loft hawaiian restaurant south torrance

review star

No reviews yet

3160 Pacific Coast Highway

Torrance, CA 90505

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Island Style Fried Chicken
2 Item Combination
Korean Barbecued Beef

Pupus (Appetizers)

Spam Musubi

$2.95

Hawaiian style sushi! Grilled Spam and steamed rice glazed with our sweet teriyaki sauce and wrapped in nori (seaweed)

Island Style Chicken-tizer

$8.95

5 pieces of our famous Island Style Fried Chicken. Boneless chicken leg marinated in our secret sweet ginger sauce and fried to a golden brown

Basket of French Fries

$6.45

Salads

Chinese Chicken Salad

$12.95Out of stock

Iceberg lettuce tossed with shredded chicken breast, fried won ton, green onions and our sweet and savory teriyaki sauce. Served with our housemade salad dressing

Chicken Cabbage Salad

$12.95Out of stock

Julienned cabbage tossed with shredded chicken breast, ramen noodles, and sesame seasoning. Tossed in our housemade salad dressing and topped with green onions

Plates

Plates are served with steamed rice and your choice of 2 of the following items - macaroni salad, cabbage salad or steamed broccoli. Substitute french fries for $1 or Chinese Chicken Salad for $1.95. Upgrade to brown rice for $1 or Bacon Fried Rice for $3.95

Island Style Fried Chicken

$13.45+

Boneless chicken leg marinated in our secret sweet ginger sauce and fried to golden perfection

Korean Barbecued Beef

$17.95+

Thinly sliced strips of tender tri-tip marinated in our sweet and savory sauce and grilled to perfection

Chicken Teriyaki

$13.45+

Grilled boneless, skinless chicken thighs topped with our sweet Hawaiian teriyaki sauce

Asian Barbecued Chicken

$15.45

Tender chicken thigh marinated in our sweet Korean pepper sauce for a tangy BBQ flavor

Healthy Hawaiian Teriyaki Chicken Breast

$16.45

Grilled boneless, skinless chicken breast topped with our sweet Hawaiian teriyaki sauce

Kalua Pork

$15.45

Slow baked pork, shredded and mixed with Hawaiian rock salt and hickory for a light, smoky taste

Barbecued Char Siu Chicken

$15.45Out of stock

Sweet and savory Asian style chicken with a hint of honey. Served with Chinese hot mustard

Chicken Katsu

$15.45

Fried boneless chicken thigh rolled in panko and deep fried to a golden crisp. Served with our housemade tonkatsu sauce

Teriyaki Salmon

$19.45Out of stock

Grilled filet of salmon topped with our sweet Hawaiian teriyaki sauce

Combination Plates

Combination plates are served with steamed rice and your choice of 2 of the following items - macaroni salad, cabbage salad or steamed broccoli. Substitute french fries for $1 or Chinese Chicken Salad for $1.95. Upgrade to brown rice for $1 or Bacon Fried Rice for $3.95

2 Item Combination

$20.95

Your choice of 2 proteins (Chicken Teriyaki, Island Style Fried Chicken, Asian Barbecued Chicken, Teriyaki Chicken Breast, Korean Barbecued Beef, Chicken Katsu or Kalua Pork. Served with steamed rice and your choice of 2 of the following items - macaroni salad, cabbage salad or steamed broccoli. Substitute french fries for $1 or Chinese Chicken Salad for $1.95. Upgrade to brown rice for $1 or Bacon Fried Rice for $3.95.

3 Item Combination

$21.95

Your choice of 3 proteins (Chicken Teriyaki, Island Style Fried Chicken, Asian Barbecued Chicken, Teriyaki Chicken Breast, Korean Barbecued Beef, Chicken Katsu or Kalua Pork. Served with steamed rice and your choice of 2 of the following items - macaroni salad, cabbage salad or steamed broccoli. Substitute french fries for $1 or Chinese Chicken Salad for $1.95. Upgrade to brown rice for $1 or Bacon Fried Rice for $3.95.

Fried Rice

Bacon Fried Rice

$13.45

Steamed rice wok fried with smoky bacon, eggs, green onions and our special sauce. Served with a scoop of macaroni salad

Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.45

Steamed rice wok fried with broccoli, green onions and our special sauce. Served with a scoop of macaroni salad

Spam Fried Rice

$13.45

Portuguese Sausage Fried Rice

$13.45

Local Favorites

Loco Moco

$14.45Out of stock

Two housemade Choice Angus hamburger patties, served on a bed of steamed rice, topped with 2 eggs and our rich Hawaiian gravy.

Chicken Katsu Moco

$14.45Out of stock

Our chicken katsu served on a bed of steamed rice, topped with 2 eggs and our rich Hawaiian gravy.

Portuguese Sausage and Eggs

$13.45

Spicy pork sausage links, served with steamed rice, 2 eggs and a scoop of macaroni salad

Spam and Eggs

$13.45

Grilled Spam slices, served with steamed rice, 2 eggs and a scoop of macaroni salad

Side Orders

Macaroni Salad Side

$2.45

Cabbage Salad Side

$2.45

Broccoli Side

$2.45

Steamed Rice Side

$2.45

2 Eggs

$2.95

4 Slices Spam

$3.95

Gravy Side

$2.45Out of stock

Side Sauces Online

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Side Katsu Sauce

$0.50

Side Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

Side Chinese Dressing

$0.50

Side Mustard

$0.50

Side Sriracha

$0.50Out of stock

Side Hawaiian Hot Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.65

Bottled Water

$1.50

Hawaiian Iced Tea

$2.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

aloha!

Location

3160 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA 90505

Directions

Gallery
loft hawaiian restaurant image

