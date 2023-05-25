Lodi Tap House Utica
No reviews yet
101 Mill Street
North Utica, IL 61373
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
Signature Sandwiches
Sides
Specials
Beer
Draft
#1 Obscurity - Grape Pop Cultured
$0.00+
#2 Triptych No Big Deal
$0.00+
#3 Eris - Baked Apple
$0.00+
#4 On Tour - Steamboat
$0.00+
#5 Unpossible - Mega Meme
$0.00+
#6 Metro Helles 16oz
$0.00+
#7 Pollyanna Pink Lemonade
$0.00+
#8 Old Irving - Goat Destroyer
$0.00+
#9 Liquid Love - Coco Blue
$0.00+
#10 Oswego Fence Line
$0.00+
#11 Pig Minds Sweep the Leg 10oz
$0.00+
#12 Forbidden Root Strawberry Basil Hefe
$0.00+
#13 Noon Whistle - Gummy Vortex
$0.00+
#14 Middle Brow Bungalow
$0.00+
#15 Dry Hop Brewers Hexe
$0.00+
#16 Tightwad Irie
$0.00+
#17 BrickStone - Cherry Bomb
$0.00+
#18 Pollyanna - West Kolsch
$0.00+
#19 Nik and Ivy Blueberry Wheat
$0.00+
#20 Two Brothers Lager 16oz
$0.00+
#21 Une Anne Milkshake
$0.00+
#22 Starburst 10oz
$0.00+
#23 Phase Three 10oz
$0.00+
#24 Sable Creek Cherry Wine
$8.00
Flight
Craft Cans & Bottles
Art History - Fastenbier
$8.00
Brothership - Czech Dark Lager
$8.00
City Water - Oh La La Lemonade
$7.00
D&G - Archangel Red
$7.00
D&G - Head in a Pine Tree
$8.00
Goldfinger - Black Lager
$7.00
Goldfinger - Black Pils
$7.00
Goldfinger - Zlotonator
$9.00
Hidden Hand - Alive on the Sun
$9.00
Hidden Hand - Clone of Eternity
$9.00
Hidden Hand - Spring
$9.00
Hop Butcher - Amplify the Signal
$11.00
Hop Butcher - To Love is to Know
$9.00
Illuminated - Double Ripped Hasselhopf
$10.00
Illuminated - Junior Astronaut Juice
$8.00
Liquid Love - Inside Out
$12.00
Liquid Love - She Said Yes
$8.00
Liquid Love - Strawnana Thug
$12.00
Nik&Ivy - Beer Dart
$6.00
Nik&Ivy - Happy Hour Summer Sour
$9.00
Obscurity - Blueberry Scary bottle
$35.00
Obscurity - Hi-TEA
$10.00
Obscurity - Lasterday
$6.00
Obscurity - Launch Juice
$8.00
Obscurity - Raspberry Scary bottle
$35.00
Obscurity - Salty Ranch
$10.00
Obscurity - Sock Puppet Party
$8.00
Old School - Just Another Hazy Beer
$11.00
Old School - Mango Is Our Middle Name
$11.00
Old School - Ole Wilmatucky
$6.00
Old School - Wildcat
$8.00
One Trick - Busia Rose
$6.00
Phase Three - DDH Gravlax
$9.00
Phase Three - Single Star
$9.00
Pig Minds - Vanilla Bitch Slap
$7.00
Pollyanna - Dragonfruit Allure
$8.00
Right Bee - Blossom
$5.00
Riverlands - Dog House
$8.00
Scratch - Kvass
$28.00
Short Fuse - Tropical Hurt Locker
$11.00
Solemn Oath - Small Wave City Club
$8.00
Solemn Oath - Snaggletooth Bandana
$8.00
Soundgrowler - Low Hum
$8.00
Spiteful - Working for the Weekend
$8.00
Une Année - Le Seul IX (Strawberry)
$13.00
Unpossible - Mazon River
$8.00
Whiskey Hill - Black Forest Scales
$10.00
Wyldewood Cellars - Holiday Spice Mead
$5.00
4 Pack Regular
$15.99
4 Pack Premiuim
$20.99
Unpossible Mead Cheesecake
$20.00
Unpossible Mead Cherry Bomber
$14.00
Owesgo Brewing B-Sides and Bonus Tracks
