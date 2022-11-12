Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gloryridge Tavern & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

685 Camp Gettysburg Road

Gettysburg, PA 17325

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ SHRIMP SKEWER wrapped in bacon
CHESAPEAKE BAY CRAB DIP

Specials

Blackened Salmon

$24.95

Blackened Salmon with our chef's choice of starch and vegetable

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$14.95

Deep Fried Flounder & French fries

Deep Fried Pickles

Deep Fried Pickles

$6.95

Four delicious tempura battered deep fried pickles with a side of ranch for dipping!

Bruschetta Flat bread 6"x12"

Bruschetta Flat bread 6"x12"

$10.95

A delightful flatbread with a fresh tomato Bruschetta drizzled with balsamic.

Bruschetta with Grilled Chicken Flatbread

Bruschetta with Grilled Chicken Flatbread

$14.95

A delightful flatbread with fresh tomato Bruschetta topped with chicken!

Bruschetta with Grilled Shrimp Flatbread

Bruschetta with Grilled Shrimp Flatbread

$16.75

A delightful flatbread with fresh tomato Bruschetta topped with grilled shrimp!

Bruschetta with Crab Dip Flatbread

Bruschetta with Crab Dip Flatbread

$17.95

A delightful flatbread with fresh tomato Bruschetta topped with our famous crab dip!

Stuffed Seafood Tilapia

$21.00Out of stock

Baked Scallops w/ Roasted Red Pepper Pesto

$27.95

Grilled NY Strip w/ Lump Crab in Basil Pesto

$29.95

Seafood Mac and Cheese

$28.95

Italian Burger

$11.95

Grilled NY Topped w/ Shrimp Scampi

$26.95

Baked Chicken Alfredo w/ Penn's & Provolone

$21.95

Grilled Ribeye w/ Petite Crab Cake

$31.95

Grilled Chicken Topped w/ Crab Dip

$11.95

Grilled NY w Shrimp Tomato Basil Sauce

$28.00

Scallops Artichoke Tomato Temponaut

$27.95

Sauteéd Beef Tips w/ Mushroom, Spinach in Red Wine Peppercorn Sauce

$21.95

Appetizers

CHARCUTERIE BOARD for 2

CHARCUTERIE BOARD for 2

$19.50

Cured meats, domestic and imported cheeses, dried fruit, nuts, &more

CHESAPEAKE BAY CRAB DIP

CHESAPEAKE BAY CRAB DIP

$18.50

House Specialty with dipping chips

FRIED MOZZARELLA STICKS

FRIED MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.25

Served with Marinara for Dipping

FRIED RAVIOLI

FRIED RAVIOLI

$8.00

Served with Marinara for Dipping

BBQ SHRIMP SKEWER wrapped in bacon

BBQ SHRIMP SKEWER wrapped in bacon

$14.95

6 large Shrimp wrapped in bacon in our delicious BBQ sauce

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$14.95

Fresh tempura battered chicken and our house cut fries

BASKET OF FRIES

BASKET OF FRIES

$7.00

Hand cut and deep fried to perfection

LOADED FRIES

LOADED FRIES

$10.50

Our hand cut fries topped with cheddar jack cheeses and fresh crispy bacon bits. Served with a cup of ranch dressing on side.

BASKET OF ONION RINGS

BASKET OF ONION RINGS

$9.25

Hand battered and deep fried to perfection

Entrees

12 Ounce Delmonico

12 Ounce Delmonico

$32.95

A twelve ounce hand cut Delmonico Steak. Prepared your way with Chef’s choice of starch and vegetable of the day. Your choice of Teriyaki, Blackened or grilled au natural.

Seared Scallops

Seared Scallops

$33.95

Seared scallops with garlic Romano compound butter and fresh lemon. Served with Chef’s choice of starch and vegetable of the day.

Citrus Teriyaki Salmon

Citrus Teriyaki Salmon

$30.95

Flaky Salmon marinated in a delicious Citrus Teriyaki Sauce. Served with Chef’s choice of starch and vegetable of the day.

Asiago Chicken Bake

Asiago Chicken Bake

$26.95

Prepared with boneless skinless chicken and imported Italian Prosciutto, crusted in Asiago Cheese. Served with Chef’s choice of starch and vegetable of the day.

Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$19.95

Fettuccini topped with our creamy Alfredo Sauce and Grilled Chicken. Served with Garlic Bread. You may substitute shrimp or add shrimp for an additional fee.

Salads

GARDEN SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$9.25

Dinner plate size fresh Garden Salad

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$12.25

Dinner plate size fresh Caesar Salad. Add on chicken or salmon.

Pizza

LARGE 16" PIZZA

LARGE 16" PIZZA

$16.25

Hand tossed garlic Parmesan Crust. Pick from a variety of different toppings!

LARGE 16" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$21.95

LARGE 16' SUPREME PIZZA

$22.95

16" Large Supreme Pizza with Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, mushroom, onion and diced tomato.

16". BBQ Bacon chicken pizza

$22.95

16" crab and artichoke pizza

$27.95

Flatbread Pizza

$11.95

A delicious flatbread cheese pizza for one

Flatbread Pizza with Pepperoni

$12.95

A delicious flatbread cheese and pepperoni pizza for one

Wings

WINGS BY THE DOZEN

WINGS BY THE DOZEN

$17.25

Deep fried and tossed with your sauce choice and a cup of Ranch on side

WINGS BY THE HALF DOZEN

WINGS BY THE HALF DOZEN

$10.25

Deep fried and tossed with your sauce choice and a cup of Ranch on side

Chicken/Crab

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$31.95

Our house favorite! Jumbo Lump Crabcake with house cut Fries

CLASSIC GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.75

FRESH GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

HAWAIIAN CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.95

Grilled Chicken topped with pineapple and Terriyaki Sauce

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.95

Grilled Chicken with Bacon, Cheddar/Jack Cheese and BBQ Sauce

TUSCANY CHICKEN SANDWICH

TUSCANY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.95

Grilled Chicken topped with house Marinara, Parmesean and Prvolone Cheese

HAM IT UP CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.95

Grilled Chicken topped with Ham and Swiss Cheese

Burgers/Sliders

CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

$13.75

3 Sliders served with Potato Chips & a pickle

HAMBURGER SLIDERS

$13.75
CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER

CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER

$13.75

Choice of cheese and Potato Chips

HAWAIIAN BURGER

HAWAIIAN BURGER

$14.95

7 ounce fresh Angus Beef topped with pineapple and Terriyaki Sauce

SOUTHWEST BURGER

SOUTHWEST BURGER

$14.95

7 ounce fresh Angus Beef with Bacon, Cheddar/Jack Cheese and BBQ Sauce

TUSCANY BURGER

$14.95

7 ounce fresh Angus Beef topped with house Marinara, Parmesean and Prvolone Cheese

HAM IT UP BURGER

$14.95

7 ounce fresh Angus Beef topped with Ham and Swiss Cheese

CHIPOTLE BLACK BEAN BURGER

$14.95

Topped with fresh Salsa, Cheddar/Jack Cheese

FIESTA BURGER

$14.95

Sides

SIDE GARDEN SALAD

$5.75

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$6.95
SIDE OF FRIES

SIDE OF FRIES

$3.50
SIDE OF ONION RINGS

SIDE OF ONION RINGS

$4.50

SIDE OF VEG

$2.50

SIDE OF STARCH

$2.50

Two Liter Bottles & Water

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.50

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.50

2 Liter Mt. Dew

$3.50

2 Liter 7-Up

$3.50

2 Liter Root Beer

$3.50

2 Liter Ginger Ale

$3.50

16 ounce bottled water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We invite guests to join us for pub-style light bites, spectacular hand pressed and grilled burgers, fresh salads and a glass of wine, cocktail or beer. Perfect to go and enjoy at home too!

Website

Location

685 Camp Gettysburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325

Directions

Gallery
Gloryridge Tavern & Grill image
Gloryridge Tavern & Grill image
Gloryridge Tavern & Grill image
Gloryridge Tavern & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Appalachian Brewing Co. Gettysburg Battlefield
orange starNo Reviews
259 Steinwehr Avenue Gettysburg, PA 17325
View restaurantnext
Gettysburg Eddie's
orange star3.9 • 1,703
217 Steinwehr Ave Gettysburg, PA 17325
View restaurantnext
The Upper Crust & Borough BBQ - Gettysburg, PA
orange star3.8 • 484
19 York St. Gettysburg, PA 17325
View restaurantnext
Ernie's Texas Lunch
orange star4.2 • 829
58 Chambersburg St Gettysburg, PA 17325
View restaurantnext
Gettysburg Chocolate Market - 9 Baltimore Street
orange starNo Reviews
9 Baltimore Street Gettysburg, PA 17325
View restaurantnext
The Ugly Mug Cafe at Cockles Corner
orange star4.5 • 106
168 Carlisle St Gettysburg, PA 17325
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gettysburg

Ernie's Texas Lunch
orange star4.2 • 829
58 Chambersburg St Gettysburg, PA 17325
View restaurantnext
The Gettysburger Company
orange star4.4 • 768
35 Chambersburg Street Gettysburg, PA 17325
View restaurantnext
Blue & Gray Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 522
2 Baltimore St Gettysburg, PA 17325
View restaurantnext
Reliance Mine Saloon - 380 Steinwehr Ave
orange star4.6 • 125
380 Steinwehr Ave Gettysburg, PA 17325
View restaurantnext
The Ugly Mug Cafe at Cockles Corner
orange star4.5 • 106
168 Carlisle St Gettysburg, PA 17325
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gettysburg
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Chambersburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Hagerstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Frederick
review star
Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston