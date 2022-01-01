Loft 4170 Main Street

Loft imageView gallery
Appetizer

Korean Wings

$15.45

Chicken wings dipped in Korean pepper sauce, topped with sesame seeds and scallions, served with fresh celery.

Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$14.50

Served with grilled pineapple, red onion, lemon and Thai-chili sauce.

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.45Out of stock

Served with cocktail sauce and lemon.

Extremely Addictive Asparagus

$13.45

Grilled asparagus, mixed with bacon, garlic, pine nuts, and parmesan.

Burrata

$15.45

Truffle burrata served on a bed of arugula, accompanied with garlic tomatoes, prosciutto, and topped with balsamic glaze.

Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and croutons. Tossed in Caesar dressing.

Greek Salad

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, pitted olives, feta cheese, balsamic, olive oil.

Gorgonzola Spinach Salad

$12.50

Spinach, gorgonzola, onions, glazed pecans, tomatoes, blueberries, balsamic dressing.

Side Salad

$5.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, parmesan cheese.

Soup

Soup du jour - Cup

$5.50

Soup du jour - Bowl

$9.45

Sandwich

Vegetarian Burger

$15.45

Black bean patty, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, mushrooms, served on Focaccia bun.

Pesto Bacon Chicken

$16.45

Lettuce, tomato, onion, feta, pesto, and bacon, served on Focaccia bun.

Roasted BBQ pork

$14.45Out of stock

Slow roasted pork shoulder shredded, mixed with BBQ, on a pretzel bun.

Whitefish Sandwich

$16.45

Lettuce, tomato, baked whitefish, tartar sauce, lemon, served on Focaccia bun.

Entree

Oven Salmon

$28.45

Salmon from our local fisherman, oven roasted, served over corn salad.

Shrimp Grill

$26.50

Shrimp marinated in a garlic butter seasoned marinade, served with arugula salad, lemon, and rice.

Seafood Marinara

$29.45

Fresh, local-caught, whitefish served with calamari over capellini pasta and house-made marinara sauce.

Baked Whitefish

$27.50

Fresh, local-caught, whitefish filet, oven roasted, served over rice, and arugula salad.

Ribeye Steak

$46.45Out of stock

12 oz. rib-eye served over mashed potatoes, and with arugula salad.

Whitefish Gnocchi

$32.45

Pan seared whitefish, bay scallops, mushrooms, herbs and vegetables, served with creamy sauce over house-made Gnocchi.

Chicken Milanese

$27.45

Crusted chicken breast topped with fresh squeezed lemon juice and served with mashed potatoes and arugula salad.

NY Strip

$39.45

12 oz. NY strip served over mashed potatoes, and with arugula salad.

Chix Mush Pasta

$23.45

Grilled chicken breast, mushroom, herbs and vegetables served over penne with house-made Alfredo sauce.

Emperors Dinner

$77.50

Grilled 12oz NY strip, salmon from our local fisherman, oven roasted, topped with 6 grilled shrimp, served over mashed potatoes and arugula salad.

Kid Menu

Kid Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Mac&Cheese

$7.50

Kid Shrimp

$14.50

Grilled shrimp with fries.

Kid Marinara pasta

$7.50

Sides

Fries

$5.50

Mash potatoes

$5.50

Rice

$4.50

Chips

$4.50

Asparagus

$6.50

Vegetables

$5.50

Dessert

CheeseCake

$8.50

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Amaretto Coconut cake

$7.50Out of stock

Liquor

Stoli

$5.00

Stoli Citron

$5.00

Stoli Cucumber

$4.50

Stoli Rasp

$4.50Out of stock

Grey Goose

$7.50

Ketel One

$7.50

Stoli Vanilla

$5.00

Tito's

$6.50

Stoli Blueberry

$4.50Out of stock

Deep Eddy's

$5.00

GL Vodka

$6.00Out of stock

GL Citrus Vodka

$6.00

Stoli -DBL

$8.00

Stoli Citron -DBL

$8.00

Stoli Cucumber -DBL

$8.00

Stoli Rasp -DBL

$7.00Out of stock

Stoli Vanilla -DBL

$8.00

Grey Goose -DBL

$11.50

Ketel One -DBL

$11.50

Tito's -DBL

$10.00

Stoli Blueberry -DBL

$7.00Out of stock

Deep Eddy's-DBL

$8.00

GL Vodka -DBL

$8.00

GL Citrus Vodka -DBL

$8.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$6.50

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

Monkey 47

$12.00

Beefeater -DBL

$9.00

Bombay Saphire -DBL

$9.00

Hendricks -DBL

$14.00

Tanqueray -DBL

$8.00

Monkey 47 -DBL

$20.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Limon

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$5.50

Myers

$5.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$10.00

Bacardi -DBL

$8.00

Bacardi Limon -DBL

$8.00

Captain Morgan -DBL

$9.00

Malibu -DBL

$8.50

Myers -DBL

$8.00

Ron Zacapa 23 -DBL

$15.00

Jose Silver

$5.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$9.00Out of stock

Casamigo Blanco

$8.00

Casamigos Reposado

$8.00

Clase Azul

$22.00

Jose Gold

$5.00

Patron Silver -DBL

$13.00

Patron Anejo -DBL

$13.00Out of stock

Casamigo Blanco -DBL

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado -DBL

$12.00

Clase Azul -DBL

$35.00

Jose Gold -DBL

$8.00

Jose Silver -DBL

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Canadian Club

$5.50

Crown Royal

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Jameson

$6.00

Kessler’s

$5.00

Seagram’s 7

$5.50

Templeton Rye

$8.00

Whistle Pig

$14.00

So Co

$6.00

Screwball

$5.00

Basil Hayden -DBL

$12.00

Canadian Club -DBL

$8.00

Crown Royal -DBL

$9.00

Jack Daniels -DBL

$9.00

Jim Beam -DBL

$9.00

Fireball -DBL

$8.00

Makers Mark -DBL

$10.00

Jameson -DBL

$9.00

Kessler’s -DBL

$7.50

Seagram’s 7 -DBL

$7.50

Templeton Rye -DBL

$12.00

Whistle Pig -DBL

$21.00

So Co -DBL

$8.00

Screwball -DBL

$8.00

Bourbon Bulleit

$8.00

Glenlivet 12y

$13.00

Glenlivet 21y

$25.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$25.00Out of stock

Rye Bulleit

$8.00Out of stock

Laphroaig

$15.00

GL Bourbon

$6.00Out of stock

Woodford

$10.00

Bourbon Bulleit -DBL

$12.00

Glenlivet 12y -DBL

$18.00

Glenlivet 21y -DBL

$40.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Red -DBL

$7.50

Johnny Walker Blue -DBL

$40.00Out of stock

Rye Bulleit -DBL

$12.00

Laphroaig -DBL

$20.00

GL Bourbon -DBL

$8.00

Woodford -DBL

$15.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Aperol

$6.00

Baileys

$6.00

Campari

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Di Saronno

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.00

RumChata

$5.00

Amaretto -DBL

$6.00

Aperol -DBL

$8.00

Baileys -DBL

$7.50

Campari -DBL

$8.00

Cointreau -DBL

$9.00

Di Saronno -DBL

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate -DBL

$9.00

Grand Marnier -DBL

$9.00

Jagermeister -DBL

$7.50

Kahlua -DBL

$7.50

Peppermint Schnapps -DBL

$6.00

RumChata -DBL

$7.00

Chris Brothers

$5.00

Korbel

$6.00

Chris Brothers DBL

$7.50

Korbel DBL

$9.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$9.00+

Cosmopolitan

$10.00+

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00+

Gimlet

$8.00+

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00+

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Manhattan

$8.00+

Margarita

$9.00+

Martini

$8.00+

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$10.00+

Moscow Mule

$9.00+

Mudslide

$10.00

Negroni

$8.00

Old Fashion

$8.00+

Old Fashioned - Brandy

$7.50+

Screwdriver

$6.00+

Sidecar

$8.00

Strawberry Mimosa

$9.00Out of stock

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50+

Tom Collins

$7.00+

Whiskey Sour

$5.00+

White Russian

$8.00+

Specialty Cocktails

LOFT Breeze

$10.00

Cucumber Cooler

$10.00

Watermelon Martini

$11.00

Prosecco Gone Wild

$13.00

Blood Orange Sangria

$12.00

Spritz

$11.00

Red Paloma

$10.00

Brandy Daisy

$10.00

Blueberry Mule

$10.00Out of stock

Bellini

$10.00Out of stock

Cherry Mule

$12.00

Garden Smash

$12.00

Drink Special

$12.00

Beer

Spotted Cow 16 oz

$7.00

Grassy IPA 16 oz

$9.00

Hefe Weissbier 16 oz

$6.00Out of stock

Louie's Demise 16 oz

$7.00

Red Belgian

$8.00Out of stock

Belgian Red is a tapestry of flavor. This beer is brewed with whole Montmorency Cherries, Wisconsin Farmed Wheat and Belgian Roasted Barleys, lagered in oak tanks and balanced by Hallertau hops and aged in the brewery one full year. Expect this beer to be ruby red, with a medium body that is highly carbonated and intense with cherry flavor and bouquet.

Pilsner Lager 16 oz

$7.00

Wyder's Cider 16 oz

$7.00Out of stock

Porter 16oz

$7.00Out of stock

Oktoberfest 16oz

$8.00

Guava IPA

$9.00

Cherry Wheat 16 oz

$7.00

Lakeside Shandy 16 oz

$7.00Out of stock

15-2 16oz

$9.00

BTL Bud Light

$4.00

BTL Coors Light

$4.00

BTL Corona

$5.00Out of stock

BTL Stella

$5.00

BTL Miller Light

$4.00

BTL O'Douls

$4.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Lime

$5.00

BTL Two Women

$5.00Out of stock

Heineken Zero

$5.00

BTL Cider Pumpkin

$7.00Out of stock

BTL Mixed Berry

$5.50

Cow chaser

$1.00

Louie's chaser

$2.00Out of stock

Weissbier chaser

$2.00Out of stock

IPA chaser

$3.00Out of stock

Pilsner chaser

$1.00

Porter chaser

$3.00Out of stock

Oktober Chaser

$2.00Out of stock

Cherry Wheat chaser

$2.00Out of stock

Spotted Cow Mini

$3.50

Grassy IPA Mini

$4.50

Louie's Amber Mini

$3.50

Moon Man Mini

$3.50Out of stock

Hefe Weissbier Mini

$3.00Out of stock

Tailgater Stillmank Mini

$3.00Out of stock

Thai Berry beer Mini

$3.50Out of stock

Mini Cherry Wheat

$3.50

Mini Guava

$4.50

Mini Lakeside

$3.50

Mini Pilsner

$3.50

Wine

GL AtoZ PN, RV, WA

$12.00Out of stock

GL Tribute Cab, CA

$12.00

GL Substance Cab, WA

$10.00Out of stock

GL QSS Red

$8.00

GL Stone Cap cab

$10.00

GL Grenache, FR

$11.00Out of stock

Truchard Cab CA -BTL

$60.00

Shafer Stags Cab CA -BTL

$160.00Out of stock

Smash Red Blend -BTL

$57.00

Rombauer Zin CA -BTL

$75.00

Duckhorn Merlot -BTL

$105.00

Hahn PN-BTL

$45.00

Willakenzie PN, OR-BTL

$55.00

AtoZ PN, RV, CA-BTL

$44.00

Tribute Cab, CA-BTL

$44.00

Substance Cab, WA-BTL

$37.00

Roth Cab, Alex Valley -BTL

$52.00

Merlot Trefethen, Napa -BTL

$77.00

QSS Red - BTL

$28.00

Substance - BTL

$37.00

Stone Cap - BTL

$36.00

Grenache - BTL

$40.00Out of stock

GL Spinelli PG

$8.00

GL Joel SauvBlnc CA

$12.00

GL Sonoma Chard

$14.00

GL Wagner Un Chard

$9.00

GL Moscato

$9.00

GL Riesling

$9.00

GL Spy Valley

$13.00

Rombauer Chard -BTL

$90.00

Sonoma Chard -BTL

$52.00

Spy Valley Sav Blanc NZ-BTL

$48.00

Spinelli PG -BTL

$28.00

Joel SauvBlnc CA -BTL

$44.00

Wagner Un Chard -BTL

$32.00

Kim Crawf SauvBlnc NZ -BTL

$48.00

Del Sarto PG, Italy -BTL

$36.00

Duckhorn SauvBlnc CA -BTL

$79.00

Ste Michelle Ries -BTL

$32.00

Staglin Salus Chard -BTL

$120.00

Moscato-BTL

$32.00

BTL Sauv Blanc ST Supery

$45.00

GL Champs Rose

$13.00

Champs Rose -BTL

$48.00

Bieler Rose FR-BTL

$42.00

Chandon Rose SPRKNG-BTL

$49.00

GL Prosecco

$10.00

Prosecco -BTL

$36.00

Roeder Brut CA -BTL

$69.00

Veuve Cliq Brut FR -BTL

$135.00

10 y Port

$12.00

20 y Port

$18.00

N/A Beverage

Chocolate milk

$3.95Out of stock

Coffee

$3.75

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.00

Kiddy cocktail

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.50Out of stock

PELLEGRINO

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Soda/Seltzer water

$3.00

SOUR

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00

TONIC

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$2.75

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.50

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

APPLE JUICE

$3.50

GRAPFRUIT JUICE

$3.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.50

N/A PINA COLADA

$6.50

N/A BREEZE

$6.50

N/A MANGO KISS

$6.50

N/A MARY

$6.50

Dessert Drinks

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Snickers Martini

$12.00

Salted Caramel Martini

$12.00

Dessert Moscato GL

$12.00

Dessert Wine

10 y Port

$12.00

20 y Port

$18.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Quality and relaxing new restaurant in Fish Creek with an open air - roof covered dining space. Full bar, draft beer, craft cocktails, wide selection of appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, local caught fresh fish, and entrees.

Website

Location

4170 Main Street, Fish Creek, WI 54212

Directions

Gallery
Loft image

