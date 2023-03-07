Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

LOFT18 Houston

review star

No reviews yet

2313 Edwards St.

#200

Houston, TX 77007

TRAYS

CHIPS & DIP

$50.00+
SOUTHWEST EGGROLLS

$65.00+

Chicken/ Beans/ Corn/ Pepper Jack/ Oninos/ Jalapeno Ranch

BAYOU CHICKEN ALFREDO

$75.00+

Fusilli Pasta/ Cajun Alfredo/ Grated Parm

MAMBO SHRIMP MONICA

$135.00+

Fusilli Pasta/ Blackened Shrimp/ Monica Sauce

CHICKEN & SAUSAGE JAMBALAYA

$90.00+
PULLED PORK SLIDERS

$120.00

Slider Buns/ Pulled pork tossed in BBQ

CHICKEN TENDERS

$50.00+
CHICKEN WINGS

$75.00+
GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

$55.00+
MAC N CHEESE

$55.00+
HOUSE SALAD

$50.00+

Spring Mix/ Balsamic Vinaigrette/ Croutons/ Parmesan / Cherry Tomatoes

CAESAR SALAD

$55.00+

Romaine Lettuce/ Caesar/ Parmesan/ Croutons

DRINKS

SWEET TEA - GALLON

$20.00

LEMONADE - GALLON

$20.00

PLATEWARE

PLASTIC PLATES

$1.00

PLASTIC CUPS & LIDS

$1.00

DISPOSABLE SERVING UTENSIL

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
LOFT18 is an interactive Sports Bar & Grill designed for year-round, all-weather, day-or-night golf play & multi-sport action with good ole' fashioned hospitality & service.

Website

Location

2313 Edwards St., #200, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

