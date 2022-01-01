Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Locos Grill & Pub Westside 2020 Timothy Road

review star

No reviews yet

2020 Timothy Road

Athens, GA 30606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Classic Wings
6 Classic Wings
20 Classic Wings

Appetizers

BBQ Nachos

$12.49

Pork, BBQ Sauce, queso, jalapenos, Cheddar & sour cream piled high on a bed of nachos.

Cheese Fries App

$6.99

Chips & Guacamole

$7.49

House made Guacamole served with tortilla chips and pico de gallo.

Chips & Queso

$7.49

Melted white American cheese & jalapenos served with tortilla chips.

Chips & Salsa

$4.49

House made salsa and tortilla chips.

Chorizo Dip

$7.99

Chunky Cheese Fries

$6.49

Chunked & fried potatoes with melted Cheddar on top of Ranch.

Fried Cheese

$8.49

Fried Mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Marinara for dippin'.

Fries Basket

$3.99

Full Fried Pickles

$8.49

House breaded pickle chips with Ranch dressing for dippin'.

Half Fried Pickles

$6.49

House breaded pickle chips with Ranch dressing for dippin'.

Mini Nachos

$7.99

Queso, onions, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.

Moose Mix Up

$14.49

Fried cheese, potato skins, chicken tenders & our onion rings. Served with marinara, sour cream, Cajun Bistro & Locos sauce for dippin'.

Nachos Muy Loco

$9.49

Queso, onions, jalapenos, lettuce & tomato. Served with salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.

Onion Ring App

$8.49

Hand breaded and fried to perfection. Served with Cajun Bistro for dippin'.

Potato Skins

$8.49

5 potato skins with bacon & melted Cheddar cheese. Served with a side of sour cream.

Quesadilla

$7.99

Monterey Jack, onions & jalapenos. Served with salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.

Spinach Dip

$9.49

Served with crispy tortilla chips, salsa and sour cream.

Loaded Tots App

$8.49

Salads

Rooster Salad

$11.99

Chicken on Romaine & green-leaf with Mozzarella, onions & tomato. Try it tossed in HOT sauce!

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Chicken on Romaine with Parmesan & croutons, served wtih Caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Chicken on Romaine & green-leaf, tomato, bacon, boiled egg* & Bleu cheese crumbles.

Fajita Salad

$12.99

Steak* or chicken on Romaine & green-leaf, tortilla strips, tomato, sauteed onions & green peppers, Monterey Jack & pico de gallo.

Bleu Moose Salad

$12.99

Steak* on Romaine & green-leaf, fried onion rings, tomato & Bleu cheese crumbles.

Sunshine Salad

$12.99

Chicken on Spinach, tomato, Bleu cheese crumbles, walnuts & Mandarin oranges.

Chicken Mango Salad

$11.99

Chicken on Romaine & green-leaf with mango salsa, tomato and sliced avocado.

Vegetarian

Garden Burger

$11.49

Garden Burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Pick Of The Garden

$9.49

Swiss & Cheddar, mushrooms, spinach, cucumbers, tomato, mustard & mayo served on toasted wheat.

Fun Guy Philly

$9.99

Sauteed mushrooms, onions, green peppers with spinach, tomato, Monterey Jack & House dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Wings And Tenders

6 Classic Wings

$9.99

6 Boneless Wings

$8.49

6 Roasted Wings

$9.99

8 Classic Wings

$11.99

8 Boneless Wings

$10.49

8 Roasted Wings

$11.99

10 Classic Wings

$14.99

We offer Classic Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.

10 Boneless Wings

$12.49

We offer Boneless Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.

10 Roasted Wings

$14.99

We offer Roasted Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.

20 Classic Wings

$25.99

20 Boneless Wings

$22.99

20 Roasted Wings

$25.99

30 Classic Wings

$34.99

30 Boneless Wings

$32.99

3 Grilled Tenders

$8.99

3 Tender, Grilled with a side of fries & Locos Tender Sauce for dippin'.

5 Grilled Tenders

$10.99

3 Chicken Tenders

$8.99

5 Chicken Tenders

$10.99

5 Chicken Tenders. Hand-breaded with a side of fries & Locos Tender Sauce for dippin'.

Sandwiches

Grilled turkey, Cheddar, bacon, BBQ sauce & mayo on a toasted sub roll.

