Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills 20929 ventura blvd #22

review star

No reviews yet

20929 ventura blvd #22

woodland hills, CA 91364

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Pastries

Bread Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Cakes Options

$6.00

Chocolate brownie

$5.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Rolls

$9.00

Cookies Options

$4.00

Croissant Options

Out of stock

Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Date Nut Bar

$5.00Out of stock

Morning Buns

$5.00Out of stock

Monkey Bread

$5.00Out of stock

Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Brioche Bun

$2.00Out of stock

Berry Pie Bar

$5.50Out of stock

Jam Buns

$6.00Out of stock

NA Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Mint Lemonade And Ice Tea

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

House Made Chocolate Syrup And Teamed Milk

Hot Tea

$4.50

Offshore Teas

Hot Water

$0.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Offshore London Calling Black Tea

Kombucha

$5.00

Little West Cold Press Juice

$9.00Out of stock

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.75

Milk

$2.00

Clover Organic Whole Milk

Mimosa

$8.00

Orange Juice And Sparking Wine

Mint Lemonade

$4.00

House Made Mint Lemonade With Organic Sugar

Olipop Soda

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.75

Squirt Soda

$3.00

Water Bottle

$3.75

Water Cup

Americano

$4.00

Double Shot Of Espresso Diluted By Water.

Cappuccino

$5.00

Double Shot Of Espresso, Steamed Milk Topped With Foam.

Chai Latte

$5.50

Our House Chai Blend And Frothy Steamed Milk

Cold Brew

$4.50

Fourbarrel Big City Cold Brewed For 12 Hours

Cortado

$4.75

Double Shot Of Espresso With Steamed Milk

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Brewed With De La Paz Graceland Medium Roast Coffee

Espresso

$3.75

Two Shot Of Fourbarrel Big City Espresso

Espresso Soda

$6.00

House Made Cole, Double Shot Of Espresso Topped With Sparkling Water.

Flat White

$4.00

Double Shot Of Espresso With Steamed Milk

Golden Latte

$6.00

House Made Tumeric Syrup And Steamed Milk

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

House Made Chocolate Syrup And Teamed Milk

Hot Tea

$4.50

Offshore Teas

Latte

$5.00

Double Shot Of Espresso And Steamed Milk

Machiatto

$4.00

Double Shot Of Espresso And A Scoop Of Frothy Foam.

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Offshore Kyoto Match And Steamed Milk

Mocha Latte

$6.00

Double Shot Of Espresso With Steamed Milk And House Made Mocha Syrup

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Double Shot Of Espresso With Steamed Milk And House Made Vanilla Syrup

