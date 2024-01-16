Restaurant info

Lofi is the latest culinary sensation to hit Cherry Street in Tulsa, offering a unique dining experience that marries delectable eats with an immersive musical atmosphere. At Lofi, guests can indulge in a mouth-watering selection of pizzas and charcuterie, perfectly paired with an exquisite range of natural wines and innovative draft cocktails. The ambiance is heavily influenced by music, featuring a dedicated DJ booth and a meticulously curated music selection that ensures a vibrant and unforgettable atmosphere at all times. Whether you're a food aficionado or a music enthusiast, Lofi promises an enchanting blend of flavors and beats, making it a must-visit destination in Tulsa.