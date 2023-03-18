Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

LOFT18 Metairie

review star

No reviews yet

3128 METAIRIE ROAD

Metairie, LA 70001

CATERING (ONLINE)

TRAYS

CHIPS & DIP

CHIPS & DIP

$50.00+
SOUTHWEST EGGROLLS

SOUTHWEST EGGROLLS

$65.00+

Chicken/ Beans/ Corn/ Pepper Jack/ Onions/ Served w/ Jalapeno Ranch

BAYOU CHICKEN ALFREDO

BAYOU CHICKEN ALFREDO

$75.00+

Fusilli Pasta/ Cajun Alfredo/ Grated Parm

MAMBO SHRIMP MONICA

MAMBO SHRIMP MONICA

$135.00+

Fusilli Pasta/ Blackened Shrimp/ Monica Sauce

CHICKEN & SAUSAGE JAMBALAYA

CHICKEN & SAUSAGE JAMBALAYA

$90.00+
PULLED PORK SLIDERS

PULLED PORK SLIDERS

$120.00

Slider Buns/ Pulled Pork tossed in BBQ

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$50.00+
CHICKEN WINGS

CHICKEN WINGS

$75.00+
GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

$55.00+
MAC N CHEESE

MAC N CHEESE

$55.00+
HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$50.00+
CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$55.00+

DRINKS

SWEET TEA - GALLON

$20.00

LEMONADE - GALLON

$20.00

PLATEWARE

PLASTIC PLATES

$1.00

PLASTIC CUPS & LIDS

$1.00

DISPOSABLE SERVING UTENSIL

$1.00

ST PATTYS DAY

WRISTBAND

ST PATTYS DAY

$9.16

FOOD

ALFREDO

$8.50

JAMBALAYA

$8.50

DRINKS

ALUM BUD LIGHT

$6.00

ALUM ULTRA

$6.00

NUTRL PINEAPPLE

$5.75

NUTRL LEMONADE

$5.75

NUTRL WATERMELON

$5.75

JAMESON LEMONADE

$6.54

BUD LIGHT DRAFT

$5.75

Michelob Ultra Draft

$5.75+

Over The Rainbow

$11.00

Avion Silver

$7.75+

Jameson

$7.75+

Jameson Orange

$7.75+

JELLO SHOTS

$3.00

Titos

$7.75+
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
LOFT18 is an interactive Sports Bar & Grill designed for year-round, all-weather, day-or-night golf play & multi-sport action with good ole' fashioned hospitality & service. ​ Our 5 custom-built, Full Swing Golf Simulation Stalls feature games & championship courses that deliver precision play at its finest to golfers of all experience levels. But you don’t have to love golf (or play like a pro) to have a good time at LOFT18. We’re all about kicked-back, Happy Hour style socializing & networking beyond the tee box. LOFT18’s full-service restaurant, bar & lounge offers gastro-pub fare, craft beer and cocktails, and that only-in-New Orleans’ style of easy-going, effortless service and hospitality. ​ MISSION: Improve your game. Enjoy your life. ​ LOFT18 is setting the course for a new generation of players. We deliver the ultimate indoor golfing experience – complete with award-winning golf simulators and a new "club-level" dining and service experience.

Location

3128 METAIRIE ROAD, Metairie, LA 70001

