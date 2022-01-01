Lodi Avenue Grill -506 West Lodi Avenue
-506 West Lodi Avenue
Lodi, CA 95240
1/2 Breakfast
One Egg Breakfast
No Meat (1) Egg
1/2 Bacon Breakfast
(2) slice
1/2 Turkey Bacon Breakfast
(2) slice
1/2 Links Breakfast
(2) piece
1/2 Sausage patty Breakfast
(1) patty
1/2 - 1 bacon -1 link
1/2 Burger Patty Breakfast
1/2 Ham Steak Breakfast
1/2 Linguica Breakfast
1/2 Bratwurst Breakfast
1/2 Chorizo Breakfast
Full Breakfast
Two Egg Breakfast
No Mest (2) Eggs
Bacon Breakfast
(4) slice
Turkey Bacon Breakfast
(4) slice
Links Breakfast
(4) piece
Sausage Patty Breakfast
(2) patty
Full 1/2 Bacon -1/2 Link Brkfst
Burger Patty Breakfast
Ham Steak Breakfast
Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast
Chicken Fried Chicken Breakfast
Linguica Breakfast
Bratwurst Breakfast
Steak Breakfast
Chorizo Brkfst
Full 1/2 Bacon 1/2 Sausage
Carnitas Bfst
Grilled Chicken Breakfast
Specialties
Potato Platter
POT PLAT W EGGS & TST
Veggie Platter
Veggie Plat w Eggs & Tst
Breakfast Sand. NO CHZ
Brkfst Sand. +CHZ
Breakfast Quesadilla
Carnitas Quesadilla
POORMAN
Breakfast Burrito
Huevos Rancheros
corn tortillas topped with refired beans, 2-eggs, homemade ranchero sauce, monetery jack cheese and cilantro
Joe's Special
Burger patty, mushroom, spinach, garlic mixed together and topped with Jack Cheese.
Omelets
Cheese Omelet
Ortega Chili & Monterey Jack
Spinach Omelet
Bacon Omelet
Bacon & Cheese
Ham Omelet
Ham & Cheese
Sausage Omelet
Sausage & Cheese
Bacon Mushroom Garlic & Cheese
Denver
Ham, Bell, Onion & Monterey Jack
Veggie Lover's
Spinach, Bell, Onion, Tomato, Mushroom, Garlic & Cheese
Chili & Cheddar Oml
Works
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Mushroom, Bell, Onion, Tomato, Garlic & Cheese
All Meat
Bacon, Sausage, Ham & Cheese
Custom 1 Item Omelet
Custom 2 Item Omelet
Custom 3 Item Omelet
Custom 4+ Item Omelet
All Meat +
Hot Cakes/ French Toast
(1) SMALL Cake
(1) Giant Cake
(2) Cakes
(2) Giant Flapjacks
(3) Cakes
(1) 4 Inch Cake
(1) Hot Cake Combo
(1) Pancake or French Toast, 1/2 order meat, & 1 egg
(2) Hot Cake Combo
(2) Pancakes or French Toast, Full order meat, & 2 eggs
(1) SMALL Bluecake
(1) Blueberry Cake
(2) Blueberry Cakes
(3) Blueberry Cakes
(1) 4 Inch Blueberry Cake
(1) Blueberry HCC
(1) Pancake or French Toast, 1/2 order meat, & 1 egg
(2) Blueberry HCC
(2) Pancakes or French Toast, Full order meat, & 2 eggs
(1) sm. C.C. Cake
(1) Choc. Chip Cake
(2) Choc. Chip Cakes
(3) Choc. Chip Cakes
(1) 4 Inch Choc. Chip Cake
(1) Choc. Chip HCC
(1) Pancake or French Toast, 1/2 order meat, & 1 egg
(2) Choc. Chip HCC
(2) Pancakes or French Toast, Full order meat, & 2 eggs
(1) French Toast
(2) French Toast
(3) French Toast
(4) French Toast
(1) French Toast Combo
(2) French Toast Combo
(3) French Toast Combo
(1) Waffle
(2) waffle
(3) Waffle
(1) Bacon Waffle
(2) Bacon Waffle
(1) Waff Combo
(2) Waff Combo
(1) Bacon Waff Combo
(2) Bacon Waff Combo
Kid's Korner Breakfast
Breakfast Sides
sm gravy w meal
Side Eggs
Egg Cook
One Slice Toast
Full Toast
Side BAGEL
(1) Biscuit and Gravy
(2) Biscuit and Gravy
Small Oatmeal
Oatmeal
1/4 Pot + Beverage
1/4 Order Country Style Potatoes
1/2 Order Country Style Potatoes
Full Order Country Style Potatoes
Side Salsa
Side Sour Cream
