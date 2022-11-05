Restaurant header imageView gallery

Locos X Grill Hollywood 1940 N 30 Rd # 437

review star

No reviews yet

1940 N 30 Rd # 437

Hollywood, FL 33021

Order Again

Popular Items

Mix Plate (2 Meats) 10 Oz

Meats

Picanha Plate 10 OZ. 2 Sides.

$24.50

Picanha Prime Woodfired

Picanha Only Meat

$22.50+

Picanha Prime Woodfired

Pork Belly Plate 10 OZ. 2Sides.

$19.95

Pork Belly Only Meat

$17.95+

BBQ Ribs Plate 2 Sides.

$24.50

Picanha Prime Woodfired

BBQ Ribs Only Meats

$22.50+

Picanha Prime Woodfired

Chasiu Plate 10 Oz. 2 Sides

$17.95

Chasiu Only Meats

$15.95+

Del Carajo Chicken

$8.95+

Picanha Prime Woodfired

Mix Plate (2 Meats) 10 Oz

$24.50

Picanha Prime Woodfired

Mix Plate (2 Meats) 16 Oz

$39.50

Picanha Prime Woodfired

Tomahawk

$139.50

Picanha Prime Woodfired

Familiar Plate

PLATO FAMILIAR

$79.50+

Promo Familiar -20%

PLATO FAMILIAR

$63.60+

Portion

Chorizo x 2

$9.50

Morcilla x 2

$9.50

Mix Chorizo Morcilla

$9.50

Chinese Fried Rice

$9.50+

Yuca

$4.50

Cole Slaw

$4.50

Drink

Coca Cola

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Coca Cola Botella

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta Naranja

$2.50

Te verde Lipton

$3.50

Perrier limon

$3.50

S. Pellegrino

$3.50

Apple Juice Minute

$4.50

Orange Juice Minute

$4.50

Water Med.

$2.50

Kids

Tequeños

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1940 N 30 Rd # 437, Hollywood, FL 33021

