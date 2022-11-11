LODED 6393 Thompson Road
No reviews yet
6393 Thompson Road
Syracuse, NY 13206
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
CHICKEN NUGGIES
LODED SMASH BURGERS
BULL-GO-GI SMASH
2 LODED N smashed steak burgers, with cheese, Fried Pork belly, korean bbq sauce, sriracha spiked frizzled onions, & garlic scallion aioli on a potato bun
CHEESESTEAK WIT WIZ SMASH
2 LODED N smashed steak burgers, shaved sirloin steak, peppers & onions, cheese wiz sauce, fried mozzarella, Mayo, on potato bun
GAHHBAGE SMASH
2 LODED N smashed steak burgers, fries, Mac & cheese, Rise N Shines Dirty D meat hot Sauce, onions, cheese, topped with LODED’s special SAWWCE on potato bun
GRANDMA'S COGLIONI'S SMASH
2 LODED N smashed steak burgers, grandma’s smashed meatballs, fried mozzarella, marinara, red pepper parm, & Mozzarella cheese slide on potato bun
JUST THE SMASH
2 LODED N smashed steak burgers, with cheese, pickles & loded house sawwce on a potato bun
MEXI BIRRIA SMASH
2 LODED N smashed certified angus steak burgers, pork Carnitas, nacho cheese, pickled jalapeños, lime crema on potato bun with a side of Birria broth for your dipping pleasure
SURF N TURF SMASH
2 LODED N smashed steak burgers, Shaved sirloin steak, grilled shrimp, lobster claws, lime garlic aioli & cheese , on potato bun
MÉNAGE TROIS SMASH
2 LODED N smashed steak burgers topped with a Cool-Ranch Dorito Encrusted Chicken Tender, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickled Onions, Nashville Hot Sauce, & Maple Aioli on a Potato Bun.
LODED FRIED CHICKEN
NASHVILLE HOT N DILLY DILLY CHICKEN
LODED Chicken tenders, Nashville hot sauce, Rise N Shine’s creamy dilly dilly sauce, fried dill pickles chips & butter lettuce on potato bun
CHIPOTLE FRENCH TOAST CHICKEN BACON WAFFLE
LODED Chicken tenders, soaked in Rise N Shine’s chipotle French toast sauce, & crispy bacon on a sweet waffle bun
COOL DORITO
Cool ranch Dorito dusted LODED Chicken tenders , lettuce, tomato, bacon, house frizzled onions & chipotle cool ranch on potato bun
JUST THE CHICK
LODED chicken tenders, LODED house SAWWCE, & sliced pickles on potato bun
LODED TO THE MAC
(LG) BULL-GO-GI MAC
Chopped BULL-GO-GI fried pork belly , sriracha spiked frizzled onions , drizzled garlic scallion aioli, drizzled Korean bbq sauce over LODED Mac N cheese
(LG) CHEESESTEAK WIT WIZ MAC
Shaved angus Steak, peppers & onions, drizzled cheese wiz sauce, fried mozzarella, on LODED Mac N Cheese
(LG) CHIPOTLE FRENCH TOAST CHICKEN BACON WAFFLE MAC
Waffle bed topped with LODED Mac N Cheese, chopped LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken, Soaked in Rise N Shine’s chipotle French toast sauce, & topped with chopped bacon
(LG) COOL DORITO MAC
Chopped Cool ranch Dorito dusted LODED & dredged fresh fried chicken tenders, bacon, house frizzled onions & drizzled chipotle cool ranch over LODED Mac N Cheese
(LG) GAHHBAGE SMASH MAC
LODED n smashed certified angus steak burger, fries, Rise N Shines Dirty D meat hot Sauce & onions, topped over LODED Mac N Cheese and drizzled LODED special 'sawwce'
(LG) GRANDMAS COGLIONI'S MAC
Grandmas smashed meatballs, fried mozz cheese, organic marinara, topped with red pepper parm cheese over LODED Mac N cheese
(LG) JUST THE MAC
Just the Mac & Cheese
(LG) MEXI BIRRIA MAC
Carnitas, nacho cheese sauce, drizzled birria broth, sliced pickled jalapeños, drizzled lime crema over LODED Mac N Cheese
(LG) MÉNAGE TROIS MAC
LODED MAC N CHEESE topped with LODED N Smashed Steak Burger, Cool-Ranch Dorito Encrusted Chicken Tender, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickled Onions, Nashville Hot Sauce, & Maple Aioli
(LG) NASHVILLE HOT N DILLY DILLY CHICKEN MAC
LODED Mac N Cheese topped with LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken, Nashville hot sauce, drizzled Rise N Shine’s creamy dilly dilly sauce, & fried dill pickles chips
(LG) SURF N TURF MAC
Shaved angus steak, lime grilled shrimp & lobster claws, garlic herb aioli , on LODED Mac N Cheese
(SM) BULL-GO-GI MAC
Chopped BULL-GO-GI fried pork belly , sriracha spiked frizzled onions , drizzled garlic scallion aioli, drizzled Korean bbq sauce over LODED Mac N cheese
(SM) CHEESESTEAK WIT WIZ MAC
Shaved angus Steak, peppers & onions, drizzled cheese wiz sauce, fried mozzarella, on LODED Mac N Cheese
(SM) CHIPOTLE FRENCH TOAST CHICKEN BACON WAFFLE MAC
Waffle bed topped with LODED Mac N Cheese, chopped LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken, Soaked in Rise N Shine’s chipotle French toast sauce, & topped with chopped bacon
(SM) COOL DORITO MAC
Chopped Cool ranch Dorito dusted LODED & dredged fresh fried chicken tenders, bacon, house frizzled onions & drizzled chipotle cool ranch over LODED Mac N Cheese
(SM) GAHHBAGE SMASH MAC
LODED n smashed certified angus steak burger, fries, Rise N Shines Dirty D meat hot Sauce & onions, topped over LODED Mac N Cheese and drizzled LODED special 'sawwce'
(SM) GRANDMAS COGLIONI'S MAC
Grandmas smashed meatballs, fried mozz cheese, organic marinara, topped with red pepper parm cheese over LODED Mac N cheese
(SM) JUST THE MAC
Just the Mac & Cheese
(SM) MEXI BIRRIA MAC
Carnitas, nacho cheese sauce, drizzled birria broth, sliced pickled jalapeños, drizzled lime crema over LODED Mac N Cheese
(SM) MÉNAGE TROIS MAC
LODED MAC N CHEESE topped with LODED N Smashed Steak Burger, Cool-Ranch Dorito Encrusted Chicken Tender, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickled Onions, Nashville Hot Sauce, & Maple Aioli
(SM) NASHVILLE HOT N DILLY DILLY CHICKEN MAC
LODED Mac N Cheese topped with LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken, Nashville hot sauce, drizzled Rise N Shine’s creamy dilly dilly sauce, & fried dill pickles chips
(SM) SURF N TURF MAC
Shaved angus steak, lime grilled shrimp & lobster claws, garlic herb aioli , on LODED Mac N Cheese
LODED FRIES
(LG) BULL-GO-GI FRIES
LODED Sweet waffle fries topped with cheddar cheese slide, chopped BULL-GO-GI fried pork belly , sriracha spiked frizzled onions , drizzled garlic scallion aioli, & drizzle Korean bbq sauce
(LG) CHEESESTEAK WIT WIZ FRIES
LODED Fries topped with Shaved angus Steak, peppers & onions, cheese wiz sauce, & fried mozzarella
(LG) CHIPOTLE FRENCH TOAST CHICKEN BACON WAFFLE FRIES
LODED Sweet waffle fries topped with LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken, Soaked in Rise N Shine’s chipotle French toast sauce, & chopped crispy bacon
(LG) CLASSIC LODED FRIES
Crispy Fries topped with house cheese sauce and chopped bacon.
(LG) COOL DORITO FRIES
Chopped Cool ranch Dorito dusted LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken , Chopped crispy bacon, house frizzled onions & chipotle cool ranch
(LG) GAHHBAGE SMASH FRIES
LODED Fries topped with certified angus steak burger, Rise N Shine’s Dirty D meat hot sauce, chopped onions, LODED Mac N Cheese, & drizzled LODED special 'sawwce'
(LG) GRANDMAS COGLIONI'S FRIES
LODED Fries Grandmas smashed meatballs, fried mozz cheese, organic marinara, topped with red pepper parm cheese
(LG) JUST THE FRIES
(LG) MEXI BIRRIA FRIES
LODED Fries topped with Carnitas, nacho cheese sauce, sliced pickled jalapeños, drizzled lime crema, with a side of Birria Broth for your dipping pleasure
(LG) MÉNAGE TROIS FRIES
LODED FRIES topped with LODED N Smashed Steak Burger, Cool-Ranch Dorito Encrusted Chicken Tender, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickled Onions, Nashville Hot Sauce, & Maple Aioli
(LG) NASHVILLE HOT N DILLY DILLY CHICKEN FRIES
LODED Fries topped with LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken, Nashville hot sauce, drizzled Rise N Shine’s creamy dilly dilly sauce, & fried dill pickles chips
(LG) SURF N TURF FRIES
LODED Fries topped with Shaved angus steak, grilled shrimp, chipotle sour cream lime lobster claws, garlic herb aioli , & cheddar cheese slide
(SM) BULL-GO-GI FRIES
LODED Sweet waffle fries topped with cheddar cheese slide, chopped BULL-GO-GI fried pork belly , sriracha spiked frizzled onions , drizzled garlic scallion aioli, & drizzle Korean bbq sauce
(SM) CHEESESTEAK WIT WIZ FRIES
LODED Fries topped with Shaved angus Steak, peppers & onions, cheese wiz sauce, & fried mozzarella
(SM) CHIPOTLE FRENCH TOAST CHICKEN BACON WAFFLE FRIES
LODED Sweet waffle fries topped with LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken, Soaked in Rise N Shine’s chipotle French toast sauce, & chopped crispy bacon
(SM) CLASSIC LODED FRIES
Crispy Fries topped with house cheese sauce and chopped bacon.
