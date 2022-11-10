Restaurant header imageView gallery

LoDough Bakery

1,435 Reviews

$$

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100

Denver, CO 80202

Order Again

Popular Items

Brioche Cinnamon Bun
Baguette 350g
Bourekas

Pre Orders 24hr notice required

Baguette 350g

Baguette 350g

$6.00

Traditional French Baguette

Sourdough Loaf 2LB

Sourdough Loaf 2LB

$8.00

Organic Sourdough 80% Wheat 20%Rye

Birdy (Seeded Sourdough) 2LB

Birdy (Seeded Sourdough) 2LB

$8.25

Organic, 80% Wheat 20% Rye, with toasted sesame, flax, sunflower and pumpkin seeds

Challa

Challa

$9.00

Traditional Challah, Braided Egg Bread

Full Sheet Pan Focaccia

Full Sheet Pan Focaccia

$45.00

Our fluffy focaccia is the perfect dinner partner. Great with pasta, charcuterie, or just on its own to dip in some olive oil.

Half Sheet Focaccia

Half Sheet Focaccia

$25.00

Our fluffy focaccia is the perfect dinner partner. Great with pasta, charcuterie, or just on its own to dip in some olive oil.

Brioche Pullman 2 LB

Brioche Pullman 2 LB

$14.00

Buttery light loaf. Perfect for Grilled Cheese, breakfast, and brunch.

LoDough Box

$31.00

Our LoDough Box is the perfect gift to make someone's day delicious. The Box includes: 1 Danish 1 Scone 1 Hazelnut Crown 1 Banana Bread 1 Jam 1 Granola

Cookie Bag 6 Cookies

$15.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
Brown Butter Pecan Cookie

Brown Butter Pecan Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate and Oreo Cookie

Gluten Free Peanut Butter Cookie

Gluten Free Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Banana Bread Loaf

$8.00

Orange, Ginger and Chia Seed Banana Bred Loaf

Danish

Danish

$5.25

Puff Pastry, with lemon cream cheese and housemade jam, and fresh fruit

Hazelnut Crown

Hazelnut Crown

$5.25

Austrian Puff Pastry filled with hazelnut paste and brushed with apricot jam

Bourekas

Bourekas

$5.50

Puff Pastry filled with mashed potatoes and sauteed onion

Hand Pie

Hand Pie

$6.00

Pie Dough filled with Seasonal Fruit

Bob Tart

Bob Tart

$5.00

Pie Dough, Filled with housemade jam, Strawberry icing

Pizza Scone

$5.00

Lemon Blueberry Scone

$5.00

Seasonal Fruit Scone

Brioche Cinnamon Bun

Brioche Cinnamon Bun

$5.25

Brioche Cinnamon Roll, lemon icing

Granola

Granola

$7.50

Organic Gluten free & Oven Roasted, Tart Cherry, Chocolate Granola

Jam

Jam

$5.00

4oz Jar of Seasonal Jam

9" 3 Layer Caker

$35.00

Thanks Giving Back

Apple, Pear and Salted Caramel Pie

$28.00

All Butter Crust Pie filled with apples, pears, and housemade salted caramel

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$28.00

All butter crust filled with pumpkin filling

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$28.00

All butter crust filled with pecan filling

Sourdough Boule

Sourdough Boule

$10.00

Organic Wheat and Rye sourdough

Pint Caramel Swirl Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00
6 pack Brown Butter Pecan Cookie

6 pack Brown Butter Pecan Cookie

$15.00
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

European Bread-focused Bakery located at the Dairy Block in the LoDo neighborhood in Denver, CO. Stop by to grab some Bread, Pastries, Jams and more.

Website

Location

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver, CO 80202

Directions

LoDough Bakery image
LoDough Bakery image

