos.
Cheese Fries App
Chips & Guacamole
House made Guacamole served with tortilla chips and pico de gallo.
Chips & Queso
Melted white American cheese & jalapenos served with tortilla chips.
Chips & Salsa
House made salsa and tortilla chips.
Chorizo Dip
Chunky Cheese Fries
Chunked & fried potatoes with melted Cheddar on top of Ranch.
Fried Cheese
Fried Mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Marinara for dippin'.
Fries Basket
Full Fried Pickles
House breaded pickle chips with Ranch dressing for dippin'.
Garlic Bread
Half Fried Pickles
House breaded pickle chips with Ranch dressing for dippin'.
Mini Nachos
Queso, onions, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.
Moose Mix Up
Fried cheese, potato skins, chicken tenders & our onion rings. Served with marinara, sour cream, Cajun Bistro & Locos sauce for dippin'.
Nachos Muy Loco
Queso, onions, jalapenos, lettuce & tomato. Served with salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.
Onion Ring App
Hand breaded and fried to perfection. Served with Cajun Bistro for dippin'.
Potato Skins
5 potato skins with bacon & melted Cheddar cheese. Served with a side of sour cream.
Quesadilla
Monterey Jack, onions & jalapenos. Served with salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.
Spinach Dip
Served with crispy tortilla chips, salsa and sour cream.
Loaded Tots APP
A LA CARTE SIDES
French Fries
Cajun Fries
Loaded Fries
Tater Tots
Cajun Tots
Loaded Tots
Baked Potato
Black Beans
Broccoli
Chips
Cole Slaw
Green Beans
Loaded Baked Potato
Mac n Cheese
Mandarin Oranges
Onion Rings
Pasta Salad
Side Caesar
Side Of Celery
Side Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
No Side
BURGERS
*Redneck Deluxe
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo served on a butter-toasted kaiser roll.
Bacon Cheese Burger
American Cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Bayou
Blackened, with Monterey Jack, hot sauce, sauteed onions & Cajun Bistro sauce.
BBQ Bacon Cheddar
Topped with BBQ Sauce, bacon & Cheddar.
Black And Bleu
Blackened, topped with Bleu cheese, onion rings & Cajun Bistro sauce.
El Dorado
American cheese, onion rings, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & pickles, topped with a fried egg.
Mushroom Swiss
Swiss, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Southern Jam Burger
Locos burger with melted Cheddar, fried pickles, & topped with our sweet & savory bacon jam.
Turkey Avocado Burger
Our turkey burger, Monterey Jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, Locos sauce & fresh avocado. Perfect with a side of sweet potato fries!
DESSERTS
EXTRAS/SAUCES
Ketchup pk
Mayo pk
Mustard pk
1000 Island
2oz Sauce
Avocado
Bacon Jam
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Bleu Cheese
Caesar Dress
Cajun Bistro
Chipotle Ranch
Extra Bread
Extra Hot
Fried Egg
Guacamole
Honey
Honey BBQ
Honey Mustard
Honey Sriracha
Horsey Sauce
Hot
Hot Honey BBQ
House Dressing
Lemon Pepper
Lemonyaki
Locos Dipping Sauce
Marinara
Medium
Mild
Pickle Spear
Pico De Gallo
Queso
Ranch
Raspberry Vinaigrette
Salsa
Side Mayo
Sour Cream
Teriyaki
White BBQ
Side Of Gravy
KIDS MENU
PLATES
Bistro Tender
Center cut steak filet medallions, cooked to order. Your choice of 2 sides.
Bleu Bistro Tender
Center cut steak filet medallions topped with melted Bleu cheese crumbles & served on a bed of onion rings. Your choice of 2 sides.
Fried Shrimp Entree
Served with lemon wedge and Cajun Bistro sauce.
Glazed Salmon
Teriyaki-glazed & chargrilled. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Grilled Shrimp Entree
Served with lemon wedge and Cajun Bistro sauce.
Pork Chop Entree
10-ounce center cut pork chop, grilled or fried. Served with your choice of two sides.
Searcher
SALADS
Bleu Moose Salad
Steak* on Romaine & green-leaf, fried onion rings, tomato & Bleu cheese crumbles.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken on Romaine with Parmesan & croutons, served wtih Caesar dressing.
Chicken Mango Salad
Chicken on Romaine & green-leaf with mango salsa, tomato and sliced avocado.
Cobb Salad
Chicken on Romaine & green-leaf, tomato, bacon, boiled egg* & Bleu cheese crumbles.