(SM) COOL DORITO FRIES
Chopped Cool ranch Dorito dusted LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken , Chopped crispy bacon, house frizzled onions & chipotle cool ranch
(SM) GAHHBAGE SMASH FRIES
LODED Fries topped with certified angus steak burger, Rise N Shine’s Dirty D meat hot sauce, chopped onions, LODED Mac N Cheese, & drizzled LODED special 'sawwce'
(SM) GRANDMAS COGLIONI'S FRIES
LODED Fries Grandmas smashed meatballs, fried mozz cheese, organic marinara, topped with red pepper parm cheese
(SM) JUST THE FRIES
(SM) MEXI BIRRIA FRIES
LODED Fries topped with Carnitas, nacho cheese sauce, sliced pickled jalapeños, drizzled lime crema, with a side of Birria Broth for your dipping pleasure
(SM) MÉNAGE TROIS FRIES
LODED FRIES topped with LODED N Smashed Steak Burger, Cool-Ranch Dorito Encrusted Chicken Tender, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickled Onions, Nashville Hot Sauce, & Maple Aioli
(SM) NASHVILLE HOT N DILLY DILLY CHICKEN FRIES
LODED Fries topped with LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken, Nashville hot sauce, drizzled Rise N Shine’s creamy dilly dilly sauce, & fried dill pickles chips
(SM) SURF N TURF FRIES
LODED Fries topped with Shaved angus steak, grilled shrimp, chipotle sour cream lime lobster claws, garlic herb aioli , & cheddar cheese slide
VEGAN SMASH BURGER
VEGAN PESTO SMASH
2 Plant based smash burgers, Vegan Mozzarella, grilled onions & peppers, fire roasted red pepper pesto mayo, and hummus on gluten free Bun
VEGAN CALI SMASH
2 Plant based smash burgers, Guacamole, pickled onions, chipotle aïoli, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, lettuce, vegan cheddar on gluten free Bun
VEGAN SOUTHWEST BBQ SMASH
2 Plant based smash burgers, Sweet potato waffle fries, frizzled onions , smokey BBQ sauce, Vegan cheddar on gluten bun.
VEGAN JUST THE SMASH
2 Plant based smash burgers, vegan LODED house Sawwce, sliced pickles, & vegan cheddar on gluten free Bun
LODED MAC N CHEEGAN
SM VEGAN PESTO MAC
LODED’s Plant based MAC N Cheegan topped with grilled onions & peppers, fire roasted red pepper pesto mayo, & hummus
SM VEGAN CALI MAC
LODED’s plant based Mac & cheegan topped with Guacamole, pickled onions, chipotle aïoli, alfalfa sprouts, & tomato.
SM VEGAN SOUTHWEST BBQ MAC
LODED’s Plant based MAC N Cheegan topped with Sweet potato waffle fries, frizzled onions , smokey BBQ sauce
LG VEGAN PESTO MAC
LG VEGAN CALI MAC
LG VEGAN SOUTHWEST BBQ MAC
LODED VEGAN FRIES
SM VEGAN PESTO FRIES
LODED’s Fries topped with Cheegan, grilled onions & peppers, fire roasted red pepper pesto mayo, & hummus
SM VEGAN CALI FRIES
LODED’s Fries topped with Cheegan, guacamole, pickled onions, diced tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts
SM VEGAN SOUTHWEST BBQ FRIES
LODED’s Fries topped with Cheegan, Sweet potato waffle fries, frizzled onions , drizzled smokey BBQ sauce
LG VEGAN PESTO FRIES
LG VEGAN CALI FRIES
LG SOUTHWEST BBQ FRIES
LODED VEGAN TENDIES
FUNNEL FRIES
VEGAN FRIED CHICKEN
DIPPING SAUCES
DRINKS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
6393 Thompson Road, Syracuse, NY 13206