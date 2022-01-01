  • Home
Lodi Avenue Grill -506 West Lodi Avenue

No reviews yet

-506 West Lodi Avenue

Lodi, CA 95240

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

1/2 Breakfast

One Egg Breakfast

$9.25

No Meat (1) Egg

1/2 Bacon Breakfast

$10.25

(2) slice

1/2 Turkey Bacon Breakfast

$10.25

(2) slice

1/2 Links Breakfast

$10.25

(2) piece

1/2 Sausage patty Breakfast

$10.25

(1) patty

1/2 - 1 bacon -1 link

$10.25

1/2 Burger Patty Breakfast

$10.25

1/2 Ham Steak Breakfast

$10.75

1/2 Linguica Breakfast

$10.50

1/2 Bratwurst Breakfast

$10.50

1/2 Chorizo Breakfast

$10.50

Full Breakfast

Two Egg Breakfast

$10.50

No Mest (2) Eggs

Bacon Breakfast

$12.99

(4) slice

Turkey Bacon Breakfast

$12.99

(4) slice

Links Breakfast

$12.99

(4) piece

Sausage Patty Breakfast

$12.99

(2) patty

Full 1/2 Bacon -1/2 Link Brkfst

$12.99

Burger Patty Breakfast

$12.99

Ham Steak Breakfast

$13.50

Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast

$13.50

Chicken Fried Chicken Breakfast

$13.75

Linguica Breakfast

$13.50

Bratwurst Breakfast

$13.50

Steak Breakfast

$17.75

Chorizo Brkfst

$13.50

Full 1/2 Bacon 1/2 Sausage

$12.99

Carnitas Bfst

$13.50

Grilled Chicken Breakfast

$13.75

Specialties

Potato Platter

$12.75

POT PLAT W EGGS & TST

$12.75

Veggie Platter

$12.75

Veggie Plat w Eggs & Tst

$12.75

Breakfast Sand. NO CHZ

$8.25

Brkfst Sand. +CHZ

$8.99

Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.99

Carnitas Quesadilla

$13.99

POORMAN

$13.50

Breakfast Burrito

$9.25

Huevos Rancheros

$12.50

corn tortillas topped with refired beans, 2-eggs, homemade ranchero sauce, monetery jack cheese and cilantro

Joe's Special

$15.99

Burger patty, mushroom, spinach, garlic mixed together and topped with Jack Cheese.

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$13.25

Ortega Chili & Monterey Jack

$13.99

Spinach Omelet

$13.99

Bacon Omelet

$14.25

Bacon & Cheese

Ham Omelet

$14.25

Ham & Cheese

Sausage Omelet

$14.25

Sausage & Cheese

Bacon Mushroom Garlic & Cheese

$15.25

Denver

$14.75

Ham, Bell, Onion & Monterey Jack

Veggie Lover's

$15.25

Spinach, Bell, Onion, Tomato, Mushroom, Garlic & Cheese

Chili & Cheddar Oml

$15.25

Works

$16.25

Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Mushroom, Bell, Onion, Tomato, Garlic & Cheese

