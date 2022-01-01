Denny Lodge
821 Reviews
$$
501 Fairview Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
STARTERS
BLASTED CAULIFLOWER
Quick charred, tossed with sweet & spicy sauce.
BONELESS WINGS FULL ORDER
Hot crispy chicken tossed with your choice of Spicy Dry Rub, Chipotle Honey, Buffalo, or BBQ. With carrots, celery and ranch or Bleu cheese.
BONELESS WINGS HALF ORDER
Hot crispy chicken tossed with your choice of Spicy Dry Rub, Chipotle Honey, Buffalo, or BBQ. With carrots, celery and ranch or Bleu cheese.
BOOM BOOM SHRIMP
Panko coated jumbo shrimp, flash fried and tossed in a sweet chili and garlic sauce.
BRUSSEL SPROUTS
Charred brussel sprouts touched off with spicy balsamic apricot glaze and topped with dried cranberries and diced red bell pepper.
CALAMARI FRITO
Crispy calamari strips, Chef’s mango slaw, remoulade.
HUMMUS AND VEGGIES
Fresh arrangement of cucumbers, tomatoes, red and green bell peppers, served with hummus and taro chips.
LODGE WINGS HALF ORDER
Hot crispy chicken tossed with your choice of Spicy Dry Rub, Chipotle Honey, Buffalo, or BBQ. With carrots, celery and ranch or Bleu cheese.
LODGE WINGS FULL ORDER
Hot crispy chicken tossed with your choice of Spicy Dry Rub, Chipotle Honey, Buffalo, or BBQ. With carrots, celery and ranch or Bleu cheese.
NACHOS
A giant portion of tortilla chips covered in a blend of cheeses, jalapeños, green onions, black beans and corn topped with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Add chicken, pork or beef for $4 or diced steak for $5.
NORTHWEST SALMON DIP
Fresh cedar cooked salmon, tossed with corn & beans in chipolte cheese sauce. Served with chips.
OSCAR'S SLIDERS
Three hand formed spicy italian sausage burgers, melted brie, spinach, pickled onions with horseradish, apricot glaze
PEAR & GORGONZOLA FLAT BREAD
Sliced fresh pear, gorgonzola, balsamic glaze, arugula, candied pecans.
PEPPERED STEAK STRIPS
Toasted peppercorn, tossed in Kalbi sauce, fried jalapeños.
PICKLE FRIES
Thinly sliced dill pickle spears dipped in beer batter then deep fried to a golden brown and served with chipotle ranch.
POUTINE
Hot sidewinder fries topped with tender slow roasted pulled pork, gravy, melted cheese and green onion.
REUBEN FLAT BREAD
Slow roasted corned beef, topped with melted swiss, sauerkraut, and drizzled with honey horseradish.
MARGHERITA FLAT BREAD
Charred eggplant, feta, fresh basil, olive oil and both fresh and sundried tomatoes.
SOUPS AND SALADS
BEET & GOAT CHEESE SALAD
Oven roasted beets, arugula, goat cheese and candied pecans with jalapeno cilantro dressing.
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce tossed with shredded Parmesan, Caesar dressing and garlic croutons. Add chicken $4, steak $5 or prawns $8.
CHICKEN AND PEAR SALAD
Shaved pear, baby spinach, goat cheese and grilled chicken breast, drizzled with our honey mustard dressing and sprinkled with toasted almonds.
HOUSE SALAD
LODGE QUINOA BOWL
Loaded with goodness - Spinach, quinoa, butternut squash, avocado, cranberries, toasted almonds with a cilantro vinagrette. Add chicken $5, steak $6, shrimp $6.
LODGE STEW BOWL
House recipe of slow cooked tender beef, carrots, mushrooms, celery and potatoes in red wine broth.
LODGE STEW CUP
House recipe of slow cooked tender beef, carrots, mushrooms, celery and potatoes in red wine broth.
ROASTED TOMATO SOUP BOWL
Fire roasted tomatoes made into a Creamy Tomato Soup.
ROASTED TOMATO SOUP CUP
Fire roasted tomatoes made into a Creamy Tomato Soup.
SMALL CAESAR
SOUP AND SALAD
A bowl roasted tomato soup served with a house salad or small Caesar. Sub wedge $4.
STEAK SALAD
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, Bleu cheese crumbles and diced red onion, cucumber and avocado tossed in a cilantro vinaigrette and topped with strips of steak grilled to order.
TACO SALAD
Your choice of chicken or ground beef atop lettuce, fire roasted corn salsa, pepper jack and cheddar cheeses tossed in our chipotle ranch dressing. Served with tortilla chips. Add avocado for $2.
BURGERS
THE LODGE BURGER
Ground elk and beef patty infused with Lodge IPA, topped with Jack cheese, Sriracha candied bacon, pickled cucumber slaw and garlic aioli.
HUSKY BIG DAWG
Caramelized onions, mushrooms, lettuce, and bacon topped with Tillamook white cheddar and finished with garlic aioli.
GHOST STEAK BURGER
Chef Oscar’s award-winning burger. Ground steak and tender beef, fresh garlic and chef herbs, infused with Radeberger pilsner and topped off with Amera Melt cheese, ghost pepper, membrillo glaze and spinach.
WAZZU BURGER
Double cheeseburger topped with American and Amera Melt cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles and special sauce.
BUFFALO CHICKEN BURGER
Cajun style blackened chicken breast with melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, buffalo sauce and chipotle mayo. Try it fried for $1 more.
SANDWICHES
BLTA
Grilled bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayonnaise served on toasted sourdough bread.
CAJUN CHICKEN SANDWICH
Fried Cajun chicken breast with roma crunch lettuce, shaved red onion and sliced tomatoes topped with fried jalapeño medallions. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun with avocado spread and chipotle aioli.
CHEF'S STEAK SANDWICH
Sliced tender, Stilton blue cheese, red onions, lettuce on toasted cibatta with house dijon horseradish steak sauce.
CHICKEN CLUB
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and chipotle mayo. Try it fried for $1.
CUBAN SANDWICH
Sliced ham, slow roasted pork shoulder, spicy mustard, dill pickles and Swiss cheese.
GRILLED CHEESE AND SOUP
Extra sharp Tillamook white cheddar grilled on artisan sourdough bread and served with a cup of our house made tomato soup. Add bacon for $2, avocado for $2.
PRIME RIB DIP
Sliced prime rib with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese on a toasted ciabatta bun. Served with au jus.
SPECIALTIES
BAJA TAQUITOS
Three grilled corn tortillas filled with shrimp and chorizo beef, cotija and lime crema. Add guacamole for $2.
FISH & CHIPS
Three pieces of beer battered cod. Served with house tartar, coleslaw and fries.
FISH & CHIPS 2 PIECE
Two pieces of beer battered cod. Served with house tartar, coleslaw and fries.
FISH TACOS
Three grilled cod tacos with our spicy slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and stuffed in a grilled corn tortilla. Add avocado for $2. *Gluten free
STEAK & LEMON POTATOES
Three grilled corn tortillas filled with shrimp and chorizo beef, cotija and lime crema. Add guacamole for $2.
STEAK TACOS
Tender grilled skirt steak, house seasoning, spicy slaw, cilantro, and chef’s salsa. (GF). Add guacamole for $2.
THREE CHEESE MAC
House made macaroni and cheese with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, topped with fresh chopped bacon and Parmesan. Add blackened chicken or shrimp for $4.
VEGGIE TACOS
Fresh sauteed zucchini, corn, onions, black beans peppers, slaw, pico de gallo, and chipotle aioli. (GF).
DESSERTS
CHOCOLATE DECADENCE
Our flourless chocolate torte served with raspberry and chocolate sauce.
Ice Cream Scoop
LODGE DOUGHNUTS
House fried doughnut bites served warm with a side of raspberry coulis.
Rb Flt
SKOOKI
Fresh baked giant chocolate chip cookie in a skillet topped with vanilla bean ice cream.
SIDES
KIDS
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Great Food, Drinks and Sports IN A FUN, FAMILY ATMOSPHERE!
501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109