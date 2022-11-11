Restaurant header imageView gallery

LODED 6393 Thompson Road

6393 Thompson Road

Syracuse, NY 13206

JUST THE SMASH
(LG) JUST THE FRIES
(SM) JUST THE FRIES

CHICKEN NUGGIES

4PC LODED NUGGIES

4PC LODED NUGGIES

$6.00

4PC Nuggies, with choice of LODED scratch made dipping sauce.

6PC LODED NUGGIES

6PC LODED NUGGIES

$7.00

6PC Nuggies, with choice of LODED scratch made dipping sauce.

12PC LODED NUGGIES

12PC LODED NUGGIES

$12.00

12PC Nuggies, with choice of LODED scratch made dipping sauce.

LODED SMASH BURGERS

BULL-GO-GI SMASH

BULL-GO-GI SMASH

$13.00

2 LODED N smashed steak burgers, with cheese, Fried Pork belly, korean bbq sauce, sriracha spiked frizzled onions, & garlic scallion aioli on a potato bun

CHEESESTEAK WIT WIZ SMASH

CHEESESTEAK WIT WIZ SMASH

$15.00

2 LODED N smashed steak burgers, shaved sirloin steak, peppers & onions, cheese wiz sauce, fried mozzarella, Mayo, on potato bun

GAHHBAGE SMASH

GAHHBAGE SMASH

$13.00

2 LODED N smashed steak burgers, fries, Mac & cheese, Rise N Shines Dirty D meat hot Sauce, onions, cheese, topped with LODED’s special SAWWCE on potato bun

GRANDMA'S COGLIONI'S SMASH

GRANDMA'S COGLIONI'S SMASH

$13.00

2 LODED N smashed steak burgers, grandma’s smashed meatballs, fried mozzarella, marinara, red pepper parm, & Mozzarella cheese slide on potato bun

JUST THE SMASH

JUST THE SMASH

$9.50

2 LODED N smashed steak burgers, with cheese, pickles & loded house sawwce on a potato bun

MEXI BIRRIA SMASH

MEXI BIRRIA SMASH

$13.00

2 LODED N smashed certified angus steak burgers, pork Carnitas, nacho cheese, pickled jalapeños, lime crema on potato bun with a side of Birria broth for your dipping pleasure

SURF N TURF SMASH

SURF N TURF SMASH

$20.00

2 LODED N smashed steak burgers, Shaved sirloin steak, grilled shrimp, lobster claws, lime garlic aioli & cheese , on potato bun

MÉNAGE TROIS SMASH

MÉNAGE TROIS SMASH

$19.20

2 LODED N smashed steak burgers topped with a Cool-Ranch Dorito Encrusted Chicken Tender, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickled Onions, Nashville Hot Sauce, & Maple Aioli on a Potato Bun.

LODED FRIED CHICKEN

NASHVILLE HOT N DILLY DILLY CHICKEN

NASHVILLE HOT N DILLY DILLY CHICKEN

$11.00

LODED Chicken tenders, Nashville hot sauce, Rise N Shine’s creamy dilly dilly sauce, fried dill pickles chips & butter lettuce on potato bun

CHIPOTLE FRENCH TOAST CHICKEN BACON WAFFLE

CHIPOTLE FRENCH TOAST CHICKEN BACON WAFFLE

$11.00

LODED Chicken tenders, soaked in Rise N Shine’s chipotle French toast sauce, & crispy bacon on a sweet waffle bun

COOL DORITO

COOL DORITO

$11.00

Cool ranch Dorito dusted LODED Chicken tenders , lettuce, tomato, bacon, house frizzled onions & chipotle cool ranch on potato bun

JUST THE CHICK

JUST THE CHICK

$7.50

LODED chicken tenders, LODED house SAWWCE, & sliced pickles on potato bun

LODED TO THE MAC

(LG) BULL-GO-GI MAC

(LG) BULL-GO-GI MAC

$14.00

Chopped BULL-GO-GI fried pork belly , sriracha spiked frizzled onions , drizzled garlic scallion aioli, drizzled Korean bbq sauce over LODED Mac N cheese

(LG) CHEESESTEAK WIT WIZ MAC

(LG) CHEESESTEAK WIT WIZ MAC

$14.00

Shaved angus Steak, peppers & onions, drizzled cheese wiz sauce, fried mozzarella, on LODED Mac N Cheese

(LG) CHIPOTLE FRENCH TOAST CHICKEN BACON WAFFLE MAC

(LG) CHIPOTLE FRENCH TOAST CHICKEN BACON WAFFLE MAC

$14.00

Waffle bed topped with LODED Mac N Cheese, chopped LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken, Soaked in Rise N Shine’s chipotle French toast sauce, & topped with chopped bacon

(LG) COOL DORITO MAC

(LG) COOL DORITO MAC

$14.00

Chopped Cool ranch Dorito dusted LODED & dredged fresh fried chicken tenders, bacon, house frizzled onions & drizzled chipotle cool ranch over LODED Mac N Cheese

(LG) GAHHBAGE SMASH MAC

(LG) GAHHBAGE SMASH MAC

$14.00

LODED n smashed certified angus steak burger, fries, Rise N Shines Dirty D meat hot Sauce & onions, topped over LODED Mac N Cheese and drizzled LODED special 'sawwce'

(LG) GRANDMAS COGLIONI'S MAC

(LG) GRANDMAS COGLIONI'S MAC

$14.00

Grandmas smashed meatballs, fried mozz cheese, organic marinara, topped with red pepper parm cheese over LODED Mac N cheese

(LG) JUST THE MAC

(LG) JUST THE MAC

$8.50

Just the Mac & Cheese

(LG) MEXI BIRRIA MAC

(LG) MEXI BIRRIA MAC

$14.00

Carnitas, nacho cheese sauce, drizzled birria broth, sliced pickled jalapeños, drizzled lime crema over LODED Mac N Cheese

(LG) MÉNAGE TROIS MAC

(LG) MÉNAGE TROIS MAC

$15.00

LODED MAC N CHEESE topped with LODED N Smashed Steak Burger, Cool-Ranch Dorito Encrusted Chicken Tender, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickled Onions, Nashville Hot Sauce, & Maple Aioli

(LG) NASHVILLE HOT N DILLY DILLY CHICKEN MAC

(LG) NASHVILLE HOT N DILLY DILLY CHICKEN MAC

$14.00

LODED Mac N Cheese topped with LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken, Nashville hot sauce, drizzled Rise N Shine’s creamy dilly dilly sauce, & fried dill pickles chips

(LG) SURF N TURF MAC

(LG) SURF N TURF MAC

$26.00

Shaved angus steak, lime grilled shrimp & lobster claws, garlic herb aioli , on LODED Mac N Cheese

(SM) BULL-GO-GI MAC

(SM) BULL-GO-GI MAC

$7.00

Chopped BULL-GO-GI fried pork belly , sriracha spiked frizzled onions , drizzled garlic scallion aioli, drizzled Korean bbq sauce over LODED Mac N cheese

(SM) CHEESESTEAK WIT WIZ MAC

(SM) CHEESESTEAK WIT WIZ MAC

$7.00

Shaved angus Steak, peppers & onions, drizzled cheese wiz sauce, fried mozzarella, on LODED Mac N Cheese

(SM) CHIPOTLE FRENCH TOAST CHICKEN BACON WAFFLE MAC

(SM) CHIPOTLE FRENCH TOAST CHICKEN BACON WAFFLE MAC

$7.00

Waffle bed topped with LODED Mac N Cheese, chopped LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken, Soaked in Rise N Shine’s chipotle French toast sauce, & topped with chopped bacon

(SM) COOL DORITO MAC

(SM) COOL DORITO MAC

$7.00

Chopped Cool ranch Dorito dusted LODED & dredged fresh fried chicken tenders, bacon, house frizzled onions & drizzled chipotle cool ranch over LODED Mac N Cheese

(SM) GAHHBAGE SMASH MAC

(SM) GAHHBAGE SMASH MAC

$7.00

LODED n smashed certified angus steak burger, fries, Rise N Shines Dirty D meat hot Sauce & onions, topped over LODED Mac N Cheese and drizzled LODED special 'sawwce'

(SM) GRANDMAS COGLIONI'S MAC

(SM) GRANDMAS COGLIONI'S MAC

$7.00

Grandmas smashed meatballs, fried mozz cheese, organic marinara, topped with red pepper parm cheese over LODED Mac N cheese

(SM) JUST THE MAC

(SM) JUST THE MAC

$4.50

Just the Mac & Cheese

(SM) MEXI BIRRIA MAC

(SM) MEXI BIRRIA MAC

$7.00

Carnitas, nacho cheese sauce, drizzled birria broth, sliced pickled jalapeños, drizzled lime crema over LODED Mac N Cheese

(SM) MÉNAGE TROIS MAC

(SM) MÉNAGE TROIS MAC

$8.00

LODED MAC N CHEESE topped with LODED N Smashed Steak Burger, Cool-Ranch Dorito Encrusted Chicken Tender, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickled Onions, Nashville Hot Sauce, & Maple Aioli

(SM) NASHVILLE HOT N DILLY DILLY CHICKEN MAC

(SM) NASHVILLE HOT N DILLY DILLY CHICKEN MAC

$7.00

LODED Mac N Cheese topped with LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken, Nashville hot sauce, drizzled Rise N Shine’s creamy dilly dilly sauce, & fried dill pickles chips

(SM) SURF N TURF MAC

(SM) SURF N TURF MAC

$18.00

Shaved angus steak, lime grilled shrimp & lobster claws, garlic herb aioli , on LODED Mac N Cheese

LODED FRIES

(LG) BULL-GO-GI FRIES

(LG) BULL-GO-GI FRIES

$12.00

LODED Sweet waffle fries topped with cheddar cheese slide, chopped BULL-GO-GI fried pork belly , sriracha spiked frizzled onions , drizzled garlic scallion aioli, & drizzle Korean bbq sauce

(LG) CHEESESTEAK WIT WIZ FRIES

(LG) CHEESESTEAK WIT WIZ FRIES

$12.00

LODED Fries topped with Shaved angus Steak, peppers & onions, cheese wiz sauce, & fried mozzarella

(LG) CHIPOTLE FRENCH TOAST CHICKEN BACON WAFFLE FRIES

(LG) CHIPOTLE FRENCH TOAST CHICKEN BACON WAFFLE FRIES

$12.00

LODED Sweet waffle fries topped with LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken, Soaked in Rise N Shine’s chipotle French toast sauce, & chopped crispy bacon

(LG) CLASSIC LODED FRIES

(LG) CLASSIC LODED FRIES

$7.00

Crispy Fries topped with house cheese sauce and chopped bacon.

(LG) COOL DORITO FRIES

(LG) COOL DORITO FRIES

$12.00

Chopped Cool ranch Dorito dusted LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken , Chopped crispy bacon, house frizzled onions & chipotle cool ranch

(LG) GAHHBAGE SMASH FRIES

(LG) GAHHBAGE SMASH FRIES

$12.00

LODED Fries topped with certified angus steak burger, Rise N Shine’s Dirty D meat hot sauce, chopped onions, LODED Mac N Cheese, & drizzled LODED special 'sawwce'

(LG) GRANDMAS COGLIONI'S FRIES

(LG) GRANDMAS COGLIONI'S FRIES

$12.00

LODED Fries Grandmas smashed meatballs, fried mozz cheese, organic marinara, topped with red pepper parm cheese

(LG) JUST THE FRIES

(LG) JUST THE FRIES

$5.50
(LG) MEXI BIRRIA FRIES

(LG) MEXI BIRRIA FRIES

$12.00

LODED Fries topped with Carnitas, nacho cheese sauce, sliced pickled jalapeños, drizzled lime crema, with a side of Birria Broth for your dipping pleasure

(LG) MÉNAGE TROIS FRIES

(LG) MÉNAGE TROIS FRIES

$15.00

LODED FRIES topped with LODED N Smashed Steak Burger, Cool-Ranch Dorito Encrusted Chicken Tender, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickled Onions, Nashville Hot Sauce, & Maple Aioli

(LG) NASHVILLE HOT N DILLY DILLY CHICKEN FRIES

(LG) NASHVILLE HOT N DILLY DILLY CHICKEN FRIES

$12.00

LODED Fries topped with LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken, Nashville hot sauce, drizzled Rise N Shine’s creamy dilly dilly sauce, & fried dill pickles chips

(LG) SURF N TURF FRIES

(LG) SURF N TURF FRIES

$26.00

LODED Fries topped with Shaved angus steak, grilled shrimp, chipotle sour cream lime lobster claws, garlic herb aioli , & cheddar cheese slide

(SM) BULL-GO-GI FRIES

(SM) BULL-GO-GI FRIES

$7.00

LODED Sweet waffle fries topped with cheddar cheese slide, chopped BULL-GO-GI fried pork belly , sriracha spiked frizzled onions , drizzled garlic scallion aioli, & drizzle Korean bbq sauce

(SM) CHEESESTEAK WIT WIZ FRIES

(SM) CHEESESTEAK WIT WIZ FRIES

$7.00

LODED Fries topped with Shaved angus Steak, peppers & onions, cheese wiz sauce, & fried mozzarella

(SM) CHIPOTLE FRENCH TOAST CHICKEN BACON WAFFLE FRIES

(SM) CHIPOTLE FRENCH TOAST CHICKEN BACON WAFFLE FRIES

$7.00

LODED Sweet waffle fries topped with LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken, Soaked in Rise N Shine’s chipotle French toast sauce, & chopped crispy bacon

(SM) CLASSIC LODED FRIES

(SM) CLASSIC LODED FRIES

$5.00

Crispy Fries topped with house cheese sauce and chopped bacon.

(SM) COOL DORITO FRIES

(SM) COOL DORITO FRIES

$7.00

Chopped Cool ranch Dorito dusted LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken , Chopped crispy bacon, house frizzled onions & chipotle cool ranch

(SM) GAHHBAGE SMASH FRIES

(SM) GAHHBAGE SMASH FRIES

$7.00

LODED Fries topped with certified angus steak burger, Rise N Shine’s Dirty D meat hot sauce, chopped onions, LODED Mac N Cheese, & drizzled LODED special 'sawwce'

(SM) GRANDMAS COGLIONI'S FRIES

(SM) GRANDMAS COGLIONI'S FRIES

$7.00

LODED Fries Grandmas smashed meatballs, fried mozz cheese, organic marinara, topped with red pepper parm cheese

(SM) JUST THE FRIES

(SM) JUST THE FRIES

$3.50
(SM) MEXI BIRRIA FRIES

(SM) MEXI BIRRIA FRIES

$7.00

LODED Fries topped with Carnitas, nacho cheese sauce, sliced pickled jalapeños, drizzled lime crema, with a side of Birria Broth for your dipping pleasure

(SM) MÉNAGE TROIS FRIES

(SM) MÉNAGE TROIS FRIES

$8.00

LODED FRIES topped with LODED N Smashed Steak Burger, Cool-Ranch Dorito Encrusted Chicken Tender, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickled Onions, Nashville Hot Sauce, & Maple Aioli

(SM) NASHVILLE HOT N DILLY DILLY CHICKEN FRIES

(SM) NASHVILLE HOT N DILLY DILLY CHICKEN FRIES

$7.00

LODED Fries topped with LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken, Nashville hot sauce, drizzled Rise N Shine’s creamy dilly dilly sauce, & fried dill pickles chips

(SM) SURF N TURF FRIES

(SM) SURF N TURF FRIES

$18.00

LODED Fries topped with Shaved angus steak, grilled shrimp, chipotle sour cream lime lobster claws, garlic herb aioli , & cheddar cheese slide

VEGAN SMASH BURGER

VEGAN PESTO SMASH

VEGAN PESTO SMASH

$16.00

2 Plant based smash burgers, Vegan Mozzarella, grilled onions & peppers, fire roasted red pepper pesto mayo, and hummus on gluten free Bun

VEGAN CALI SMASH

VEGAN CALI SMASH

$16.00

2 Plant based smash burgers, Guacamole, pickled onions, chipotle aïoli, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, lettuce, vegan cheddar on gluten free Bun

VEGAN SOUTHWEST BBQ SMASH

VEGAN SOUTHWEST BBQ SMASH

$16.00

2 Plant based smash burgers, Sweet potato waffle fries, frizzled onions , smokey BBQ sauce, Vegan cheddar on gluten bun.

VEGAN JUST THE SMASH

VEGAN JUST THE SMASH

$12.00

2 Plant based smash burgers, vegan LODED house Sawwce, sliced pickles, & vegan cheddar on gluten free Bun

LODED MAC N CHEEGAN

SM VEGAN PESTO MAC

SM VEGAN PESTO MAC

$8.00

LODED’s Plant based MAC N Cheegan topped with grilled onions & peppers, fire roasted red pepper pesto mayo, & hummus

SM VEGAN CALI MAC

SM VEGAN CALI MAC

$8.00

LODED’s plant based Mac & cheegan topped with Guacamole, pickled onions, chipotle aïoli, alfalfa sprouts, & tomato.

SM VEGAN SOUTHWEST BBQ MAC

SM VEGAN SOUTHWEST BBQ MAC

$8.00

LODED’s Plant based MAC N Cheegan topped with Sweet potato waffle fries, frizzled onions , smokey BBQ sauce

LG VEGAN PESTO MAC

$12.00

LG VEGAN CALI MAC

$12.00

LG VEGAN SOUTHWEST BBQ MAC

$12.00

LODED VEGAN FRIES

SM VEGAN PESTO FRIES

SM VEGAN PESTO FRIES

$8.00

LODED’s Fries topped with Cheegan, grilled onions & peppers, fire roasted red pepper pesto mayo, & hummus

SM VEGAN CALI FRIES

SM VEGAN CALI FRIES

$8.00

LODED’s Fries topped with Cheegan, guacamole, pickled onions, diced tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts

SM VEGAN SOUTHWEST BBQ FRIES

SM VEGAN SOUTHWEST BBQ FRIES

$8.00

LODED’s Fries topped with Cheegan, Sweet potato waffle fries, frizzled onions , drizzled smokey BBQ sauce

LG VEGAN PESTO FRIES

$12.00

LG VEGAN CALI FRIES

$12.00

LG SOUTHWEST BBQ FRIES

$12.00

LODED VEGAN TENDIES

3PC VEGAN TENDIES

3PC VEGAN TENDIES

$6.00

Vegan Tendies with choice of scratch made vegan dipping sauces.

5PC VEGAN TENDIES

5PC VEGAN TENDIES

$12.00

Vegan Tendies with choice of scratch made vegan dipping sauces.

7PC VEGAN TENDIES

7PC VEGAN TENDIES

$14.00

Vegan Tendies with choice of scratch made vegan dipping sauces.

FUNNEL FRIES

FRUITY PEBBLE S'MORES FUNNEL CAKE FRIES

FRUITY PEBBLE S'MORES FUNNEL CAKE FRIES

$9.00
SLUTTY OREO & BROWNIE FUNNEL CAKE FREIS

SLUTTY OREO & BROWNIE FUNNEL CAKE FREIS

$9.00

VEGAN FRIED CHICKEN

Vegan Just the Chick

Vegan Just the Chick

$11.00

LODED plant-based chicken tenders, LODED house SAWWCE, & sliced pickles on gluten free bun

DIPPING SAUCES

Berry Habanero (Copy)

$0.75

Buttermilk Honey BBQ (Copy)

$0.75

Cool Ranch Dorito Sauce

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Korean BBQ

$0.75

LODED House SAWWCE

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Rise N Shine's Creamy Dilly Dilly

$0.75

Smokey BBQ

$0.75

Soul Sucker

$0.75

Sweet N Sour Sass

$0.75

DRINKS

COCA-COLA

$3.49

DASANI

$2.99

DIET COKE

$3.49

DR. PEPPER

$3.49Out of stock

PEACE TEA Caddy Shack

$3.99

PEACE TEA Georgia Peach

$3.99

PEACE TEA Razzleberry

$3.99

POWERADE Fruit Punch

$2.99

POWERADE Mountain Berry Blast

$2.99

POWERADE Zero Mix Berry

$2.99

SMART WATER

$3.99

SPRITE

$3.49

SWEETS N TREATS

LODED CANNOLI SHAKE

LODED CANNOLI SHAKE

$13.00
JUST THE SHAKE

JUST THE SHAKE

$7.00
LODED SHAKE

LODED SHAKE

$9.50
PUMPKIN PIE SHAKE

PUMPKIN PIE SHAKE

$14.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6393 Thompson Road, Syracuse, NY 13206

Directions