All Meat

$15.99

Bacon, Sausage, Ham & Cheese

Custom 1 Item Omelet

$14.25

Custom 2 Item Omelet

$14.75

Custom 3 Item Omelet

$15.25

Custom 4+ Item Omelet

$15.99

All Meat +

$16.25

Hot Cakes/ French Toast

(1) SMALL Cake

$5.25

(1) Giant Cake

$6.25

(2) Cakes

$9.99

(2) Giant Flapjacks

(3) Cakes

$11.99

(1) 4 Inch Cake

$3.99

(1) Hot Cake Combo

$11.50

(1) Pancake or French Toast, 1/2 order meat, & 1 egg

(2) Hot Cake Combo

$15.25

(2) Pancakes or French Toast, Full order meat, & 2 eggs

(1) SMALL Bluecake

$6.25

(1) Blueberry Cake

$7.50

(2) Blueberry Cakes

$10.25

(3) Blueberry Cakes

$12.99

(1) 4 Inch Blueberry Cake

$4.50

(1) Blueberry HCC

$12.50

(1) Pancake or French Toast, 1/2 order meat, & 1 egg

(2) Blueberry HCC

$16.25

(2) Pancakes or French Toast, Full order meat, & 2 eggs

(1) sm. C.C. Cake

$6.25

(1) Choc. Chip Cake

$7.50

(2) Choc. Chip Cakes

$10.25

(3) Choc. Chip Cakes

$12.99

(1) 4 Inch Choc. Chip Cake

$4.50

(1) Choc. Chip HCC

$12.50

(1) Pancake or French Toast, 1/2 order meat, & 1 egg

(2) Choc. Chip HCC

$16.25

(2) Pancakes or French Toast, Full order meat, & 2 eggs

(1) French Toast

$7.25

(2) French Toast

$9.25

(3) French Toast

$11.25

(4) French Toast

$13.25

(1) French Toast Combo

$11.50

(2) French Toast Combo

$15.25

(3) French Toast Combo

$17.25

(1) Waffle

$6.25

(2) waffle

$9.99

(3) Waffle

$11.99

(1) Bacon Waffle

$7.50

(2) Bacon Waffle

$10.25

(1) Waff Combo

$11.50

(2) Waff Combo

$15.25

(1) Bacon Waff Combo

$12.50

(2) Bacon Waff Combo

$16.25

Kid's Korner Breakfast

Kids Breakfast

$8.25

(2) Bacon or links, 1 egg, potatoes and toast

Kids HCC

$8.25

(1) small hot cake (2) Bacon or links & 1 egg

Kids Blue HCC

$8.75

Kids Choc. Chip. HCC

$8.75

Kids Kakes

$7.25

(3) Kid Size Flapjacks

Kidz Blue Kakes

$7.75

Kids C.C. Kakes

$7.75

Breakfast Sides

sm gravy w meal

$1.50

Side Eggs

Egg Cook

One Slice Toast

$1.50

Full Toast

$3.25

Side BAGEL

$3.75

(1) Biscuit and Gravy

$7.25

(2) Biscuit and Gravy

$11.50

Small Oatmeal

$4.25

Oatmeal

$6.50

1/4 Pot + Beverage

$4.95

1/4 Order Country Style Potatoes

$4.25

1/2 Order Country Style Potatoes

$5.25

Full Order Country Style Potatoes

$7.50

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Avocado Spread

$1.00

Side Gr Jalapeno

$0.50

Salsa & Sour Cream

$1.50

Salsa & Avocado

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.50

Cottage Cheese + Beverage

$4.95

Cup Fruit

$3.50

Side Banana

$1.25

Side Grapes

$3.50

Tomatoes

$1.99

Biscuit

$5.25

Cold Cereal

$3.50

Small Gravy

$4.50

Large Gravy

$5.25

Side 1/2 Bacon

$4.50

(1) Sausage Patty, (3) Links or (3) Slice Bacon

Side Full Bacon

$6.50

(2) Sausage Patty, (5) Links or (5) Slice Bacon

Side 1/2 Link

$4.50

Side Full Link

$6.50

Side 1/2 Bac. 1/2 Link

$6.50

Side 1/2 Sausage Patty

$4.50

Side Full Sausage Patty

$6.50

Side Little Ave

$5.25

1/4lb. Burger Patty

Side Burger Patty

$6.50

Side 1/2 Ham Steak

$5.25

Side Full Hamsteak

$8.25

Side 1/2 LING

$5.25

Side Full LING

$8.25

Side 1/2 BRAT

$5.25

Side Full BRAT

$8.25

Side Chicken Fried Steak & Gravy

$9.95

Side Chicken Fried Chicken Breast & Gravy

$9.95

Side Market Cut Steak

$14.50

Side 1/2 Turkey Bacon

$4.50

Full Side Turkey Bacon

$6.50

Side (2) corn tortillas

$1.50

Side (2) flour tortillas

$3.25

Side Pickle Jalapeno

$0.50

1/2 Pint Salsa

$3.00

Pint Salsa

$6.00

1/2 Side 1/2 Bacon 1/link

$4.50

Raw Jalap

$0.50

Burgers

Giant Burger

$9.25

1/3lb burger patty with dressing, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion

Giant Cheese Burger

$9.50

1/3lb burger patty with American dressing, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion

Bacon Burger

$10.25

1/3lb burger patty topped with Bacon, dressing, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion

Bacon Chz Burger

$10.99

1/3lb burger patty with Bacon, American Cheese dressing, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion

Double Burger

$10.99

(2) 1/3lb burger patty with dressing, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion

2x4

$12.50

2 patties & 4 Slices of Cheese

Little Avenue

$8.50

1/4lb patty with dressing, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion

Chili & Cheese Burger

$12.25

Open Face

Plain Jane

$7.99

1/3lb patty with ketchup & pickles

BBQ Bacon Chz Burger

$11.50

BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onion, lettuce & Tomato

Sourdough Chz Burger

$9.75

Saucy Mustard, pickles, grilled onions & American Cheese on grilled sourdough

T&E Burger

$9.25

Ted & Edna's favorite when they were kids. 1000 Island dressing, pickles, lettuce, tomato

Patty Melt

$9.50

Grilled Onions & American Cheese on Grilled Rye

California Burger

$11.50

Bacon, Avocado spread, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & mayo of grilled French Roll

Turkey Burger

$10.25

Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion

Beyond Burger

$10.25

Plant Based Patty with mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

skinlees breast with mayo, lettuce, tomato on a grilled bun

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Crispy breast with mayo, lettuce, tomato on a grilled bun

Chicken Club

$10.25

Chicken breast topped with bacon & Jack cheese with lettuce & tomato on grilled sourdough

Turkey Club

$10.25

Sliced Turkey topped with bacon & Jack cheese with lettuce & tomato on grilled sourdough

California Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Bacon, Avocado spread, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & mayo of grilled French Roll

Steak Sandwich

$17.75

Grilled Market Cut Steak on French Roll with mayo, lettuce tomato & grilled onion. Served with small onion ring

BLT

$9.75

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on Grilled Sourdough

Tuna Sandwich

$9.25

Tuna, Lettuce, tomato on grilled whole wheat

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Jack & American Cheese on Sourdough

Ham Stack

$9.75

Sliced Ham with Lettuce, Tomato & 1000 Island dressind on grilled rye

Ham Stack with Cheese

$9.95

Sliced Ham with Cheese Lettuce, Tomato & 1000 Island dressind on grilled rye

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.75

Sliced Ham with American Cheese on Grilled Sourdough

Avenue Dog

$9.25

1/4lb hot dog with mustard, sweet relish, tomato, & diced onion on french roll

Chili Dog

$12.25

Open Faced on French Roll smothered with Chili, Cheddar Cheese & Onions

Old Fashion Turkey Sandwich

$9.50

Sliced Turkey Breast with lettuce, tomato, & mayo on grilled sourdough

Turkey Pesto Sandwich

$10.25

Sliced Turkey Breast with Pesto Mayo, Lettuce, tomato, on grilled Sourdough

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$10.25

Grilled Chicken Breast with Pesto Mayo, Lettuce, tomato, on grilled Sourdough

Gr. Veggie Sandwich

$10.50

Fish

Fish & Chips

$11.75

Fish Sandwich

$9.25

Deep Fried Cod with tarter sauce, lettuce, tomato on grilled bun

Tacos

Chicken Taco

$6.75

Chopped Chicken Breast topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, and cholula ranch on corn tortillas

Carnitas Taco

$6.75

Carintas topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, and cholula ranch on corn tortillas

Fish Taco

$6.75

Deep Fried Fish topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, and cholula ranch on corn tortillas

Veggie Taco

$6.75

Salads

1/2 Garden Salad

$8.25

mixed greens, mushroom, red onion, tomato, olives, and croutons

Full Garden Salad

$10.25

mixed greens, mushroom, red onion, tomato, olives, and croutons

1/2 Chinese Chicken Salad

$10.25

grilled chicken, mixed greens, crispy wontons, almonds and homemade oriental dressing

Full Chinese Chicken Salad

$12.75

grilled chicken, mixed greens, crispy wontons, almonds and homemade oriental dressing

1/2 Caesar Salad

$8.25

Romaine, Caesar Dressing, parmesan & Croutons

Full Caesar Salad

$10.25

Romaine, Caesar Dressing, parmesan & Croutons

1/2 Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.25

(1) sliced chicken breast on top of Romaine, Caesar Dressing, parmesan & Croutons

Full Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.50

(2) sliced chicken breast on top of Romaine, Caesar Dressing, parmesan & Croutons

1/2 Tuna Salad

$10.25

Tuna, mixed greens, mushroom, red onion, tomato & olives

Full Tuna Salad

$12.50

Tuna, mixed greens, mushroom, red onion, tomato & olives

1/2 Chef Salad

$10.25

Turkey, Ham, America & Jack Cheese with Egg on bed of Mixed Greens and Veggies

Full Chef Salad

$12.50

Turkey, Ham, America & Jack Cheese with Egg on bed of Mixed Greens and Veggies

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.50

Crispy Fried Chicken Breast with Mixed Greens, Veggies & Cheddar Cheese

Kid's Korner Lunch

Kid's Plain Jane Burger

$9.25

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.25

Kid's Corn Dog

$9.25

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$9.25

(5) nuggets

Kid's Fish & Chips

$9.25

(2) Fish

side Ranch

side BBQ

Lunch Sides

Side Ranch

Side BBQ

Side 1000

Side Blue Chz

French Fries + Beverage

$4.95

Onion Rings + beverage

$5.25

1/2 OR 1/2 Fries + Beverage

$5.25

Pot. Salad + Beverage

$4.95

House Salad + Beverage

$4.95

Sweet Pot. Fries + Beverage

$5.25

1/4 country potatoes + Beverage

$5.25

Garlic Fries + Beverage

$5.25

French Fries

$4.25

1/2OR 1/2 Fries

$5.25

Onion Rings

$5.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25

Large Basket of Fries

$6.50

Side Pot Salad

$4.25

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.50

Garlic Fries

$5.25

Garlic Bread

$3.99

House Salad with Meal

$3.25

House Salad

$5.75

Cup Chili

$6.50

with cheese and onions

Bowl Chili

$8.75

with cheese and onions

Side Crispy Chicken

$6.99

1/2 Side Chicken Breast

$3.99

Full Side Chicken Breast

$5.99

Side Chicken Nuggets

$3.75

Side Corndog

$3.50

Side Hotdog

$5.00

Cup Clam Chowder

$6.50

Bowl Clam Chowder

$8.50

Side Lettuce Tomato

$2.00

Pint Potato Salad

$7.00

Side Mustard

Beverage

Coffee/ Hot tea

$2.85

Soda/ Ice Tea

$2.95

Small soda

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Mocha

$4.25

Small Orange Juice

$2.95

Large Orange Juice

$3.75

Small Milk

$1.95

Large Milk

$2.95

XL Milk

$3.50

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.25

XL Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Can Juice

$1.95

Wine

$5.25

Mimosa

$5.75

Bottle Champgane

$19.00

Bottle Champagne + OJ

$21.00

Root Beer Float

$5.25

Milk Shake

$5.50

Specialty Shake/ Malts

$6.25

Domestic Beer

$3.50

Import Beer

$4.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

-506 West Lodi Avenue, Lodi, CA 95240

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

