Bakeries
Pizza
Sandwiches
Lodge Bread Company 11918 Washington Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
11918 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery - West Los Angeles
No Reviews
11324 National Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90064
View restaurant