BLT

$9.99

Cali Club

$11.99

Smoked turkey, bacon, Ranch, spinach, tomato & fresh avocado.

Chicken Philly

$11.99

Grilled chicken, onoins, green peppers, White American, lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayo served on a sub roll.

Crazy Club

$11.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on three decks of toasted wheat.

Cuban

$11.99

Roasted pork, ham, salami, Swiss, banana peppers & mayo on a sub roll with a side of Mojo sauce.

Fr Chipotle Ranch Wrap

$11.99

Fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & Chipotle Ranch in a flour tortilla.

Fr Shrimp Po' Boy

$12.49

Fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo & Cajun Bistro sauce on a toasted sub roll.

French Dip

$11.99

Grilled roast beef with melted Swiss on a sub roll. Served with a side of au jus.

Gobbler

$11.99

Grilled turkey, Cheddar, bacon, BBQ sauce & mayo on a toasted sub roll.

Gr Chipotle Ranch Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & Chipotle Ranch in a flour tortilla.

Gr Shrimp Po' Boy

$12.49

Fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo & Cajun Bistro sauce on a toasted sub roll.

Hot Italian

$11.99

Ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and house made vinaigrette.

Looney Bird

$11.49

Smoked turkey, Swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo on an onion roll.

Philly Cheese

$11.99

Grilled steak*, onions, green peppers, White American, lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayo served on a sub roll.

Pork Chop Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled or fried pork chop with lettuce, tomato & mayo on a kaiser roll.

Pot Roast Sandwich

$11.99

Piled high with mouth-watering pot roast, gravy & mayo on a toasted sub roll.

Reuben

$11.99

Grilled corned beef on rye with Swiss, sauerkraut, mustard & Thousand Island dressing.

Rooster

$12.49

Grilled or blackened chicken breast with Mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on an onion roll.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Golden-fried chicken, tossed in hot wing sauce with lettuce, tomato & Ranch on an onion roll.

The Moose

$11.99

Roast beef with melted Monterey Jack, Locos horseradish sauce & coleslaw served on an onion roll.

Turkey Reuben

$11.99

Grilled turkey on rye with Swiss, sauerkraut, mustard & Thousand Island dressing.

Burgers

Redneck Deluxe

$12.49

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo served on a butter-toasted kaiser roll.

BBQ Bacon Cheddar

$12.99

Topped with BBQ Sauce, bacon & Cheddar.

Bayou

$12.99

Blackened, with Monterey Jack, hot sauce, sauteed onions & Cajun Bistro sauce.

El Dorado

$12.99

American cheese, onion rings, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & pickles, topped with a fried egg.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.99

American Cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Mushroom Swiss

$12.99

Swiss, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Black And Bleu

$12.99

Blackened, topped with Bleu cheese, onion rings & Cajun Bistro sauce.

Turkey Avocado Burger

$12.49

Our turkey burger, Monterey Jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, Locos sauce & fresh avocado. Perfect with a side of sweet potato fries!

Southern Jam Burger

$12.99

Locos burger with melted Cheddar, fried pickles, & topped with our sweet & savory bacon jam.

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$12.49

Three fish tacos. Stuffed with your choice of fried or blackened fish, & mango salsa. Served wtih tortilla chips & Pico de Gallo.

Old School Taco

$11.99

Three ground beef tacos. Seasoned with Locos salsa, topped with queso dip, green-leaf lettuce, and diced tomato. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.

Honey Sriracha Shrimp Taco

$12.49

Three fried shrimp tacos. Tossed in Locos honey Sriracha wing sauce, topped with white BBQ slaw. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.

Crazy Carne Taco

$12.49

Three steak tacos. Seasoned and grilled steak with Monterey Jack cheese, green-leaf lettuce, Pico de Gallo, topped with Locos chipotle ranch. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.

Plates

Bistro Tender

$15.99

Center cut steak filet medallions, cooked to order. Your choice of 2 sides.

Bleu Bistro Tender

$16.99

Center cut steak filet medallions topped with melted Bleu cheese crumbles & served on a bed of onion rings. Your choice of 2 sides.

Pork Chop

$14.49

10-ounce center cut pork chop, grilled or fried. Served with your choice of two sides.

Glazed Salmon

$15.99

Teriyaki-glazed & chargrilled. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Grilled Shrimp

$16.99

Served with lemon wedge and Cajun Bistro sauce.