Retail

1 Pint 64% Cocolate

$12.00Out of stock

1 Pint Almond Butter

$16.00Out of stock

1 Pint Utah Seasalt

$6.00Out of stock

1 Pint Whole Almonds

$10.00Out of stock

1 Quart Coconut Granola

$12.00Out of stock

12oz De la paz - Big City Coffee Beans

$20.00Out of stock

12oz De la paz - Graceland Coffee Beans

$20.00Out of stock

12oz De la paz - Peel Session Coffee Beans

$20.00Out of stock

12oz Four Barrel - El Salvador la Selecta Coffee Beans

$23.00Out of stock

12oz Four Barrel - Guatemala MIramundo Coffee Beans

$23.00Out of stock

12oz Four Barrel - Kenya Gura Peaberry Coffee Beans

$23.00Out of stock

3oz Offshore - Kyoto Matcha

$44.00Out of stock

3oz Offshore - London Calling

$22.00Out of stock

3oz Offshore - Ruby Chia

$22.00Out of stock

3oz Offshore - Summer Crush

$22.00Out of stock

3oz Offshore - Wildflower

$22.00Out of stock

5lb T-85 Organic Bread Flour

$10.00Out of stock

6pk Organic Avocados

$12.00Out of stock

Bread Baking Kit

$18.00Out of stock

5lb T-87 Organic Malted Four, Sourdough Starter and Bread Recipe

Central Milling "Beehive" Flour

$8.00Out of stock

Central Milling - Hi-pro 100% Whole Wheat

$8.00Out of stock

Central Milling - Pancake Mix

$13.50Out of stock

Central Milling - Pizza Flour

$8.00Out of stock

Central Milling - Type-80 Bread Flour

$8.00Out of stock

Elis Honey

$10.00Out of stock
Lodge Bread Co. Peace sign Hat

Lodge Bread Co. Peace sign Hat

$25.00

Lodge Bread Co. Trucker Hat

$30.00
Lodge Bread Co. Wheat Sign Hat

Lodge Bread Co. Wheat Sign Hat

$25.00
Lodge Mug

Lodge Mug

$15.00Out of stock

Schoolhouse red wheat artesian bread flour

$12.75Out of stock

Schoolhouse Spelt Pasta

$10.00

Schoolhouse white multi-purpose flour

$12.75

ZAB'S

Out of stock

ZAB'S

$8.00Out of stock

ZAB'S

$14.00Out of stock

ZAB'S

$8.00Out of stock

3oz Offshore - Strange Waves

$22.00

T Shirt

$25.00

T Shirt

$25.00

Deli Case Retail

1 pint Sherry Vinaigrette

$10.00

1 pint Vegan Ceasar Dressing

$10.00

1 Quart shakshuka

$15.00

16oz Hot Bob Hot Sauce

$16.00

16oz Hot Bob Spicy Mayo

$13.00

6pk Avocados

$12.00Out of stock

6pk Whole Avocado

$12.00Out of stock

7oz Bordier Butter semi salted

$15.00Out of stock

6oz Cured Salmon Container

$16.00

8oz Hot Bob Hot Sauce

$8.00

8oz Seasonal Jam

$8.00

One dozen Organic Eggs

$7.00

Pizza Dough

$5.00

Pizza Night Kit

$25.00Out of stock

Pre-packed Classic Hummus

$8.00Out of stock

Pre-packed Eggplant Hummus

$9.00Out of stock

Pre-packed Fava Beans Hummus

$8.00

Pre-packed Mushroom Hummus

$9.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$7.00Out of stock

Sourdough Starter

$5.00Out of stock

Whole Avocado

$2.50Out of stock

Whole Avocados

$2.00Out of stock

Halva

$14.00Out of stock

Albacore Tuna Package

$14.00

Bread

100% Rye Loaf

$16.00Out of stock

“German Style”: Sprouted Whole Rye Berries, Dark Beer And Mix Of Pepitas, Sunflower, Sesame, Millet, And Flax And Topped With Wheat Bran. Loaf Is Hearty, Nutritious, And Robust In Flavor.

100% Whole Grain Loaf

$13.00Out of stock

Made From 100% Camas Hard Red Spring Wheat, Loaves Coated In Sesame Seeds. Well Hydrated And Given A Long Fermentation To Produce A More Nuanced Flavor And Light Texture

Challah (Only Friday)

$14.00Out of stock

Made From The Same Naturally Leavened Brioche As Cinnie Rolls And Buns, Loaves Are Topped With Sesame Seeds And Flaked Sea Salt

Country Loaf

$11.00Out of stock

Our Most Straight Forward Loaf. Dough Is Made From Central Milling T85. Crust Is Thick With Deep Color And Caramelization, Crumb Is Light But With Chew To The Texture.

Jeresalem Bagel

$6.50Out of stock

A Sourdough Version of an Israeli Favorite. Made With High Extraction Flour, Coated In Sesame Seeds And Baked Soft For A Tearable Crust. Crumb Is More “Bready” Than A New York Style Bagel With Texture Similar To Baguette

Loaf Of The Day

$15.00

----- MONDAY: CHERRY-SUNFLOWER-FLAX ----- TUESDAY: TOASTED OAT with HONEY ----- WEDNESDDAY: ROASTED ONION with FENNEL and CARAWAY ----- THURSDAY: CINNAMON RAISIN ----- FRIDAY: RED FLORIANI POLENTA ----- SATURDAY: CRANBERRY-WALNUT ----- SUNDAY: QUINOA and TOASTED CORNMEAL

Olive Loaf

$13.50Out of stock

Kalamata And Castelvetrano Olives Seasoned With Ground Coriander And Lemon Zest Folded Into Country Dough And Fresh Dill, Final Loaves Are Coated In Floriani Red Flint Cornmeal

Pita

$2.00Out of stock

Wood Fired Pita

Pita Pack (4 Pitas)

$7.50Out of stock

Wood Fired Pita

Sanwich Loaf

$20.00Out of stock

Our Most Straight Forward Loaf. Dough Is Made From Central Milling T85. Crust Is Thick With Deep Color And Caramelization, Crumb Is Light But With Chew To The Texture.

Seeded Loaf

$12.00Out of stock

A Blend Of Pepitas, Sunflower, White And Black Sesame, Nigella, And Poppy Seeds Folded Into Country Dough. Final Loaves Are Coated In The Same Mix

Baguette

$7.00Out of stock

Brioche Loaf

$13.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20929 ventura blvd #22, woodland hills, CA 91364

Directions