$8.00
More Mango Double Marbles
$12.00
Lil Beaver Wainbows
$7.00
Saint Errant Terror Dome
$10.00
Domestics
Non/Low Alcohol
To-Go Beer
Bar
Signature Cocktails
Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade
$10.00
Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita
$8.00
Lodi Long Island
$12.00
Moscow Mule
$9.00
Pineapple Sangria
$8.00
Coconut Margarita
$8.00
Passionfruit Martini
$10.00
Dirtier Shirley
$10.00
Mojito
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$7.00
Long Island
$9.00
Old Fashion
$10.00
Mimosa
$9.00
Manhattan
$10.00
Cosmo
$9.00
Margarita
$8.00
Virgin Cocktail
$5.00
Cucumber Melon Cooler
$9.00
Liquor
Tito's
$8.00
Stumpy's Vodka
$6.00
Stumpy's Peach
$7.00
Stumpy's Apple
$7.00
Vanilla Vodka
$6.00
Ketel One
$9.00
Smirnoff
$6.00
Smirnoff Cucumber Lime
$7.00
Rail
$5.00
Smirnoff Cucumber Lime
$7.00
El Jimador
$6.00
Hornito's
$8.00
Ghost Tequila
$8.00
Stumpy's Gin
$6.00
Pollyanna BA Gin
$8.00
Few American Gin
$9.00
Koval Cranberry Gin
$9.00
Koval Dry Gin
$9.00
Barton's Rum
$5.00
Captain Morgan Spiced Rum
$6.00
Captain Morgan White Rum
$6.00
Rum Haven Coconut Rum
$6.00
Pollyanna Silver Rum
$8.00
Bacardi
$8.00
Alcohol Inside Whiskey
$6.00
Few American Whiskey
$9.00
Few Bourbon
$9.00
Few Rye
$9.00
Fireball
$7.00
Jack Daniel's
$7.00
Jameson
$7.00
Pollyanna White Brandy
$7.00
Pollyanna White Dog
$8.00
Seagrams 7
$6.00
Stumpy's Old Monroe
$9.00
Whiskey Acres IL Crafted/Lodi Bourbon
$8.00
Scotch
$9.00
Koval Bourbon
$9.00
Four Roses
$7.00
Wine by the Glass
August Hill - Berlyn
$8.00
August Hill - Chambourcin
$8.00
August Hill - Ginnochio
$8.00
August Hill - Almond Infusion
$8.00
August Hill - Chardonel
$8.00
August Hill - Mardi Gras
$8.00
August Hill - Moscato
$8.00
August Hill - Seyval Blanc
$8.00
Sable Creek Rose
$8.00
Sable Creek Purple Lady
$8.00
Sable Creek Vignoles
$8.00
Wine by the Bottle
Berlyn Bottle
$30.00
Seyval Blanc Bottle
$30.00
Moscato Bottle
$30.00
Chardonel Bottle
$30.00
Chambourcin Bottle
$30.00
Ginnochio Bottle
$30.00
Purple Lady Bottle
$25.00
Vignoles Bottle
$25.00
Rose Bottle
$25.00
BTL August Hill Berlyn
$29.00
BTL August Hill Chambourcin
$29.00
BTL August Hill Ginnochio
$29.00
BTL August Hill Almond Infusion
$29.00
BTL August Hill Chardonel
$29.00
BTL August Hill Mardi Gras
$29.00
BTL August Hill Moscato
$29.00
BTL August Hill Seyval Blanc
$29.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Illinois Crafted Food, Beer, Mead, Wine & Spirits
Location
101 Mill Street, North Utica, IL 61373
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near North Utica
Peru
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)
Yorkville
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Oswego
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Plainfield
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Aurora
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Rock Falls
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.