Main picView gallery

loco's deli & Grill Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

2179 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE

Atlanta, GA 30324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Dogs & Sausages

Hot Dog

$3.00

beef sausage

$10.00

turkey sausage

$11.00

chicken sausage

$11.00

Sides

lettuce

tomato

onion

$1.00

peppers

$1.00

cheese

$1.00

chili

$1.00

chips

$1.00

jalapenos

$1.00

sauerkraut

$1.00

reg mustard

spicy mustard

ketchup

mayonnaise

red onions nyc

$1.00

special sauce

phillys

beef philly

$12.00

chicken philly

$13.00

Salmon philly

$13.00

Chopped philly

$12.00

Hamburger

hamburger

$5.00

cheese burger

$6.00

turkey burger

$10.00

loco impossible burger

$10.00

salmon burger

$10.00

cheese nachos

Everything cheese Nachos

$7.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2179 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
orange star4.5 • 3,900
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Babylon Cafe - 2257 Lenox Rd NE
orange starNo Reviews
2257 Lenox Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
ASW Distillery - Armour Dr - 199 Amour Drive, Suite C
orange starNo Reviews
199 Amour Drive, Suite C Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Formaggio Mio
orange star4.5 • 305
2157 Briarcliff Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30329
View restaurantnext
Toco Grill
orange star4.0 • 185
1658 LaVista Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30329
View restaurantnext
26 Thai Kitchen & Bar - Buckhead/Lindbergh
orange starNo Reviews
541 Main Street NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston