Loft 4170 Main Street
4170 Main Street
Fish Creek, WI 54212
Appetizer
Korean Wings
Chicken wings dipped in Korean pepper sauce, topped with sesame seeds and scallions, served with fresh celery.
Grilled Shrimp Skewers
Served with grilled pineapple, red onion, lemon and Thai-chili sauce.
Shrimp Cocktail
Served with cocktail sauce and lemon.
Extremely Addictive Asparagus
Grilled asparagus, mixed with bacon, garlic, pine nuts, and parmesan.
Burrata
Truffle burrata served on a bed of arugula, accompanied with garlic tomatoes, prosciutto, and topped with balsamic glaze.
Salad
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and croutons. Tossed in Caesar dressing.
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, pitted olives, feta cheese, balsamic, olive oil.
Gorgonzola Spinach Salad
Spinach, gorgonzola, onions, glazed pecans, tomatoes, blueberries, balsamic dressing.
Side Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, parmesan cheese.
Sandwich
Vegetarian Burger
Black bean patty, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, mushrooms, served on Focaccia bun.
Pesto Bacon Chicken
Lettuce, tomato, onion, feta, pesto, and bacon, served on Focaccia bun.
Roasted BBQ pork
Slow roasted pork shoulder shredded, mixed with BBQ, on a pretzel bun.
Whitefish Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, baked whitefish, tartar sauce, lemon, served on Focaccia bun.
Entree
Oven Salmon
Salmon from our local fisherman, oven roasted, served over corn salad.
Shrimp Grill
Shrimp marinated in a garlic butter seasoned marinade, served with arugula salad, lemon, and rice.
Seafood Marinara
Fresh, local-caught, whitefish served with calamari over capellini pasta and house-made marinara sauce.
Baked Whitefish
Fresh, local-caught, whitefish filet, oven roasted, served over rice, and arugula salad.
Ribeye Steak
12 oz. rib-eye served over mashed potatoes, and with arugula salad.
Whitefish Gnocchi
Pan seared whitefish, bay scallops, mushrooms, herbs and vegetables, served with creamy sauce over house-made Gnocchi.
Chicken Milanese
Crusted chicken breast topped with fresh squeezed lemon juice and served with mashed potatoes and arugula salad.
NY Strip
12 oz. NY strip served over mashed potatoes, and with arugula salad.
Chix Mush Pasta
Grilled chicken breast, mushroom, herbs and vegetables served over penne with house-made Alfredo sauce.
Emperors Dinner
Grilled 12oz NY strip, salmon from our local fisherman, oven roasted, topped with 6 grilled shrimp, served over mashed potatoes and arugula salad.
Kid Menu
Liquor
Stoli
Stoli Citron
Stoli Cucumber
Stoli Rasp
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Stoli Vanilla
Tito's
Stoli Blueberry
Deep Eddy's
GL Vodka
GL Citrus Vodka
Stoli -DBL
Stoli Citron -DBL
Stoli Cucumber -DBL
Stoli Rasp -DBL
Stoli Vanilla -DBL
Grey Goose -DBL
Ketel One -DBL
Tito's -DBL
Stoli Blueberry -DBL
Deep Eddy's-DBL
GL Vodka -DBL
GL Citrus Vodka -DBL
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Monkey 47
Beefeater -DBL
Bombay Saphire -DBL
Hendricks -DBL
Tanqueray -DBL
Monkey 47 -DBL
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Myers
Ron Zacapa 23
Bacardi -DBL
Bacardi Limon -DBL
Captain Morgan -DBL
Malibu -DBL
Myers -DBL
Ron Zacapa 23 -DBL
Jose Silver
Patron Silver
Patron Anejo
Casamigo Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Clase Azul
Jose Gold
Patron Silver -DBL
Patron Anejo -DBL
Casamigo Blanco -DBL
Casamigos Reposado -DBL
Clase Azul -DBL
Jose Gold -DBL
Jose Silver -DBL
Basil Hayden
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Fireball
Makers Mark
Jameson
Kessler’s
Seagram’s 7
Templeton Rye
Whistle Pig
So Co
Screwball
Basil Hayden -DBL
Canadian Club -DBL
Crown Royal -DBL
Jack Daniels -DBL
Jim Beam -DBL
Fireball -DBL
Makers Mark -DBL
Jameson -DBL
Kessler’s -DBL
Seagram’s 7 -DBL
Templeton Rye -DBL
Whistle Pig -DBL
So Co -DBL
Screwball -DBL
Bourbon Bulleit
Glenlivet 12y
Glenlivet 21y
Johnnie Walker Red
Johnny Walker Blue
Rye Bulleit
Laphroaig
GL Bourbon
Woodford
Bourbon Bulleit -DBL
Glenlivet 12y -DBL
Glenlivet 21y -DBL
Johnnie Walker Red -DBL
Johnny Walker Blue -DBL
Rye Bulleit -DBL
Laphroaig -DBL
GL Bourbon -DBL
Woodford -DBL
Amaretto
Aperol
Baileys
Campari
Cointreau
Di Saronno
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Peppermint Schnapps
RumChata
Amaretto -DBL
Aperol -DBL
Baileys -DBL
Campari -DBL
Cointreau -DBL
Di Saronno -DBL
Godiva Chocolate -DBL
Grand Marnier -DBL
Jagermeister -DBL
Kahlua -DBL
Peppermint Schnapps -DBL
RumChata -DBL
Chris Brothers
Korbel
Chris Brothers DBL
Korbel DBL
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Hot Toddy
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Negroni
Old Fashion
Old Fashioned - Brandy
Screwdriver
Sidecar
Strawberry Mimosa
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Specialty Cocktails
Beer
Spotted Cow 16 oz
Grassy IPA 16 oz
Hefe Weissbier 16 oz
Louie's Demise 16 oz
Red Belgian
Belgian Red is a tapestry of flavor. This beer is brewed with whole Montmorency Cherries, Wisconsin Farmed Wheat and Belgian Roasted Barleys, lagered in oak tanks and balanced by Hallertau hops and aged in the brewery one full year. Expect this beer to be ruby red, with a medium body that is highly carbonated and intense with cherry flavor and bouquet.
Pilsner Lager 16 oz
Wyder's Cider 16 oz
Porter 16oz
Oktoberfest 16oz
Guava IPA
Cherry Wheat 16 oz
Lakeside Shandy 16 oz
15-2 16oz
BTL Bud Light
BTL Coors Light
BTL Corona
BTL Stella
BTL Miller Light
BTL O'Douls
White Claw Mango
White Claw Lime
BTL Two Women
Heineken Zero
BTL Cider Pumpkin
BTL Mixed Berry
Cow chaser
Louie's chaser
Weissbier chaser
IPA chaser
Pilsner chaser
Porter chaser
Oktober Chaser
Cherry Wheat chaser
Spotted Cow Mini
Grassy IPA Mini
Louie's Amber Mini
Moon Man Mini
Hefe Weissbier Mini
Tailgater Stillmank Mini
Thai Berry beer Mini
Mini Cherry Wheat
Mini Guava
Mini Lakeside
Mini Pilsner
Wine
GL AtoZ PN, RV, WA
GL Tribute Cab, CA
GL Substance Cab, WA
GL QSS Red
GL Stone Cap cab
GL Grenache, FR
Truchard Cab CA -BTL
Shafer Stags Cab CA -BTL
Smash Red Blend -BTL
Rombauer Zin CA -BTL
Duckhorn Merlot -BTL
Hahn PN-BTL
Willakenzie PN, OR-BTL
AtoZ PN, RV, CA-BTL
Tribute Cab, CA-BTL
Substance Cab, WA-BTL
Roth Cab, Alex Valley -BTL
Merlot Trefethen, Napa -BTL
QSS Red - BTL
Substance - BTL
Stone Cap - BTL
Grenache - BTL
GL Spinelli PG
GL Joel SauvBlnc CA
GL Sonoma Chard
GL Wagner Un Chard
GL Moscato
GL Riesling
GL Spy Valley
Rombauer Chard -BTL
Sonoma Chard -BTL
Spy Valley Sav Blanc NZ-BTL
Spinelli PG -BTL
Joel SauvBlnc CA -BTL
Wagner Un Chard -BTL
Kim Crawf SauvBlnc NZ -BTL
Del Sarto PG, Italy -BTL
Duckhorn SauvBlnc CA -BTL
Ste Michelle Ries -BTL
Staglin Salus Chard -BTL
Moscato-BTL
BTL Sauv Blanc ST Supery
GL Champs Rose
Champs Rose -BTL
Bieler Rose FR-BTL
Chandon Rose SPRKNG-BTL
GL Prosecco
Prosecco -BTL
Roeder Brut CA -BTL
Veuve Cliq Brut FR -BTL
10 y Port
20 y Port
N/A Beverage
Chocolate milk
Coffee
Coke
Diet Coke
GINGER ALE
Ginger Beer
Hot Tea
Ice Tea
Kiddy cocktail
Lemonade
Milk
PELLEGRINO
Root Beer
Soda/Seltzer water
SOUR
Sprite
Sprite Zero
TONIC
Mellow Yellow
CRANBERRY JUICE
ORANGE JUICE
APPLE JUICE
GRAPFRUIT JUICE
PINEAPPLE JUICE
N/A PINA COLADA
N/A BREEZE
N/A MANGO KISS
N/A MARY
Dessert Drinks
Dessert Wine
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Quality and relaxing new restaurant in Fish Creek with an open air - roof covered dining space. Full bar, draft beer, craft cocktails, wide selection of appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, local caught fresh fish, and entrees.
4170 Main Street, Fish Creek, WI 54212