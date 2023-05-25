Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lodi Tap House Utica

review star

No reviews yet

101 Mill Street

North Utica, IL 61373

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Beer Battered Curds

$12.00

Pub Wings

$15.00

Banger Shrimp

$18.00

Bavarian Soft Pretzel

$20.00

Gastro Fries

$12.00

Deviled Eggs

$11.00

Boneless Wings

$15.00

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$11.00

Tap House Chili

$7.00

Signature Sandwiches

Tap House Smash'd Single

$14.00

Buttermilk Brined Chicken

$14.00

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Four Cheese Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Mill St Reuben

$17.00

Lodi Cheese Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

$14.00

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Custom Smash'd Burger

$14.00

Wraps

Club Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Salads

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Entree Plates

Chicken N Chips

$14.00

Fish N Chips

$17.00

Shrimp N Chips

$18.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Smash'd Sliders

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Desserts

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$15.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Sides

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Side of Fries

$3.50

Blackened Slaw

$4.00

Basket Fried Cajun Potato Salad

$7.00

Side Fried Cajun Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Curds

$6.00

Bowl of Chili

$7.00

Extra Dipping Sauce

$1.00

Dog Menu

2 Grilled Chicken Tenders

$5.00

2 Slider Patties

$5.00

Pup Cup

$2.00

Specials

Burger of the Month

$20.00

Beer

Draft

#1 Obscurity - Grape Pop Cultured

$0.00+

#2 Triptych No Big Deal

$0.00+

#3 Eris - Baked Apple

$0.00+

#4 On Tour - Steamboat

$0.00+

#5 Unpossible - Mega Meme

$0.00+

#6 Metro Helles 16oz

$0.00+

#7 Pollyanna Pink Lemonade

$0.00+

#8 Old Irving - Goat Destroyer

$0.00+

#9 Liquid Love - Coco Blue

$0.00+

#10 Oswego Fence Line

$0.00+

#11 Pig Minds Sweep the Leg 10oz

$0.00+

#12 Forbidden Root Strawberry Basil Hefe

$0.00+

#13 Noon Whistle - Gummy Vortex

$0.00+

#14 Middle Brow Bungalow

$0.00+

#15 Dry Hop Brewers Hexe

$0.00+

#16 Tightwad Irie

$0.00+

#17 BrickStone - Cherry Bomb

$0.00+

#18 Pollyanna - West Kolsch

$0.00+

#19 Nik and Ivy Blueberry Wheat

$0.00+

#20 Two Brothers Lager 16oz

$0.00+

#21 Une Anne Milkshake

$0.00+

#22 Starburst 10oz

$0.00+

#23 Phase Three 10oz

$0.00+

#24 Sable Creek Cherry Wine

$8.00

Flight

Draft Flight

$18.00

Craft Cans & Bottles

Art History - Fastenbier

$8.00

Brothership - Czech Dark Lager

$8.00

City Water - Oh La La Lemonade

$7.00

D&G - Archangel Red

$7.00

D&G - Head in a Pine Tree

$8.00

Goldfinger - Black Lager

$7.00

Goldfinger - Black Pils

$7.00

Goldfinger - Zlotonator

$9.00

Hidden Hand - Alive on the Sun

$9.00

Hidden Hand - Clone of Eternity

$9.00

Hidden Hand - Spring

$9.00

Hop Butcher - Amplify the Signal

$11.00

Hop Butcher - To Love is to Know

$9.00

Illuminated - Double Ripped Hasselhopf

$10.00

Illuminated - Junior Astronaut Juice

$8.00

Liquid Love - Inside Out

$12.00

Liquid Love - She Said Yes

$8.00

Liquid Love - Strawnana Thug

$12.00

Nik&Ivy - Beer Dart

$6.00

Nik&Ivy - Happy Hour Summer Sour

$9.00

Obscurity - Blueberry Scary bottle

$35.00

Obscurity - Hi-TEA

$10.00

Obscurity - Lasterday

$6.00

Obscurity - Launch Juice

$8.00

Obscurity - Raspberry Scary bottle

$35.00

Obscurity - Salty Ranch

$10.00

Obscurity - Sock Puppet Party

$8.00

Old School - Just Another Hazy Beer

$11.00

Old School - Mango Is Our Middle Name

$11.00

Old School - Ole Wilmatucky

$6.00

Old School - Wildcat

$8.00

One Trick - Busia Rose

$6.00

Phase Three - DDH Gravlax

$9.00

Phase Three - Single Star

$9.00

Pig Minds - Vanilla Bitch Slap

$7.00

Pollyanna - Dragonfruit Allure

$8.00

Right Bee - Blossom

$5.00

Riverlands - Dog House

$8.00

Scratch - Kvass

$28.00

Short Fuse - Tropical Hurt Locker

$11.00

Solemn Oath - Small Wave City Club

$8.00

Solemn Oath - Snaggletooth Bandana

$8.00

Soundgrowler - Low Hum

$8.00

Spiteful - Working for the Weekend

$8.00

Une Année - Le Seul IX (Strawberry)

$13.00

Unpossible - Mazon River

$8.00

Whiskey Hill - Black Forest Scales

$10.00

Wyldewood Cellars - Holiday Spice Mead

$5.00

4 Pack Regular

$15.99

4 Pack Premiuim

$20.99

Unpossible Mead Cheesecake

$20.00

Unpossible Mead Cherry Bomber

$14.00

Owesgo Brewing B-Sides and Bonus Tracks

$8.00

More Mango Double Marbles

$12.00

Lil Beaver Wainbows

$7.00

Saint Errant Terror Dome

$10.00

Domestics

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Light

$2.50

Coors Light

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Non/Low Alcohol

Go Brewing - Sunbeam Pils

$5.00

To-Go Beer

4 Pack 14.99

$14.99

4 Pack 18.99

$18.99

Bar

Signature Cocktails

Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade

$10.00

Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita

$8.00

Lodi Long Island

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Pineapple Sangria

$8.00

Coconut Margarita

$8.00

Passionfruit Martini

$10.00

Dirtier Shirley

$10.00

Mojito

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Long Island

$9.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Cosmo

$9.00

Margarita

$8.00

Virgin Cocktail

$5.00

Cucumber Melon Cooler

$9.00

Liquor

Tito's

$8.00

Stumpy's Vodka

$6.00

Stumpy's Peach

$7.00

Stumpy's Apple

$7.00

Vanilla Vodka

$6.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Smirnoff Cucumber Lime

$7.00

Rail

$5.00

Smirnoff Cucumber Lime

$7.00

El Jimador

$6.00

Hornito's

$8.00

Ghost Tequila

$8.00

Stumpy's Gin

$6.00

Pollyanna BA Gin

$8.00

Few American Gin

$9.00

Koval Cranberry Gin

$9.00

Koval Dry Gin

$9.00

Barton's Rum

$5.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$6.00

Captain Morgan White Rum

$6.00

Rum Haven Coconut Rum

$6.00

Pollyanna Silver Rum

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Alcohol Inside Whiskey

$6.00

Few American Whiskey

$9.00

Few Bourbon

$9.00

Few Rye

$9.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jack Daniel's

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Pollyanna White Brandy

$7.00

Pollyanna White Dog

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Stumpy's Old Monroe

$9.00

Whiskey Acres IL Crafted/Lodi Bourbon

$8.00

Scotch

$9.00

Koval Bourbon

$9.00

Four Roses

$7.00

Wine by the Glass

August Hill - Berlyn

$8.00

August Hill - Chambourcin

$8.00

August Hill - Ginnochio

$8.00

August Hill - Almond Infusion

$8.00

August Hill - Chardonel

$8.00

August Hill - Mardi Gras

$8.00

August Hill - Moscato

$8.00

August Hill - Seyval Blanc

$8.00

Sable Creek Rose

$8.00

Sable Creek Purple Lady

$8.00

Sable Creek Vignoles

$8.00

Wine by the Bottle

Berlyn Bottle

$30.00

Seyval Blanc Bottle

$30.00

Moscato Bottle

$30.00

Chardonel Bottle

$30.00

Chambourcin Bottle

$30.00

Ginnochio Bottle

$30.00

Purple Lady Bottle

$25.00

Vignoles Bottle

$25.00

Rose Bottle

$25.00

BTL August Hill Berlyn

$29.00

BTL August Hill Chambourcin

$29.00

BTL August Hill Ginnochio

$29.00

BTL August Hill Almond Infusion

$29.00

BTL August Hill Chardonel

$29.00

BTL August Hill Mardi Gras

$29.00

BTL August Hill Moscato

$29.00

BTL August Hill Seyval Blanc

$29.00

NA Beverage

NA bevs

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Soda Water

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soul Loco Cold Brew

$3.00

Mug Club

Membership

$65.00

Renewal

$35.00

$1 Flight

$1.00

$10 Mug Club Growler

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Illinois Crafted Food, Beer, Mead, Wine & Spirits

Website

Location

101 Mill Street, North Utica, IL 61373

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jack's Place - 2643 Illinois 178
orange starNo Reviews
2643 N Il North Utica, IL 61348
View restaurantnext
TreeTops Cafe - 2643 Illinois 178
orange starNo Reviews
2643 Illinois 178 North Utica, IL 61373
View restaurantnext
JAKES POUR HOUSE - 201 9th Street
orange starNo Reviews
201 9th Street La Salle, IL 61301
View restaurantnext
Fire on Fifth
orange starNo Reviews
300 5th street PERU, IL 61354
View restaurantnext
Flo's on Pulaski
orange starNo Reviews
1309 pulaski st Peru, IL 61354
View restaurantnext
SOB
orange star4.2 • 138
612 4th St Peru, IL 61354
View restaurantnext
Map
More near North Utica
Peru
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Ottawa
review star
Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Dixon
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Rock Falls
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston