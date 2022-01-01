Loft 4170 Main Street

Red Belgian

Belgian Red is a tapestry of flavor. This beer is brewed with whole Montmorency Cherries, Wisconsin Farmed Wheat and Belgian Roasted Barleys, lagered in oak tanks and balanced by Hallertau hops and aged in the brewery one full year. Expect this beer to be ruby red, with a medium body that is highly carbonated and intense with cherry flavor and bouquet.