Side Avocado Spread
Side Gr Jalapeno
Salsa & Sour Cream
Salsa & Avocado
Cottage Cheese
Cottage Cheese + Beverage
Cup Fruit
Side Banana
Side Grapes
Tomatoes
Biscuit
Cold Cereal
Small Gravy
Large Gravy
Side 1/2 Bacon
(1) Sausage Patty, (3) Links or (3) Slice Bacon
Side Full Bacon
(2) Sausage Patty, (5) Links or (5) Slice Bacon
Side 1/2 Link
Side Full Link
Side 1/2 Bac. 1/2 Link
Side 1/2 Sausage Patty
Side Full Sausage Patty
Side Little Ave
1/4lb. Burger Patty
Side Burger Patty
Side 1/2 Ham Steak
Side Full Hamsteak
Side 1/2 LING
Side Full LING
Side 1/2 BRAT
Side Full BRAT
Side Chicken Fried Steak & Gravy
Side Chicken Fried Chicken Breast & Gravy
Side Market Cut Steak
Side 1/2 Turkey Bacon
Full Side Turkey Bacon
Side (2) corn tortillas
Side (2) flour tortillas
Side Pickle Jalapeno
1/2 Pint Salsa
Pint Salsa
1/2 Side 1/2 Bacon 1/link
Raw Jalap
Burgers
Giant Burger
1/3lb burger patty with dressing, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion
Giant Cheese Burger
1/3lb burger patty with American dressing, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion
Bacon Burger
1/3lb burger patty topped with Bacon, dressing, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion
Bacon Chz Burger
1/3lb burger patty with Bacon, American Cheese dressing, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion
Double Burger
(2) 1/3lb burger patty with dressing, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion
2x4
2 patties & 4 Slices of Cheese
Little Avenue
1/4lb patty with dressing, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion
Chili & Cheese Burger
Open Face
Plain Jane
1/3lb patty with ketchup & pickles
BBQ Bacon Chz Burger
BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onion, lettuce & Tomato
Sourdough Chz Burger
Saucy Mustard, pickles, grilled onions & American Cheese on grilled sourdough
T&E Burger
Ted & Edna's favorite when they were kids. 1000 Island dressing, pickles, lettuce, tomato
Patty Melt
Grilled Onions & American Cheese on Grilled Rye
California Burger
Bacon, Avocado spread, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & mayo of grilled French Roll
Turkey Burger
Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
Beyond Burger
Plant Based Patty with mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
skinlees breast with mayo, lettuce, tomato on a grilled bun
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy breast with mayo, lettuce, tomato on a grilled bun
Chicken Club
Chicken breast topped with bacon & Jack cheese with lettuce & tomato on grilled sourdough
Turkey Club
Sliced Turkey topped with bacon & Jack cheese with lettuce & tomato on grilled sourdough
California Chicken Sandwich
Bacon, Avocado spread, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & mayo of grilled French Roll
Steak Sandwich
Grilled Market Cut Steak on French Roll with mayo, lettuce tomato & grilled onion. Served with small onion ring
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on Grilled Sourdough
Tuna Sandwich
Tuna, Lettuce, tomato on grilled whole wheat
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Jack & American Cheese on Sourdough
Ham Stack
Sliced Ham with Lettuce, Tomato & 1000 Island dressind on grilled rye
Ham Stack with Cheese
Sliced Ham with Cheese Lettuce, Tomato & 1000 Island dressind on grilled rye
