The Reserve at Lake Travis

review star

No reviews yet

2208 Seabiscuit Cove

Spicewood, TX 78669

Wine

Napa Cellars Cab

$57.00

Frank Family 1.5

$195.00

Adaptation Cab

$150.00

Trefethen Double T

$50.00

Golden Eye P.N.

$86.00

Boen PN

$35.00

Patz Hall PN

$65.00

Justin Cab

$100.00

Decoy Cab

$45.00

Markham Vineyards Merlot

$75.00

Rodney Strong Cab

$45.00

Pighin PG

$40.00

Santa Margherita PG

$45.00

LaRoche

$60.00

Trefethen Chard

$60.00

Daou Rose

$40.00

Bisol Prosecco

$42.00

Schramsburg Blanc De Noirs Brut

$79.00

Dog Point SB

$30.00

Cade SB

$35.00Out of stock

Emmolo S B

$30.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$40.00

Rombauer Chard

$120.00

Chalk Hill Chardonnay

$25.00

Adami Pro

$45.00

Segura Pro

$35.00

Duval Leroy Champagne

$60.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Topo Chico

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Coffee Cup

$3.99

Water

$0.01

Tea

$3.00

Cocktails

Beer

Spicy Mango Margarita

$14.00

Classico Margarita

$16.00

Lavender Paloma

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$14.00

Good Ol' Fashion

$18.00

Raspberry Mojito

$15.00

Rockin Riverbend Peach Tea

$14.00

Cocktail

$15.00

Premium Margarita

$35.00

Premium Old Fashion

$35.00

Tequila

Patron Silver

$25.00

DV Blanco

$13.95

DV Reposado

$15.95

DV Anejo

$17.95

Herra Dura Ultra

$30.00

Tap truck

Bud light

$6.00

All-stat. Hef

$7.00

Pinthouse jellyfish

$7.00

Mic/lovestreet

$7.00

Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$30.00

Woodford Reserve

$30.00

Eagle Rare

$40.00

Bulleit Rye

$18.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Crown Royal

$18.00

Old Overholt

$12.00

Rum

Ron Zacapa Sipping Rum

$30.00

Myers Rum Dark

$14.00

Bacardi Silver

$10.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$18.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Titos

$10.00

Deep Eddy

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$10.00

Gin

Bombay Gin

$14.00

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$19.00

Charcuterie Board

$23.00

Brussels And Bacon

$16.00

Chicken Wings

$19.00

Cajun fried shrimp

$23.00

Fish Taco's

$16.00

Chorizo Sliders

$16.00

Potato Skins

$16.00Out of stock

(2) Grilled Ribeye Skewers

$22.00

Grilled Portobello Mushroom Caps

$16.00

Shishito Blistered Peppers

$16.00

Salads

Shaved brussels sprouts

$16.00

Wedge

$16.00

Caprese Salad

$16.00

Mixed Green Salad

$16.00

Karen Salad

$18.00

Desserts

Hot Fudge Sundae

$11.00

Flourless chocolate tart

$11.00Out of stock

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Broccolini

$9.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Fries

$9.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Mac n Cheese

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Candy

Chocolate

$2.00Out of stock

Sour Candy

$2.00Out of stock

Happy Hour

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Grilled or blackened halibut on two corn torillas with shredded cabbage, pico de Gallo and avocado cream

Chorizo Sliders

$16.00

Potato Skins

$16.00

Caprese Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled Ribeye Skewers

$22.00

6 oz Filet

$55.00

12 oz Strip

$59.00

Chicken Fried Ribeye

$36.00

Salmon

$36.00

Grilled portobello mushroom cap

$22.00

Three Marinated & Grilled ribeye skewers

$36.00

Pasta Primavera

$30.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$31.00

Wagyu Beef Cheeseburger

$24.00

Chicken Fried Ribeye

$36.00

Hot Fudge Sundae

$11.00

Flourless chocolate tart

$11.00Out of stock

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

Strawberry Cream

$12.00

Salted Carm

$12.00

Ice Cream On Pie

$2.50Out of stock

Tiramiusu

$11.00

Cheesecake

$11.00

Buffet

Adult Buffet

$70.00

Child Buffet

$50.00

Cocktails

Bottomless Mimosa

$30.00

Bloody Mary Bar

$20.00

Mimosa House

$8.00

Single Taco

Single Taco

$4.00

Taco Combo (2 with Drink)

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2208 Seabiscuit Cove, Spicewood, TX 78669

Directions