Fajita Salad
Steak* or chicken on Romaine & green-leaf, tortilla strips, tomato, sauteed onions & green peppers, Monterey Jack & pico de gallo.
Rooster Salad
Chicken on Romaine & green-leaf with Mozzarella, onions & tomato. Try it tossed in HOT sauce!
Sunshine Salad
Chicken on Spinach, tomato, Bleu cheese crumbles, walnuts & Mandarin oranges.
Chicken House Salad
Chef Salad
SANDWICHES
BLT
Cali Club
Smoked turkey, bacon, Ranch, spinach, tomato & fresh avocado.
Chicken Philly
Grilled chicken, onoins, green peppers, White American, lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayo served on a sub roll.
Crazy Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on three decks of toasted wheat.
Cuban
Roasted pork, ham, salami, Swiss, banana peppers & mayo on a sub roll with a side of Mojo sauce.
Fr Chipotle Ranch Wrap
Fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & Chipotle Ranch in a flour tortilla.
Fr Shrimp Po' Boy
Fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo & Cajun Bistro sauce on a toasted sub roll.
French Dip
Grilled roast beef with melted Swiss on a sub roll. Served with a side of au jus.
Gobbler
Grilled turkey, Cheddar, bacon, BBQ sauce & mayo on a toasted sub roll.
Gr Chipotle Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & Chipotle Ranch in a flour tortilla.
Gr Shrimp Po' Boy
Fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo & Cajun Bistro sauce on a toasted sub roll.
Grilled Cheese
Hot Italian
Ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and house made vinaigrette.
Looney Bird
Smoked turkey, Swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo on an onion roll.
Philly Cheese
Grilled steak*, onions, green peppers, White American, lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayo served on a sub roll.
Pork Chop Sandwich
Grilled or fried pork chop with lettuce, tomato & mayo on a kaiser roll.
Pot Roast Sandwich
Piled high with mouth-watering pot roast, gravy & mayo on a toasted sub roll.
Reuben
Grilled corned beef on rye with Swiss, sauerkraut, mustard & Thousand Island dressing.
Rooster
Grilled or blackened chicken breast with Mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on an onion roll.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Golden-fried chicken, tossed in hot wing sauce with lettuce, tomato & Ranch on an onion roll.
The Moose
Roast beef with melted Monterey Jack, Locos horseradish sauce & coleslaw served on an onion roll.
Turkey Reuben
Grilled turkey on rye with Swiss, sauerkraut, mustard & Thousand Island dressing.
TACOS
Crazy Carne Taco
Three steak tacos. Seasoned and grilled steak with Monterey Jack cheese, green-leaf lettuce, Pico de Gallo, topped with Locos chipotle ranch. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.
Fish Tacos
Three fish tacos. Stuffed with your choice of fried or blackened fish, & mango salsa. Served wtih tortilla chips & Pico de Gallo.
Honey Sriracha Shrimp Taco
Three fried shrimp tacos. Tossed in Locos honey Sriracha wing sauce, topped with white BBQ slaw. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.
Old School Taco
Three ground beef tacos. Seasoned with Locos salsa, topped with queso dip, green-leaf lettuce, and diced tomato. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.
VEGETARIAN
Garden Burger
Garden Burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Pick Of The Garden
Swiss & Cheddar, mushrooms, spinach, cucumbers, tomato, mustard & mayo served on toasted wheat.
Fun Guy Philly
Sauteed mushrooms, onions, green peppers with spinach, tomato, Monterey Jack & House dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
WINGS & TENDERS
3 Chicken Tenders
3 Tenders, Hand-breaded with a side of fries & Locos Tender Sauce for dippin'.
3 Grilled Tenders
3 Tender, Grilled with a side of fries & Locos Tender Sauce for dippin'.
5 Chicken Tenders
5 Chicken Tenders. Hand-breaded with a side of fries & Locos Tender Sauce for dippin'.
5 Grilled Tenders
5 Chicken Tenders. Grilled with a side of fries & Locos Tender Sauce for dippin'.
6 Classic Wings
6 Roasted Wings
6 Boneless Wings
8 Classic Wings
8 Boneless Wings
8 Roasted Wings
10 Boneless Wings
We offer Boneless Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.
10 Classic Wings
We offer Classic Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.
10 Roasted Wings
We offer Roasted Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.
20 Boneless Wings
20 Classic Wings
20 Roasted Wings
30 Classic Wings
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1985 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens, GA 30605