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Sliced Ham with American Cheese on Grilled Sourdough
Avenue Dog
1/4lb hot dog with mustard, sweet relish, tomato, & diced onion on french roll
Chili Dog
Open Faced on French Roll smothered with Chili, Cheddar Cheese & Onions
Old Fashion Turkey Sandwich
Sliced Turkey Breast with lettuce, tomato, & mayo on grilled sourdough
Turkey Pesto Sandwich
Sliced Turkey Breast with Pesto Mayo, Lettuce, tomato, on grilled Sourdough
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast with Pesto Mayo, Lettuce, tomato, on grilled Sourdough
Gr. Veggie Sandwich
Fish
Tacos
Chicken Taco
Chopped Chicken Breast topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, and cholula ranch on corn tortillas
Carnitas Taco
Carintas topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, and cholula ranch on corn tortillas
Fish Taco
Deep Fried Fish topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, and cholula ranch on corn tortillas
Veggie Taco
Salads
1/2 Garden Salad
mixed greens, mushroom, red onion, tomato, olives, and croutons
Full Garden Salad
mixed greens, mushroom, red onion, tomato, olives, and croutons
1/2 Chinese Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, mixed greens, crispy wontons, almonds and homemade oriental dressing
Full Chinese Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, mixed greens, crispy wontons, almonds and homemade oriental dressing
1/2 Caesar Salad
Romaine, Caesar Dressing, parmesan & Croutons
Full Caesar Salad
Romaine, Caesar Dressing, parmesan & Croutons
1/2 Chicken Caesar Salad
(1) sliced chicken breast on top of Romaine, Caesar Dressing, parmesan & Croutons
Full Chicken Caesar Salad
(2) sliced chicken breast on top of Romaine, Caesar Dressing, parmesan & Croutons
1/2 Tuna Salad
Tuna, mixed greens, mushroom, red onion, tomato & olives
Full Tuna Salad
Tuna, mixed greens, mushroom, red onion, tomato & olives
1/2 Chef Salad
Turkey, Ham, America & Jack Cheese with Egg on bed of Mixed Greens and Veggies
Full Chef Salad
Turkey, Ham, America & Jack Cheese with Egg on bed of Mixed Greens and Veggies
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast with Mixed Greens, Veggies & Cheddar Cheese
Kid's Korner Lunch
Lunch Sides
Side Ranch
Side BBQ
Side 1000
Side Blue Chz
French Fries + Beverage
Onion Rings + beverage
1/2 OR 1/2 Fries + Beverage
Pot. Salad + Beverage
House Salad + Beverage
Sweet Pot. Fries + Beverage
1/4 country potatoes + Beverage
Garlic Fries + Beverage
French Fries
1/2OR 1/2 Fries
Onion Rings
Sweet Potato Fries
Large Basket of Fries
Side Pot Salad
Chili Cheese Fries
Garlic Fries
Garlic Bread
House Salad with Meal
House Salad
Cup Chili
with cheese and onions
Bowl Chili
with cheese and onions
Side Crispy Chicken
1/2 Side Chicken Breast
Full Side Chicken Breast
Side Chicken Nuggets
Side Corndog
Side Hotdog
Cup Clam Chowder
Bowl Clam Chowder
Side Lettuce Tomato
Pint Potato Salad
Side Mustard
Beverage
Coffee/ Hot tea
Soda/ Ice Tea
Small soda
Hot Chocolate
Mocha
Small Orange Juice
Large Orange Juice
Small Milk
Large Milk
XL Milk
Small Chocolate Milk
Large Chocolate Milk
XL Chocolate Milk
Can Juice
Wine
Mimosa
Bottle Champgane
Bottle Champagne + OJ
Root Beer Float
Milk Shake
Specialty Shake/ Malts
Domestic Beer
Import Beer
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