Fried Shrimp

$16.99

Served with lemon wedge and Cajun Bistro sauce.

Old Menu Items

American Combo

$10.99

Beast

$10.99

Biggest Thing

$16.99

Chicken Parm

$10.99

Damage

$10.99

Dinosaur

$10.99

Duke

$10.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Hot Chick

$10.99

Loco's Special

$10.99

Revolution

$10.99

Saucy Dave

$10.99

Searcher

$10.99

A La Carte Sides

Side Of Fries

$2.49

Cajun Fries

$2.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.49

Green Beans

$2.49

Pasta Salad

$2.49

Chips

$2.49

Steamed Broccoli

$2.49

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Black Beans

$2.49

Tater Tots

$2.49

Baked Potato

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Cheese Fries

$2.99

Mac n Cheese

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.49

Side Salad

$4.49

Side Caesar

$4.49

Celery

$0.89

Oranges

$1.99

Cajun Tots

$2.49

Extras/Sauces

1000 Island

$0.89

Bacon Jam

$0.89

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.89

Bleu Cheese

$0.89

Caesar Dress

$0.89

Cajun Bistro

$0.89

Chipotle Ranch

$0.89

Extra Hot

$0.59

Honey

$0.89

Guac

$1.00

Honey BBQ

$0.59

Honey Mustard

$0.89

Honey Sriracha

$0.59

Horsey Sauce

$0.89

Hot Honey BBQ

$0.59

Hot

$0.59

House Dressing

$0.89

Lemon Pepper

$0.59

Lemonyaki

$0.59

Locos Dipping Sauce

$0.89

Marinara

$0.89

Medium

$0.59

Mild

$0.59

Pico De Gallo

$0.89

4 Oz Queso

$2.00

Ranch

$0.89

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.89

Salsa

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.89

Teriyaki

$0.59

White BBQ

$0.89

TIP CHARGE

$0.01

Side Mayo

$0.39

Pickle Spear

$0.25

2 OZ Queso

$1.00

2 Oz Sauce

$0.49

Kids Menu

Jr Cheeseburger

$4.49

Jr Grilled Cheese

$4.49

Kid Mac

$4.49

Jr Chicken Tenders

$4.49

Kid Quesadilla

$4.49

Kid Grilled Tenders

$4.49

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.49

Topped with chocolate syrup.

Mount Chocsuvious

$4.99

Warm chocolate baby bundt cake. Topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, & chocolate syrup.

Salted Caramel Brownie

$4.49

Topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$1.99

N/A Beverages

Club Soda

$2.49

Coke

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Fanta Orange

$2.49

Gingerale

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Mellow Yellow

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Tonic Water

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Water

Arnold Palmer

$2.49

Tea Half/Half

$2.49

Milk

$2.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2020 Timothy Road, Athens, GA 30606

Directions

Gallery
Locos Grill & Pub Westside image
Locos Grill & Pub Westside image
Locos Grill & Pub Westside image
Locos Grill & Pub Westside image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brett's Casual American
orange star4.7 • 828
3190 atlanta hwy Athens, GA 30606
View restaurantnext
International Grill And Bar
orange star4.8 • 565
1155 Mitchell Bridge Rd Athens, GA 30606
View restaurantnext
Catch 22 - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
1021 Parkway Blvd Suite 117 Athens, GA 30606
View restaurantnext
Maepole
orange star4.8 • 719
1021 N Chase St Athens, GA 30606
View restaurantnext
Punta Cana-Athens
orange star4.7 • 341
367 Prince Ave Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
Paloma Park
orange star3.0 • 15
235 West Washington Street Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Athens

Last Resort Grill
orange star4.5 • 2,813
174-184 West Clayton Street Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
The Place - Athens
orange star4.6 • 1,446
229 E Broad St Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
Groove Burgers
orange star4.6 • 956
1791 Oconee Connector Suite 510 Athens, GA 30606
View restaurantnext
Trappeze Pub
orange star4.1 • 948
269 N Hull Street Unit 6 Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
South Kitchen + Bar
orange star4.5 • 900
247 E Washington St Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
Brett's Casual American
orange star4.7 • 828
3190 atlanta hwy Athens, GA 30606
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Athens
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Social Circle
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Loganville
review star
No reviews yet
Flowery Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston