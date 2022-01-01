Lodge Bread Company 11918 Washington Blvd

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Pizza
Sandwiches

Lodge Bread Company

No reviews yet

11918 Washington Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90066

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chop Salad
Breakfast Sammie
Fat Pita Sandwich

Salads And Stuff

Chop Salad

Chop Salad

$18.50

Protein option: Chicken, Turkey or Tuna - Baby Mix Lettuce, Olives, Chickpeas, Cucumber, Tomato, Fontina Cheese, Nutritional Yest, and Herbs. served with sherry vinaigrette.

Vegan Caesar

Vegan Caesar

$15.50

Gem Lettuce, Nutritional Yeast, Croutons Cracked, Pepper and Herbs served with house vegan Caesar dressing.

Wood Fire Cauliflower

$14.00

Pickled Raisins, Tahini, Chermoula, Herbs and Lemon Zest

House Granola

House Granola

$14.00

Coconut Granola , Straus Yogurt , Chia Seeds , Hemp Seeds , Seasonal Fruits And Honey

Shakshuka

Shakshuka

$14.50

Stewed Tomato , Farm Eggs , Herbs , Salt And Pepper . Served With Bread

Baked Eggs

Baked Eggs

$14.50

Farm Eggs , Cheese , Herbs , Salt And Pepper . Served With Bread

Fish Plate

$19.50

Smoked Salmon, Smoked Trout, Sumac Yogurt, Sliced Tomatoes, Pickles And Herbs

Mixed Market Veggie

$18.00

Sammies

Breakfast Sammie

Breakfast Sammie

$14.50

Toasted Sourdough, Farm Eggs , Cheddar , Arugula , Mayo, Choice of Bacon Or Sausage

Jambon Beurre

Jambon Beurre

$14.00Out of stock

French Ham, Gruyere Cheese, Cultured Butter, Dijon Mustard on Toasted Baguette

B.L.T Sammie

B.L.T Sammie

$17.00

Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato And Mayo

Roasted Turkey Sammie

Roasted Turkey Sammie

$16.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard and Fontina

Albacore Tuna Sammie

Albacore Tuna Sammie

$16.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard and Fontina

Fresh Veggie Sammie

Fresh Veggie Sammie

$15.00

Cucumbers, Avocado, Sprouts, Tomato and Mayo

Pastrami Melt

Pastrami Melt

$19.00

Russian Dressing, Fontina Cheese and Pickles

Fat Pita Sandwich

Fat Pita Sandwich

$15.50

Cauliflower , Greens , Tahini , Chermoula , Tomato , Pickled Raisins , Chickpeas , Garlic And Herbs

Roast Beef Sammie

Roast Beef Sammie

$17.50Out of stock

House Made Roast Beef Melted Cheddar Cheese Chermoula Mama Like Pepper Arugula Mayo and Mustard On Toasted Country Bread.

Side

Side One Egg

$2.50

Side Almond Butter

$3.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Applewood Bacon

$6.00

Side Butter

$2.00

Side Seasonal Jam

$3.00

Side Labne

$2.00

Side Pickles

$3.00

Side Salmon

$9.00

Side Tahini

$2.00

Side Smoked Trout

$9.00

Side Tuna

$6.00

Side Turley Sliced

$6.00

Side Chopped Turkey

$6.00

Side Ricotta

$4.50Out of stock

Toast

Cinnamon Sugar Toast

$8.00

Mama Style, Cultured Butter And Sea Salt

Almond Butter Toast

Almond Butter Toast

$10.00

Sea Salt and Local Raw Honey

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Purple Radish, Lemon, Evoo and Cracked Pepper

Ricotta And Jam Toast

Ricotta And Jam Toast

$13.00

Seasonal Jam, and Creamy Ricotta

Seasonal Jam Toast

Seasonal Jam Toast

$9.00

Seasonal Jam and Sea Salt

12" Pizza

Individual pizza slices finished to order in the oven.
12" Classic Cheese

12" Classic Cheese

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella/ provolone blend

12" Margherita

12" Margherita

$18.00

San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil

12" Pepperoni

12" Pepperoni

$19.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella/ provolone blend, garlic and parmesan

12" Spicy Sausage

12" Spicy Sausage

$19.00

Tomato sauce, Italian sausage, mozzarella/ provolone blend, kale, calabrian chilies, garlic and parmesan cheese

12" Wild Mushroom

12" Wild Mushroom

$18.50

Japanese mushrooms, taleggio, mozzarella garlic, chive And parmesan.

Focaccia

$8.00Out of stock

12" Four Cheese

$19.00

Mozzarella/Provolone blend, taleggio, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, topped with olive oil.

12 "Bianca

$18.50

Fresh Mozzarella, cherry, tomato, basil, garlic, calabrian chili.

Bread

Country Loaf

$11.00

Lightly sifted, single-origin hard red wheat, organic flour, filtered water and sea salt.

Seeded Loaf

$12.00Out of stock

A Blend Of Pepitas, Sunflower, White And Black Sesame, Nigella, And Poppy Seeds Folded Into Country Dough. Final Loaves Are Coated In The Same Mix

100% Whole Grain Loaf

$13.50

Made From 100% Camas Hard Red Spring Wheat, Loaves Coated In Sesame Seeds. Well Hydrated And Given A Long Fermentation To Produce A More Nuanced Flavor And Light Texture

Olive Loaf

$13.50

Kalamata And Castelvetrano Olives Seasoned With Ground Coriander And Lemon Zest Folded Into Country Dough And Fresh Dill, Final Loaves Are Coated In Floriani Red Flint Cornmeal

100% Rye Loaf

$16.00

“German Style”: Sprouted Whole Rye Berries, Dark Beer And Mix Of Pepitas, Sunflower, Sesame, Millet, And Flax And Topped With Wheat Bran. Loaf Is Hearty, Nutritious, And Robust In Flavor.

Loaf Of The Weekend

$15.00

Rotating Breads Offered Every Friday Thru Sunday. This week: CHERRY-SUNFLOWER-FLAX

Challah (Only Friday)

$14.00Out of stock

Made From The Same Naturally Leavened Brioche As Cinnie Rolls And Buns, Loaves Are Topped With Sesame Seeds And Flaked Sea Salt

Baguette

$7.00

Blend Of Central Milling T70 And Camas Whole Grain Hard Red Spring Wheat, Naturally Leavened. Crust Is Crunchy With Light Caramelization, Light Crumb With Good Chew And Complex Flavor

Jeresalem Bagel

$6.50

A Sourdough Version of an Israeli Favorite. Made With High Extraction Flour, Coated In Sesame Seeds And Baked Soft For A Tearable Crust. Crumb Is More “Bready” Than A New York Style Bagel With Texture Similar To Baguette

Broiche Loaf

$13.00Out of stock

MADE FROM CENTRAL MILLING T70, ENRICHED WITH ORGANIC COCONUT OIL, EGGS AND SUGAR. LONG AND SLOW NATURAL FERMENTATION CREATES COMPLEX FLAVOR THAT IS BRIGHT AND TANGY.

Pita

$2.00

Wood Fired Pita

Pita Pack (4 Pitas)

$7.50

Wood Fired Pita

Brioche Buns 4x $10

$10.00Out of stock

Broiche Bun

$2.00Out of stock

Pastries

Cakes Options

Cakes Options

$6.00
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$9.00
Cookies Options

Cookies Options

$4.00
Croissant Options

Croissant Options

Danish

$6.00

Jam Bun

$6.00Out of stock
Scone

Scone

$6.00

Chocolate brownie

$5.00Out of stock

Monkey Bread

$5.00Out of stock

Morning Buns

$5.00Out of stock
Berry Custard Bar

Berry Custard Bar

$6.00Out of stock

Kouign Aman

$6.00Out of stock

Cold Drinks and pops

Black Iced Tea

$4.00

Mint Lemonade

$4.00

House Made Mint Lemonade With Organic Sugar

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Mint Lemonade And Ice Tea

Imported Sodas

$3.75

Olipop Soda

$3.75

Mountain Valley

$3.75

Health-Ade Kombucha

$5.00

Pressed Juice

$8.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Water (For Dog)

Water Bottle

$3.75Out of stock

Seasonal Shrub

$6.00

Coffee & Hot Drinks

Americano

$4.00

Double Shot Of Espresso Diluted By Water.

Cappuccino

$5.00

Double Shot Of Espresso, Steamed Milk Topped With Foam.

Chai Latte

$5.50

Our House Chai Blend And Frothy Steamed Milk

Cold Brew

$5.00

Fourbarrel Big City Cold Brewed For 12 Hours

Cortado

$4.75

Double Shot Of Espresso With Steamed Milk

Drip Coffee

$4.00Out of stock

Brewed With De La Paz Graceland Medium Roast Coffee

Espresso

$3.75

Two Shot Of Fourbarrel Big City Espresso

Espresso Soda

$6.00

House Made Cole, Double Shot Of Espresso Topped With Sparkling Water.

Flat White

$4.00

Double Shot Of Espresso With Steamed Milk

Golden Latte

$6.00

House Made Tumeric Syrup And Steamed Milk

Latte

$5.50

Double Shot Of Espresso And Steamed Milk

Machiatto

$4.00

Double Shot Of Espresso And A Scoop Of Frothy Foam.

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Offshore Kyoto Match And Steamed Milk

Mocha Latte

$6.00

Double Shot Of Espresso With Steamed Milk And House Made Mocha Syrup

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Double Shot Of Espresso With Steamed Milk And House Made Vanilla Syrup

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

House Made Chocolate Syrup And Teamed Milk

Hot Tea

$4.50

Offshore Teas

Hot Water

$0.50

Milk

$2.00

Clover Organic Whole Milk

Wine

BOTTLE Morgon (RED)

$35.00Out of stock

BOTTLE Fruit Du Hasard (Red)

$35.00

BOTTLE Les Lunes Cosmic (Red)

$35.00

Croci Lubigo BOTTLE

$35.00

Populis Chard BOTTLE

$35.00

BOTTLE Corail ( Rosé)

$35.00

BOTTLE Charme (Brut)

$35.00

BOTTLE Bernet Corpinnat

$35.00Out of stock

Beer

Happy Hour Draft Beer

$6.00

12oz Brooklyn

$6.00

12oz Fremont Legend IPA

$6.00

12oz Stone 26th Anniversary

$8.00

12oz Stone Day Fall

$6.00

12oz June Shine Mango

$8.00

12oz Fremont Lush

$6.00

12oz Fremont Sky Kraken

$6.00

12oz MT - Modern Times IPA

$6.00

12oz Enegren Valkyrie

$6.00

12oz Stone Buenaza

$6.00

16oz Smog City

$9.00

16oz Society/Stone #2 IPA

$9.00

16oz MT Orderville

$9.00

Retail

ZAB'S Original Hot Sauce

$8.00Out of stock

1 Pint 64% Cocolate

$12.00Out of stock

1 Pint Almond Butter

$16.00Out of stock

Halva

$15.00Out of stock

1 Quart Coconut Granola

$15.00

ZAB'S Saint Augustine

$8.00Out of stock
Lodge Bread Co. Peace sign Hat

Lodge Bread Co. Peace sign Hat

$25.00
Lodge Bread Co. Wheat Sign Hat

Lodge Bread Co. Wheat Sign Hat

$25.00

New Lodge Hats

$30.00

Shirt

$25.00

ZAB'S Spicy Honey

$12.00

Tote Bag

$16.00Out of stock
Lodge Mug

Lodge Mug

$15.00

1 Pint Utah Seasalt

$6.00Out of stock

1 Pint Whole Almonds

$10.00Out of stock

Central Milling - Pancake Mix

$13.50Out of stock

Central Milling - Pizza Flour

$8.00Out of stock

12oz De la paz - Big City Coffee Beans

$20.00Out of stock

12oz De la paz - Graceland Coffee Beans

$20.00Out of stock

12oz De la paz - Peel Session Coffee Beans

$20.00Out of stock

12oz Four Barrel - El Salvador la Selecta Coffee Beans

$23.00Out of stock

12oz Four Barrel - Nicaragua La Banda Coffee Beans

$12.50Out of stock

12oz Four Barrel - Kenya Githiru Coffee Beans

$23.00Out of stock

3oz Offshore - Kyoto Matcha

$44.00Out of stock

3oz Offshore - London Calling

$22.00Out of stock

3oz Offshore - Ruby Chia

$22.00Out of stock

3oz Offshore - Summer Crush

$22.00Out of stock

3oz Offshore - Wildflower

$22.00Out of stock

5lb T-85 Organic Bread Flour

$10.00Out of stock

6pk Organic Avocados

$12.00Out of stock

Bread Baking Kit

$18.00Out of stock

5lb T-87 Organic Malted Four, Sourdough Starter and Bread Recipe

Schoolhouse white multi-purpose flour

$12.75Out of stock

Schoolhouse Spelt Pasta

$10.00Out of stock

Central Milling - Type-80 Bread Flour

$8.00Out of stock

Central Milling - Hi-pro 100% Whole Wheat

$8.00Out of stock

Central Milling "Beehive" Flour

$8.00Out of stock

Elis Honey

$15.00Out of stock

Hot Bob Hot Sauce

$8.00Out of stock

Hot Bob Spicy Mayo

$12.00Out of stock

Pizza Kit

$25.00Out of stock

Deli Case Retail

Pre-packed Classic Hummus

$8.00Out of stock

Pre-packed Fava Beans Hummus

$8.00Out of stock

Pre-packed Eggplant Hummus

$9.00Out of stock

Pre-packed Mushroom Hummus

$9.00Out of stock

8oz Cured Salmon Container

$20.00

1 Quart shakshuka

$15.00

7oz Bordier Butter semi salted

$15.00Out of stock

1 pint Vegan Ceasar Dressing

$10.00Out of stock

1 pint Sherry Vinaigrette

$10.00Out of stock

8 oz Tuna Salad

$12.00

8oz Seasonal Jam

$8.00Out of stock

One dozen Organic Eggs

$7.00

Pizza Dough

$5.00

6pk Avocados

$12.00Out of stock

Whole Avocado

$2.50Out of stock

Pizza Night Kit

$25.00Out of stock

Sourdough Starter

$7.00

Marinera Sauce

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:15 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:15 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:15 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:15 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11918 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066

Directions

Search similar restaurants

